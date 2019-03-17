TOR
Pistons beat Raptors 101-107 to complete season sweep.

  STATS AP
  Mar 17, 2019

DETROIT (AP) Blake Griffin scored 25 points, Andre Drummond had 15 points and 17 rebounds and the Detroit Pistons beat the Toronto Raptors 101-107 on Sunday to complete a season sweep.

Reggie Jackson added 20 points to help the Pistons win for the 14th time in their last 18 games.

Kawhi Leonard had 33 points for Toronto, and Fred VanVleet added 17 points. The Raptors have lost four of seven games.

Drummond gave Detroit a 102-100 lead with two free throws with 1:25 to play. He then knocked the ball away from Leonard to set Wayne Ellington's layup that made it 104-100.

Leonard hit two free throws, but Griffin answered with a basket in the paint.

Griffin, though, missed two free throws with two seconds left and a three-point lead. The Pistons fouled Leonard, who missed both shots, with Drummond grabbing the rebound off the intentional second miss.

TIP INS

Raptors: Kyle Lowry missed his second straight game because of a sprained left ankle. VanVleet returned after missing 12 games with a thumb injury.

Pistons: Detroit hadn't swept a season series over the Raptors in 10 years. ... Pistons coach Dwane Casey is 7-0 in Pistons-Raptors games in the last two seasons, having coached Toronto to a four-game series sweep in 2017-18.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host New York on Monday night.

Pistons: At Cleveland on Monday night.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond 0:01
  Kawhi Leonard missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:01
  Kawhi Leonard missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:01
  TOR team rebound 0:01
  Personal foul on Blake Griffin 0:01
  Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard 0:01
  Blake Griffin missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:02
  DET team rebound 0:02
  Blake Griffin missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:02
  Personal foul on Pascal Siakam 0:02
  Offensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard 0:04
Team Stats
Points 107 110
Field Goals 39-82 (47.6%) 39-83 (47.0%)
3-Pointers 18-36 (50.0%) 8-27 (29.6%)
Free Throws 11-14 (78.6%) 24-27 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 42 51
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 31 33
Team 4 7
Assists 25 23
Steals 2 8
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 12 10
Fouls 22 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Leonard SF 2
33 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
A. Drummond C 0
15 PTS, 17 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Raptors 49-21 21263723107
home team logo Pistons 36-33 25252832110
DET -1.5, O/U 215.5
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
DET -1.5, O/U 215.5
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Raptors 49-21 114.0 PPG 45.2 RPG 24.8 APG
home team logo Pistons 36-33 107.2 PPG 45.3 RPG 22.6 APG
Key Players
K. Leonard SF 27.0 PPG 7.4 RPG 3.2 APG 49.7 FG%
B. Griffin PF 24.7 PPG 7.6 RPG 5.4 APG 46.9 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Leonard SF 33 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
B. Griffin PF 25 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
47.6 FG% 47.0
50.0 3PT FG% 29.6
78.6 FT% 88.9
Raptors
Starters
K. Leonard
D. Green
P. Siakam
M. Gasol
J. Lin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Leonard 33 10 2 11/21 5/8 6/8 2 36 1 1 1 4 6 +11 48
D. Green 12 3 4 4/9 4/8 0/0 1 30 0 0 1 0 3 +8 22
P. Siakam 12 3 3 6/13 0/2 0/0 6 32 1 0 1 0 3 -7 21
M. Gasol 9 11 8 3/7 1/4 2/2 2 36 0 1 2 1 10 +12 35
J. Lin 3 2 3 1/4 1/2 0/0 2 16 0 0 0 0 2 +1 11
Starters
K. Leonard
D. Green
P. Siakam
M. Gasol
J. Lin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Leonard 33 10 2 11/21 5/8 6/8 2 36 1 1 1 4 6 +11 48
D. Green 12 3 4 4/9 4/8 0/0 1 30 0 0 1 0 3 +8 22
P. Siakam 12 3 3 6/13 0/2 0/0 6 32 1 0 1 0 3 -7 21
M. Gasol 9 11 8 3/7 1/4 2/2 2 36 0 1 2 1 10 +12 35
J. Lin 3 2 3 1/4 1/2 0/0 2 16 0 0 0 0 2 +1 11
Bench
F. VanVleet
N. Powell
O. Anunoby
P. McCaw
K. Lowry
S. Ibaka
J. Meeks
E. Moreland
M. Miller
C. Boucher
J. Loyd
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
F. VanVleet 17 1 4 6/10 4/5 1/2 3 31 0 0 2 0 1 -4 24
N. Powell 10 1 1 4/8 1/4 1/1 1 17 0 0 2 0 1 -11 11
O. Anunoby 8 3 0 3/7 1/2 1/1 2 18 0 0 3 1 2 -5 8
P. McCaw 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 1 -4 1
K. Lowry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ibaka - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Meeks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Moreland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Loyd - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 107 38 25 39/82 18/36 11/14 22 225 2 2 12 7 31 +1 181
Pistons
Starters
B. Griffin
R. Jackson
A. Drummond
W. Ellington
B. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Griffin 25 8 3 9/21 4/8 3/5 5 32 0 0 5 2 6 -2 34
R. Jackson 20 2 4 5/10 2/3 8/9 1 24 1 0 0 0 2 -8 31
A. Drummond 15 17 1 5/8 0/0 5/5 2 33 2 0 1 4 13 -7 35
W. Ellington 9 2 1 4/10 1/6 0/0 3 25 0 0 1 0 2 0 12
B. Brown 2 1 1 1/6 0/2 0/0 0 14 1 0 0 0 1 -3 6
Starters
B. Griffin
R. Jackson
A. Drummond
W. Ellington
B. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Griffin 25 8 3 9/21 4/8 3/5 5 32 0 0 5 2 6 -2 34
R. Jackson 20 2 4 5/10 2/3 8/9 1 24 1 0 0 0 2 -8 31
A. Drummond 15 17 1 5/8 0/0 5/5 2 33 2 0 1 4 13 -7 35
W. Ellington 9 2 1 4/10 1/6 0/0 3 25 0 0 1 0 2 0 12
B. Brown 2 1 1 1/6 0/2 0/0 0 14 1 0 0 0 1 -3 6
Bench
L. Galloway
Z. Pachulia
I. Smith
T. Maker
L. Kennard
K. Lucas
J. Leuer
G. Robinson III
S. Mykhailiuk
I. Whitehead
K. Thomas
J. Calderon
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Galloway 11 2 1 4/7 1/3 2/2 3 28 0 0 0 0 2 +11 15
Z. Pachulia 11 3 1 4/6 0/0 3/3 1 13 0 1 2 1 2 +9 15
I. Smith 8 5 8 4/9 0/2 0/0 0 23 3 0 0 4 1 +11 32
T. Maker 7 3 0 2/5 0/3 3/3 1 17 0 2 0 0 3 +3 12
L. Kennard 2 1 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 27 1 0 1 0 1 +1 9
K. Lucas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Leuer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Robinson III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mykhailiuk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whitehead - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Calderon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 110 44 23 39/83 8/27 24/27 18 236 8 3 10 11 33 +15 201
