CLE
DAL

No Text

Mavericks top Cavaliers 121-116 as Dirk closes on Wilt

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 16, 2019

DALLAS (AP) Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 22 points, Dirk Nowitzki closed within four points of Wilt Chamberlain on the NBA scoring list and the Dallas Mavericks ended a seven-game losing streak with a 121-116 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.

Nowitzki got hot early in the fourth quarter and finished with 14 points to bring him to the cusp of Chamberlain for sixth place on the career scoring list. He has another home game on Monday before the team leaves on a three-game road trip.

The Mavericks ended a seven-game losing streak and won for just the second time in 14 games.

Nowitzki entered the fourth with just four points, but hit a turnaround jumper, a 3-pointer, two free throws and then another from long range with 7:15 left in the game.

With the crowd buzzing on every Mavericks possession in the final minutes, Nowitzki missed his next two shots and then came out with 5:12 remaining. He came back two minutes later and missed three more times before coming out for good to a standing ovation in the final seconds.

With leading scorer Luka Doncic out with a right knee contusion, Hardaway led a balanced Dallas attack with seven Mavs scoring in double figures. Maxi Kleber had 18, and Jalen Brunson and Dwight Powell 16 apiece.

Collin Sexton scored 28 for the Cavaliers, the rookie's fifth straight game above 20. Kevin Love and Cedi Osman each had 22 for Cleveland, which has lost three in a row.

Trey Burke hit a 3-pointer and a driving layup as part of a 7-0 run early in the second quarter to give Dallas a 43-30 lead. Burke's college teammate Hardaway hit a turnaround jumper and Dorian Finney-Smith dunked to extend the Mavericks' lead to 55-35. Dallas hadn't led by that many points in a game since Jan. 30.

The Cavaliers closed the half on an 18-6 run to cut it to 66-57.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Though both attended shootaround Saturday, Larry Nance (rib contusion) and Tristan Thompson (left foot soreness) remained out for Cleveland. ... With Phoenix winning Saturday at New Orleans, Cleveland's six road wins are the fewest in the NBA.

Mavericks: Brunson and Powell's numbers have spiked since the All-Star break, with Powell averaging 17 points (nine prior to the break) and Brunson averaging 16 (seven). Brunson is also shooting 92 percent from the free throw line compared to 67 percent before the break. ... Finney-Smith scored 14 to reach 1,000 points for his career.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host Detroit on Monday, starting a three-game homestand.

Mavericks: Host New Orleans on Monday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Love
0 PF
L. Doncic
77 SF
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
21.0 Pts. Per Game 21.0
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
7.4 Reb. Per Game 7.4
38.5 Field Goal % 43.0
37.6 Three Point % 43.0
90.2 Free Throw % 70.2
  Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber 0:02
  Nik Stauskas missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot 0:02
+ 1 Devin Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:04
+ 1 Devin Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 0:04
  Personal foul on Cedi Osman 0:04
+ 2 Collin Sexton made layup 0:05
  Tim Hardaway Jr. missed floating jump shot 0:12
+ 1 Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws 0:36
  Shooting foul on Dwight Powell 0:36
+ 3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ante Zizic 1:03
  Defensive rebound by Ante Zizic 1:14
Team Stats
Points 116 121
Field Goals 40-87 (46.0%) 46-90 (51.1%)
3-Pointers 15-38 (39.5%) 16-35 (45.7%)
Free Throws 21-22 (95.5%) 13-16 (81.3%)
Total Rebounds 48 47
Offensive 7 9
Defensive 27 31
Team 14 7
Assists 20 32
Steals 1 3
Blocks 0 6
Turnovers 6 5
Fouls 20 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Love PF 0
22 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
M. Kleber PF 42
18 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Cavaliers 17-53 26313128116
home team logo Mavericks 28-41 34323421121
DAL -5.5, O/U 216
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
DAL -5.5, O/U 216
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Cavaliers 17-53 103.8 PPG 42.7 RPG 20.9 APG
home team logo Mavericks 28-41 107.7 PPG 45 RPG 22.7 APG
Key Players
C. Sexton PG 15.7 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.9 APG 41.4 FG%
T. Hardaway Jr. G 14.8 PPG 3.2 RPG 1.9 APG 39.8 FG%
Top Scorers
C. Sexton PG 28 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
T. Hardaway Jr. G 22 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
46.0 FG% 51.1
39.5 3PT FG% 45.7
95.5 FT% 81.3
Cavaliers
Starters
C. Sexton
K. Love
C. Osman
A. Zizic
B. Knight
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Sexton 28 3 4 10/17 4/7 4/5 2 38 0 0 0 1 2 +3 39
K. Love 22 12 4 6/15 2/9 8/8 1 32 0 0 0 0 12 +7 42
C. Osman 22 3 4 8/16 6/7 0/0 2 36 0 0 0 1 2 +5 33
A. Zizic 11 5 3 4/5 0/0 3/3 4 30 0 0 2 2 3 +14 20
B. Knight 5 2 1 2/6 1/3 0/0 4 20 0 0 1 0 2 -12 8
Starters
C. Sexton
K. Love
C. Osman
A. Zizic
B. Knight
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Sexton 28 3 4 10/17 4/7 4/5 2 38 0 0 0 1 2 +3 39
K. Love 22 12 4 6/15 2/9 8/8 1 32 0 0 0 0 12 +7 42
C. Osman 22 3 4 8/16 6/7 0/0 2 36 0 0 0 1 2 +5 33
A. Zizic 11 5 3 4/5 0/0 3/3 4 30 0 0 2 2 3 +14 20
B. Knight 5 2 1 2/6 1/3 0/0 4 20 0 0 1 0 2 -12 8
Bench
J. Clarkson
M. Chriss
D. Nwaba
N. Stauskas
T. Thompson
L. Nance Jr.
J. Henson
M. Dellavedova
D. Adel
J. Blossomgame
J. Smith
C. Frye
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Clarkson 17 2 2 6/12 1/5 4/4 2 30 0 0 2 1 1 -6 21
M. Chriss 4 2 2 1/5 0/1 2/2 1 17 0 0 0 1 1 -17 10
D. Nwaba 4 1 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 3 15 0 0 0 0 1 -14 5
N. Stauskas 3 4 0 1/7 1/6 0/0 1 18 1 0 1 1 3 -5 7
T. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nance Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Henson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dellavedova - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Adel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Blossomgame - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Frye - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 116 34 20 40/87 15/38 21/22 20 236 1 0 6 7 27 -25 185
Mavericks
Starters
T. Hardaway Jr.
D. Powell
J. Brunson
D. Nowitzki
D. Finney-Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Hardaway Jr. 22 4 2 8/18 4/9 2/2 2 36 0 0 0 0 4 -2 30
D. Powell 16 3 2 8/10 0/0 0/1 6 29 0 2 1 1 2 +4 24
J. Brunson 16 2 7 6/10 2/2 2/2 2 26 0 0 1 2 0 -4 31
D. Nowitzki 14 6 1 5/13 2/5 2/4 4 29 2 2 1 0 6 +8 25
D. Finney-Smith 14 6 6 5/10 4/6 0/0 3 34 0 1 1 0 6 +12 32
Starters
T. Hardaway Jr.
D. Powell
J. Brunson
D. Nowitzki
D. Finney-Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Hardaway Jr. 22 4 2 8/18 4/9 2/2 2 36 0 0 0 0 4 -2 30
D. Powell 16 3 2 8/10 0/0 0/1 6 29 0 2 1 1 2 +4 24
J. Brunson 16 2 7 6/10 2/2 2/2 2 26 0 0 1 2 0 -4 31
D. Nowitzki 14 6 1 5/13 2/5 2/4 4 29 2 2 1 0 6 +8 25
D. Finney-Smith 14 6 6 5/10 4/6 0/0 3 34 0 1 1 0 6 +12 32
Bench
M. Kleber
T. Burke
D. Harris
J. Jackson
J. Barea
C. Lee
K. Porzingis
S. Mejri
D. Macon
K. Antetokounmpo
L. Doncic
R. Broekhoff
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Kleber 18 12 1 5/11 3/6 5/5 0 25 0 1 0 5 7 -6 33
T. Burke 11 0 2 5/9 1/3 0/0 1 21 1 0 0 0 0 +9 16
D. Harris 6 2 9 2/6 0/3 2/2 2 21 0 0 0 0 2 -2 26
J. Jackson 4 5 2 2/3 0/1 0/0 2 15 0 0 1 1 4 +6 12
J. Barea - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porzingis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mejri - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Doncic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Broekhoff - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 121 40 32 46/90 16/35 13/16 22 236 3 6 5 9 31 +25 229
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores