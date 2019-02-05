DET
NY

No Text

Griffin scores 29, Pistons hand Knicks 14th straight loss

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 05, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Blake Griffin scored 29 points and Andre Drummond finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds as the Detroit Pistons beat New York 105-92 on Tuesday night, handing the Knicks their 14th straight loss.

Reggie Bullock and Reggie Jackson each added 19 points for the Pistons.

Dennis Smith Jr. had 25 points in his second game for New York, which has also lost a franchise-record 15 straight at home. Mitchell Robinson had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Kevin Knox scored 11 points.

The Knicks haven't won since Jan. 4 against the Lakers in Los Angeles. Their last win at Madison Square Garden was a 136-134 overtime victory against Milwaukee on Dec. 1.

Griffin scored 14 points in the first quarter as the Pistons, who never trailed, led by as many as 12.

The Knicks pulled to 43-42 on Allonzo Trier's layup with 8:07 left in the second quarter. However, Detroit scored the next six points and pushed its lead to 63-54 at halftime.

New York pulled to 70-67 on Smith's 3-pointer midway through the third, but the Knicks still trailed 78-71 heading into the fourth.

The Pistons scored the first five points of the final quarter and took another 12-point lead.

Damyean Dotson's 3 got the Knicks within three with 7:52 remaining. However, Detroit scored the next eight points and went on to take a game-high 14-point lead at 100-86 on Jackson's two free throws with just under two minutes remaining.

TIP-INS:

Pistons: Jackson is the only Pistons player to appear in and start in each of the team's 53 games. ... The Pistons have beaten the Knicks five straight and lead the all-time series 207-172.

Knicks: The losing streak is their longest since 2014-15 when they dropped a team-record 16 straight and finished 17-65. ... Noah Vonleh is the only Knicks player to appear in all 53 of their games this season.

HARD KNOX

Knox, the Knicks' lottery pick, has started 26 games during his rookie campaign. New York has gone 2-24 in those games. Named NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month in December, Knox has connected on just 32.8 percent of his shots (44 of 134) since Jan. 17.

STARTING OVER

Sixty percent of the Knicks' starting lineup on Tuesday (Smith Jr., Jordan, Matthews) has been on the team less than a week. Eighty percent of the Pistons' starting lineup (Bullock, Drummond, Griffin, Jackson) has started at least 44 games.

BACK-TO-BACK

The teams opened a home-and-home set with the next game Friday in Detroit. The Pistons have met the same team in back-to-back games twice so far this season, losing both to the Celtics (Oct. 27 and 30) and splitting with the Rockets (Nov. 21 and 23). The Knicks have played only one such series this season, losing to the Bucks on Dec. 25 and 27.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host New York on Friday night.

Knicks: At Detroit on Friday night.

---

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/NBA and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
B. Griffin
23 PF
E. Kanter
00 C
25.6 Min. Per Game 25.6
14.0 Pts. Per Game 14.0
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
10.5 Reb. Per Game 10.5
47.7 Field Goal % 53.6
47.5 Three Point % 53.6
76.0 Free Throw % 81.4
  Defensive rebound by Reggie Bullock 0:10
  Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:12
+ 2 Andre Drummond made dunk, assist by Reggie Jackson 0:19
  Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond 0:32
  Kevin Knox missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Andre Drummond 0:35
+ 1 Reggie Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 0:39
  Personal foul on Dennis Smith Jr. 0:39
+ 1 Wesley Matthews made 3rd of 3 free throws 0:53
+ 1 Wesley Matthews made 2nd of 3 free throws 0:53
+ 1 Wesley Matthews made 1st of 3 free throws 0:53
  Shooting foul on Reggie Jackson 0:53
Team Stats
Points 105 92
Field Goals 37-79 (46.8%) 36-90 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 12-34 (35.3%) 9-33 (27.3%)
Free Throws 19-24 (79.2%) 11-15 (73.3%)
Total Rebounds 50 55
Offensive 6 13
Defensive 35 31
Team 9 11
Assists 22 17
Steals 4 5
Blocks 7 4
Turnovers 9 11
Fouls 21 23
Technicals 0 2
away team logo
B. Griffin PF 23
29 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
D. Smith Jr. PG 5
25 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Pistons 24-29 36271527105
home team logo Knicks 10-43 2826172192
NY +3.5, O/U 206.5
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
NY +3.5, O/U 206.5
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Pistons 24-29 106.0 PPG 45.6 RPG 22.3 APG
home team logo Knicks 10-43 105.6 PPG 44.1 RPG 19.7 APG
Key Players
B. Griffin PF 26.0 PPG 8.2 RPG 5.3 APG 47.5 FG%
D. Smith Jr. PG PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
B. Griffin PF 29 PTS 6 REB 8 AST
D. Smith Jr. PG 25 PTS 5 REB 6 AST
46.8 FG% 40.0
35.3 3PT FG% 27.3
79.2 FT% 73.3
Pistons
Starters
B. Griffin
R. Jackson
R. Bullock
A. Drummond
B. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Griffin 29 6 8 10/17 3/6 6/8 3 38 0 0 5 1 5 +24 46
R. Jackson 19 2 7 5/14 2/7 7/7 4 33 1 0 1 0 2 +20 35
R. Bullock 19 7 2 7/14 5/10 0/0 1 35 2 0 1 0 7 +13 31
A. Drummond 17 16 0 7/12 0/1 3/6 2 36 1 5 1 4 12 +13 38
B. Brown 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 17 0 2 0 0 1 +9 5
Starters
B. Griffin
R. Jackson
R. Bullock
A. Drummond
B. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Griffin 29 6 8 10/17 3/6 6/8 3 38 0 0 5 1 5 +24 46
R. Jackson 19 2 7 5/14 2/7 7/7 4 33 1 0 1 0 2 +20 35
R. Bullock 19 7 2 7/14 5/10 0/0 1 35 2 0 1 0 7 +13 31
A. Drummond 17 16 0 7/12 0/1 3/6 2 36 1 5 1 4 12 +13 38
B. Brown 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 17 0 2 0 0 1 +9 5
Bench
J. Calderon
Z. Pachulia
L. Galloway
S. Johnson
L. Kennard
K. Thomas
K. Lucas
J. Leuer
I. Smith
G. Robinson III
I. Whitehead
H. Ellenson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Calderon 6 0 1 3/3 0/0 0/0 2 14 0 0 0 0 0 -7 8
Z. Pachulia 5 3 1 1/1 0/0 3/3 2 11 0 0 1 1 2 0 9
L. Galloway 3 0 0 1/5 1/3 0/0 2 10 0 0 0 0 0 -10 3
S. Johnson 3 3 2 1/4 1/2 0/0 3 25 0 0 0 0 3 +3 10
L. Kennard 2 3 1 1/6 0/3 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 3 0 7
K. Thomas 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
K. Lucas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Leuer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Robinson III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whitehead - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 105 41 22 37/79 12/34 19/24 21 235 4 7 9 6 35 +65 192
Knicks
Starters
D. Smith Jr.
K. Knox
W. Matthews
D. Jordan
N. Vonleh
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Smith Jr. 25 5 6 11/25 2/9 1/2 4 39 0 0 4 3 2 -14 38
K. Knox 11 7 0 4/12 2/6 1/1 1 34 0 1 3 0 7 -17 16
W. Matthews 9 2 5 2/11 1/3 4/5 1 25 1 1 0 1 1 -11 23
D. Jordan 8 8 1 4/6 0/0 0/0 6 24 1 0 2 3 5 -12 17
N. Vonleh 7 5 0 2/7 1/5 2/2 2 21 1 0 1 1 4 -8 12
Starters
D. Smith Jr.
K. Knox
W. Matthews
D. Jordan
N. Vonleh
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Smith Jr. 25 5 6 11/25 2/9 1/2 4 39 0 0 4 3 2 -14 38
K. Knox 11 7 0 4/12 2/6 1/1 1 34 0 1 3 0 7 -17 16
W. Matthews 9 2 5 2/11 1/3 4/5 1 25 1 1 0 1 1 -11 23
D. Jordan 8 8 1 4/6 0/0 0/0 6 24 1 0 2 3 5 -12 17
N. Vonleh 7 5 0 2/7 1/5 2/2 2 21 1 0 1 1 4 -8 12
Bench
M. Robinson
L. Thomas
K. Allen
A. Trier
D. Dotson
E. Kanter
M. Hezonja
I. Hicks
L. Kornet
E. Mudiay
F. Ntilikina
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Robinson 13 10 0 6/7 0/0 1/1 3 23 0 2 0 4 6 -1 25
L. Thomas 6 1 0 2/6 1/4 1/2 4 26 0 0 0 0 1 -5 7
K. Allen 5 0 2 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 11 1 0 1 0 0 +2 9
A. Trier 4 3 0 2/6 0/2 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 3 +1 7
D. Dotson 4 3 3 1/7 1/2 1/2 0 19 1 0 0 1 2 0 14
E. Kanter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hezonja - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kornet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Mudiay - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Ntilikina - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 92 44 17 36/90 9/33 11/15 23 235 5 4 11 13 31 -65 168
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores