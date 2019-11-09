HOU
Harden scores 42, Rockets rout Bulls 117-94

  • Nov 09, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) James Harden narrowly missed his first triple-double of the season, finishing with 42 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as the Houston Rockets pulled away in the second half and beat the Chicago Bulls 117-94 on Saturday night.

Russell Westbrook scored 26 points as the Rockets won their third straight.

Harden, the NBA's leading scorer who has 35 regular-season triple-doubles in his career, had several minutes of garbage time in the fourth quarter to get additional assists, but was unsuccessful before leaving with a little more than three minutes remaining.

Harden entered the game averaging 36.5 points on 38.7% shooting, including 27% on 3-pointers.

Wendell Carter Jr. had 13 points and 16 rebounds for Chicago, which has dropped six of eight.

The Bulls were a woeful 4-for-32 shooting from 3-point range.

Chicago led 27-20 after one quarter behind eight points from Lauri Markkanen and eight Houston turnovers.

The Bulls led by nine points (31-22) early in the second before the Rockets used a 24-7 run to take control and open a 46-38 lead with four minutes left in the first half. Harden had nine points during the run.

Chicago closed within 50-49 at halftime on a 3-pointer by Zach LaVine. That was the Bulls second make in 17 first-half attempts from long range. Houston quickly reclaimed control with a 30-9 run in the opening 9:41 of the third, taking an 80-58 advantage.

The Rockets had an 86-67 lead entering the fourth, helped by 7-for-14 shooting from 3-pointers range in the third. Harden led the way with 11 points in the quarter.

The Bulls couldn't get closer than 14 points in the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Rockets: G Eric Gordon (left hamstring) returned after sitting out Wednesday against Golden State. He had nine points and 21 minutes off the bench. ... Houston has won the last seven games against Chicago, including the last four at the United Center.

Bulls: F Otto Porter sat out with a left foot sprain. Porter was walking Saturday without the aid of crutches for the first time since suffering the injury Wednesday in Atlanta. There is still no timetable for his return.

UP NEXT

Rockets: At New Orleans on Monday night

Bulls: Host New York on Tuesday night.

Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
Z. LaVine
8 PG
32.2 Min. Per Game 32.2
20.4 Pts. Per Game 20.4
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
39.4 Field Goal % 42.6
39.5 Three Point % 42.8
89.8 Free Throw % 75.7
Team Stats
Points 117 94
Field Goals 39-83 (47.0%) 37-98 (37.8%)
3-Pointers 19-44 (43.2%) 4-32 (12.5%)
Free Throws 20-28 (71.4%) 16-18 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 62 53
Offensive 9 11
Defensive 46 35
Team 7 7
Assists 18 21
Steals 12 14
Blocks 7 5
Turnovers 22 15
Fouls 21 22
Technicals 0 0
J. Harden SG 13
42 PTS, 10 REB, 9 AST
W. Carter Jr. C 34
13 PTS, 16 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Rockets 6-3 20303631117
home team logo Bulls 3-7 2722182794
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 6-3 120.5 PPG 45.6 RPG 24.8 APG
home team logo Bulls 3-7 106.7 PPG 42 RPG 23.2 APG
Key Players
J. Harden SG 36.5 PPG 5.0 RPG 8.1 APG 38.7 FG%
W. Carter Jr. C 12.8 PPG 8.8 RPG 0.7 APG 58.4 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Harden SG 42 PTS 10 REB 9 AST
W. Carter Jr. C 13 PTS 16 REB 2 AST
47.0 FG% 37.8
43.2 3PT FG% 12.5
71.4 FT% 88.9
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
R. Westbrook
C. Capela
D. House Jr.
P. Tucker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harden 42 10 9 12/27 9/19 9/11 1 35 2 0 6 1 9 +36 66
R. Westbrook 26 7 2 10/20 0/3 6/8 4 31 1 0 7 0 7 +1 31
C. Capela 16 20 1 7/10 0/0 2/2 3 41 0 4 0 5 15 +35 42
D. House Jr. 11 5 1 3/5 3/5 2/3 3 32 6 1 4 1 4 +15 21
P. Tucker 4 5 1 1/3 1/3 1/2 4 32 2 2 0 0 5 +2 15
Bench
E. Gordon
A. Rivers
C. Clemons
B. McLemore
T. Sefolosha
R. Anderson
G. Clark
M. Frazier
T. Chandler
I. Hartenstein
Nene
G. Green
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Gordon 9 2 0 3/9 3/7 0/0 3 21 0 0 4 0 2 +8 7
A. Rivers 6 4 2 2/4 2/3 0/2 1 26 0 0 0 1 3 +13 14
C. Clemons 3 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 0 0 -2 4
B. McLemore 0 2 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 15 1 0 0 1 1 +7 5
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hartenstein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Nene - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 117 55 18 39/83 19/44 20/28 21 236 12 7 22 9 46 +115 205
Bulls
Starters
L. Markkanen
W. Carter Jr.
C. Hutchison
Z. LaVine
T. Satoransky
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Markkanen 13 6 1 3/10 0/5 7/7 1 33 2 0 2 0 6 -18 21
W. Carter Jr. 13 16 2 5/9 0/1 3/3 3 29 0 2 0 4 12 -5 35
C. Hutchison 13 4 0 6/10 1/2 0/0 4 23 2 2 1 0 4 -14 20
Z. LaVine 11 1 5 5/17 1/7 0/0 3 32 2 1 4 1 0 -20 21
T. Satoransky 10 3 4 4/11 0/2 2/3 3 23 3 0 3 1 2 -14 21
Bench
T. Young
C. White
K. Dunn
L. Kornet
R. Arcidiacono
D. Gafford
D. Valentine
O. Porter Jr.
C. Felicio
S. Harrison
M. Strus
A. Mokoka
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Young 13 5 3 5/9 1/3 2/2 1 23 1 0 1 3 2 -11 24
C. White 10 3 1 4/16 0/6 2/3 2 27 1 0 2 0 3 -13 14
K. Dunn 7 3 4 3/9 1/3 0/0 1 21 2 0 0 1 2 -5 20
L. Kornet 2 1 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1 -9 3
R. Arcidiacono 2 4 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 3 15 1 0 2 1 3 -3 7
D. Gafford 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 -3 0
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Felicio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Strus - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mokoka - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 94 46 21 37/98 4/32 16/18 22 235 14 5 15 11 35 -115 186
