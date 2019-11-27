WAS
Beal scores 35 points, Wizards top Suns 140-132

  • AP
  • Nov 27, 2019

PHOENIX (AP) Bradley Beal scored 35 points, Thomas Bryant added 23 and the Washington Wizards held on to beat the Phoenix Suns 140-132 on Wednesday night.

Washington bounced back from a 13-point loss at Denver a night earlier by shooting 57% from the field and making 19 of 35 3-pointers.

Phoenix fell below .500 - at 8-9 - for the first time this season. Devin Booker led the Suns with 27 points and eight players scored in double figures, but they couldn't contain the Wizards on a consistent basis.

Washington led 74-69 at halftime after both teams made just about everything they threw toward the basket. The Wizards' backups scored 43 of those 74, including 14 from Ish Smith, the former Suns guard who finished with 21.

The Wizards scored 10 points in the first 1:33 of the third quarter to continue the onslaught and led 108-95 after three quarters.

Phoenix cut it to 124-120 with about 3 minutes left before Beal made two free throws to stop the rally. Isaiah Thomas, another former Suns guard, made a 3-pointer on the next possession to push the advantage back to nine.

Beal shot 11 of 18 from the field and added six assists. Bryant shot 9 of 11, including 2 of 2 from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Guard C.J. Miles hurt his left wrist in the loss to the Nuggets. Coach Scott Brooks said he won't play the rest of the road trip and the results of his MRI should be available soon.

Suns: Starting center Deandre Ayton missed the 16th game of his 25-game suspension for violating the league's drug policy after testing positive for a diuretic. He'll be eligible to return against the Clippers on Dec. 17. ... Forward Aron Baynes missed the game with a right hip flexor strain.

UP NEXT

Wizards: At Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Suns: Host Dallas on Friday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
B. Beal
3 SG
D. Booker
1 SG
35.1 Min. Per Game 35.1
24.8 Pts. Per Game 24.8
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
47.6 Field Goal % 51.7
47.2 Three Point % 51.4
81.9 Free Throw % 95.3
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:01
+ 2 Devin Booker made hook shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 0:25
+ 1 Rui Hachimura made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:28
+ 1 Rui Hachimura made 1st of 2 free throws 0:28
  Personal foul on Ricky Rubio 0:28
  Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura 0:28
  Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:31
+ 1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:35
+ 1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 0:35
  Personal foul on Dario Saric 0:35
+ 3 Ricky Rubio made 3-pt. jump shot 0:44
Team Stats
Points 140 132
Field Goals 51-89 (57.3%) 48-93 (51.6%)
3-Pointers 19-35 (54.3%) 15-38 (39.5%)
Free Throws 19-20 (95.0%) 21-24 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 42 45
Offensive 4 12
Defensive 30 28
Team 8 5
Assists 32 29
Steals 9 7
Blocks 5 6
Turnovers 14 15
Fouls 20 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
B. Beal SG 3
35 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
D. Booker SG 1
27 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Wizards 6-10 36383432140
home team logo Suns 8-9 34352637132
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Team Stats
away team logo Wizards 6-10 118.1 PPG 42.3 RPG 28.6 APG
home team logo Suns 8-9 113.8 PPG 42.4 RPG 27.4 APG
Key Players
B. Beal SG 28.5 PPG 4.5 RPG 7.1 APG 46.8 FG%
D. Booker SG 24.8 PPG 3.7 RPG 6.1 APG 51.8 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Beal SG 35 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
D. Booker SG 27 PTS 2 REB 8 AST
57.3 FG% 51.6
54.3 3PT FG% 39.5
95.0 FT% 87.5
Wizards
Starters
B. Beal
T. Bryant
I. Thomas
R. Hachimura
T. Brown Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Beal 35 2 6 11/18 4/6 9/10 2 39 1 1 1 0 2 +13 50
T. Bryant 23 9 5 9/11 2/2 3/3 2 29 0 0 1 1 8 +12 41
I. Thomas 12 3 5 5/12 2/6 0/0 5 25 1 0 3 0 3 +5 23
R. Hachimura 6 6 0 2/8 0/1 2/2 2 31 0 2 0 1 5 +5 14
T. Brown Jr. 5 1 0 2/5 1/1 0/0 0 14 1 0 2 0 1 +9 5
Bench
I. Smith
D. Bertans
J. McRae
M. Wagner
I. Bonga
J. Wall
A. Schofield
C. Chiozza
J. Robinson
G. Mathews
I. Mahinmi
C. Miles
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
I. Smith 21 4 7 8/11 2/3 3/3 1 25 3 0 2 0 4 +1 40
D. Bertans 16 4 3 5/9 4/8 2/2 3 27 0 1 1 2 2 +3 26
J. McRae 11 1 3 4/8 3/6 0/0 1 24 1 0 1 0 1 -3 18
M. Wagner 11 4 3 5/7 1/2 0/0 4 18 2 0 3 0 4 -4 20
I. Bonga 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 1 0 0 0 -1 1
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Schofield - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Chiozza - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Mathews - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Mahinmi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 140 34 32 51/89 19/35 19/20 20 236 9 5 14 4 30 +40 238
Suns
Starters
D. Booker
R. Rubio
D. Saric
K. Oubre Jr.
F. Kaminsky
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Booker 27 2 8 10/20 2/6 5/5 1 38 1 1 3 0 2 -6 44
R. Rubio 18 1 4 6/11 1/4 5/6 4 25 0 0 2 1 0 -11 25
D. Saric 17 12 2 6/13 3/7 2/2 4 36 2 2 3 6 6 -4 34
K. Oubre Jr. 12 3 0 5/9 2/3 0/0 4 17 0 0 3 0 3 -16 12
F. Kaminsky 0 2 1 0/4 0/2 0/0 2 15 1 1 0 0 2 -17 6
Bench
C. Johnson
C. Diallo
E. Okobo
T. Johnson
M. Bridges
A. Baynes
J. Carter
T. Jerome
J. Lecque
J. Harper
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Johnson 17 4 1 6/10 3/7 2/2 2 31 1 1 1 1 3 +14 24
C. Diallo 17 10 1 7/8 0/0 3/3 0 23 0 0 1 2 8 +5 28
E. Okobo 13 1 8 5/9 3/5 0/0 2 20 1 0 1 1 0 +2 30
T. Johnson 11 4 4 3/7 1/4 4/6 2 18 1 0 1 1 3 -2 23
M. Bridges 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 1 0 0 1 -5 2
A. Baynes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jerome - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lecque - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harper - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 132 40 29 48/93 15/38 21/24 21 234 7 6 15 12 28 -40 228
