DAL
POR

No Text

Lillard scores 33 points, Blazers beat Mavericks 126-118

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 21, 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Damian Lillard had 33 points and 12 assists to lead the Portland Trail Blazers past the Dallas Mavericks 126-118 on Wednesday night.

Seth Curry scored 20 off the bench for the Blazers, who have won five of six as they try to secure home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Portland (44-27) led by as many as 25, and Lillard hit six of the team's 16 3-pointers.

Luka Doncic had 24 points for the Mavericks, who have lost nine of 10 and sit in second-to-last place in the West, ahead of the Phoenix Suns.

The Trail Blazers are fourth in the Western Conference standings, a half-game back of Houston and in front of a cluster that includes the Spurs, Thunder, Jazz and Clippers.

Portland rested Lillard in the fourth quarter. Enes Kanter had 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for his first double-double since joining the Blazers just before the All-Star break.

Portland was coming off a 106-98 victory at home over Indiana on Monday. That was the team's first game without starting guard CJ McCollum, who strained his left knee last weekend. McCollum will be re-evaluated next week, and no timetable has been set for his return.

The Blazers started Jake Layman for the second straight game in McCollum's place against the Mavericks. Layman also started against the Pacers, but coach Terry Stotts said the rotation going forward would be fluid.

Lillard had 10 points and four assists as Portland took a 26-17 lead to close the first quarter. It was the lowest first-quarter point total for the Mavs this season.

The Blazers led by as many as 13 in the first half, but Doncic hit a floater and a pair of free throws to put the Mavericks up 39-38.

The threat didn't last long and Portland pulled in front 58-52 on Jusuf Nurkic's dunk. Maurice Harkless closed out the half with another dunk to give the Blazers a 65-52 lead at the break.

Portland stretched the lead to 79-66 after Lillard's 3-pointer. Another 3 put the Blazers up 87-69, and Dallas never threatened again.

The Mavericks (28-43) have lost eight straight on the road.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Stotts said he expects Doncic to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award. Mavs coach Rick Carlisle, told of the prediction, joked: ''Boy, he's really putting himself out there.''

Trail Blazers: It was Lillard's third double-double in his last five games. ... The Blazers split the season series with the Mavericks 2-2.

HONORING DIRK

Dirk Nowitzki passed Wilt Chamberlain for sixth on the NBA's career scoring list in the Mavericks' 129-125 overtime loss to New Orleans on Monday. The 40-year-old is likely playing his final season. The crowd at the Moda Center chanted ''We want Dirk'' in the last two minutes but he did not play the final quarter.

''It's hard to put into words, especially to people of my generation. Wilt was untouchable. And for someone to be in that context, it's hard to fathom,'' Stotts said. ''I think the way he's done it, being the type of player that he is, he's certainly not the type of player he just passed or the players in front of him. He did it his way, his own style, that I don't think anyone could have foreseen 20 years ago.''

UP NEXT

Mavericks: At the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.

Trail Blazers: Host the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. Doncic
77 SF
D. Lillard
0 PG
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
26.2 Pts. Per Game 26.2
6.6 Ast. Per Game 6.6
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
43.0 Field Goal % 45.2
42.8 Three Point % 45.2
70.7 Free Throw % 91.1
  Lost ball turnover on Kostas Antetokounmpo, stolen by Seth Curry 0:02
  Lost ball turnover on Kostas Antetokounmpo, stolen by Seth Curry 0:02
  Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:10
+ 1 Kostas Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:33
  DAL team rebound 0:33
  Kostas Antetokounmpo missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:33
  Personal foul on Zach Collins 0:33
+ 1 Anfernee Simons made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:40
+ 1 Anfernee Simons made 1st of 2 free throws 0:40
  Personal foul on Ryan Broekhoff 0:40
  Offensive rebound by Justin Jackson 0:47
Team Stats
Points 118 126
Field Goals 43-87 (49.4%) 45-91 (49.5%)
3-Pointers 10-30 (33.3%) 16-36 (44.4%)
Free Throws 22-25 (88.0%) 20-25 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 44 54
Offensive 6 12
Defensive 29 36
Team 9 6
Assists 20 23
Steals 8 6
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 11 14
Fouls 22 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
L. Doncic SF 77
24 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
33 PTS, 5 REB, 12 AST
1234T
away team logo Mavericks 28-43 17353135118
home team logo Trail Blazers 44-27 26393625126
POR -10, O/U 217.5
Moda Center Portland, OR
POR -10, O/U 217.5
Moda Center Portland, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Mavericks 28-43 108.3 PPG 44.8 RPG 22.8 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 44-27 114.1 PPG 47.7 RPG 22.8 APG
Key Players
L. Doncic SF 21.1 PPG 7.5 RPG 5.8 APG 42.9 FG%
D. Lillard PG 26.2 PPG 4.5 RPG 6.6 APG 45.1 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Doncic SF 24 PTS 5 REB 6 AST
D. Lillard PG 33 PTS 5 REB 12 AST
49.4 FG% 49.5
33.3 3PT FG% 44.4
88.0 FT% 80.0
Mavericks
Starters
L. Doncic
J. Brunson
T. Hardaway Jr.
D. Powell
D. Nowitzki
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Doncic 24 5 6 8/16 1/4 7/7 4 28 0 0 2 0 5 -7 39
J. Brunson 16 2 3 6/10 0/1 4/4 3 26 2 0 0 0 2 -19 26
T. Hardaway Jr. 14 0 3 5/10 2/5 2/3 1 23 0 0 0 0 0 -18 20
D. Powell 5 9 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 2 25 1 1 2 2 7 -15 14
D. Nowitzki 3 2 0 1/3 0/1 1/1 1 14 0 1 1 0 2 -6 5
Starters
L. Doncic
J. Brunson
T. Hardaway Jr.
D. Powell
D. Nowitzki
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Doncic 24 5 6 8/16 1/4 7/7 4 28 0 0 2 0 5 -7 39
J. Brunson 16 2 3 6/10 0/1 4/4 3 26 2 0 0 0 2 -19 26
T. Hardaway Jr. 14 0 3 5/10 2/5 2/3 1 23 0 0 0 0 0 -18 20
D. Powell 5 9 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 2 25 1 1 2 2 7 -15 14
D. Nowitzki 3 2 0 1/3 0/1 1/1 1 14 0 1 1 0 2 -6 5
Bench
J. Jackson
T. Burke
S. Mejri
D. Harris
R. Broekhoff
C. Lee
D. Finney-Smith
K. Antetokounmpo
J. Barea
K. Porzingis
D. Macon
M. Kleber
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Jackson 21 4 1 8/15 3/8 2/2 1 33 0 0 0 2 2 -2 27
T. Burke 15 1 1 5/9 0/1 5/6 1 21 0 1 2 1 0 +11 17
S. Mejri 7 3 1 3/3 1/1 0/0 4 18 1 1 3 0 3 -5 11
D. Harris 5 1 2 2/4 1/2 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 1 +3 10
R. Broekhoff 3 3 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 1 2 +8 6
C. Lee 2 2 2 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 15 2 0 0 0 2 +11 10
D. Finney-Smith 2 2 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 11 0 2 0 0 2 -9 8
K. Antetokounmpo 1 1 0 0/2 0/0 1/2 0 5 2 0 1 0 1 +8 3
J. Barea - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porzingis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kleber - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 118 35 20 43/87 10/30 22/25 22 233 8 6 11 6 29 -40 196
Trail Blazers
Starters
D. Lillard
J. Layman
J. Nurkic
M. Harkless
A. Aminu
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Lillard 33 5 12 9/18 6/12 9/10 1 30 2 0 1 2 3 +24 63
J. Layman 13 3 0 4/10 3/6 2/2 4 24 0 1 0 0 3 -8 17
J. Nurkic 13 10 0 6/8 0/0 1/2 0 22 0 1 1 0 10 +25 23
M. Harkless 10 3 1 4/6 2/2 0/0 0 25 2 2 2 1 2 +19 17
A. Aminu 6 4 0 2/6 1/4 1/1 1 21 0 0 2 0 4 +22 8
Starters
D. Lillard
J. Layman
J. Nurkic
M. Harkless
A. Aminu
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Lillard 33 5 12 9/18 6/12 9/10 1 30 2 0 1 2 3 +24 63
J. Layman 13 3 0 4/10 3/6 2/2 4 24 0 1 0 0 3 -8 17
J. Nurkic 13 10 0 6/8 0/0 1/2 0 22 0 1 1 0 10 +25 23
M. Harkless 10 3 1 4/6 2/2 0/0 0 25 2 2 2 1 2 +19 17
A. Aminu 6 4 0 2/6 1/4 1/1 1 21 0 0 2 0 4 +22 8
Bench
S. Curry
E. Kanter
R. Hood
E. Turner
Z. Collins
A. Simons
G. Trent Jr.
M. Leonard
C. McCollum
S. Labissiere
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Curry 20 5 1 8/16 4/7 0/0 3 28 2 0 2 1 4 -9 27
E. Kanter 14 10 4 6/11 0/0 2/2 2 20 0 0 3 8 2 -9 29
R. Hood 8 0 2 3/5 0/2 2/2 2 25 0 0 0 0 0 +4 12
E. Turner 4 5 3 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 18 0 0 1 0 5 -3 14
Z. Collins 3 2 0 1/5 0/2 1/2 2 12 0 0 1 0 2 -16 4
A. Simons 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/4 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 -8 2
G. Trent Jr. 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0
M. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McCollum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 126 48 23 45/91 16/36 20/25 17 235 6 4 14 12 36 +40 216
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores