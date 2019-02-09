MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Joakim Noah had season highs of 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead the new-look Memphis Grizzlies to a 99-90 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.

Justin Holiday had 15 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 points, 10 of them in the fourth. C.J. Miles, playing his first game for Memphis added 13 points to help the Grizzlies win for the third time in four games.

Julius Randle led the Pelicans with 21 points, and Jrue Holiday added 15. Anthony Davis had 14 points and 16 rebounds in his second game returning to the lineup after seeking a trade.

Memphis, which used a strong third quarter to carry a 10-point lead into the fourth, saw it stretch to 11 points in the early stages of the final frame. New Orleans wasn't able to overtake the Grizzlies the rest of the way, the Pelicans seeing their two-game winning streak snapped.

With four new players in the rotation, along with more minutes for other reserves, the Memphis offense was not very fluid early. The defense struggled, too, as New Orleans shot 61 percent in the first quarter.

The Pelicans couldn't keep pace with that shooting struggling in the second quarter, allowing Memphis to pull close before the Pelicans led 44-41 at the half. At halftime, both teams were shooting below 40 percent.

New Orleans ended the night at 40 percent, while Memphis shot 43 percent.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: E'Twaun Moore, who missed the previous six games with a left quad contusion, returned to action. ... Jahlil Okafor missed his second straight game with a left ankle sprain. ... Davis, who did not play in the fourth quarter of Friday's win over Minnesota after reaching 25 minutes, played 8 minutes in the final frame against Memphis.

Grizzlies: Jonas Valanciunas, acquired in Thursday's trade for Marc Gasol, did not play. ... Avery Bradley, acquired from the Clippers on Thursday, got the start in his first game with Memphis. ... Noah's previous season high in points was 13 against the Pelicans in New Orleans on Dec. 7. His previous high in rebounds was 11 at Charlotte on Feb. 1. ... Mike Conley had 11 points and nine assists.

UP NEXT

Pelican: Host Orlando on Tuesday night.

Grizzlies: Host San Antonio on Tuesday night.

---

