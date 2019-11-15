WAS
Beal scores 44 again as Wizards beat Timberwolves 137-116

  • Nov 15, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Bradley Beal scored 44 points for the second straight game and the Washington Wizards snapped a three-game losing streak with a 137-116 win over the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

It was the third 40-point game of the season for Beal, who has topped 30 five times in his last seven games. His 44 points came on 15-of-22 shooting.

Moritz Wagner came off the bench for Washington to add 30 points and 15 rebounds - both career highs. Wagner also drew three charges to help spark the Wizards' defense in the first half.

Washington dominated Minnesota down low all night. The Wizards scored 76 points in the paint, a season high.

Minnesota big man Karl-Anthony Towns, celebrating his 24th birthday, led the Timberwolves with 36 points. Towns, who missed the first meeting with Washington this season while serving a two-game suspension, scored 19 in the second quarter.

The Timberwolves were without leading scorer Andrew Wiggins, who missed the game due to personal reasons. Wiggins was averaging a team-high 25.9 points through the first 11 games of the season.

Wiggins had been especially effective over his last six games, in which he averaged 31.6 points.

Washington led by 12 in the first half and took a 13-point lead early in the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer by Wagner.

As the Timberwolves adjusted their lineup in Wiggins' absence, point guard Jeff Teague stepped back into the starting five after coming off the bench Wednesday against San Antonio. He had 13 points and 11 assists.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Entered with the third-worst scoring defense in the NBA, allowing 120 points per game. . The Wizards scored 27 points off 20 Minnesota turnovers, a season high. . Washington's 38 assists marked a season high.

Timberwolves: Head coach Ryan Saunders didn't know if Wiggins would be available Saturday against Houston. ''I don't comment necessarily on personal matters,'' Saunders said. ''But one thing I will say is family is family, and we are family. Andrew has the time that he needs to deal with any personal matters.'' . Minnesota transferred two-way player Kelan Martin to the roster. Martin entered late in the first quarter, his second appearance with the Timberwolves this season. . The Wolves were 11 for 37 from 3-point range.

UP NEXT

Wizards: At the Orlando Magic on Sunday, the final stop on a three-game road trip.

Timberwolves: Host the Rockets on Saturday. Houston will be without Russell Westbrook and Clint Capela.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
B. Beal
3 SG
K. Towns
32 C
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
25.8 Pts. Per Game 25.8
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
12.0 Reb. Per Game 12.0
45.8 Field Goal % 50.8
42.9 Three Point % 49.1
81.6 Free Throw % 73.9
Team Stats
Points 137 116
Field Goals 54-100 (54.0%) 42-89 (47.2%)
3-Pointers 10-28 (35.7%) 11-37 (29.7%)
Free Throws 19-25 (76.0%) 21-29 (72.4%)
Total Rebounds 56 51
Offensive 13 9
Defensive 38 34
Team 5 8
Assists 38 26
Steals 10 6
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 13 20
Fouls 22 20
Technicals 2 2
B. Beal SG 3
44 PTS, 3 REB, 10 AST
K. Towns C 32
36 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Wizards 3-7 39372635137
home team logo Timberwolves 7-5 30431924116
Team Stats
away team logo Wizards 3-7 115.6 PPG 42.9 RPG 26.0 APG
home team logo Timberwolves 7-5 117.2 PPG 47.4 RPG 23.9 APG
Key Players
B. Beal SG 28.1 PPG 4.8 RPG 6.4 APG 43.4 FG%
K. Towns C 25.8 PPG 12.0 RPG 4.2 APG 48.4 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Beal SG 44 PTS 3 REB 10 AST
K. Towns C 36 PTS 10 REB 3 AST
54.0 FG% 47.2
35.7 3PT FG% 29.7
76.0 FT% 72.4
Wizards
Starters
B. Beal
T. Bryant
T. Brown Jr.
I. Thomas
R. Hachimura
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Beal 44 3 10 15/22 1/5 13/14 3 36 2 1 5 0 3 +31 65
T. Bryant 12 9 2 5/9 0/2 2/2 4 22 0 0 1 5 4 +3 24
T. Brown Jr. 11 7 2 5/8 0/2 1/2 0 26 2 0 1 1 6 +9 23
I. Thomas 10 1 5 4/8 2/2 0/0 2 23 1 0 0 0 1 +8 22
R. Hachimura 8 4 3 4/10 0/2 0/0 1 25 2 0 2 1 3 +10 18
Bench
M. Wagner
D. Bertans
C. Miles
J. McRae
I. Bonga
I. Smith
J. Wall
A. Schofield
C. Chiozza
J. Robinson
G. Mathews
I. Mahinmi
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Wagner 30 15 2 13/15 4/4 0/2 5 25 1 1 2 2 13 +18 49
D. Bertans 8 4 3 4/10 0/4 0/0 2 24 0 1 0 3 1 +14 19
C. Miles 8 0 1 2/4 1/3 3/5 1 12 2 0 1 0 0 -6 11
J. McRae 3 4 7 1/8 1/3 0/0 2 18 0 2 1 0 4 +9 22
I. Bonga 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 +1 3
I. Smith 0 4 3 0/5 0/0 0/0 2 21 0 0 0 1 3 +8 10
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Schofield - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Chiozza - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Mathews - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Mahinmi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 137 51 38 54/100 10/28 19/25 22 234 10 5 13 13 38 +105 266
Timberwolves
Starters
K. Towns
R. Covington
J. Teague
J. Culver
T. Graham
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Towns 36 10 3 13/18 4/6 6/8 1 33 0 1 7 2 8 -3 46
R. Covington 20 6 1 6/9 4/6 4/5 3 26 1 0 0 0 6 -10 29
J. Teague 13 1 11 4/13 0/3 5/6 0 28 0 1 4 1 0 -7 33
J. Culver 11 3 3 4/10 2/5 1/4 3 30 3 0 2 1 2 -18 21
T. Graham 4 5 2 2/7 0/4 0/0 3 23 1 0 1 1 4 -12 13
Bench
J. Okogie
N. Vonleh
K. Martin
J. Layman
G. Dieng
J. Bell
K. Bates-Diop
S. Napier
A. Wiggins
J. McLaughlin
J. Nowell
N. Reid
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Okogie 12 6 2 5/10 0/2 2/2 2 27 1 0 1 1 5 -13 22
N. Vonleh 6 0 1 2/2 0/0 2/2 2 9 0 0 1 0 0 -8 7
K. Martin 6 1 0 3/9 0/6 0/0 2 12 0 0 1 0 1 -9 6
J. Layman 4 4 1 2/7 0/3 0/0 1 27 0 0 3 1 3 -4 7
G. Dieng 3 4 2 1/1 1/1 0/0 2 11 0 2 0 1 3 -9 13
J. Bell 1 2 0 0/3 0/1 1/2 0 4 0 0 0 0 2 -6 3
K. Bates-Diop 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 1 0 1 0 -6 2
S. Napier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wiggins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McLaughlin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nowell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Reid - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 116 43 26 42/89 11/37 21/29 20 234 6 5 20 9 34 -105 202
NBA Scores