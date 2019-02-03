PHI
Hield scores 34 points, Kings hold off 76ers 115-108

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Buddy Hield scored 34 points and set a career high for 3-pointers, and the Sacramento Kings weathered a fourth-quarter flurry from Jimmy Butler to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 115-108 on Saturday night.

De'Aaron Fox had 19 points and eight assists, Willie Cauley-Stein also scored 19 and Marvin Bagley III added 14 points and 13 rebounds as the Kings won their sixth straight at home.

With its third consecutive victory over Philadelphia, Sacramento (27-25) matched its win total from last season.

Joel Embiid had 29 points and 17 rebounds for Philadelphia. Butler added 29 points, 18 coming in the fourth quarter when he made two four-point plays.

Hield did most of his scoring in the first half but made a pair of pivotal 3s down the stretch and made three free throws in the final 27 seconds.

Hield also made seven 3s, giving him 180 this season. His previous best was 176 in 2017-18.

Two days after beating two-time defending NBA champion Golden State, the Sixers struggled from the perimeter and couldn't get much going offensively until the fourth quarter. Embiid shot 9 of 24 while Philadelphia went 7 of 33 beyond the arc.

The Sixers led 2-0 on the first of five dunks from Ben Simmons but didn't lead again until Butler's four-point play put them ahead 98-97 with 4:35 remaining.

The two teams traded buckets before the Kings closed on an 11-5 run. Hield had six points as part of the surge while Cauley-Stein had three.

TIP-INS

76ers: Philadelphia shot 1 of 13 on 3s in the first half. ... Wilson Chandler was held out with a strained right quad which he injured Thursday against Golden State. ... JJ Redick was given the night off.

Kings: Fox left the game briefly in the third quarter and was taken to the locker room after getting hit in the eye. He later returned. ... Bagley's double-double was his eighth this season. The second overall pick continues to come off the bench for Dave Joerger's team.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host Toronto on Tuesday.

Kings: Host San Antonio on Monday.

Team Stats
Points 108 115
Field Goals 41-93 (44.1%) 42-92 (45.7%)
3-Pointers 7-33 (21.2%) 11-30 (36.7%)
Free Throws 19-25 (76.0%) 20-24 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 54 58
Offensive 14 12
Defensive 32 38
Team 8 8
Assists 19 22
Steals 9 9
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 13 16
Fouls 22 19
Technicals 0 0
J. Embiid C 21
29 PTS, 17 REB, 2 AST
B. Hield SG 24
34 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo 76ers 34-19 26262729108
home team logo Kings 27-25 32302429115
Starters
J. Butler
J. Embiid
B. Simmons
L. Shamet
M. Muscala
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Butler 29 4 7 11/18 4/8 3/3 5 38 2 0 1 1 3 +5 48
J. Embiid 29 17 2 9/24 0/5 11/13 3 39 1 4 4 7 10 -3 51
B. Simmons 22 8 4 9/14 0/0 4/6 1 41 1 0 3 2 6 -13 36
L. Shamet 8 0 0 3/7 1/5 1/3 1 33 0 0 0 0 0 -21 8
M. Muscala 3 4 0 1/7 1/5 0/0 1 17 1 0 0 1 3 -4 8
T. McConnell
S. Milton
C. Brewer
J. Bolden
F. Korkmaz
J. Redick
W. Chandler
M. Fultz
J. Patton
Z. Smith
H. Highsmith
A. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. McConnell 7 6 3 3/7 1/3 0/0 4 26 3 0 2 1 5 +3 20
S. Milton 6 4 2 3/7 0/3 0/0 2 20 0 0 1 0 4 +10 13
C. Brewer 4 2 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 2 5 0 0 2 2 0 -11 6
J. Bolden 0 1 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 3 12 0 1 0 0 1 0 2
F. Korkmaz 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 -1 1
J. Redick - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fultz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Highsmith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 108 46 19 41/93 7/33 19/25 22 234 9 5 13 14 32 -35 193
Starters
B. Hield
W. Cauley-Stein
D. Fox
I. Shumpert
N. Bjelica
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Hield 34 6 3 12/21 7/13 3/4 4 35 1 0 2 1 5 +20 45
W. Cauley-Stein 19 9 3 8/9 0/0 3/5 2 32 2 0 2 3 6 +7 34
D. Fox 19 3 8 5/14 1/2 8/9 3 34 3 0 4 0 3 +10 37
I. Shumpert 6 4 3 2/7 1/4 1/1 0 29 0 1 2 0 4 +14 15
N. Bjelica 5 5 0 2/5 1/2 0/0 1 12 0 0 1 3 2 +10 9
M. Bagley III
B. Bogdanovic
Y. Ferrell
H. Giles
J. Jackson
K. Koufos
B. McLemore
F. Mason III
S. Labissiere
T. Williams
W. Gabriel
Z. Randolph
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Bagley III 14 13 1 7/16 0/2 0/0 2 33 1 0 3 4 9 -8 27
B. Bogdanovic 8 2 1 3/12 1/7 1/1 1 22 0 0 0 0 2 0 12
Y. Ferrell 4 0 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 13 2 0 0 0 0 -3 8
H. Giles 4 6 1 1/4 0/0 2/2 2 15 0 0 1 1 5 0 11
J. Jackson 2 2 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 2 10 0 1 1 0 2 -15 6
K. Koufos - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. McLemore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Mason III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 115 50 22 42/92 11/30 20/24 19 235 9 2 16 12 38 +35 204
NBA Scores