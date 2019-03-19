IND
POR

No Text

Blazers prevent Pacers from clinching with 106-98 win

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 19, 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Damian Lillard plans to take a bit more control over games in the absence of backcourt mate CJ McCollum.

Lillard had 30 points and 15 assists as the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Indiana Pacers 106-98 on Monday night in their first game since McCollum injured his left knee.

''I guess being a little more hands-on and managing what's going on out there, just knowing that a guy who averages 22 points isn't on the floor,'' Lillard said of his adjustment. ''It doesn't mean I have to score more points, or dominate the ball, but just making sure that I've got control over what's happening out there a little bit more.''

Jusuf Nurkic added 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Blazers, who led by as many as 21. Portland has won four of five and is holding onto fourth place in the Western Conference.

Myles Turner had a season-high 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Pacers, who missed out on clinching a playoff spot in the East. Indiana (44-27) has lost six straight on the road.

The Blazers (43-27) have won 10 in a row against the Pacers in Portland.

Bojan Bogdanovic's layup pulled the Pacers to 100-91 with just under three minutes left, and Turner made free throws to get Indiana closer. The teams traded free throws down the stretch, but Portland was stung when Nurkic fouled out.

Wesley Matthews' layup closed the gap to 102-97, but Al-Farouq Aminu made free throws on the other end and Portland held on.

McCollum, averaging 21.3 points per game this season, got hurt during Saturday's loss at San Antonio. He has a popliteus strain and will be re-examined in a week, the team said. It isn't known whether he'll be back before the end of the regular season.

''I don't like to miss games, but I've got to do what's best for myself from a health standpoint, and doctors will sign off when they think I'm ready,'' he said before the game.

Lillard said the first reaction was that the Blazers would miss him.

''But you're just happy that it wasn't a more long-term thing. It could have been a more serious injury,'' he said.

Turner scored 11 points in the opening six minutes and the Pacers led 19-12. They stretched the margin to 11, but Portland got to 31-28 by the end of the first quarter.

Lillard closed out the first half with a 3-pointer from nearly the pinwheel logo at center court, and the Blazers went to the locker room with a 55-48 lead. Lillard had 18 points and eight assists in the half. Turner also scored 18 to go with six rebounds.

After hitting just three 3-pointers in the first half, the Blazers made eight in the third quarter. Aminu had four of those and scored 14 points in the third quarter alone.

''We did miss some opportunities,'' Matthews said. ''We're going to continue to fight, no matter what. Up 19, down 19, it doesn't matter, we're going to fight. We've just got to find ways to finish these games out, build on leads instead of losing them a little bit and come away with victories in tough environments.''

TIP-INS

Pacers: Domantas Sabonis received warm applause from the crowd when he entered. His dad, Arvydas, played for the Blazers from 1995-2001 and again during the 2002-03 season. ... Matthews, who played five seasons in Portland and was a fan favorite, was similarly greeted.

Trail Blazers: Portland won the first meeting this season 103-93 in October. It is the second straight year that the Blazers have swept the season series against Indiana. ... It was Lillard's ninth double-double of the season.

KANTER MEETING

Oregon Congressman Ron Wyden met with Blazers forward Enes Kanter before the game to discuss Kanter's concerns about retribution from Turkey, his native country, over his criticism of the government there. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has issued an international warrant for Kanter's arrest.

Kanter did not travel with the Blazers to Toronto while on a road trip earlier this season, fearing reprisal. Wyden has urged Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to make it clear to Turkey that any action against Kanter is unacceptable.

''Here in Rip City, we push back against bullies. We expose them, we try to make sure the world knows what kind of sleazy tactics they're using. I told Mr. Kanter as Oregon's senior senator and Oregon's guy on the senate Intelligence Committee, that I'm in this fight all the way, because we're a community that values the rights of free speech and free expression, and we don't walk away when a bully comes in and tries to shove around one of our own,'' Wyden said.

UP NEXT

The Pacers visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

The Trail Blazers host Dallas on Wednesday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Sabonis
11 PF
D. Lillard
0 PG
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
26.1 Pts. Per Game 26.1
6.5 Ast. Per Game 6.5
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
59.6 Field Goal % 45.1
59.8 Three Point % 45.0
72.0 Free Throw % 91.2
  Offensive rebound by Wesley Matthews 0:00
  Offensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic 0:02
  Full timeout called 0:15
+ 1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:15
  Personal foul on Darren Collison 0:15
+ 1 Wesley Matthews made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:16
  IND team rebound 0:16
  Shooting foul on Evan Turner 0:16
+ 1 Al-Farouq Aminu made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:24
+ 2 Wesley Matthews made driving layup, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 0:26
  Bad pass turnover on Evan Turner, stolen by Myles Turner 0:29
Team Stats
Points 98 106
Field Goals 35-82 (42.7%) 37-79 (46.8%)
3-Pointers 10-24 (41.7%) 13-32 (40.6%)
Free Throws 18-22 (81.8%) 19-21 (90.5%)
Total Rebounds 46 49
Offensive 12 8
Defensive 27 29
Team 7 12
Assists 25 24
Steals 12 9
Blocks 3 8
Turnovers 14 17
Fouls 21 23
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
M. Turner C 33
28 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
30 PTS, 2 REB, 15 AST
1234T
away team logo Pacers 44-27 3117242698
home team logo Trail Blazers 43-27 28273318106
POR -4.5, O/U 211
Moda Center Portland, OR
POR -4.5, O/U 211
Moda Center Portland, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Pacers 44-27 107.9 PPG 42.9 RPG 25.9 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 43-27 113.9 PPG 47.7 RPG 22.8 APG
Key Players
M. Turner C 13.3 PPG 7.0 RPG 1.6 APG 48.6 FG%
D. Lillard PG 26.2 PPG 4.5 RPG 6.6 APG 45.1 FG%
Top Scorers
M. Turner C 28 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
D. Lillard PG 30 PTS 2 REB 15 AST
42.7 FG% 46.8
41.7 3PT FG% 40.6
81.8 FT% 90.5
Pacers
Starters
M. Turner
B. Bogdanovic
W. Matthews
D. Collison
T. Young
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Turner 28 10 1 9/17 2/6 8/10 4 31 2 0 2 5 5 -5 40
B. Bogdanovic 15 2 2 6/13 0/2 3/3 2 27 3 0 2 1 1 -5 22
W. Matthews 14 4 2 4/8 3/5 3/4 1 30 0 1 0 2 2 -7 23
D. Collison 9 1 7 3/8 1/2 2/2 3 27 2 0 2 0 1 -2 24
T. Young 2 10 4 1/8 0/2 0/0 2 35 1 1 2 2 8 +5 20
Starters
M. Turner
B. Bogdanovic
W. Matthews
D. Collison
T. Young
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Turner 28 10 1 9/17 2/6 8/10 4 31 2 0 2 5 5 -5 40
B. Bogdanovic 15 2 2 6/13 0/2 3/3 2 27 3 0 2 1 1 -5 22
W. Matthews 14 4 2 4/8 3/5 3/4 1 30 0 1 0 2 2 -7 23
D. Collison 9 1 7 3/8 1/2 2/2 3 27 2 0 2 0 1 -2 24
T. Young 2 10 4 1/8 0/2 0/0 2 35 1 1 2 2 8 +5 20
Bench
D. McDermott
T. Evans
D. Sabonis
C. Joseph
T. Leaf
K. O'Quinn
V. Oladipo
D. Reed
E. Sumner
A. Holiday
A. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. McDermott 14 1 0 5/10 4/5 0/0 0 16 0 0 1 0 1 -5 14
T. Evans 9 0 3 4/9 0/2 1/1 2 18 1 0 1 0 0 -1 15
D. Sabonis 7 7 1 3/7 0/0 1/2 4 25 0 1 4 1 6 -10 13
C. Joseph 0 4 5 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 23 3 0 0 1 3 -4 17
T. Leaf 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 -6 0
K. O'Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Oladipo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Holiday - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 98 39 25 35/82 10/24 18/22 21 234 12 3 14 12 27 -40 188
Trail Blazers
Starters
D. Lillard
J. Nurkic
A. Aminu
M. Harkless
J. Layman
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Lillard 30 2 15 9/16 4/9 8/9 3 40 3 1 6 0 2 +17 60
J. Nurkic 18 11 2 8/15 0/0 2/2 6 30 0 0 4 6 5 -3 29
A. Aminu 16 3 0 5/8 4/5 2/2 2 26 1 0 2 1 2 -5 18
M. Harkless 10 5 2 3/7 1/3 3/3 1 26 2 2 0 1 4 +5 23
J. Layman 0 3 0 0/5 0/3 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 3 -1 3
Starters
D. Lillard
J. Nurkic
A. Aminu
M. Harkless
J. Layman
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Lillard 30 2 15 9/16 4/9 8/9 3 40 3 1 6 0 2 +17 60
J. Nurkic 18 11 2 8/15 0/0 2/2 6 30 0 0 4 6 5 -3 29
A. Aminu 16 3 0 5/8 4/5 2/2 2 26 1 0 2 1 2 -5 18
M. Harkless 10 5 2 3/7 1/3 3/3 1 26 2 2 0 1 4 +5 23
J. Layman 0 3 0 0/5 0/3 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 3 -1 3
Bench
S. Curry
R. Hood
E. Kanter
Z. Collins
E. Turner
M. Leonard
C. McCollum
S. Labissiere
G. Trent Jr.
A. Simons
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Curry 11 1 1 3/8 3/6 2/2 3 25 1 1 0 0 1 -7 16
R. Hood 11 1 2 5/10 1/4 0/0 2 24 2 1 1 0 1 +11 18
E. Kanter 6 4 0 2/4 0/1 2/2 1 16 0 0 2 0 4 +10 8
Z. Collins 4 3 1 2/5 0/1 0/1 2 20 0 2 0 0 3 +13 11
E. Turner 0 4 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 15 0 1 2 0 4 0 5
M. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McCollum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Trent Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Simons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 106 37 24 37/79 13/32 19/21 23 236 9 8 17 8 29 +40 191
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores