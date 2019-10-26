MIA
Heat spoil Bucks' home opener, rally to 131-126 win in OT

  • Oct 26, 2019

MILWAUKEE (AP) The Milwaukee Bucks had a 21-point lead in the third quarter at home and lost. That's not what good teams do, and Giannis Antetokounmpo knows it.

Goran Dragic scored 25 points off the bench, Bam Adebayo added 19 points and 13 rebounds, and the Miami Heat rallied to beat Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in overtime 131-126 on Saturday night.

Antetokounmpo finished with 29 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists, but last season's MVP also had eight turnovers and fouled out with 2:31 to play in overtime. Antetokounmpo also fouled out Thursday night in Houston.

''Obviously, we've got to learn from tonight's game,'' Antetokounmpo said. ''We were up 21 and we allowed them to come back into the game. We cannot let that happen. Good teams don't let that happen. Definitely, we're going to learn from this.''

After trailing 74-53 with less than 11:00 to play in the third quarter, the Heat outscored Milwaukee 78-52 the rest of the way, including 49-33 in the fourth quarter and overtime.

''A tremendous amount of perseverance and guts,'' said Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. ''Our guys made some really big-time plays in the second half. Our level of intensity, urgency went up. If you are going to try to beat one of these teams on their home floor, you are going to have to play a lot harder than we did in the first half. It was one inspiring play after another.''

Duncan Robinson hit a 3-pointer for the Heat to tie the game at 105 with 7:00 to play in regulation. Dragic then added a pair of free throws to give Miami its first lead since 2-0.

Kelly Olynyk, who had 14 points off the bench, hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Heat ahead 113-107 with 4:52 to play.

With Miami up 121-119 with 3 seconds to go in regulation, Khris Middleton shot an air ball and Antetokounmpo tipped it in at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.

Adebayo sank four free throws in the extra period and Dragic scored six points in overtime to lift Miami to its second win.

''We were down and we never quit,'' Dragic said. ''We fought back. We could make our job a little bit easier if we hit all those free throws. But in the end, a great comeback. When Giannis hit that layup (at the horn), a lot of teams in this league would just quit and we didn't. I'm proud of the guys.''

Kendrick Nun scored 18 points before fouling out for the Heat, who had seven players score in double figures. Justise Winslow had 10 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, and Miami rookie Tyler Herro, a Milwaukee native, finished with 14.

''I didn't really know what to expect, but I was happy to hear the crowd cheer for me,'' Herro said.

Middleton added 25 points for the Bucks.

Heat guard Jimmy Butler missed his second straight game after he and his girlfriend welcomed a baby on Wednesday.

The Bucks hit 14 3-pointers in the first half - the most the Heat have ever allowed in a first half - en route to building a 70-53 lead at halftime. Milwaukee finished 17-for-54 from beyond the arc.

''Sometimes you're going to go 2-for-24 but if you don't allow 39 points in the fourth quarter, you probably have a decent chance to be on the other side of the score,'' Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. ''The offense definitely needs to be better, but 39 is the number that stands out to me.

TIP-INS

Heat: Derrick Jones left the game with a left groin strain.

Bucks: Antetokounmpo came one assist shy of becoming the fourth player in NBA history to record a triple-double in consecutive games to start a season (Magic Johnson in 1981 and '82, Jerry Lucas in '72 and Oscar Robertson in '61).

UP NEXT

Heat: Play at the Timberwolves on Sunday.

Bucks: Host the Cavaliers on Monday.

Key Players
G. Dragic
7 PG
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
28.0 Min. Per Game 28.0
30.0 Pts. Per Game 30.0
11.0 Ast. Per Game 11.0
13.0 Reb. Per Game 13.0
44.0 Field Goal % 60.5
35.3 Three Point % 50.0
72.0 Free Throw % 55.0
+ 1 Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:00
+ 1 Goran Dragic made 1st of 2 free throws 0:00
  Personal foul on Wesley Matthews 0:00
  Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic 0:00
  Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
  Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez 0:05
  Bam Adebayo missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:06
  Bam Adebayo missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:06
  MIA team rebound 0:06
  Personal foul on Brook Lopez 0:06
  Defensive rebound by Tyler Herro 0:09
Team Stats
Points 131 126
Field Goals 46-101 (45.5%) 41-94 (43.6%)
3-Pointers 16-44 (36.4%) 17-54 (31.5%)
Free Throws 23-36 (63.9%) 27-35 (77.1%)
Total Rebounds 72 57
Offensive 8 5
Defensive 46 42
Team 18 10
Assists 33 22
Steals 7 8
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 16 18
Fouls 30 32
Technicals 2 1
away team logo
G. Dragic PG 7
25 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
29 PTS, 17 REB, 9 AST
1234OTT
away team logo Heat 2-0 2924293910131
home team logo Bucks 1-1 333723285126
MIL -11.5, O/U 223
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
MIL -11.5, O/U 223
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Heat 2-0 120.0 PPG 51 RPG 18.0 APG
home team logo Bucks 1-1 117.0 PPG 53 RPG 31.0 APG
Key Players
G. Dragic PG 19.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 3.0 APG 44.4 FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 30.0 PPG 13.0 RPG 11.0 APG 64.7 FG%
Top Scorers
G. Dragic PG 25 PTS 6 REB 8 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 29 PTS 17 REB 9 AST
45.5 FG% 43.6
36.4 3PT FG% 31.5
63.9 FT% 77.1
Heat
Starters
B. Adebayo
K. Nunn
T. Herro
J. Winslow
M. Leonard
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Adebayo 19 13 8 5/9 0/1 9/12 2 38 0 1 3 2 11 -2 46
K. Nunn 18 4 5 8/17 2/8 0/0 6 28 2 1 1 0 4 -3 34
T. Herro 14 5 0 6/16 2/7 0/0 3 32 0 0 3 0 5 -9 16
J. Winslow 10 13 7 4/16 0/2 2/6 4 40 1 0 3 4 9 +16 35
M. Leonard 8 7 0 3/4 2/2 0/0 3 23 1 0 1 1 6 -8 15
Bench
G. Dragic
K. Olynyk
D. Jones Jr.
D. Robinson
C. Silva
J. Butler
J. Johnson
D. Macon
K. Okpala
U. Haslem
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Dragic 25 6 8 7/16 2/8 9/15 1 34 1 0 2 0 6 +2 46
K. Olynyk 14 4 5 5/11 4/9 0/0 6 27 1 0 3 1 3 +15 26
D. Jones Jr. 14 2 0 5/6 1/2 3/3 2 15 1 0 0 0 2 +5 17
D. Robinson 9 0 0 3/6 3/5 0/0 3 23 0 1 0 0 0 +11 10
C. Silva 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0
J. Butler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Okpala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 131 54 33 46/101 16/44 23/36 30 261 7 3 16 8 46 +25 245
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
W. Matthews
B. Lopez
E. Bledsoe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Antetokounmpo 29 17 9 12/21 0/5 5/9 6 36 3 2 8 3 14 0 61
K. Middleton 25 4 3 7/16 4/11 7/9 5 37 1 0 2 0 4 +4 34
W. Matthews 14 1 1 5/9 4/7 0/0 3 30 1 0 0 0 1 -6 18
B. Lopez 12 7 1 2/9 2/8 6/6 1 34 0 1 2 0 7 +4 20
E. Bledsoe 10 7 2 3/8 0/2 4/6 5 33 1 0 3 0 7 +4 19
Bench
K. Korver
E. Ilyasova
R. Lopez
G. Hill
P. Connaughton
S. Brown
F. Mason III
T. Antetokounmpo
D. DiVincenzo
D. Bender
D. Wilson
C. Reynolds
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Korver 14 1 0 4/11 4/9 2/2 2 17 0 0 1 1 0 0 14
E. Ilyasova 11 5 1 3/8 2/5 3/3 1 20 1 0 0 1 4 -9 19
R. Lopez 6 1 0 3/6 0/2 0/0 2 12 0 0 1 0 1 -1 6
G. Hill 5 2 4 2/4 1/3 0/0 6 28 1 1 1 0 2 -18 16
P. Connaughton 0 2 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 2 -3 4
S. Brown 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
F. Mason III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. DiVincenzo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Reynolds - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 126 47 22 41/94 17/54 27/35 32 261 8 4 18 5 42 -25 211
NBA Scores