Siakam, VanVleet lead Raptors past Trail Blazers 114-106

  • AP
  • Nov 14, 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Pascal Siakam scored 36 points, Fred VanVleet had 30 and Toronto Raptors beat the Portland Trail Blazers 114-106 on Wednesday night.

Siakam scored 13 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter to help close out the Trail Blazers and help Toronto bounce back from Monday night's loss to the L.A. Clippers.

Rodney Hood led the Blazers with 25 points.

Damian Lillard, who entered Wednesday trailing only James Harden in points per game, had his worst outing of the season, being held to just nine points. Lillard had 2-fof-12 shooting from the field and was 2 of 7 from 3-point range. He did dish 10 assists.

Hood stood up to the Raptors' challenge, returning from a two-game absence with back spasms.

But the Raptors attacked in waves, with Siakam scoring seven straight points to close the quarter and give the Raptors an 87-78 lead heading into the fourth.

The Raptors also got solid bench contributions from Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (16 points, 11 rebounds) and Terence Davis (15 points).

The Blazers went on an 11-2 run to start the fourth quarter, tying the game at 89 with 9:06 left as Lillard watched from the bench.

Nassir Little made his first NBA start against the defending champs. Little drew the job of guarding Siakam.

After Raptors head coach Nick Nurse drew a technical foul for complaining to the officials after Portland's first run, his team responded with improved play.

Meanwhile on Portland's side, Hassan Whiteside led the team with 10 first-half points and a number of teammates contributed baskets.

A dunk by Hollis-Jefferson with 5:29 left gave the Raptors a 101-94 lead. Hollis-Jefferson's hustle gave the Raptors another bucket on a loose ball and Toronto moved out to a 106-94 lead with 4:01 left, their largest lead of the game.

TIP-INS

Raptors: The Raptors made a line-up change on Wednesday night as they were without starting small forward OG Anunoby, who is dealing with an injury to his eye.

Anunoby, who walked into the Moda Center Wednesday with an eye-patch over his right eye, will likely be available to play when the Raptors finish their road trip later this weekend.

''They told me it was close for this game, that he might make it, but it's not going to happen,'' head coach Nick Nurse said. ''He will be ready to go Saturday in Dallas.''

Nurse gave the starting opportunity to reserve forward Malcolm Miller, who had only appeared in two games heading into Wednesday.

Trail Blazers: After entering the season with high expectations, the Blazers have sputtered out of the gate through the first 11 games of the season.

Tuesday night's loss to a short-handed Sacramento Kings group was as painful as any of the losses they've had to start the season.

''We're not where we want to be,'' Blazers coach Terry Stotts said. ''The losses at Golden State and (Sacramento) really took a toll. Those two teams were undermanned and if those two games are wins that changes the outlook of where we are. We've played a lot of close games, we've played a lot of good teams competitively but I'd say right now we're a middle of the road team trying to find ourselves.''

UP NEXT

Raptors: Saturday at Dallas Mavericks.

Trail Blazers: Saturday at San Antonio Spurs.

---

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
P. Siakam
43 PF
D. Lillard
0 PG
38.5 Min. Per Game 38.5
32.5 Pts. Per Game 32.5
6.6 Ast. Per Game 6.6
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
49.1 Field Goal % 48.2
48.8 Three Point % 49.2
84.2 Free Throw % 91.5
+ 2 Anfernee Simons made driving layup 0:00
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:07
  Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam 0:30
  CJ McCollum missed layup, blocked by Marc Gasol 0:30
  Bad pass turnover on Fred VanVleet, stolen by CJ McCollum 0:35
  Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet 0:35
  Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:36
+ 2 Pascal Siakam made dunk, assist by Fred VanVleet 0:45
+ 3 Anfernee Simons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 0:53
  Traveling violation turnover on Pascal Siakam 1:02
+ 2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk, assist by Rodney Hood 1:16
Team Stats
Points 114 106
Field Goals 42-92 (45.7%) 38-96 (39.6%)
3-Pointers 14-32 (43.8%) 17-48 (35.4%)
Free Throws 16-17 (94.1%) 13-16 (81.3%)
Total Rebounds 57 55
Offensive 14 11
Defensive 36 32
Team 7 12
Assists 20 24
Steals 4 3
Blocks 9 7
Turnovers 12 12
Fouls 20 16
Technicals 2 0
F. VanVleet SG 23
30 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
C. McCollum SG 3
19 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Raptors 8-3 23313327114
home team logo Trail Blazers 4-8 30232528106
Moda Center Portland, OR
Moda Center Portland, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Raptors 8-3 112.5 PPG 46.1 RPG 25.1 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 4-8 112.7 PPG 46.7 RPG 17.0 APG
Key Players
P. Siakam PF 26.3 PPG 9.5 RPG 3.9 APG 48.5 FG%
R. Hood SF 10.6 PPG 3.9 RPG 0.6 APG 47.9 FG%
Top Scorers
P. Siakam PF 36 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
R. Hood SF 25 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
45.7 FG% 39.6
43.8 3PT FG% 35.4
94.1 FT% 81.3
Raptors
Starters
P. Siakam
F. VanVleet
M. Gasol
N. Powell
M. Miller
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. Siakam 36 6 3 15/28 4/7 2/3 2 41 1 1 4 1 5 +9 46
F. VanVleet 30 4 7 10/16 4/6 6/6 4 40 2 1 2 0 4 +8 49
M. Gasol 9 5 5 3/10 3/5 0/0 5 35 0 4 2 0 5 +6 26
N. Powell 2 7 0 0/6 0/2 2/2 1 27 0 2 0 1 6 -3 11
M. Miller 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 0 -6 1
Bench
R. Hollis-Jefferson
T. Davis
M. Thomas
S. Johnson
C. Boucher
K. Lowry
S. Ibaka
P. McCaw
D. Hernandez
S. Ponds
O. Anunoby
O. Brissett
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Hollis-Jefferson 16 11 1 6/8 0/0 4/4 2 25 1 1 2 8 3 +10 29
T. Davis 15 6 1 5/10 3/6 2/2 2 30 0 0 1 0 6 +19 22
M. Thomas 2 1 1 1/6 0/3 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 1 -7 5
S. Johnson 2 3 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 4 0 0 0 1 2 +5 5
C. Boucher 2 7 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 2 14 0 0 0 3 4 -1 11
K. Lowry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ibaka - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McCaw - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hernandez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ponds - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Anunoby - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Brissett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 114 50 20 42/92 14/32 16/17 20 234 4 9 12 14 36 +40 205
Trail Blazers
Starters
R. Hood
C. McCollum
H. Whiteside
D. Lillard
N. Little
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Hood 25 2 1 9/15 5/10 2/2 1 32 0 0 2 0 2 -7 27
C. McCollum 19 6 4 8/18 3/7 0/1 1 36 1 1 1 1 5 +7 34
H. Whiteside 12 9 3 6/12 0/0 0/0 1 29 0 1 1 5 4 -6 27
D. Lillard 9 1 10 2/12 2/7 3/3 3 36 0 2 2 0 1 -13 30
N. Little 7 5 0 3/10 1/5 0/0 4 22 1 1 1 2 3 0 13
Bench
A. Simons
M. Hezonja
K. Bazemore
S. Labissiere
A. Tolliver
J. Nurkic
Z. Collins
P. Gasol
G. Trent Jr.
M. Brown
J. Hoard
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Simons 17 1 1 6/11 3/8 2/2 1 27 0 0 1 0 1 -8 19
M. Hezonja 10 6 0 2/5 1/3 5/6 3 14 1 0 1 1 5 +3 16
K. Bazemore 7 4 1 2/10 2/8 1/2 2 21 0 2 1 1 3 -14 14
S. Labissiere 0 9 4 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 18 0 0 2 1 8 -2 15
A. Tolliver - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nurkic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Trent Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hoard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 106 43 24 38/96 17/48 13/16 16 235 3 7 12 11 32 -40 195
