Antetokounmpo leads Bucks past Timberwolves 134-106

  • AP
  • Nov 04, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 15 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 134-106 on Monday night.

Antetokounmpo has posted a double-double in all seven games this season.

Khris Middleton added 26 points to match his season high, and Eric Bledsoe set a season best with 22. Bledsoe added nine rebounds and six assists for the Bucks in a game delayed 50 minutes so one of the baskets could be fixed before tipoff.

Milwaukee responded by shooting 53.8 percent from the field.

Andrew Wiggins led the Timberwolves with 25 points. Minnesota played without center Karl-Anthony Towns, who served the second game of his two-game suspension for his part in an altercation with Philadelphia big man Joel Embiid last week. Robert Covington added 15 points.

The Bucks outscored the Towns-less Timberwolves 62-38 in the paint.

Milwaukee broke open the game with a 38-point third quarter that included a 22-6 run. The Bucks were up seven at halftime thanks in part to coach Mike Budenholzer winning a coach's challenge with 0.2 seconds left in the second quarter. That overturned an offensive foul on Antetokounmpo and resulted in a layup for him.

Donte DiVincenzo scored a season-best 17 off the bench for Milwaukee.

TIP-INS

Bucks guards Wesley Matthews and Pat Connaughton returned to action. Connaughton (right shoulder strain) sat out Saturday's win over Toronto, while Matthews injured his ankle Saturday and played only nine minutes.

Timberwolves center Gorgui Dieng made his second consecutive start in place of the suspended Towns.

LATE START

The game was delayed when it was discovered one of the rims was not level during pregame warmups.

UP NEXT

Bucks: At the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, the second stop on a four-game road trip. Milwaukee is in the middle of playing nine of 11 away from home.

Timberwolves: At the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. The Grizzlies have won 27 of 37 meetings in the last decade.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
34 PF
A. Wiggins
22 SG
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
20.4 Pts. Per Game 20.4
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
5.6 Reb. Per Game 5.6
61.2 Field Goal % 43.2
57.1 Three Point % 43.3
60.0 Free Throw % 78.3
+ 3 Jarrett Culver made 3-pt. jump shot 0:22
  Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie 0:35
  D.J. Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:38
  Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:46
+ 1 Donte DiVincenzo made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:56
+ 1 Donte DiVincenzo made 1st of 2 free throws 0:56
  Personal foul on Jake Layman 0:56
  Lost ball turnover on Josh Okogie, stolen by Donte DiVincenzo 0:56
  Bad pass turnover on Donte DiVincenzo, stolen by Josh Okogie 1:00
+ 3 Jarrett Culver made 3-pt. jump shot 1:06
+ 2 D.J. Wilson made dunk, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 1:25
Points 134 106
Field Goals 50-93 (53.8%) 37-103 (35.9%)
3-Pointers 14-39 (35.9%) 13-43 (30.2%)
Free Throws 20-30 (66.7%) 19-22 (86.4%)
Total Rebounds 67 55
Offensive 11 13
Defensive 46 34
Team 10 8
Assists 24 20
Steals 8 12
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 17 15
Fouls 21 23
Technicals 0 1
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
34 PTS, 15 REB, 6 AST
A. Wiggins SG 22
25 PTS, 3 REB
Bucks 5-2 31333832134
Timberwolves 4-2 27302524106
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Bucks 5-2 119.2 PPG 50.7 RPG 26.2 APG
Timberwolves 4-2 118.0 PPG 46.2 RPG 24.4 APG
G. Antetokounmpo PF 26.7 PPG 13.8 RPG 7.7 APG 58.8 FG%
A. Wiggins SG 20.4 PPG 5.6 RPG 2.0 APG 42.2 FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34 PTS 15 REB 6 AST
A. Wiggins SG 25 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
53.8 FG% 35.9
35.9 3PT FG% 30.2
66.7 FT% 86.4
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
B. Lopez
W. Matthews
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Antetokounmpo 34 15 6 14/19 0/3 6/11 4 26 0 0 3 4 11 +28 58
K. Middleton 26 3 4 9/15 4/7 4/4 2 27 2 0 2 0 3 +18 37
E. Bledsoe 22 9 6 8/14 1/4 5/6 4 23 1 0 3 1 8 +13 41
B. Lopez 9 2 2 4/6 1/3 0/0 3 25 1 3 0 1 1 +18 19
W. Matthews 8 2 0 3/6 2/4 0/0 1 21 2 0 1 1 1 +29 11
D. DiVincenzo
G. Hill
E. Ilyasova
K. Korver
D. Wilson
R. Lopez
P. Connaughton
S. Brown
F. Mason III
T. Antetokounmpo
D. Bender
C. Reynolds
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. DiVincenzo 17 7 1 6/11 3/4 2/4 0 20 1 1 2 1 6 +12 26
G. Hill 7 1 1 2/4 1/1 2/2 1 16 0 0 1 0 1 +7 9
E. Ilyasova 5 4 0 2/6 1/4 0/0 2 15 1 1 1 1 3 -1 10
K. Korver 3 2 0 1/5 1/4 0/1 0 17 0 0 1 0 2 +13 4
D. Wilson 2 2 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 0 2 +3 5
R. Lopez 1 3 2 0/2 0/1 1/2 2 18 0 1 1 2 1 +6 8
P. Connaughton 0 6 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 16 0 0 1 0 6 -5 7
S. Brown 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 -1 1
F. Mason III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Reynolds - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 134 57 24 50/93 14/39 20/30 21 233 8 6 17 11 46 +140 236
A. Wiggins
R. Covington
J. Teague
G. Dieng
T. Graham
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Wiggins 25 3 0 10/21 4/7 1/2 3 30 0 2 2 1 2 -17 28
R. Covington 15 4 2 5/9 3/6 2/2 3 23 1 0 2 0 4 -20 22
J. Teague 10 2 3 3/7 0/0 4/4 5 18 1 1 2 0 2 -25 18
G. Dieng 10 6 4 3/9 0/3 4/4 1 17 0 1 0 4 2 -29 25
T. Graham 3 2 2 1/5 1/4 0/0 1 22 2 0 0 1 1 -27 11
J. Bell
S. Napier
J. Culver
J. Layman
N. Vonleh
J. Okogie
K. Martin
K. Towns
K. Bates-Diop
J. McLaughlin
J. Nowell
N. Reid
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Bell 12 6 3 4/6 0/1 4/4 1 14 0 0 2 2 4 -2 22
S. Napier 10 3 4 4/12 2/8 0/0 1 24 4 0 2 0 3 +5 23
J. Culver 8 4 1 3/11 2/5 0/0 3 24 1 0 2 1 3 -7 13
J. Layman 5 4 0 2/10 0/3 1/1 4 26 2 0 1 2 2 -21 10
N. Vonleh 5 6 1 1/7 1/4 2/2 1 16 0 0 0 1 5 +3 13
J. Okogie 3 7 0 1/6 0/2 1/3 0 22 1 0 2 1 6 0 9
K. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Towns - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bates-Diop - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McLaughlin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nowell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Reid - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 106 47 20 37/103 13/43 19/22 23 236 12 4 15 13 34 -140 194
