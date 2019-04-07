NO
Clark, Payton help Pelicans rally past Kings 133-129

  • STATS AP
  • Apr 07, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Ian Clark scored 31 points with a career-best seven 3-pointers, Elfrid Payton had 12 of his 25 points in the final 3 1/2 minutes and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Sacramento Kings 133-129 on Sunday night.

Jahlil Okafor added 23 points and 14 rebounds, Solomon Hill had 13 points and Kenrich Williams scored 12 to help the Pelicans stop a three-game skid while beating the Kings for the third time in four meetings this season.

Harrison Barnes scored 29 points for Sacramento in its final home game. De'Aaron Fox added 24 points and 11 assists, while Marvin Bagley had 19 points and 14 rebounds.

New Orleans led by 16 in the third quarter but Sacramento came back to tie it, then went up 117-115 midway through the fourth.

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Barnes made consecutive 3s to put the Kings ahead 123-121. Payton then scored on a short jumper and made a 3-pointer.

The Pelicans led 132-126 following a pair of free throws by Payton with 26.5 seconds remaining. Bogdanovic made another 3 but later airballed an attempt from beyond the arc. Buddy Hield also missed a late 3-pointer for the Kings.

Hield finished with 12 points and made two 3s, giving him 599 in his first three NBA seasons. That matches the mark set by Portland's Damian Lillard.

By taking three of four from Sacramento, the Pelicans prevented the Kings from celebrating their first 40-win season at home since 2005-06. Sacramento (39-42) can still reach 40 wins by beating Portland on the road Wednesday.

The Kings got off to a good start but couldn't hold off the Pelicans in the second half.

Nemanja Bjelica was perfect on five shots in the first quarter and had 12 points. Fox added 10 to help offset four 3s by Clark in the opening period.

The Kings led by 14 before Clark led a late charge in the second quarter to pull the Pelicans to 68-66.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: With Julius Randle getting the night off for rest, New Orleans was left with a three-man bench. Christian Wood started in place of Randle.

Kings: Bagley's double-double was his 19th this season. . Coach Dave Joerger picked up a technical foul at the end of the third, his eighth this season. . Sacramento closed the third quarter on a 22-6 run, not long after allowing the Pelicans to go on a 20-5 spurt.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Play at Golden State on Tuesday.

Kings: End the season at Portland on Wednesday.

---

More AP NBA:�https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and�https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
J. Randle
30 C
B. Hield
24 SG
32.1 Min. Per Game 32.1
20.9 Pts. Per Game 20.9
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
52.4 Field Goal % 45.8
52.4 Three Point % 45.7
73.1 Free Throw % 88.6
  Elfrid Payton missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:05
  Personal foul on Harrison Barnes 0:05
  Elfrid Payton missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:05
  NO team rebound 0:07
  NO team rebound 0:07
+ 3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 0:21
+ 1 Elfrid Payton made 1st of 2 free throws 0:26
  Personal foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic 0:26
  Personal foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic 0:26
  Personal foul on Buddy Hield 1:18
+ 2 Kenrich Williams made jump shot 1:29
Team Stats
Points 133 129
Field Goals 52-101 (51.5%) 50-109 (45.9%)
3-Pointers 19-42 (45.2%) 16-40 (40.0%)
Free Throws 10-12 (83.3%) 13-17 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 59 55
Offensive 14 16
Defensive 41 31
Team 4 8
Assists 28 27
Steals 4 10
Blocks 11 4
Turnovers 15 6
Fouls 16 13
Technicals 0 2
E. Payton PG 4
26 PTS, 6 REB, 14 AST
D. Fox PG 5
24 PTS, 6 REB, 11 AST
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 33-48 32343631133
home team logo Kings 39-42 39293427129
SAC -12, O/U 232.5
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
SAC -12, O/U 232.5
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Pelicans 33-48 115.4 PPG 47.3 RPG 27.0 APG
home team logo Kings 39-42 113.8 PPG 45.5 RPG 25.4 APG
Key Players
I. Clark SG 6.0 PPG 1.4 RPG 1.5 APG 38.8 FG%
H. Barnes SF 13.8 PPG 5.7 RPG 1.9 APG 44.8 FG%
Top Scorers
I. Clark SG 31 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
H. Barnes SF 29 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
51.5 FG% 45.9
45.2 3PT FG% 40.0
83.3 FT% 76.5
Pelicans
Starters
I. Clark
E. Payton
J. Okafor
C. Wood
K. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
I. Clark 31 4 3 11/21 7/15 2/3 2 35 2 2 1 2 2 +5 44
E. Payton 26 6 14 10/19 2/7 4/5 0 39 1 3 6 0 6 +13 58
J. Okafor 23 14 3 10/14 1/1 2/2 1 35 0 2 1 6 8 +21 44
C. Wood 14 7 0 5/14 2/3 2/2 1 23 0 1 1 3 4 -2 21
K. Williams 12 5 5 5/8 2/4 0/0 3 28 0 2 3 0 5 +16 26
Bench
S. Hill
C. Diallo
D. Bertans
E. Moore
J. Holiday
A. Davis
D. Miller
J. Randle
S. Johnson
F. Jackson
T. Bluiett
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Hill 13 6 1 5/12 3/7 0/0 4 26 0 1 0 0 6 -20 22
C. Diallo 8 11 2 4/5 0/0 0/0 4 29 1 0 3 3 8 -4 21
D. Bertans 6 2 0 2/8 2/5 0/0 1 21 0 0 0 0 2 -9 8
E. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Holiday - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Randle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bluiett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 133 55 28 52/101 19/42 10/12 16 236 4 11 15 14 41 +20 244
Kings
Starters
H. Barnes
D. Fox
N. Bjelica
B. Hield
W. Cauley-Stein
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
H. Barnes 29 4 1 10/18 4/7 5/6 2 36 0 1 0 2 2 +5 36
D. Fox 24 6 11 10/18 1/3 3/3 1 35 3 1 2 2 4 -7 54
N. Bjelica 15 0 2 6/8 3/4 0/0 1 20 0 0 0 0 0 -18 19
B. Hield 12 5 6 5/15 2/10 0/0 2 31 1 0 3 2 3 -11 27
W. Cauley-Stein 9 7 2 3/7 0/0 3/4 2 19 1 1 0 3 4 -8 22
Bench
M. Bagley III
B. Bogdanovic
Y. Ferrell
C. Brewer
T. Williams
K. Koufos
A. Burks
F. Mason III
B. Johnson
C. Swanigan
W. Gabriel
H. Giles
C. Demps
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Bagley III 19 14 0 8/18 1/3 2/4 0 31 0 1 0 5 9 +7 34
B. Bogdanovic 16 5 1 6/15 4/9 0/0 1 28 2 0 1 1 4 +14 24
Y. Ferrell 5 3 4 2/6 1/3 0/0 2 19 3 0 0 0 3 +11 19
C. Brewer 0 3 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 13 0 0 0 1 2 -4 3
T. Williams 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 -9 0
K. Koufos - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Burks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Mason III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Demps - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 129 47 27 50/109 16/40 13/17 13 234 10 4 6 16 31 -20 238
NBA Scores