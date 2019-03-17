PHI
MIL

No Text

Antetokounmpo has 52, but Embiid's 40 lead Sixers over Bucks

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 17, 2019

MILWAUKEE (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 52 points, but Joel Embiid had 40 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers over the Milwaukee Bucks 130-125 on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo was 15 of 26 from the field, including 3 of 8 from 3-point range, and made 19 of 21 free throws to better his previous career best by eight points.

Embiid and the Sixers weathered a late charge by Milwaukee to beat the team with the best overall record in the NBA (52-18) and the top home record (27-6). It was the fifth time this season Embiid scored 40 or more points and came in his fourth game back after missing nine straight with left knee soreness.

Jimmy Butler added 27 points, JJ Redick 19 and Tobias Harris 12 for the Sixers, near the top of the Eastern Conference standings at 45-15.

Milwaukee had a brief scare when Antetokounmpo was fouled on a driving layup and landed awkwardly late in the third. He got up favoring his right leg, but then sank one of two free throws.

Embiid scored 18 points and Butler had 14 in the fourth quarter. Antetokounmpo's three-point play pulled the Bucks to 118-114 with 1:18 to go, but Ben Simmons then tipped in Embiid's miss.

The Bucks got to 3 points twice in the closing seconds, but Embiid and Harris each made two free throws to seal the win.

Khris Middleton scored 13 points and Brooks Lopez added 11 for the Bucks.

Mike Scott hit a wide-open 3 to give the Sixers a 98-86 lead early in the fourth and force the Bucks to burn a timeout.

Scott also provided a fun highlight - late in the first quarter, he made a dive into the stands trying to save a loose ball. He landed in the second row, surprised a fan by taking a quick sip of her drink, and ran back on defense as play continued.

TIP-INS

76ers: Philadelphia moved to a season-high 20 games over .500

Bucks: Nikola Mirotic started for Malcolm Brogdon, who is out with a minor plantar fascia tear in his right foot. Brogdon had started 64 of 69 games and is out indefinitely. . Recalled F Christian Wood from the Wisconsin Herd.

MOMENT OF SILENCE

There was a pregame moment of silence for the victims and survivors of the New Zealand mosque attacks.

UP NEXT

76ers: Play at Charlotte on Tuesday.

Bucks: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Bad pass turnover on Nikola Mirotic, stolen by Jimmy Butler 0:00
+ 1 Tobias Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:00
+ 1 Tobias Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 0:00
  Personal foul on Brook Lopez 0:00
+ 2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk 0:01
+ 1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 0:05
  Personal foul on Khris Middleton 0:05
+ 3 Brook Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 0:06
+ 1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:13
+ 1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 0:13
  Personal foul on Eric Bledsoe 0:13
Team Stats
Points 130 125
Field Goals 47-100 (47.0%) 43-95 (45.3%)
3-Pointers 15-32 (46.9%) 16-50 (32.0%)
Free Throws 21-30 (70.0%) 23-28 (82.1%)
Total Rebounds 69 50
Offensive 15 10
Defensive 39 35
Team 15 5
Assists 26 25
Steals 8 9
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 13 10
Fouls 23 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Embiid C 21
40 PTS, 15 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
52 PTS, 16 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo 76ers 45-25 31312741130
home team logo Bucks 52-18 28252943125
MIL -5.5, O/U 230
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
MIL -5.5, O/U 230
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo 76ers 45-25 114.9 PPG 47.4 RPG 27.1 APG
home team logo Bucks 52-18 117.6 PPG 49.4 RPG 26.0 APG
Key Players
J. Embiid C 27.1 PPG 13.6 RPG 3.4 APG 48.1 FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 27.1 PPG 12.6 RPG 6.0 APG 58.0 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Embiid C 40 PTS 15 REB 6 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 52 PTS 16 REB 7 AST
47.0 FG% 45.3
46.9 3PT FG% 32.0
70.0 FT% 82.1
76ers
Starters
J. Embiid
J. Butler
J. Redick
T. Harris
B. Simmons
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Embiid 40 15 6 15/31 4/13 6/7 4 35 3 1 1 2 13 -6 70
J. Butler 27 6 3 8/16 2/2 9/13 5 34 3 0 2 3 3 +5 40
J. Redick 19 0 0 7/10 4/4 1/2 3 32 1 1 1 0 0 -2 20
T. Harris 12 7 4 4/7 1/2 3/4 0 34 1 0 0 1 6 +5 28
B. Simmons 8 9 9 4/8 0/0 0/2 3 34 0 0 3 4 5 -6 32
Starters
J. Embiid
J. Butler
J. Redick
T. Harris
B. Simmons
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Embiid 40 15 6 15/31 4/13 6/7 4 35 3 1 1 2 13 -6 70
J. Butler 27 6 3 8/16 2/2 9/13 5 34 3 0 2 3 3 +5 40
J. Redick 19 0 0 7/10 4/4 1/2 3 32 1 1 1 0 0 -2 20
T. Harris 12 7 4 4/7 1/2 3/4 0 34 1 0 0 1 6 +5 28
B. Simmons 8 9 9 4/8 0/0 0/2 3 34 0 0 3 4 5 -6 32
Bench
T. McConnell
M. Scott
J. Ennis III
B. Marjanovic
J. Bolden
J. Simmons
S. Milton
F. Korkmaz
J. Patton
Z. Smith
H. Highsmith
A. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. McConnell 8 4 3 4/10 0/1 0/0 1 17 0 0 3 1 3 +6 15
M. Scott 6 7 1 2/8 2/6 0/0 2 24 0 0 2 3 4 +15 13
J. Ennis III 6 2 0 2/5 2/4 0/0 4 15 0 0 1 0 2 -4 7
B. Marjanovic 4 4 0 1/5 0/0 2/2 1 10 0 0 0 1 3 +12 8
J. Bolden - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Milton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Korkmaz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Highsmith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 130 54 26 47/100 15/32 21/30 23 235 8 2 13 15 39 +25 233
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
B. Lopez
E. Bledsoe
N. Mirotic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Antetokounmpo 52 16 7 15/26 3/8 19/21 1 36 2 1 1 1 15 +12 84
K. Middleton 19 7 6 8/18 3/9 0/0 4 35 0 0 1 1 6 -5 37
B. Lopez 14 4 1 4/11 3/9 3/4 5 33 1 4 3 0 4 -2 22
E. Bledsoe 12 5 6 5/14 1/4 1/3 3 33 2 0 2 3 2 -17 29
N. Mirotic 2 4 2 1/7 0/6 0/0 1 23 2 0 2 1 3 -8 10
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
B. Lopez
E. Bledsoe
N. Mirotic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Antetokounmpo 52 16 7 15/26 3/8 19/21 1 36 2 1 1 1 15 +12 84
K. Middleton 19 7 6 8/18 3/9 0/0 4 35 0 0 1 1 6 -5 37
B. Lopez 14 4 1 4/11 3/9 3/4 5 33 1 4 3 0 4 -2 22
E. Bledsoe 12 5 6 5/14 1/4 1/3 3 33 2 0 2 3 2 -17 29
N. Mirotic 2 4 2 1/7 0/6 0/0 1 23 2 0 2 1 3 -8 10
Bench
D. Wilson
P. Connaughton
E. Ilyasova
G. Hill
T. Snell
M. Brogdon
S. Brown
C. Wood
D. DiVincenzo
P. Gasol
T. Duval
B. Colson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Wilson 13 2 1 5/8 3/6 0/0 4 16 0 0 0 1 1 -7 17
P. Connaughton 6 3 1 2/5 2/4 0/0 3 24 1 1 0 1 2 -6 13
E. Ilyasova 5 2 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 17 1 0 1 1 1 +5 7
G. Hill 2 2 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 1 1 +3 6
T. Snell 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
M. Brogdon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. DiVincenzo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Colson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 125 45 25 43/95 16/50 23/28 22 235 9 6 10 10 35 -25 225
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores