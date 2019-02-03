ATL
Collins, Young lift Hawks past Suns, 118-112

  • Feb 03, 2019

PHOENIX (AP) The Atlanta Hawks were in a touchy situation in the final minutes against the ever-struggling Phoenix Suns.

Then their two best young players pulled them out of danger.

John Collins matched his career high with 35 points and fell one shy of his career best with 16 rebounds, and the Hawks handed the Suns their 10th straight loss, 118-112 on Saturday night.

Trae Young scored 17 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, when the Hawks pulled away.

''I don't think I helped my team in the first three quarters,'' Young said. ''I just felt like I needed to step up. Everyone on the team played well except for me so I decided to do a little bit more for my team in the fourth quarter.''

Devin Booker scored 32, Josh Jackson 25 and Mikal Bridges 20 for Phoenix. Deandre Ayton, back after missing six games with a sprained left ankle, had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Booker said Collins and Young ''carried the weight'' for the Hawks, ''especially down the stretch. You know, that's `winning time.' I remember when I was at Kentucky, you know, we were down a lot late some games and we understand. We call it `winning time.'''

Atlanta won despite committing 25 turnovers, resulting in 33 Phoenix points, compared with 10 turnovers by the Suns for 13 Atlanta points.

There were 11 ties and 10 lead changes in a tight first half with Atlanta leading 58-57 at the break. The Hawks' biggest lead in the first two quarters was 10, the Suns' five.

A 12-2 run put the Hawks up 42-32 with 9:08 left in the half. But Phoenix responded with a 13-2 surge that put the Suns up 45-44 on Booker's three-point play with 5:52 left in the half.

Kevin Huerter sank a pair of 3s to help boost Atlanta's lead to 55-49 but the Suns outscored the Hawks 8-3 the rest of the half to make it a one-point game.

Phoenix built its biggest advantage of the night, 84-76, on Booker's breakaway dunk after an Atlanta turnover with 3:08 left in the third quarter. But the Hawks finished the quarter with a 10-4 spurt to cut the Suns' lead to 88-86 entering the fourth.

It stayed tight with Phoenix taking its last lead at 103-101 on Jackson's hook shot with 3:59 left. Atlanta went on a 15-4 run to go up 116-107 on Collins' dunk with 57 seconds left and that was it for the Suns, who matched their longest losing streak of the season.

''Tough effort by our guys in the fourth,'' Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce. ''I thought our guys didn't play great, obviously not smart all of the time with 25 turnovers, but I thought we were tough.''

COMFORTABLE LOSS

Booker said afterward the Suns have become too comfortable with losing after doing it for so many years.

''It's been a common theme here for the past couple of years. We need to break it,'' he said. ''The city deserves more. Everybody supporting us deserves more.''

BAD BOARDS

Phoenix was outrebounded 53-37 and gave up several critical offensive boards down the stretch. Collins had 10 of Atlanta's 16 offensive rebounds.

''We say we rebound the ball, we win the game,'' Suns coach Igor Kokoskov said. ''We didn't rebound the ball, we lost the game. ... Not enough discipline, not enough discipline to contain the ball and execute our plan, and to rebound the ball.''

TIP-INS

Hawks: Young was 3-for-11 shooting through the first three quarters, 6 for 10 in the fourth. ... Home team had won the last seven games in the series until Saturday night. ... Atlanta was without Miles Plumlee again (left knee pain). ... Hawks' season high in turnovers is 27 at Toronto on Jan. 8. ... Atlanta is 3-3 with one to go on a seven-game trip.

Suns: Booker had his 13th 30-point game of the season. ... Suns were without T.J. Warren (right ankle soreness) for the fifth straight game and De'Anthony Melton (right ankle sprain) for the fourth. ... Phoenix was 0-6 without Ayton. ... Jamal Crawford was scoreless in this one but has more points (19,192) than any player not selected for an All-Star Game, other than Eddie Johnson (19,202), now a Suns TV analyst.

UP NEXT

Hawks: At Washington on Monday night.

Suns: Host Houston on Monday night.

Key Players
J. Collins
20 PF
D. Booker
1 SG
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
24.8 Pts. Per Game 24.8
6.7 Ast. Per Game 6.7
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
58.6 Field Goal % 46.1
58.3 Three Point % 46.0
73.1 Free Throw % 84.7
  Bad pass turnover on Deandre Ayton, stolen by Kevin Huerter 0:00
  Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton 0:04
+ 1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 0:06
  Personal foul on Richaun Holmes 0:06
  ATL team rebound 0:09
  John Collins missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:11
+ 1 John Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 0:11
  Personal foul on Deandre Ayton 0:11
+ 3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 0:29
  Bad pass turnover on DeAndre' Bembry, stolen by Mikal Bridges 0:34
+ 2 Devin Booker made layup 0:51
Team Stats
Points 118 112
Field Goals 43-84 (51.2%) 45-96 (46.9%)
3-Pointers 14-32 (43.8%) 12-32 (37.5%)
Free Throws 18-26 (69.2%) 10-18 (55.6%)
Total Rebounds 62 46
Offensive 16 10
Defensive 37 27
Team 9 9
Assists 21 31
Steals 6 15
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 24 10
Fouls 18 23
Technicals 0 1
J. Collins PF 20
35 PTS, 16 REB, 2 AST
D. Booker SG 1
32 PTS, 8 REB, 10 AST
1234T
away team logo Hawks 17-35 33252832118
home team logo Suns 11-43 30273124112
PHO -2, O/U 234.5
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Team Stats
away team logo Hawks 17-35 110.3 PPG 45.2 RPG 25.5 APG
home team logo Suns 11-43 106.1 PPG 39.9 RPG 23.6 APG
Key Players
J. Collins PF 19.3 PPG 9.8 RPG 2.2 APG 58.4 FG%
D. Booker SG 24.8 PPG 3.6 RPG 6.7 APG 46.1 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Collins PF 35 PTS 16 REB 2 AST
D. Booker SG 32 PTS 8 REB 10 AST
51.2 FG% 46.9
43.8 3PT FG% 37.5
69.2 FT% 55.6
Hawks
Starters
J. Collins
T. Young
D. Dedmon
K. Huerter
T. Waller-Prince
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Collins 35 16 2 13/20 2/4 7/11 2 38 0 1 2 10 6 +15 54
T. Young 27 7 8 9/21 4/10 5/7 0 34 0 0 4 1 6 -3 46
D. Dedmon 11 4 0 4/8 3/6 0/0 6 26 0 3 2 1 3 -1 16
K. Huerter 10 7 5 4/9 2/6 0/0 1 34 2 0 3 2 5 -3 26
T. Waller-Prince 9 1 1 3/6 1/2 2/2 2 32 3 0 0 0 1 -2 15
Bench
K. Bazemore
J. Lin
A. Len
D. Bembry
V. Carter
O. Spellman
M. Plumlee
J. Anderson
J. Adams
T. Dorsey
D. Hamilton
A. Poythress
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Bazemore 9 3 1 3/5 1/2 2/3 2 15 1 0 3 0 3 +8 12
J. Lin 8 2 1 3/5 1/1 1/1 0 13 0 0 4 0 2 +9 8
A. Len 7 9 1 3/7 0/0 1/2 2 18 0 1 3 2 7 +6 16
D. Bembry 2 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 0 3 0 1 +8 2
V. Carter 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 2 +1 2
O. Spellman 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 1 -8 3
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dorsey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Poythress - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 118 53 21 43/84 14/32 18/26 18 235 6 5 24 16 37 +30 200
Suns
Starters
D. Booker
J. Jackson
M. Bridges
D. Ayton
E. Okobo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Booker 32 8 10 13/27 4/10 2/3 2 42 1 0 4 1 7 +5 57
J. Jackson 25 2 2 10/15 1/3 4/9 5 36 3 1 0 1 1 -6 35
M. Bridges 20 4 2 7/10 5/7 1/3 4 36 3 0 3 0 4 -9 28
D. Ayton 13 11 3 5/15 0/0 3/3 2 32 1 1 3 5 6 +8 29
E. Okobo 9 3 11 4/7 1/4 0/0 3 31 0 0 0 0 3 +5 34
Starters
D. Booker
J. Jackson
M. Bridges
D. Ayton
E. Okobo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Booker 32 8 10 13/27 4/10 2/3 2 42 1 0 4 1 7 +5 57
J. Jackson 25 2 2 10/15 1/3 4/9 5 36 3 1 0 1 1 -6 35
M. Bridges 20 4 2 7/10 5/7 1/3 4 36 3 0 3 0 4 -9 28
D. Ayton 13 11 3 5/15 0/0 3/3 2 32 1 1 3 5 6 +8 29
E. Okobo 9 3 11 4/7 1/4 0/0 3 31 0 0 0 0 3 +5 34
Bench
K. Oubre Jr.
R. Holmes
J. Crawford
J. Evans
R. Anderson
Q. Acy
T. Daniels
G. King
T. Warren
D. Bender
D. Melton
E. Terry
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Oubre Jr. 11 6 0 5/16 1/7 0/0 1 29 4 1 0 2 4 -10 22
R. Holmes 2 3 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 4 19 1 2 0 1 2 -13 10
J. Crawford 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 7 1 0 0 0 0 -10 3
J. Evans 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 3
R. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Acy - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Warren - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Melton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Terry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 112 37 31 45/96 12/32 10/18 23 236 15 5 10 10 27 -30 221
NBA Scores