Aldridge, DeRozan help Spurs rally past Bucks, 121-114

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 10, 2019

SAN ANTONIO (AP) LaMarcus Aldridge had 29 points and 15 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 28 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame a 15-point deficit in the first quarter to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 121-114 on Sunday night for their fifth straight win.

San Antonio has beaten the top three teams in the East at home after topping Philadelphia in December and Toronto in January.

Milwaukee's lead atop the Eastern Conference was cut to two games ahead of Toronto.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 13 rebounds as Milwaukee's two-game winning streak ended. Eric Bledsoe added 21 points and Brook Lopez had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Bledsoe scored nine points during an opening 11-4 run as San Antonio started the game 2 for 10 from the field.

The Spurs were without third-leading scorer Rudy Gay, who missed the game due to an undisclosed illness, but the reserves stepped up in his absence.

San Antonio shot 11 for 27 on 3-pointers, with reserves Marco Belinelli (4 for 8) and Patty Mills (4 for 7) combining for most of the 3s. Belinelli and Mills both finished with 16 points.

The Spurs' bench sparked a 20-7 run bridging the first and second quarters to cut the Bucks' lead to 36-35 after trailing by as many as 15 points in the opening period.

San Antonio opened the second half on a 17-4 run while holding Milwaukee to one field goal in the opening five minutes.

Aldridge's eighth 3-pointer of the season gave the Spurs their first lead of the game at 67-64 with 8:41 remaining in the third quarter.

San Antonio outscored Milwaukee 33-23 in the third quarter and opened the fourth on a 10-1 run to solidify control of the game.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Former Spurs center Pau Gasol was honored before the game with a video highlighting his 18-year career with the Grizzlies, Bulls, Lakers, Spurs and the Spanish national team, as well as his charitable work. Gasol signed with Milwaukee after accepting a buyout from San Antonio on March 1. . The Bucks had won two straight in San Antonio with their previous loss coming Dec. 2, 2015. . Milwaukee is 23-12 on the road this season, the league's second-best mark behind Golden State (21-11).

Spurs: The game was delayed nearly a minute after a bat flew above the court and buzzed past Bucks guard Pat Connaugton's head. The Spurs' mascot, The Coyote, emerged in a Batman costume with a net along with a stadium worker and scared the bat to the rafters of the AT&T Center. . Gay has missed 12 games this season, including one for rest. He has also sat out due to injuries to his right heel (three games), right wrist (six) and right ankle (one). The Spurs are 4-7 without Gay. . Aldridge had 15 rebounds, giving him 7,815 for his career to move past Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson for 72nd in league history. Robertson had 7,804 over 14 seasons with Cincinnati and Milwaukee. . Mills is the only Spurs player with 120-plus 3-pointers in five seasons.

UP NEXT

Bucks: At Dallas on Tuesday night.

Spurs: At New Orleans on Tuesday night.

Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
D. DeRozan
10 SG
35.2 Min. Per Game 35.2
21.4 Pts. Per Game 21.4
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
6.2 Reb. Per Game 6.2
58.0 Field Goal % 47.3
57.9 Three Point % 47.2
71.5 Free Throw % 82.0
+ 3 Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 0:00
  Defensive rebound by Pau Gasol 0:04
  Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:07
+ 3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 0:39
+ 3 Pat Connaughton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 0:57
+ 1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:08
+ 3 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 3-pt. jump shot 1:22
  Davis Bertans missed jump shot 1:28
+ 1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:56
  Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:56
+ 3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot 2:05
Team Stats
Points 114 121
Field Goals 41-87 (47.1%) 49-100 (49.0%)
3-Pointers 14-36 (38.9%) 12-29 (41.4%)
Free Throws 18-25 (72.0%) 11-15 (73.3%)
Total Rebounds 54 54
Offensive 6 8
Defensive 39 38
Team 9 8
Assists 22 24
Steals 3 6
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 10 4
Fouls 17 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
27 PTS, 13 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
L. Aldridge PF 12
29 PTS, 15 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Bucks 50-17 32282331114
home team logo Spurs 38-29 25293334121
SA 2, O/U 229
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
SA 2, O/U 229
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Bucks 50-17 117.5 PPG 49.3 RPG 26.0 APG
home team logo Spurs 38-29 111.9 PPG 44.6 RPG 24.4 APG
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo PF 27.0 PPG 12.6 RPG 6.0 APG 58.0 FG%
L. Aldridge PF 21.1 PPG 8.9 RPG 2.4 APG 51.3 FG%
Top Scorers
G. Antetokounmpo PF 27 PTS 13 REB 6 AST
L. Aldridge PF 29 PTS 15 REB 2 AST
47.1 FG% 49.0
38.9 3PT FG% 41.4
72.0 FT% 73.3
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
E. Bledsoe
K. Middleton
B. Lopez
M. Brogdon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Antetokounmpo 27 13 6 10/18 1/4 6/10 2 35 0 1 0 3 10 -4 53
E. Bledsoe 21 2 6 9/13 2/4 1/3 1 30 0 0 1 0 2 +3 34
K. Middleton 15 8 4 6/15 1/4 2/2 3 30 1 0 3 1 7 +9 29
B. Lopez 11 10 0 2/6 1/3 6/6 2 33 1 1 1 0 10 +13 22
M. Brogdon 5 1 2 2/10 0/4 1/2 1 23 0 0 2 0 1 -27 8
Bench
P. Connaughton
N. Mirotic
T. Snell
P. Gasol
D. DiVincenzo
G. Hill
S. Brown
C. Wood
D. Wilson
T. Duval
B. Colson
E. Ilyasova
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. Connaughton 14 3 0 5/5 4/4 0/0 3 24 1 0 1 1 2 -9 17
N. Mirotic 10 4 1 3/8 2/5 2/2 3 21 0 0 1 0 4 +5 15
T. Snell 6 0 0 2/4 2/3 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 0 -9 6
P. Gasol 3 3 1 1/3 1/1 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 3 -20 8
D. DiVincenzo 2 1 2 1/5 0/4 0/0 1 13 0 0 1 1 0 +4 6
G. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Colson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ilyasova - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 114 45 22 41/87 14/36 18/25 17 235 3 2 10 6 39 -35 198
Spurs
Starters
L. Aldridge
D. DeRozan
B. Forbes
J. Poeltl
D. White
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Aldridge 29 15 2 14/26 1/2 0/0 2 37 2 2 0 4 11 -5 52
D. DeRozan 28 4 6 10/20 0/1 8/9 3 36 2 1 1 0 4 -12 46
B. Forbes 12 6 0 5/8 2/4 0/1 1 27 0 0 0 0 6 +5 18
J. Poeltl 8 8 3 4/4 0/0 0/0 3 26 0 0 1 3 5 +7 21
D. White 7 3 4 3/10 0/2 1/2 3 28 0 0 2 0 3 -9 16
Bench
M. Belinelli
P. Mills
D. Bertans
D. Cunningham
R. Gay
Q. Pondexter
C. Metu
D. Murray
B. Moore
L. Walker IV
D. Eubanks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Belinelli 16 3 2 6/14 4/8 0/0 2 29 1 0 0 0 3 +9 24
P. Mills 16 2 4 5/10 4/7 2/3 2 22 0 0 0 0 2 +23 26
D. Bertans 5 4 3 2/8 1/5 0/0 2 26 1 0 0 1 3 +19 16
D. Cunningham 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 -2 1
R. Gay - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Pondexter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Metu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Walker IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Eubanks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 121 46 24 49/100 12/29 11/15 18 235 6 3 4 8 38 +35 220
