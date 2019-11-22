LAL
Davis' 33 points lead Lakers past Thunder 130-127

  Nov 22, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Anthony Davis scored 24 of his 33 points in the second half to help the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 130-127 on Friday night.

Davis also had 11 rebounds and seven assists.

LeBron James added 23 points and 14 assists for the Lakers, who won their sixth straight and own the league's best record at 13-2.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points and Steven Adams added 22 for the Thunder, who have lost five of six.

Los Angeles guard Rajon Rondo was ejected early in the fourth quarter after a kick to Dennis Schroder's groin area. Schroder made two free throws, then Gilgeous-Alexander's layup tied the game at 109.

Davis hit a corner 3 and was fouled by Adams, then made the free throw to put the Lakers ahead 126-121 with 2:36 to play.

Oklahoma City's Chris Paul made a layup with 11.8 seconds left that cut the Lakers' lead to 126-125. Davis was fouled with 8.1 seconds left, and he made both free throws. Gilgeous-Alexander's layup with 4.2 seconds left trimmed it to one again, but Davis made two more free throws with 3.8 seconds remaining. James intercepted the inbounds pass and ran out the clock.

TIP-INS

Lakers: F Kyle Kuzma played with goggles to help him protect himself after he suffered an eye injury Tuesday against the Thunder. ... Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a 27-foot 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer. He finished with 17 points.

Thunder: Coach Billy Donovan got a technical for arguing with officials in the second quarter. ... C Nerlens Noel (illness) did not play. ... Oklahoma City led 67-66 at halftime. The Thunder shot 56.5 percent from the field and made 21 of 31 shots inside the 3-point line. ... Oklahoma City trimmed what once was a 15-point third-quarter deficit to 106-103 by the end of the period.

UP NEXT

The Lakers visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

The Thunder visit the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

Lakers
Starters
A. Davis
L. James
K. Caldwell-Pope
D. Green
J. McGee
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Davis 33 11 7 9/19 4/7 11/11 3 35 1 0 1 1 10 +7 58
L. James 23 6 14 9/20 1/3 4/6 2 35 1 1 5 1 5 +3 54
K. Caldwell-Pope 17 5 2 5/9 4/5 3/3 3 31 1 0 1 1 4 +6 26
D. Green 14 4 0 5/8 4/6 0/0 3 28 0 1 0 1 3 +10 19
J. McGee 8 7 1 4/9 0/0 0/0 3 18 0 1 0 3 4 +6 18
Bench
K. Kuzma
D. Howard
R. Rondo
A. Caruso
Q. Cook
J. Dudley
D. Cousins
A. Bradley
T. Daniels
K. Antetokounmpo
T. Horton-Tucker
Z. Norvell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Kuzma 10 2 0 4/6 1/3 1/3 1 26 0 2 1 0 2 -5 13
D. Howard 10 7 0 3/4 0/0 4/6 3 16 0 1 2 3 4 -7 16
R. Rondo 8 1 4 3/6 2/3 0/0 2 18 2 0 2 0 1 -3 17
A. Caruso 5 0 2 2/5 1/4 0/0 0 17 2 0 2 0 0 -2 9
Q. Cook 2 2 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 1 1 0 7
J. Dudley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Horton-Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Norvell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 130 45 32 45/88 17/31 23/29 21 235 7 6 15 11 34 +15 237
Thunder
Starters
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
S. Adams
C. Paul
D. Gallinari
T. Ferguson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 24 7 4 10/18 2/2 2/2 1 36 1 1 2 1 6 -3 39
S. Adams 22 6 4 9/10 0/0 4/4 4 26 0 0 3 2 4 -4 33
C. Paul 18 4 7 5/11 2/6 6/7 4 31 1 0 1 1 3 -12 36
D. Gallinari 15 4 3 5/13 2/7 3/3 1 32 1 0 1 0 4 -13 25
T. Ferguson 11 2 3 4/7 3/5 0/0 4 32 0 0 2 0 2 -8 17
Bench
D. Schroder
D. Bazley
H. Diallo
M. Muscala
A. Nader
N. Noel
A. Roberson
D. Burton
D. Hall
J. Patton
L. Dort
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Schroder 13 3 4 5/12 0/5 3/4 3 29 0 0 1 0 3 +9 23
D. Bazley 9 4 1 4/5 1/2 0/0 1 15 1 2 1 1 3 +10 17
H. Diallo 8 2 1 4/8 0/0 0/0 3 14 2 0 0 0 2 +5 14
M. Muscala 7 5 1 3/9 1/4 0/0 2 21 2 0 0 1 4 +1 16
A. Nader - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Noel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Dort - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 127 37 28 49/93 11/31 18/20 23 236 8 3 11 6 31 -15 220
NBA Scores