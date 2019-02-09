NO
Noah has season-best night, leading Grizzlies past Pelicans

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 09, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Joakim Noah had season highs of 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead the new-look Memphis Grizzlies to a 99-90 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.

Justin Holiday had 15 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 points, 10 of them in the fourth. C.J. Miles, playing his first game for Memphis added 13 points to help the Grizzlies win for the third time in four games.

Julius Randle led the Pelicans with 21 points, and Jrue Holiday added 15. Anthony Davis had 14 points and 16 rebounds in his second game returning to the lineup after seeking a trade.

Memphis, which used a strong third quarter to carry a 10-point lead into the fourth, saw it stretch to 11 points in the early stages of the final frame. New Orleans wasn't able to overtake the Grizzlies the rest of the way, the Pelicans seeing their two-game winning streak snapped.

With four new players in the rotation, along with more minutes for other reserves, the Memphis offense was not very fluid early. The defense struggled, too, as New Orleans shot 61 percent in the first quarter.

The Pelicans couldn't keep pace with that shooting struggling in the second quarter, allowing Memphis to pull close before the Pelicans led 44-41 at the half. At halftime, both teams were shooting below 40 percent.

New Orleans ended the night at 40 percent, while Memphis shot 43 percent.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: E'Twaun Moore, who missed the previous six games with a left quad contusion, returned to action. ... Jahlil Okafor missed his second straight game with a left ankle sprain. ... Davis, who did not play in the fourth quarter of Friday's win over Minnesota after reaching 25 minutes, played 8 minutes in the final frame against Memphis.

Grizzlies: Jonas Valanciunas, acquired in Thursday's trade for Marc Gasol, did not play. ... Avery Bradley, acquired from the Clippers on Thursday, got the start in his first game with Memphis. ... Noah's previous season high in points was 13 against the Pelicans in New Orleans on Dec. 7. His previous high in rebounds was 11 at Charlotte on Feb. 1. ... Mike Conley had 11 points and nine assists.

UP NEXT

Pelican: Host Orlando on Tuesday night.

Grizzlies: Host San Antonio on Tuesday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Team Stats
Points 90 99
Field Goals 34-86 (39.5%) 38-88 (43.2%)
3-Pointers 6-33 (18.2%) 8-29 (27.6%)
Free Throws 16-27 (59.3%) 15-18 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 61 55
Offensive 17 10
Defensive 35 35
Team 9 10
Assists 25 27
Steals 6 6
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 15 10
Fouls 22 24
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
A. Davis PF 23
14 PTS, 16 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
J. Noah C 55
19 PTS, 14 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 25-32 2816182890
home team logo Grizzlies 23-34 2021312799
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Pelicans 25-32 116.3 PPG 46.9 RPG 26.8 APG
home team logo Grizzlies 23-34 100.3 PPG 40.4 RPG 23.4 APG
Key Players
J. Randle C 20.0 PPG 9.3 RPG 2.9 APG 54.1 FG%
J. Noah C 4.5 PPG 4.4 RPG 1.3 APG 47.9 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Randle C 21 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
J. Noah C 19 PTS 14 REB 3 AST
39.5 FG% 43.2
18.2 3PT FG% 27.6
59.3 FT% 83.3
Pelicans
Starters
J. Holiday
A. Davis
K. Williams
D. Miller
F. Jackson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Holiday 15 7 5 7/14 1/2 0/2 1 29 1 0 2 3 4 +7 31
A. Davis 14 16 6 4/8 0/1 6/9 4 33 2 2 2 2 14 +2 44
K. Williams 10 13 7 4/10 1/6 1/2 3 37 0 1 0 6 7 -1 38
D. Miller 8 0 2 3/10 2/8 0/0 1 19 0 0 0 0 0 +6 12
F. Jackson 6 3 0 3/12 0/3 0/0 2 26 1 0 0 1 2 +11 10
Bench
J. Randle
E. Moore
T. Frazier
C. Diallo
I. Clark
S. Johnson
J. Smith
S. Hill
E. Payton
J. Okafor
T. Bluiett
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Randle 21 6 2 7/13 0/3 7/11 4 30 1 1 4 3 3 -18 29
E. Moore 5 2 0 2/8 1/3 0/0 0 15 0 0 3 1 1 -17 4
T. Frazier 5 1 3 1/3 1/3 2/2 4 21 0 0 2 0 1 -14 10
C. Diallo 4 3 0 2/2 0/0 0/1 2 12 0 1 1 1 2 -11 7
I. Clark 2 0 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
S. Johnson 0 1 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 7 1 0 0 0 1 -10 2
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Payton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Okafor - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bluiett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 90 52 25 34/86 6/33 16/27 22 234 6 5 15 17 35 -45 188
Grizzlies
Starters
J. Holiday
J. Jackson Jr.
M. Conley
I. Rabb
A. Bradley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Holiday 15 5 3 6/10 3/5 0/0 1 31 0 0 2 1 4 -2 24
J. Jackson Jr. 14 3 1 4/13 2/4 4/5 2 27 2 1 0 0 3 +5 22
M. Conley 11 6 9 3/11 0/6 5/5 2 32 0 0 1 2 4 +3 34
I. Rabb 10 9 3 4/7 0/0 2/3 3 27 0 0 0 1 8 +6 25
A. Bradley 8 1 2 3/10 2/4 0/0 3 24 1 0 3 0 1 -6 11
Bench
J. Noah
C. Miles
D. Wright
B. Caboclo
J. Carter
C. Parsons
J. Valanciunas
K. Anderson
Y. Watanabe
D. Brooks
T. Dorsey
J. Washburn
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Noah 19 14 3 8/14 0/0 3/3 4 30 0 0 1 5 9 +10 38
C. Miles 13 2 2 6/9 1/3 0/0 1 20 0 0 0 0 2 +11 19
D. Wright 7 1 2 3/7 0/3 1/2 2 23 1 0 1 0 1 +15 12
B. Caboclo 2 2 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 5 7 0 1 1 1 1 -3 4
J. Carter 0 2 2 0/4 0/2 0/0 1 15 2 0 1 0 2 +6 7
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Valanciunas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dorsey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Washburn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 99 45 27 38/88 8/29 15/18 24 236 6 2 10 10 35 +45 196
NBA Scores