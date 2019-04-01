ORL
Green scores season-high 29 as Raptors beat Magic 121-109

  • Apr 01, 2019

TORONTO (AP) Danny Green scored a season-high 29 points, Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka each had 15 and the Toronto Raptors clinched their sixth Atlantic Division title by beating the Orlando Magic 121-109 on Monday night.

The win also means Toronto can finish no lower than second in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors began the day three games behind Milwaukee for first.

Marc Gasol scored 13 points and Kyle Lowry had 12 as the Raptors snapped a two-game losing streak against the Magic.

Green connected on 11 of 15 attempts, going 7 of 10 from 3-point range, before sitting out the final quarter.

The Raptors trailed by 11 points early in the second before turning the game around with a 31-10 rally before halftime. Toronto pulled away after the break, leading by as many as 24.

Nikola Vucevic had 13 points and 13 rebounds, but the Magic lost for the second time in three games after winning their previous six. Evan Fournier scored 21 points.

Orlando remained a half-game behind Miami for the eighth and final playoff spot in the East.

Toronto won its fourth straight and improved to 31-9 at home. Only Milwaukee (32) has more home wins this season.

Green's previous high this season was 24, set against Memphis on Jan. 19, when he made a career-high eight 3-pointers. He scored a career-high 33 against Phoenix on April 11, 2014.

Green made his first five shots of the game and scored 16 points in the first, going 4 of 5 from long range, but Orlando led 36-29 after one. Fournier scored seven points for the Magic and Vucevic had five points and five rebounds.

Orlando led 42-31 after Fournier's basket at 10:22 of the second before Toronto responded. The Raptors took their first the lead on a four-point play by Gasol at 1:49 and were up 62-52 at halftime.

The Raptors took a 95-75 lead into the fourth.

TIP-INS

Magic: Orlando shot 12 for 33 from 3-point range. ... Wes Iwundu shot 7 for 7 and scored 16 points. ... Canadian Khem Birch scored 11 points off the bench. Birch is from Montreal. ... Former Raptors guard Terrence Ross shot 2 for 10 and scored six points.

Raptors: Leonard paid tribute to slain rapper Nipsey Hussle with a message on his shoes. Hussle was fatally shot Sunday outside the clothing store he founded to help rebuild his troubled South Los Angeles neighborhood. ... F OG Anunoby (concussion) missed his third straight game. ... Toronto's 29-point defeat at Orlando last Dec. 28 is its most lopsided loss of the season. ... Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu attended the game.

UP NEXT

Magic: Host New York on Wednesday.

Raptors: At Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Team Stats
Points 109 121
Field Goals 43-93 (46.2%) 42-84 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 12-33 (36.4%) 19-37 (51.4%)
Free Throws 11-15 (73.3%) 18-22 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 53 47
Offensive 11 6
Defensive 35 33
Team 7 8
Assists 32 31
Steals 7 9
Blocks 8 8
Turnovers 13 14
Fouls 21 20
Technicals 1 0
E. Fournier SG 10
21 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
D. Green SF 14
29 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Magic 38-40 36162334109
home team logo Raptors 55-23 29333326121
Team Stats
away team logo Magic 38-40 106.4 PPG 45.3 RPG 25.3 APG
home team logo Raptors 55-23 114.3 PPG 45.1 RPG 25.3 APG
Key Players
E. Fournier SG 14.8 PPG 3.1 RPG 3.7 APG 43.0 FG%
D. Green SF 10.1 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.5 APG 45.9 FG%
Top Scorers
E. Fournier SG 21 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
D. Green SF 29 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
46.2 FG% 50.0
36.4 3PT FG% 51.4
73.3 FT% 81.8
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Fournier 21 4 4 8/16 1/3 4/4 3 30 0 0 1 1 3 -20 32
N. Vucevic 13 13 3 5/14 2/3 1/2 2 25 0 0 2 3 10 -13 30
D. Augustin 8 2 6 3/9 2/4 0/0 3 22 0 0 4 0 2 -7 18
J. Isaac 8 4 2 3/6 2/4 0/0 3 29 3 3 1 0 4 -11 21
A. Gordon 6 4 3 3/7 0/2 0/0 0 27 0 3 1 0 4 -20 18
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
W. Iwundu 16 3 2 7/7 2/2 0/0 2 20 0 0 2 3 0 +5 21
K. Birch 11 4 2 5/8 0/0 1/1 1 16 0 1 1 2 2 -7 19
M. Carter-Williams 8 5 6 4/10 0/3 0/0 4 25 1 0 0 1 4 -5 26
T. Ross 6 2 3 2/10 2/8 0/0 1 24 2 0 1 0 2 -6 15
A. Jefferson 5 3 1 1/1 0/0 3/4 1 5 1 1 0 1 2 +8 12
J. Martin 5 1 0 1/3 1/3 2/2 0 5 0 0 0 0 1 +8 6
J. Grant 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/2 1 5 0 0 0 0 1 +8 3
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Caupain - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Briscoe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fultz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bamba - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 109 46 32 43/93 12/33 11/15 21 233 7 8 13 11 35 -60 221
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Green 29 5 1 11/15 7/10 0/0 2 27 2 3 3 0 5 +19 38
K. Leonard 15 7 5 5/12 1/3 4/4 1 27 1 0 0 2 5 +19 33
M. Gasol 13 4 4 4/8 2/3 3/3 2 24 0 0 0 0 4 +24 25
K. Lowry 12 6 7 3/6 3/6 3/4 3 26 3 1 0 1 5 +19 36
P. Siakam 6 3 4 2/9 1/3 1/2 2 27 0 0 2 1 2 +3 15
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Ibaka 15 6 1 7/10 1/1 0/1 3 20 0 1 3 1 5 -2 21
F. VanVleet 10 0 7 3/6 2/4 2/2 1 26 2 2 2 0 0 +16 26
N. Powell 7 1 1 3/6 1/4 0/0 1 16 1 0 2 0 1 0 9
J. Lin 5 3 0 1/4 0/0 3/4 2 17 0 1 1 0 3 -9 8
J. Loyd 5 0 0 1/2 1/1 2/2 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 -7 5
J. Meeks 2 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 1 -8 5
C. Boucher 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 4 0 0 1 1 0 -7 2
M. Miller 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 2 -7 2
E. Moreland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McCaw - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Anunoby - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 121 39 31 42/84 19/37 18/22 20 234 9 8 14 6 33 +60 225
