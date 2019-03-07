BOS
Hayward's game-winner lifts Celtics over Kings 111-109

  • Mar 07, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Gordon Hayward made up for a costly foul by hitting a tiebreaking shot with 2 seconds to play that helped the Boston Celtics overcome the absence of injured star Kyrie Irving in a 111-109 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

Hayward fouled Buddy Hield on a 3-point attempt with 7.6 seconds left, allowing the Kings to tie the game. Boston had no timeouts and went the length of the floor to score on Hayward's bucket.

Harrison Barnes then missed a 3 at the buzzer, giving the Celtics their second win in two nights to start a four-game California swing.

One night after beating two-time defending champion Golden State by 33 points to open the trip, the Celtics managed to hold off the feisty Kings with Irving sidelined by a bruised left thigh.

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 24 points, Al Horford had 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, and Hayward finished with 12 points. Boston had lost five of six before beginning this trip.

Barnes scored 24 points and Hield added 23 for the Kings, who have lost four of five and trail San Antonio by four games in the race for the final Western Conference playoff spot.

The Kings erased a six-point deficit in the final three minutes thanks in part to two drives by De'Aaron Fox and a hustle block by Hield that prevented a fast-break layup for Marcus Smart.

Hield's free throws then tied the game before Hayward delivered the game-winner for Boston.

The game was tight throughout, with neither team taking a double-digit lead until Hayward scored on a fast-break layup to put Boston up 82-72 late in the third quarter.

The Kings responded with a 3 from Barnes and a spinning layup from Fox following Harry Giles' block on Jaylen Brown to cut the deficit in half. Sacramento missed a chance to get even closer when replay wiped out an apparent buzzer-beater by Hield off an inbounds pass with 0.5 seconds left in the quarter.

Sacramento tied the game early in the fourth, setting the stage for the tight finish.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Irving was more sore than expected after banging his thigh the previous night at Golden State and was held out. Boston has won seven straight games without its leading scorer in the lineup. ... The Celtics had just three offensive rebounds on 39 misses from the field as they placed a priority on getting back on defense against the speedy Kings.

Kings: Sacramento got off to a fast start, making 14 of 22 shots in the first quarter for a six-point lead. But the Kings went just 6 of 22 in the second and were tied 49-all at halftime. ... Sacramento rookie Marvin Bagley III remains sidelined after spraining his left knee last Wednesday. Kings coach Dave Joerger said Bagley is progressing in his rehab but there is no timetable for his return.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

Kings: At the New York Knicks on Saturday.

---

Key Players
J. Tatum
0 SF
B. Hield
24 SG
31.9 Min. Per Game 31.9
21.0 Pts. Per Game 21.0
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
5.2 Reb. Per Game 5.2
45.3 Field Goal % 46.8
45.3 Three Point % 46.9
86.8 Free Throw % 87.6
  SAC team rebound 0:00
  Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot 0:02
+ 1 Buddy Hield made 3rd of 3 free throws 0:07
  Shooting foul on Gordon Hayward 0:07
+ 1 Jayson Tatum made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:15
+ 1 Jayson Tatum made 1st of 2 free throws 0:15
  Personal foul on Willie Cauley-Stein 0:15
+ 2 Jayson Tatum made jump shot 0:47
+ 3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 1:10
+ 1 Jayson Tatum made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:27
Team Stats
Points 111 109
Field Goals 40-79 (50.6%) 40-80 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 13-33 (39.4%) 13-29 (44.8%)
Free Throws 18-21 (85.7%) 16-22 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 41 47
Offensive 3 6
Defensive 32 34
Team 6 7
Assists 26 23
Steals 11 8
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 17 15
Fouls 22 21
Technicals 0 0
A. Horford C 42
21 PTS, 11 REB, 7 AST
H. Barnes SF 40
24 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Celtics 40-26 26233329111
home team logo Kings 32-32 32172832109
SAC 2, O/U 226
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Celtics 40-26 112.2 PPG 44.9 RPG 26.3 APG
home team logo Kings 32-32 113.9 PPG 45.3 RPG 25.6 APG
Key Players
J. Tatum SF 16.1 PPG 6.2 RPG 1.8 APG 45.3 FG%
H. Barnes SF 12.7 PPG 7.1 RPG 2.2 APG 39.0 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Tatum SF 24 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
H. Barnes SF 24 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
50.6 FG% 50.0
39.4 3PT FG% 44.8
85.7 FT% 72.7
Celtics
Starters
J. Tatum
A. Horford
M. Morris
T. Rozier
M. Smart
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Tatum 24 3 2 8/17 2/4 6/6 0 33 1 0 2 0 3 +11 30
A. Horford 21 11 7 8/10 1/2 4/4 2 30 1 1 3 1 10 +18 45
M. Morris 19 5 4 7/16 3/8 2/2 3 33 0 0 1 1 4 -4 31
T. Rozier 16 6 2 6/13 4/10 0/0 2 31 2 0 1 0 6 +4 27
M. Smart 9 3 5 2/6 1/3 4/4 2 30 5 0 3 0 3 +5 24
Bench
G. Hayward
J. Brown
A. Baynes
S. Ojeleye
D. Theis
B. Wanamaker
K. Irving
R. Hunter
P. Dozier
G. Yabusele
R. Williams
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Hayward 12 3 5 6/10 0/3 0/2 4 29 1 0 3 0 3 0 23
J. Brown 10 1 0 3/6 2/3 2/3 2 23 0 0 2 0 1 -8 9
A. Baynes 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 1 0 0 -13 1
S. Ojeleye 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 1 +3 1
D. Theis 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 4 5 1 0 1 1 1 -6 2
B. Wanamaker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Irving - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Yabusele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 111 35 26 40/79 13/33 18/21 22 235 11 1 17 3 32 +10 193
Kings
Starters
H. Barnes
B. Hield
W. Cauley-Stein
D. Fox
B. Bogdanovic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
H. Barnes 24 8 1 8/14 4/7 4/5 1 36 2 0 1 0 8 +4 35
B. Hield 23 8 2 8/19 4/9 3/3 3 38 1 1 3 1 7 +8 34
W. Cauley-Stein 19 7 3 8/9 0/0 3/4 1 26 2 0 2 0 7 -4 32
D. Fox 16 2 7 7/13 0/1 2/4 3 35 0 0 3 0 2 +1 29
B. Bogdanovic 14 4 3 5/9 4/6 0/0 6 27 1 0 2 1 3 -11 23
Bench
H. Giles
N. Bjelica
Y. Ferrell
C. Brewer
A. Burks
K. Koufos
F. Mason III
C. Swanigan
T. Williams
W. Gabriel
M. Bagley III
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
H. Giles 6 4 2 2/7 0/0 2/4 3 21 0 1 0 3 1 +2 15
N. Bjelica 5 5 2 1/5 1/5 2/2 1 30 1 2 2 0 5 +3 15
Y. Ferrell 2 1 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 10 1 0 1 1 0 +6 9
C. Brewer 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 10 0 0 1 0 1 -8 0
A. Burks 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 -11 0
K. Koufos - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Mason III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bagley III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 109 40 23 40/80 13/29 16/22 21 236 8 4 15 6 34 -10 192
