MIN
WAS

No Text

Portis leads Wizards to 135-121 win over Timberwolves

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 03, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) Bobby Portis had 26 points and 12 rebounds and the Washington Wizards beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-121 Sunday night.

Bradley Beal and reserve Jabari Parker each scored 22 points for Washington, which had lost five of six.

Portis was 10 for 18 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 28 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. He had scored over 30 points in each of his last three games.

Derrick Rose scored 18 points off the bench for the Timberwolves, who have lost four of five. Taj Gibson had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Andrew Wiggins had 14 points.

Minnesota scored 84 points in the paint, and converted just 4 of 27 attempts from beyond the arc.

Parker scored on a dunk and followed with a 3-pointer to give the Wizards a 93-82 lead late in the third quarter. Washington led 97-87 at the start of the fourth.

Minnesota got within 110-105 on a dunk by Towns before Sam Dekker scored six straight points that started a 10-0 run, and the Wizards led by as many as 16 in the final minutes.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: F Luol Deng (sore left Achilles) missed his second straight game. . Interim coach Ryan Saunders was an assistant with the Wizards from the 2009-10 season through 2013-14. . Minnesota is 4-24 when trailing after three quarters.

Wizards: It was Portis' eighth double-double of the season and fourth with the Wizards. . Beal recorded his 53rd 20-plus point game of the season, tying his career high, set last season. . Washington is 19-2 when leading after three quarters.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host the Thunder on Tuesday night.

Wizards: Host the Mavericks on Wednesday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Towns
32 C
B. Beal
3 SG
37.4 Min. Per Game 37.4
25.8 Pts. Per Game 25.8
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
52.1 Field Goal % 47.7
51.7 Three Point % 47.8
83.1 Free Throw % 82.7
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:03
  Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant 0:25
  Keita Bates-Diop missed floating jump shot 0:28
  Jabari Parker missed jump shot 0:39
+ 2 Cameron Reynolds made jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 0:56
+ 3 Sam Dekker made 3-pt. jump shot 1:08
  Full timeout called 1:53
+ 2 Anthony Tolliver made driving layup, assist by Jeff Teague 2:04
  Out of bounds turnover on Tomas Satoransky 2:16
  Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr. 2:20
  Karl-Anthony Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:23
Team Stats
Points 121 135
Field Goals 52-99 (52.5%) 49-98 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 4-27 (14.8%) 11-33 (33.3%)
Free Throws 13-19 (68.4%) 26-32 (81.3%)
Total Rebounds 53 55
Offensive 12 15
Defensive 34 31
Team 7 9
Assists 25 30
Steals 3 6
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 12 8
Fouls 24 19
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
K. Towns C 32
28 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
B. Beal SG 3
22 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Timberwolves 29-34 36282334121
home team logo Wizards 26-37 40223538135
WAS 1, O/U 240.5
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
WAS 1, O/U 240.5
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 29-34 112.4 PPG 45.2 RPG 24.5 APG
home team logo Wizards 26-37 113.7 PPG 41.2 RPG 26.6 APG
Key Players
K. Towns C 23.9 PPG 12.4 RPG 3.3 APG 51.8 FG%
B. Portis PF 14.0 PPG 8.5 RPG 1.5 APG 45.9 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Towns C 28 PTS 10 REB 7 AST
B. Portis PF 26 PTS 12 REB 0 AST
52.5 FG% 50.0
14.8 3PT FG% 33.3
68.4 FT% 81.3
Timberwolves
Starters
K. Towns
A. Wiggins
D. Saric
J. Teague
J. Okogie
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Towns 28 10 7 12/18 2/6 2/2 4 36 1 1 4 3 7 -13 50
A. Wiggins 14 4 0 6/12 0/2 2/4 3 32 0 1 0 0 4 -15 19
D. Saric 13 5 2 5/9 1/3 2/5 3 21 0 0 1 1 4 -15 21
J. Teague 10 1 8 4/9 0/2 2/2 1 26 0 0 2 0 1 -11 25
J. Okogie 2 2 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 5 15 1 1 1 1 1 +1 7
Starters
K. Towns
A. Wiggins
D. Saric
J. Teague
J. Okogie
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Towns 28 10 7 12/18 2/6 2/2 4 36 1 1 4 3 7 -13 50
A. Wiggins 14 4 0 6/12 0/2 2/4 3 32 0 1 0 0 4 -15 19
D. Saric 13 5 2 5/9 1/3 2/5 3 21 0 0 1 1 4 -15 21
J. Teague 10 1 8 4/9 0/2 2/2 1 26 0 0 2 0 1 -11 25
J. Okogie 2 2 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 5 15 1 1 1 1 1 +1 7
Bench
D. Rose
T. Gibson
K. Bates-Diop
A. Tolliver
T. Jones
G. Dieng
C. Reynolds
J. Bayless
R. Covington
J. Terrell
C. Williams
L. Deng
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Rose 18 2 3 8/17 0/1 2/2 1 24 0 0 1 1 1 -7 25
T. Gibson 14 10 2 6/8 0/1 2/2 2 20 0 0 2 2 8 -2 26
K. Bates-Diop 8 5 0 4/7 0/2 0/1 4 26 0 1 0 0 5 -10 14
A. Tolliver 6 2 0 2/7 1/5 1/1 1 13 0 0 1 0 2 +2 7
T. Jones 4 3 2 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 18 1 0 0 2 1 +2 12
G. Dieng 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 -1 3
C. Reynolds 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 -1 3
J. Bayless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Covington - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Terrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 121 46 25 52/99 4/27 13/19 24 235 3 4 12 12 34 -70 212
Wizards
Starters
B. Portis
B. Beal
T. Ariza
T. Satoransky
J. Green
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Portis 26 12 0 10/18 3/6 3/4 5 28 0 0 1 4 8 +17 37
B. Beal 22 7 8 7/19 2/7 6/7 2 37 3 1 1 4 3 +24 48
T. Ariza 16 4 4 5/10 3/6 3/5 2 26 0 0 0 0 4 +7 28
T. Satoransky 14 3 6 6/8 0/1 2/2 3 30 0 0 3 3 0 +13 26
J. Green 13 3 3 5/8 0/1 3/5 1 22 0 0 1 0 3 +7 21
Starters
B. Portis
B. Beal
T. Ariza
T. Satoransky
J. Green
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Portis 26 12 0 10/18 3/6 3/4 5 28 0 0 1 4 8 +17 37
B. Beal 22 7 8 7/19 2/7 6/7 2 37 3 1 1 4 3 +24 48
T. Ariza 16 4 4 5/10 3/6 3/5 2 26 0 0 0 0 4 +7 28
T. Satoransky 14 3 6 6/8 0/1 2/2 3 30 0 0 3 3 0 +13 26
J. Green 13 3 3 5/8 0/1 3/5 1 22 0 0 1 0 3 +7 21
Bench
J. Parker
S. Dekker
T. Bryant
T. Brown Jr.
W. Johnson
C. Randle
J. Wall
J. McRae
D. Robinson
D. Howard
I. Mahinmi
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Parker 22 6 1 9/13 1/3 3/3 1 25 1 2 1 2 4 +7 32
S. Dekker 11 2 3 3/4 1/1 4/4 1 14 1 0 0 0 2 +8 20
T. Bryant 9 4 0 3/7 1/3 2/2 3 19 0 1 1 0 4 -3 13
T. Brown Jr. 2 4 5 1/5 0/0 0/0 0 17 1 0 0 2 2 0 17
W. Johnson 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 -4 0
C. Randle 0 1 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 1 -6 1
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McRae - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Mahinmi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 135 46 30 49/98 11/33 26/32 19 235 6 4 8 15 31 +70 243
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores