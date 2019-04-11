SAC
Blazers lock up No. 3 seed with 136-131 win over Kings

  • STATS AP
  • Apr 11, 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Rookie Anfernee Simons scored a career-high 37 points in his first start of the season and the Portland Trail Blazers secured the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with a dramatic 136-131 victory over the Sacramento Kings using just six players Wednesday night.

The Blazers have won 14 of 17 games en route to their sixth straight trip to the playoffs. Portland will open the postseason against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who finished in sixth.

Portland had already clinched homecourt advantage in the opening round with a 104-101 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers the night before.

Denver beat the Timberwolves 99-95 Wednesday night, locking the Nuggets into the No. 2 seed and a first-round series against San Antonio, and giving Portland the opening to claim the third seed. The Jazz secured the No. 4 seed and will play fifth-seeded Houston.

Portland trailed by 28 points during the second half but made it interesting in the fourth quarter by closing within 117-116 with 7:53 left on Simon's 3-pointer. Simons found Jake Layman for an alley-oop dunk to pull the Blazers in front.

Portland pushed the lead to 128-119 on Layman's basket with 2:49 left. Simons hit his seventh 3-pointer to make it 131-123 with just over two minutes left and Sacramento couldn't catch up.

Marvin Bagley III had 20 points to lead the Kings, who lost their 11th straight game in Portland.

Blazers coach Terry Stotts said before the game that guard CJ McCollum would rest because it was the second of a back-to-back. McCollum missed 10 games with a left knee injury and had just been back for Portland's last two games.

As for his other players, Stotts said going in that it was ''fluid.'' Damian Lillard was available but did not play. Neither did any of the team's other regular starters, as Stotts went with Skal Labissiere, Layman, Meyers Leonard, Gary Trent, Jr. and Simons. Trent, Simons and Labissiere were making their first starts of the season.

''Our goal was to get homecourt, which we got. Whatever happens tonight, happens,'' Stotts said. ''If you overthink it, you get in trouble.''

The Kings' season is over, but coach Dave Joerger said he was encouraged.

''We haven't been great for the last couple of weeks, but I don't want that to dull the shine on what has been a terrific season of development and competitiveness, and competitive spirit, of laying down a foundation and an identity, a lot of success and a lot of good moments,'' Joerger said. ''I feel good about that, and I feel good about where we can be in the future.''

The Kings stayed with their regular starters and went up by 11 points in the opening quarter. They extended the lead to 26 points during the second and were up 87-62 at the break. Da'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 17 points and nine assists at halftime.

Joerger went to his reserves in the second half.

TIP-INS

Kings: Joerger was asked before the game why the Kings had not won in Portland since 2012. He replied: ''LaMarcus Aldridge, Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Wesley Matthews.''

Trail Blazers: Sacramento's 87 first-half points were the most Portland had allowed in the half this season. ... Simons became just the 11th rookie in franchise history to have a 30-point game.

UP NEXT

Sacramento's season is over.

The Trail Blazers will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in a game TBD.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
B. Hield
24 SG
D. Lillard
0 PG
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
25.9 Pts. Per Game 25.9
6.9 Ast. Per Game 6.9
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
45.8 Field Goal % 44.5
45.8 Three Point % 44.5
88.6 Free Throw % 91.1
Team Stats
Points 131 136
Field Goals 50-96 (52.1%) 53-91 (58.2%)
3-Pointers 18-43 (41.9%) 14-24 (58.3%)
Free Throws 13-16 (81.3%) 16-22 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 43 50
Offensive 12 14
Defensive 23 30
Team 8 6
Assists 25 19
Steals 5 5
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 10 12
Fouls 17 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Fox PG 5
17 PTS, 1 REB, 9 AST
home team logo
A. Simons SG 24
37 PTS, 6 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Kings 39-43 39482618131
home team logo Trail Blazers 53-29 30323638136
Moda Center Portland, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Kings 39-43 114.2 PPG 45.4 RPG 25.4 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 53-29 114.7 PPG 48 RPG 23.0 APG
Key Players
M. Bagley III PF 14.8 PPG 7.6 RPG 1.0 APG 50.4 FG%
A. Simons SG PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
M. Bagley III PF 20 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
A. Simons SG 37 PTS 6 REB 9 AST
52.1 FG% 58.2
41.9 3PT FG% 58.3
81.3 FT% 72.7
Kings
Starters
D. Fox
N. Bjelica
H. Barnes
B. Hield
W. Cauley-Stein
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Fox 17 1 9 8/10 1/1 0/0 1 16 0 0 1 0 1 +19 35
N. Bjelica 10 0 1 3/4 2/3 2/2 1 11 0 0 0 0 0 +10 12
H. Barnes 10 3 3 2/4 2/3 4/6 0 15 0 0 0 0 3 +16 19
B. Hield 9 3 2 3/6 3/5 0/0 0 16 0 0 1 1 2 +16 15
W. Cauley-Stein 8 5 0 3/3 0/0 2/2 2 17 0 0 0 2 3 +16 13
Bench
M. Bagley III
Y. Ferrell
F. Mason III
B. Bogdanovic
C. Swanigan
T. Williams
B. Johnson
C. Brewer
K. Koufos
A. Burks
W. Gabriel
H. Giles
C. Demps
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Bagley III 20 9 0 8/15 2/5 2/2 2 30 1 0 1 0 9 -3 29
Y. Ferrell 17 1 2 7/13 3/6 0/0 2 28 0 0 1 1 0 -12 21
F. Mason III 15 2 1 6/13 2/6 1/2 1 17 0 0 2 2 0 -26 17
B. Bogdanovic 15 1 1 5/16 3/11 2/2 0 27 0 0 1 0 1 -18 17
C. Swanigan 4 7 3 2/5 0/1 0/0 2 17 2 1 0 3 4 -8 20
T. Williams 4 2 0 2/5 0/1 0/0 3 11 0 0 0 2 0 -19 6
B. Johnson 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0 -2 2
C. Brewer 0 1 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 23 2 0 3 1 0 -14 6
K. Koufos - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Burks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Demps - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 131 35 25 50/96 18/43 13/16 17 234 5 1 10 12 23 -25 212
Trail Blazers
Starters
A. Simons
S. Labissiere
M. Leonard
J. Layman
G. Trent Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Simons 37 6 9 13/21 7/11 4/6 2 48 1 0 2 3 3 +5 60
S. Labissiere 29 15 1 12/17 2/2 3/4 5 40 2 1 2 4 11 -9 47
M. Leonard 19 11 3 8/13 1/2 2/2 4 42 0 0 3 4 7 +11 33
J. Layman 19 4 2 7/15 2/3 3/5 2 48 1 0 4 0 4 +5 24
G. Trent Jr. 19 2 3 8/19 1/5 2/3 1 48 1 1 1 0 2 +5 28
Bench
Z. Collins
A. Aminu
E. Turner
E. Kanter
M. Harkless
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
S. Curry
R. Hood
J. Nurkic
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
Z. Collins 13 6 1 5/6 1/1 2/2 3 13 0 0 0 3 3 +8 21
A. Aminu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Kanter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Harkless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lillard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McCollum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nurkic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 136 44 19 53/91 14/24 16/22 17 239 5 2 12 14 30 +25 213
