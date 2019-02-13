BKN
No Text

Russell scores 36, Nets outlast Cavaliers 148-139 in 3OTs

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 13, 2019

CLEVELAND (AP) D'Angelo Russell scored 14 of his 36 points in the third overtime and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the Cleveland Cavaliers 148-139 on Wednesday night.

DeMarre Carroll's desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer of the second overtime tied the game, and Nets carried the momentum into the third extra session.

Russell, who is headed to play in his first All-Star game, had two points in the first half and scored Brooklyn's first 11 points in third overtime, including two 3-pointers.

Joe Harris scored 25 points and Carroll had 18 as the Nets improved to 30-29 - above .500 at the All-Star break for the first time since 2012-13.

Jordan Clarkson scored a career-high 42 points for Cleveland. Collin Sexton had 24 points and Marquese Chriss added 23.

The teams were playing their final game before the break, likely a good thing after going 63 minutes in a contest that saw 23 lead changes.

Cleveland seemed to have sealed the win when Clarkson made a go-ahead jumper in the final minute to put Cleveland ahead and added two free throws for a 128-125 lead in the second overtime.

Brooklyn called timeout and Carroll was double-teamed in the corner after taking the inbounds pass. He took a couple of dribbles to his left and put up the shot to tie the game. Carroll fell to the floor and was mobbed by his teammates, who poured off the bench.

Russell made two free throws with 16 seconds remaining to break a 116-all tie in the first overtime, but Sexton drove the lane and scored to tie the game with 2.8 seconds left.

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love sat out to get additional rest following foot surgery. Brooklyn dressed nine players because of several injuries.

Chriss, Larry Nance Jr, David Nwaba and Ante Zizic fouled out for Cleveland, which played its first overtime game of the season.

The Cavaliers (12-46) were trying to win consecutive games for the third time this season.

TIP-INS

Nets: G Spencer Dinwiddle (torn ligaments in right thumb) F Treveon Graham (personal reasons), F Rodions Kurucs (sprained left elbow), F Jared Dudley (strained left hamstring) and G Dzanan Musa (G-League assignment) are out.

Cavaliers: F Cedi Osman and C Ante Zizic returned to the starting lineup. Osman (sprained right ankle) missed four games and Zizic (sore lower back) didn't play Monday. ... F Tristan Thompson (sore left foot) is expected to return sometime after the break. He has missed the last 13 games.

LOOKING AHEAD

Love plans to increase his playing time following the All-Star break. The Cavaliers resume play against Phoenix on Feb. 21.

''I don't know minutes-wise what it's going to be like, but a good progression after that because I will be fully prepared to go,'' Love said.

''He's in a really good place right now both physically and mentally,'' Cavaliers coach Larry Drew said.

UP NEXT

Nets: Host Portland on Thursday, Feb. 21.

Cavaliers: Host Phoenix on Thursday, Feb. 21.

  CLE team rebound 0:00
  Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 1 DeMarre Carroll made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:10
+ 1 DeMarre Carroll made 1st of 2 free throws 0:10
  Personal foul on Ante Zizic 0:10
+ 1 DeMarre Carroll made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:23
+ 1 DeMarre Carroll made 1st of 2 free throws 0:23
  Personal foul on Matthew Dellavedova 0:23
+ 2 Jordan Clarkson made dunk, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 0:38
+ 3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot 0:43
+ 3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 1:05
Team Stats
Points 148 139
Field Goals 52-113 (46.0%) 54-120 (45.0%)
3-Pointers 18-45 (40.0%) 18-42 (42.9%)
Free Throws 26-34 (76.5%) 13-18 (72.2%)
Total Rebounds 77 63
Offensive 16 18
Defensive 44 39
Team 17 6
Assists 31 35
Steals 4 7
Blocks 13 4
Turnovers 18 15
Fouls 23 37
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Russell PG 1
36 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
J. Clarkson PG 8
42 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
1234OT2OT3OTT
away team logo Nets 30-29 3025292591020148
home team logo Cavaliers 12-46 2929262591011139
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Nets 30-29 111.7 PPG 45.8 RPG 23.9 APG
home team logo Cavaliers 12-46 102.3 PPG 42.5 RPG 20.4 APG
Key Players
D. Russell PG 20.0 PPG 3.7 RPG 6.6 APG 43.6 FG%
J. Clarkson PG 16.8 PPG 3.4 RPG 2.4 APG 44.8 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Russell PG 36 PTS 7 REB 8 AST
J. Clarkson PG 42 PTS 8 REB 5 AST
46.0 FG% 45.0
40.0 3PT FG% 42.9
76.5 FT% 72.2
Nets
Starters
D. Russell
J. Harris
R. Hollis-Jefferson
C. LeVert
J. Allen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Russell 36 7 8 13/30 5/15 5/6 5 42 0 0 7 1 6 +7 52
J. Harris 25 4 2 9/12 4/5 3/3 3 48 0 0 1 0 4 +11 32
R. Hollis-Jefferson 17 5 0 7/10 0/2 3/3 2 29 1 0 2 2 3 -22 21
C. LeVert 12 7 9 5/14 2/5 0/0 4 30 0 1 3 1 6 +4 35
J. Allen 10 12 3 4/11 0/1 2/4 2 41 1 6 1 5 7 +5 34
Bench
D. Carroll
A. Crabbe
S. Napier
E. Davis
J. Dudley
S. Dinwiddie
T. Pinson
T. Graham
A. Williams
D. Musa
R. Kurucs
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Carroll 18 7 1 5/13 3/5 5/5 1 45 0 1 1 3 4 +15 27
A. Crabbe 14 7 0 3/7 2/6 6/9 3 33 0 1 1 0 7 +12 21
S. Napier 10 3 7 4/11 2/6 0/0 2 22 1 1 1 0 3 +11 28
E. Davis 6 8 1 2/5 0/0 2/4 1 21 1 3 1 4 4 +2 19
J. Dudley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dinwiddie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Musa - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Kurucs - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 148 60 31 52/113 18/45 26/34 23 311 4 13 18 16 44 +45 269
Cavaliers
Starters
C. Sexton
C. Osman
D. Nwaba
B. Knight
A. Zizic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Sexton 24 6 5 10/22 2/5 2/4 3 45 0 0 2 3 3 -7 38
C. Osman 13 5 3 5/10 2/4 1/2 2 24 0 0 0 0 5 +1 24
D. Nwaba 7 7 1 3/3 1/1 0/0 6 27 0 1 0 1 6 -1 17
B. Knight 6 1 4 3/8 0/4 0/0 0 15 1 0 2 0 1 +1 14
A. Zizic 6 6 1 2/5 0/0 2/2 6 30 1 0 1 2 4 -10 14
Bench
J. Clarkson
M. Chriss
L. Nance Jr.
N. Stauskas
M. Dellavedova
D. Adel
T. Thompson
K. Love
J. Henson
J. Blossomgame
J. Smith
C. Frye
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Clarkson 42 8 5 16/34 7/17 3/3 2 47 1 1 5 3 5 -10 57
M. Chriss 23 7 1 9/16 3/6 2/3 6 27 2 0 1 4 3 -1 33
L. Nance Jr. 8 14 2 3/12 2/3 0/0 6 32 0 1 2 5 9 +3 25
N. Stauskas 7 0 0 2/4 1/2 2/2 3 23 1 0 0 0 0 -11 8
M. Dellavedova 3 3 13 1/6 0/0 1/2 3 40 1 1 2 0 3 -10 32
D. Adel 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
T. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Love - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Henson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Blossomgame - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Frye - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 139 57 35 54/120 18/42 13/18 37 311 7 4 15 18 39 -45 262
