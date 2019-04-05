CLE
Fox, Hield lead Kings to 117-104 win over Cavaliers

  • Apr 05, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Sacramento's Buddy Hield shook off a poor shooting start from 3-point range and inched closer to an NBA record.

Hield made five 3-pointers and scored 23 points, De'Aaron Fox had 16 points and 10 assists and the Kings beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-104 Thursday night.

''That's a good win for us,'' Sacramento coach Dave Joerger said. ''The difference was our defensive activity at times was really good. We got deflections. We got steals. We forced them into turnovers.''

Definite positives for a young Kings team that was eliminated from playoff contention last week.

Another bright spot has been Hield's 3-point shooting. He set the Kings' single-season record earlier this season and needs six more 3s to break Damian Lillard's NBA record for most in a player's first three seasons. Lillard, Portland's All-Star point guard, made 599.

''I wanted to break it tonight,'' said Hield, who shot 5 of 11 from long range. ''I'm blessed. A kid from the Bahamas, I never thought in a million years that I would be doing this. I mean, I thought I would be doing this, but to be here on the highest level of basketball, it's a great accomplishment.''

With all his success shooting, Hield struggled handling with a mop, when he tried to assist a ball boy in freeing a ball that was stuck atop the backboard. It took Hield two jabs with the mop before the ball popped out - but not before Hield suffered a minor injury.

''I (messed) my finger up,'' Hield said. ''It bent my nail back.''

Marvin Bagley III scored seven of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 15 points and eight rebounds for Sacramento.

Collin Sexton scored 19 points and joined LeBron James and Ron Harper as the only Cavaliers rookies to score 1,300 points. Sexton is the 10th rookie in the NBA to reach the milestone.

Ante Zizic had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Larry Nance Jr. added 11 points and 16 boards for Cleveland, which committed 20 turnovers.

The Cavs (19-60) have lost seven straight.

''In this building, against the number one fast break team in the league, you cannot turn the basketball over,'' Cleveland coach Larry Drew said. ''We were still right there in a good position but at the end, their size kind of caught up with us.''

Coming off a 130-105 loss to Houston on Tuesday, Sacramento (39-40) never trailed and led by as many as 15 points in completing a season sweep of Cleveland.

The Kings led 101-95 and then pulled away with a 9-0 run. Bogdanovic started it with a 17-foot jumper and Bagley followed with a 3-pointer and dunk. Kosta Koufas' 12-foot floater put Sacramento ahead by 15.

Cleveland made a final push and closed within 110-100 on a bucket by Zizic, but Fox made a long jumper and Hield added a 3-pointer.

CLOSING IN ON 40

The Kings last won 40 games in 2005-06, which was also the last time they made the playoffs. While the postseason is out of the equation, Sacramento has three games left to get to 40, if not more.

''That's a big deal,'' Joerger said. ''You've got an opportunity to possibly be in the top 16 records in the NBA. It's a credit to our guys and the jump that they are making in learning and improving on a nightly basis.''

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Cleveland was hit with two delay-of-game calls in the first quarter, resulting in a one-shot technical. . Tristan Thompson was given the night off for rest.

Kings: Bogdanovic made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the third. . Sacramento missed seven of its first eight 3-point attempts. . Corey Brewer gave the Kings a scare in the first quarter when he crashed hard to the floor after dunking. Brewer appeared to lose grip of the rim and fell flat on his back and lay on the court for several moments before getting to his feet and remaining in the game.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: At Golden State on Friday.

Kings: At Utah on Friday.

Key Players
J. Clarkson
8 PG
B. Hield
24 SG
32.2 Min. Per Game 32.2
20.9 Pts. Per Game 20.9
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
45.2 Field Goal % 46.0
44.9 Three Point % 45.9
84.8 Free Throw % 88.6
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:07
+ 2 Marquese Chriss made alley-oop shot, assist by Collin Sexton 0:31
  Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss 0:58
+ 2 Marquese Chriss made dunk 0:58
+ 3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 1:17
  Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes 1:32
  Collin Sexton missed jump shot, blocked by Willie Cauley-Stein 1:36
+ 2 De'Aaron Fox made jump shot 1:42
  Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:03
  Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr. 2:12
  De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:15
Team Stats
Points 104 117
Field Goals 44-81 (54.3%) 48-97 (49.5%)
3-Pointers 11-25 (44.0%) 14-38 (36.8%)
Free Throws 5-9 (55.6%) 7-10 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 53 40
Offensive 10 8
Defensive 40 28
Team 3 4
Assists 20 28
Steals 3 12
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 20 6
Fouls 13 14
Technicals 1 0
L. Nance Jr. PF 22
11 PTS, 16 REB, 3 AST
D. Fox PG 5
16 PTS, 3 REB, 10 AST
1234T
away team logo Cavaliers 19-60 22293320104
home team logo Kings 39-40 29283624117
Cavaliers
Starters
C. Sexton
C. Osman
A. Zizic
L. Nance Jr.
B. Knight
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Sexton 19 1 3 8/14 3/5 0/1 2 37 1 0 5 0 1 -15 22
C. Osman 17 4 3 7/11 3/5 0/0 2 29 0 0 2 2 2 -8 25
A. Zizic 14 10 4 7/9 0/0 0/2 1 30 0 1 5 2 8 -9 28
L. Nance Jr. 11 16 3 5/11 1/2 0/0 3 29 0 0 0 1 15 -2 33
B. Knight 5 3 3 1/7 1/3 2/2 3 27 0 0 1 1 2 +3 13
Bench
J. Clarkson
M. Chriss
D. Nwaba
N. Stauskas
D. Adel
T. Thompson
K. Love
J. Henson
M. Dellavedova
J. Blossomgame
J. Smith
C. Frye
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Clarkson 22 2 3 9/13 2/5 2/2 0 31 1 0 2 0 2 -13 29
M. Chriss 6 7 0 3/6 0/1 0/0 0 16 1 0 2 1 6 -4 12
D. Nwaba 6 6 1 3/6 0/1 0/0 1 20 0 0 2 3 3 -13 12
N. Stauskas 4 1 0 1/3 1/2 1/2 1 14 0 0 1 0 1 -3 4
D. Adel 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -1 0
T. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Love - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Henson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dellavedova - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Blossomgame - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Frye - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 104 50 20 44/81 11/25 5/9 13 234 3 1 20 10 40 -65 178
Kings
Starters
B. Hield
D. Fox
N. Bjelica
H. Barnes
W. Cauley-Stein
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Hield 23 2 2 9/16 5/11 0/0 2 29 3 1 1 0 2 +5 32
D. Fox 16 3 10 6/14 1/3 3/4 1 34 2 0 1 0 3 +11 40
N. Bjelica 10 2 2 4/11 1/7 1/1 3 25 1 0 0 0 2 +5 17
H. Barnes 9 4 2 3/10 1/4 2/3 0 31 0 0 1 0 4 +3 16
W. Cauley-Stein 8 9 2 4/4 0/0 0/0 2 30 2 1 0 1 8 +10 24
Bench
B. Bogdanovic
M. Bagley III
K. Koufos
Y. Ferrell
C. Brewer
A. Burks
F. Mason III
B. Johnson
C. Swanigan
T. Williams
W. Gabriel
H. Giles
C. Demps
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Bogdanovic 18 4 5 7/13 4/7 0/0 1 27 1 0 0 1 3 +14 33
M. Bagley III 15 8 1 7/16 1/4 0/0 2 20 0 0 1 3 5 +3 24
K. Koufos 8 3 1 4/7 0/0 0/1 1 15 0 1 2 2 1 +5 12
Y. Ferrell 8 0 2 3/5 1/2 1/1 1 13 0 0 0 0 0 +2 12
C. Brewer 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 10 3 0 0 1 0 +7 8
A. Burks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Mason III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Demps - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 117 36 28 48/97 14/38 7/10 14 234 12 3 6 8 28 +65 218
