Pistons hand Knicks 15th straight loss, 120-103

  • Feb 08, 2019

DETROIT (AP) Andre Drummond had 29 points and 20 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons handed New York its 15th straight loss, beating the Knicks 120-103 on Friday night.

The Knicks rallied from a 21-point second-quarter deficit, tying the game in the third quarter. But Detroit avoided a repeat of its collapse last weekend against the Los Angeles Clippers, when the Pistons lost after leading by 25.

Blake Griffin scored 26 points for the Pistons, who traded Reggie Bullock and Stanley Johnson in deadline deals but kept enough of their top players to make a postseason berth still plausible. Detroit began the day 1 1/2 games out of a playoff spot.

The Knicks have lost 28 of their last 30, and they looked overmatched at the start against Detroit, falling behind 21-5. It was 41-22 after one quarter, and the Pistons led 63-54 at halftime. Drummond had 20 points in the break.

New York kept chipping away in the third, but Detroit eventually recovered, leading 89-84 after three and pushing the lead back to double digits relatively quickly in the fourth.

Dennis Smith Jr. scored 31 points for the Knicks.

NEW ARRIVALS

The Pistons acquired Thon Maker and Svi Mykhailiuk in their trades. Both played sparingly Friday. Maker was scoreless and Mykhailiuk made a 3-pointer.

TIP-INS

Knicks: New York has been without Emmanuel Mudiay (strained left shoulder) and Frank Ntilikina (sore groin).

Pistons: Detroit has won three straight since blowing the big lead against the Clippers. ... It was a league-high ninth 20-20 game for Drummond this season and his 29th overall. Since the 1988-89 season, only Dwight Howard (51) and Shaquille O'Neal (34) have more.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host Toronto on Saturday night.

Pistons: Host Washington on Monday night.

Key Players
N. Vonleh
32 PF
B. Griffin
23 PF
36.3 Min. Per Game 36.3
26.1 Pts. Per Game 26.1
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
8.1 Reb. Per Game 8.1
45.1 Field Goal % 47.7
45.2 Three Point % 47.6
72.3 Free Throw % 76.2
Team Stats
Points 103 120
Field Goals 35-78 (44.9%) 42-86 (48.8%)
3-Pointers 7-22 (31.8%) 13-30 (43.3%)
Free Throws 26-41 (63.4%) 23-29 (79.3%)
Total Rebounds 52 56
Offensive 10 11
Defensive 29 35
Team 13 10
Assists 22 24
Steals 6 3
Blocks 5 6
Turnovers 13 12
Fouls 24 27
Technicals 0 0
D. Smith Jr. PG 5
31 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST
A. Drummond C 0
29 PTS, 20 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Knicks 10-44 22323019103
home team logo Pistons 25-29 41222631120
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Knicks 10-44 105.4 PPG 44.1 RPG 19.7 APG
home team logo Pistons 25-29 106.0 PPG 45.5 RPG 22.3 APG
Key Players
D. Smith Jr. PG PPG RPG APG FG%
A. Drummond C 16.8 PPG 14.8 RPG 1.2 APG 51.7 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Smith Jr. PG 31 PTS 2 REB 8 AST
A. Drummond C 29 PTS 20 REB 2 AST
44.9 FG% 48.8
31.8 3PT FG% 43.3
63.4 FT% 79.3
Knicks
Starters
D. Smith Jr.
D. Jordan
D. Dotson
K. Knox
N. Vonleh
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Smith Jr. 31 2 8 9/15 2/5 11/19 3 34 2 0 4 1 1 -18 47
D. Jordan 14 11 1 5/5 0/0 4/5 3 29 0 2 2 4 7 -15 27
D. Dotson 10 2 2 4/8 1/2 1/2 3 23 0 0 1 0 2 -10 15
K. Knox 7 2 2 2/8 1/4 2/2 3 35 0 0 3 0 2 -21 10
N. Vonleh 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 -12 0
Bench
M. Robinson
M. Hezonja
K. Allen
A. Trier
L. Thomas
L. Kornet
I. Hicks
E. Mudiay
F. Ntilikina
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Robinson 11 6 1 3/5 0/0 5/7 2 15 0 3 0 3 3 -6 22
M. Hezonja 8 7 1 3/11 0/2 2/2 3 32 2 0 0 0 7 +1 19
K. Allen 7 4 2 3/6 1/1 0/2 2 14 0 0 1 2 2 -2 14
A. Trier 7 3 2 3/9 1/3 0/0 1 30 1 0 2 0 3 -1 13
L. Thomas 4 1 1 2/7 0/2 0/0 2 13 1 0 0 0 1 -9 8
L. Kornet 3 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 +4 6
I. Hicks 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 +4 3
E. Mudiay - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Ntilikina - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 103 39 22 35/78 7/22 26/41 24 234 6 5 13 10 29 -85 184
Pistons
Starters
A. Drummond
B. Griffin
R. Jackson
L. Galloway
B. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Drummond 29 20 2 12/15 0/0 5/6 4 33 1 3 1 3 17 +39 56
B. Griffin 26 6 4 6/13 2/7 12/15 2 28 0 0 3 2 4 +7 37
R. Jackson 20 2 6 8/14 4/5 0/0 2 26 0 0 1 1 1 +17 33
L. Galloway 5 1 3 2/5 1/4 0/0 1 19 1 0 0 0 1 +21 13
B. Brown 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/2 3 18 0 0 0 0 1 +10 3
Bench
L. Kennard
I. Smith
G. Robinson III
K. Thomas
Z. Pachulia
S. Mykhailiuk
T. Maker
J. Calderon
K. Lucas
J. Leuer
I. Whitehead
H. Ellenson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Kennard 12 3 3 4/13 2/5 2/2 4 28 0 1 1 2 1 +13 21
I. Smith 11 4 2 3/9 1/3 4/4 2 18 0 0 2 1 3 +6 17
G. Robinson III 5 3 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 2 13 0 0 2 1 2 +6 6
K. Thomas 5 1 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 3 19 1 0 0 0 1 +2 7
Z. Pachulia 4 2 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 11 0 2 0 1 1 -16 8
S. Mykhailiuk 3 1 2 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 0 1 -12 7
T. Maker 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 1 -2 0
J. Calderon 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 -6 3
K. Lucas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Leuer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whitehead - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 120 46 24 42/86 13/30 23/29 27 232 3 6 12 11 35 +85 211
