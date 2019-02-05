ORL
Westbrook's 7th straight triple-double leads OKC past Magic

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 05, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Russell Westbrook posted his seventh straight triple-double, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Orlando Magic 132-122 on Tuesday night.

Westbrook finished with 16 points, 16 assists and 15 rebounds to match the longest triple-double streak of his career. It was his 20th of the season and No. 124 for his career.

Paul George scored 39 points to help the Thunder win for the eighth time in nine games. Dennis Schroder had 20 points, and Jerami Grant had 19.

Evan Fournier scored 25 points for the Magic, and Aaron Gordon added 18 points and 10 assists.

Orlando led 69-62 at halftime behind 15 points from Gordon and 58 percent shooting as a team. George scored 18 in the first half for the Thunder.

Orlando stretched its lead to 79-67 early in the third quarter, causing the Thunder to call a timeout. Oklahoma City came back strong in a two-minute span. A lob from George to Grant for a two-handed jam cut Orlando's lead to 81-78, and the Magic called a timeout.

Westbrook clinched his triple-double on a rebound with 3:33 left in the third quarter. His overall play sparked a 29-10 run that put the Thunder back in front for good. Oklahoma City led 98-92 at the end of the third quarter after making 15 of 24 shots in the period.

A steal and 3-pointer by Terrence Ross cut Oklahoma City's lead to 128-122 with 31 seconds to play, but the Thunder held on.

TIP-INS

Magic: Reserve center Mo Bamba is out indefinitely with a stress fracture in his left leg. ... Gordon was called for a technical in the fourth quarter. ... Gordon fouled out with 36.6 seconds left. ... Fournier fouled out with 29.6 seconds to play.

Thunder: Westbrook was called for a technical foul in the first quarter. Coach Billy Donovan was called for one in the second. ... Oklahoma City is 14-6 this season when Westbrook gets a triple-double.

UP NEXT

The Magic play at the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.

The Thunder host the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.

Key Players
N. Vucevic
9 C
R. Westbrook
0 PG
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
21.5 Pts. Per Game 21.5
11.0 Ast. Per Game 11.0
10.9 Reb. Per Game 10.9
52.0 Field Goal % 41.7
52.1 Three Point % 41.7
77.5 Free Throw % 64.3
  Offensive rebound by Terrence Ross 0:00
+ 1 Paul George made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:13
+ 1 Paul George made 1st of 2 free throws 0:13
  Personal foul on Jonathan Isaac 0:13
  Defensive rebound by Paul George 0:13
  Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:16
  Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic 0:18
+ 1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 0:20
  Personal foul on Wesley Iwundu 0:20
  Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook 0:20
  Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:24
Team Stats
Points 122 132
Field Goals 42-90 (46.7%) 46-92 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 11-37 (29.7%) 13-30 (43.3%)
Free Throws 27-34 (79.4%) 27-37 (73.0%)
Total Rebounds 47 64
Offensive 8 8
Defensive 32 41
Team 7 15
Assists 27 25
Steals 14 11
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 18 17
Fouls 29 25
Technicals 1 3
away team logo
E. Fournier SG 10
25 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
16 PTS, 15 REB, 16 AST
1234T
away team logo Magic 22-32 32372330122
home team logo Thunder 34-19 31313634132
OKC -9, O/U 223.5
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
OKC -9, O/U 223.5
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Magic 22-32 104.3 PPG 43.8 RPG 24.5 APG
home team logo Thunder 34-19 114.8 PPG 48 RPG 23.3 APG
Key Players
T. Ross SG 14.1 PPG 3.3 RPG 1.5 APG 43.1 FG%
P. George SF 27.8 PPG 7.9 RPG 4.0 APG 45.2 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Ross SG 26 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
P. George SF 39 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
46.7 FG% 50.0
29.7 3PT FG% 43.3
79.4 FT% 73.0
Magic
Starters
E. Fournier
A. Gordon
N. Vucevic
J. Isaac
D. Augustin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Fournier 25 5 5 8/16 4/7 5/6 6 34 2 0 2 1 4 +2 40
A. Gordon 18 6 10 6/11 1/5 5/9 6 35 3 1 8 1 5 -16 40
N. Vucevic 17 9 5 8/18 1/2 0/0 2 34 1 0 4 1 8 -16 33
J. Isaac 14 4 1 6/12 0/5 2/2 4 28 1 2 0 1 3 -10 23
D. Augustin 8 0 4 2/6 0/4 4/4 1 31 2 0 1 0 0 -2 17
Bench
T. Ross
K. Birch
W. Iwundu
I. Briscoe
T. Mozgov
J. Grant
A. Jefferson
T. Caupain
J. Martin
J. Simmons
M. Frazier
M. Bamba
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Ross 26 5 1 8/18 5/13 5/5 1 26 3 0 0 1 4 +5 36
K. Birch 8 5 0 3/5 0/0 2/3 2 14 1 0 0 2 3 +6 14
W. Iwundu 6 3 0 1/2 0/0 4/5 3 18 0 1 1 1 2 -11 9
I. Briscoe 0 3 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 4 16 1 0 2 0 3 -8 4
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Caupain - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bamba - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 122 40 27 42/90 11/37 27/34 29 236 14 4 18 8 32 -50 216
Thunder
Starters
P. George
J. Grant
R. Westbrook
S. Adams
T. Ferguson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. George 39 8 3 9/26 6/15 15/16 5 36 3 0 5 1 7 +14 51
J. Grant 19 11 0 7/9 1/3 4/7 2 34 1 1 1 2 9 +18 31
R. Westbrook 16 15 16 5/14 0/2 6/10 3 35 1 1 7 1 14 +9 58
S. Adams 14 4 1 7/12 0/0 0/0 1 36 2 0 1 3 1 +16 21
T. Ferguson 10 1 2 4/9 2/5 0/0 6 30 1 0 0 0 1 +5 16
Bench
D. Schroder
A. Nader
P. Patterson
N. Noel
A. Abrines
A. Roberson
D. Burton
D. Grantham
H. Diallo
R. Felton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Schroder 20 2 1 9/15 2/2 0/1 6 22 1 0 2 0 2 +4 23
A. Nader 11 1 0 4/5 1/2 2/3 1 16 2 0 1 0 1 +2 13
P. Patterson 3 3 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 1 2 -8 6
N. Noel 0 4 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 4 -6 8
A. Abrines - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Grantham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Felton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 132 49 25 46/92 13/30 27/37 25 234 11 2 17 8 41 +54 227
NBA Scores