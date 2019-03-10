NO
ATL

No Text

Kevin Huerter has 27 points as Hawks top Pelicans 128-116

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 10, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) Kevin Huerter scored 17 of his 27 points in the second quarter, taking the scoring load from cold-shooting fellow rookie Trae Young, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the New Orleans Pelicans 128-116 on Sunday.

John Collins had 23 points and 10 rebounds for Atlanta, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Collins blocked four shots.

Frank Jackson and Julius Randle each scored 23 points for the Pelicans, who have lost three straight. Elfrid Payton had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Young, who had the first triple-double by a rookie in Hawks history in Saturday's loss to Brooklyn, missed his first nine shots from the field before finally scoring on a follow shot early in the fourth period. Young had 10 points and 10 assists while shooting only 2 of 14.

Huerter's hot streak, all in the final six minutes of the half, started immediately after guard Dairis Bertans made his debut for New Orleans. Huerter sank a 3-pointer over Bertans, followed by a three-point play when fouled by Bertans, to spark the scoring outburst.

Huerter scored 17 of Atlanta's final 22 points of the half after having only two points in the first period.

Even with Bertans back on the bench to start the second half, Huerter was still hot. He scored on a creative underhand layup and a long 3-pointer early in the half.

New Orleans led 66-65 at halftime. Atlanta took the lead with a 12-0 run late in the third period. The Hawks led 94-86 entering the final period and stretched the advantage to 101-90.

Anthony Davis had 15 points and eight rebounds in about 21 minutes after missing Friday night's loss to Toronto with back spasms.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Bertrans, signed out of the EuroLeague on March 2, had one assist in his debut. Coach Alvin Gentry said he wanted to ''try to get him acclimated to the speed of the game and playing with some of his teammates.'' Bertrans is the older brother of Spurs forward Davis Bertrans. .... C Jahlil Okafor, who was listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain, had four points in about eight minutes. ... Gentry said G Jrue Holiday (lower abdomen strain) and G E'Twaun Moore (left quadriceps contusion) will miss ''another eight or nine days.''

Hawks: Coach Lloyd Pierce said C Miles Plumlee (left knee pain), who has not played since Dec. 5, has ''a target date potentially for this week'' to make his return. ... C Dewayne Dedmon (right knee contusion) had eight points while limited to 20 minutes off the bench.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Host Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

Hawks: Host Memphis on Wednesday night.

---

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/NBA and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Randle
30 C
J. Collins
20 PF
29.9 Min. Per Game 29.9
19.7 Pts. Per Game 19.7
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
9.8 Reb. Per Game 9.8
52.6 Field Goal % 57.2
52.8 Three Point % 57.2
74.3 Free Throw % 77.2
+ 3 Darius Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 0:05
  Offensive rebound by Elfrid Payton 0:20
  Kenrich Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:24
+ 3 Kent Bazemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 0:36
  Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore 0:57
  Personal foul on Frank Jackson 1:08
  Defensive rebound by Vince Carter 1:27
  Kevin Huerter missed jump shot 1:44
  Frank Jackson missed floating jump shot 2:01
  NO team rebound 2:12
  Elfrid Payton missed jump shot, blocked by John Collins 2:21
Team Stats
Points 116 128
Field Goals 45-101 (44.6%) 48-98 (49.0%)
3-Pointers 18-41 (43.9%) 17-37 (45.9%)
Free Throws 8-8 (100.0%) 15-18 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 48 61
Offensive 5 10
Defensive 37 46
Team 6 5
Assists 29 30
Steals 6 4
Blocks 9 5
Turnovers 8 9
Fouls 17 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
E. Payton PG 4
15 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST
home team logo
K. Huerter SG 3
27 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 30-39 33332030116
home team logo Hawks 23-45 26392934128
ATL 1.5, O/U 238
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
ATL 1.5, O/U 238
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Team Stats
away team logo Pelicans 30-39 115.6 PPG 47.1 RPG 26.9 APG
home team logo Hawks 23-45 112.1 PPG 45.7 RPG 25.5 APG
Key Players
F. Jackson PG 6.7 PPG 2.1 RPG 0.9 APG 43.4 FG%
K. Huerter SG 9.2 PPG 3.2 RPG 2.7 APG 41.4 FG%
Top Scorers
F. Jackson PG 23 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
K. Huerter SG 27 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
44.6 FG% 49.0
43.9 3PT FG% 45.9
100.0 FT% 83.3
Pelicans
Starters
J. Randle
F. Jackson
A. Davis
E. Payton
K. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Randle 23 3 1 8/18 4/6 3/3 3 34 1 1 0 0 3 +2 30
F. Jackson 23 6 2 10/18 3/7 0/0 2 32 0 0 1 1 5 -3 32
A. Davis 15 8 4 6/10 3/4 0/0 1 21 1 4 4 1 7 +2 32
E. Payton 15 10 10 6/12 1/3 2/2 1 30 1 1 1 2 8 -12 46
K. Williams 9 2 1 3/11 1/6 2/2 1 30 1 2 0 0 2 -13 16
Starters
J. Randle
F. Jackson
A. Davis
E. Payton
K. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Randle 23 3 1 8/18 4/6 3/3 3 34 1 1 0 0 3 +2 30
F. Jackson 23 6 2 10/18 3/7 0/0 2 32 0 0 1 1 5 -3 32
A. Davis 15 8 4 6/10 3/4 0/0 1 21 1 4 4 1 7 +2 32
E. Payton 15 10 10 6/12 1/3 2/2 1 30 1 1 1 2 8 -12 46
K. Williams 9 2 1 3/11 1/6 2/2 1 30 1 2 0 0 2 -13 16
Bench
D. Miller
I. Clark
J. Okafor
C. Diallo
S. Hill
D. Bertans
J. Smith
E. Moore
J. Holiday
S. Johnson
T. Bluiett
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Miller 10 3 7 3/9 3/9 1/1 3 29 0 0 0 0 3 -5 27
I. Clark 10 0 2 4/6 2/3 0/0 1 19 0 0 1 0 0 -7 13
J. Okafor 4 3 0 2/6 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 3 +1 7
C. Diallo 4 4 0 2/6 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 0 1 0 4 -15 7
S. Hill 3 3 1 1/4 1/2 0/0 2 15 2 1 0 1 2 -6 11
D. Bertans 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0 -4 2
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Holiday - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bluiett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 116 42 29 45/101 18/41 8/8 17 236 6 9 8 5 37 -60 223
Hawks
Starters
K. Huerter
J. Collins
A. Len
T. Waller-Prince
T. Young
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Huerter 27 4 3 11/18 4/7 1/1 0 30 1 0 1 0 4 +7 37
J. Collins 23 10 0 9/15 2/3 3/4 3 30 0 4 1 3 7 +6 36
A. Len 19 9 0 8/16 3/6 0/0 1 28 0 1 1 3 6 -16 28
T. Waller-Prince 13 4 5 5/7 1/3 2/3 1 30 0 0 2 0 4 -4 25
T. Young 10 5 10 2/14 0/4 6/6 2 31 0 0 2 2 3 -7 33
Starters
K. Huerter
J. Collins
A. Len
T. Waller-Prince
T. Young
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Huerter 27 4 3 11/18 4/7 1/1 0 30 1 0 1 0 4 +7 37
J. Collins 23 10 0 9/15 2/3 3/4 3 30 0 4 1 3 7 +6 36
A. Len 19 9 0 8/16 3/6 0/0 1 28 0 1 1 3 6 -16 28
T. Waller-Prince 13 4 5 5/7 1/3 2/3 1 30 0 0 2 0 4 -4 25
T. Young 10 5 10 2/14 0/4 6/6 2 31 0 0 2 2 3 -7 33
Bench
K. Bazemore
D. Bembry
D. Dedmon
J. Adams
V. Carter
M. Plumlee
T. Zeller
J. Anderson
B. Johnson
J. Sibert
A. Poythress
O. Spellman
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Bazemore 13 7 5 5/10 3/5 0/0 1 22 1 0 1 0 7 +15 30
D. Bembry 11 5 0 4/6 1/2 2/3 1 13 0 0 1 0 5 +5 15
D. Dedmon 8 6 1 3/7 2/3 0/0 1 20 2 0 0 0 6 +26 18
J. Adams 3 4 3 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 16 0 0 0 1 3 +19 13
V. Carter 1 2 3 0/1 0/1 1/1 2 16 0 0 0 1 1 +9 9
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Zeller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sibert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Poythress - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Spellman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 128 56 30 48/98 17/37 15/18 12 236 4 5 9 10 46 +60 244
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores