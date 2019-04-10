HOU
George hits game-winner as Thunder rally to beat Rockets

  • Apr 10, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Paul George hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left, and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from 14 points down in the fourth quarter to beat the Houston Rockets 112-111 on Tuesday night.

Russell Westbrook had 29 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his 33rd triple-double of the season and George added 27 points for the Thunder, who won their fourth straight.

James Harden scored 39 points and Chris Paul added 24 for the Rockets.

Harden scored 26 points in the first half to help the Rockets take a 60-51 lead.

The Rockets led 93-80 at the end of the third quarter. Oklahoma City rallied, and it hit another level after Westbrook returned from a rest in the fourth. His 3-pointer finally put the Thunder ahead 100-99.

Houston regained the lead, but Westbrook hit a 3-pointer with 20.2 seconds left to cut the Rockets' lead to a point. Harden made two free throws at the other end to make it a three-point game. Westbrook dunked with 9.7 seconds left to trim Houston's lead to 110-109.

Harden made the first and missed the second free throw at the other end with 9.4 seconds left to set up George's shot. Houston had one more chance after George's 3-pointer, but Harden missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Harden shot 4 for 11 in the first quarter and still scored 14 points. ... The Rockets shot 16 3-pointers and four 2-pointers in the third quarter. ... Houston made 18 of 53 3-pointers after setting the NBA record with 27 made 3s Sunday against Phoenix.

Thunder: C Steven Adams had nine rebounds in the first quarter and finished with 13. ... Terrance Ferguson scored 16 points for his highest-scoring game since Jan. 17. ... Westbrook was called for a Flagrant 1 early in the third quarter for running through Houston's P.J. Tucker. ... It was the 137th triple-double of Westbrook's career, leaving him one behind Magic Johnson for second all-time.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Will host a team to be determined in the first round of the playoffs.

Thunder: At Milwaukee on Wednesday.

---

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
R. Westbrook
0 PG
36.0 Min. Per Game 36.0
23.0 Pts. Per Game 23.0
10.7 Ast. Per Game 10.7
11.0 Reb. Per Game 11.0
44.2 Field Goal % 42.6
44.1 Three Point % 42.5
87.9 Free Throw % 65.9
  James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
  Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook 0:09
+ 1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 0:09
  Personal foul on Russell Westbrook 0:09
+ 2 Russell Westbrook made driving dunk 0:09
+ 1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 0:15
  Personal foul on Paul George 0:15
+ 3 Russell Westbrook made 3-pt. jump shot 0:20
  Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook 0:24
  Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:27
  Bad pass turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Chris Paul 0:45
Team Stats
Points 111 112
Field Goals 38-88 (43.2%) 40-96 (41.7%)
3-Pointers 18-53 (34.0%) 16-41 (39.0%)
Free Throws 17-20 (85.0%) 16-20 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 46 67
Offensive 9 18
Defensive 33 38
Team 4 11
Assists 18 20
Steals 7 5
Blocks 7 2
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 21 20
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
J. Harden SG 13
39 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
29 PTS, 12 REB, 10 AST
1234T
away team logo Rockets 53-29 32283318111
home team logo Thunder 48-33 26252932112
OKC 3, O/U 230.5
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
OKC 3, O/U 230.5
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 53-29 114.0 PPG 42.1 RPG 21.3 APG
home team logo Thunder 48-33 114.4 PPG 47.9 RPG 23.2 APG
Key Players
J. Harden SG 36.1 PPG 6.6 RPG 7.6 APG 44.2 FG%
R. Westbrook PG 23.0 PPG 11.0 RPG 10.7 APG 42.5 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Harden SG 39 PTS 10 REB 3 AST
R. Westbrook PG 29 PTS 12 REB 10 AST
43.2 FG% 41.7
34.0 3PT FG% 39.0
85.0 FT% 80.0
Thunder
Starters
R. Westbrook
P. George
T. Ferguson
J. Grant
S. Adams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Westbrook 29 12 10 11/23 4/10 3/3 4 37 0 0 3 2 10 +3 58
P. George 27 9 3 9/25 4/14 5/6 4 42 4 0 2 1 8 +9 44
T. Ferguson 16 3 1 6/10 3/6 1/1 3 25 0 0 2 0 3 -8 19
J. Grant 10 5 1 3/10 2/6 2/2 2 35 1 1 1 2 3 -6 18
S. Adams 8 13 1 3/11 0/0 2/4 1 36 0 0 0 8 5 +2 23
Starters
R. Westbrook
P. George
T. Ferguson
J. Grant
S. Adams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Westbrook 29 12 10 11/23 4/10 3/3 4 37 0 0 3 2 10 +3 58
P. George 27 9 3 9/25 4/14 5/6 4 42 4 0 2 1 8 +9 44
T. Ferguson 16 3 1 6/10 3/6 1/1 3 25 0 0 2 0 3 -8 19
J. Grant 10 5 1 3/10 2/6 2/2 2 35 1 1 1 2 3 -6 18
S. Adams 8 13 1 3/11 0/0 2/4 1 36 0 0 0 8 5 +2 23
Bench
D. Schroder
M. Morris
N. Noel
R. Felton
P. Patterson
A. Nader
A. Roberson
D. Burton
D. Grantham
H. Diallo
J. Evans
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Schroder 10 5 1 3/8 2/4 2/2 2 29 0 0 3 2 3 -1 14
M. Morris 5 7 1 2/3 0/0 1/2 1 12 0 0 0 2 5 +7 14
N. Noel 4 2 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 1 1 1 1 -1 6
R. Felton 3 0 2 1/3 1/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 7
P. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nader - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Grantham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 112 56 20 40/96 16/41 16/20 20 237 5 2 12 18 38 +5 203
