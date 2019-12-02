IND
Balanced scoring carries Pacers past short-handed Grizzlies

  • Dec 02, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Malcolm Brogdon scored 19 points, Domantas Sabonis added 18 and the Indiana Pacers beat the depleted Memphis Grizzlies 117-104 on Monday night.

Seven players scored in double figures for the balanced Pacers, including Myles Turner with 17 points. Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday had 15 apiece, with Holiday missing only one of his six 3-point attempts.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with a season-high 31 points. Solomon Hill moved into the starting lineup and added 22, also a season best. Dillon Brooks finished with 19 on 7-of-16 shooting.

The Grizzlies were short-handed as five players - all key parts of the rotation - sat out with various ailments. That left reserves to try and play with any kind of rhythm.

For the most part, it was unsuccessful.

The Pacers continuously built the lead and stretched it to 85-73 by the end of the third quarter, when all five starters had already reached double figures.

T.J. Warren and Sabonis provided the offensive push for the frontcourt, scoring 14 and 10 points respectively, while Brogdon already had 12 to help Indiana take a 57-47 lead at halftime.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Defeated Memphis 126-114 last Monday. ... Sabonis has reached double figures in all 18 games he's played this season. He also recorded his 15th double-double of the season. . Warren was held to 14 points, all in the first half. He had at least 23 in three of his previous four games.

Grizzlies: Played without both their first-round rookies. G Ja Morant is nursing a sore back sustained in last Monday's loss at Indiana, and F Brandon Clarke is dealing with left hip soreness. Meanwhile, forward Kyle Anderson also sat out with right heel soreness. C Jonas Valanciunas was out with an illness. . Tyus Jones started in Morant's place, and Hill replace Valanciunas .

UP NEXT

Pacers: Travel to Oklahoma City to play the Thunder on Wednesday night.

Grizzlies: Play at Chicago on Wednesday night.

---

Key Players
D. Sabonis
11 PF
J. Jackson Jr.
13 PF
26.3 Min. Per Game 26.3
14.9 Pts. Per Game 14.9
1.3 Ast. Per Game 1.3
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
51.2 Field Goal % 46.2
51.0 Three Point % 44.8
80.2 Free Throw % 83.0
+ 3 Solomon Hill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Anthony Melton 0:23
+ 3 Aaron Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Warren 0:31
  Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren 0:48
  De'Anthony Melton missed floating jump shot 0:52
+ 1 Myles Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:59
+ 1 Myles Turner made 1st of 2 free throws 0:59
  Personal foul on De'Anthony Melton 0:59
+ 2 De'Anthony Melton made dunk 1:05
  Offensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton 1:05
  Tyus Jones missed finger-roll layup 1:05
  Defensive rebound by Tyus Jones 1:09
Team Stats
Points 117 104
Field Goals 44-88 (50.0%) 38-89 (42.7%)
3-Pointers 16-38 (42.1%) 10-38 (26.3%)
Free Throws 13-15 (86.7%) 18-19 (94.7%)
Total Rebounds 53 45
Offensive 8 8
Defensive 36 30
Team 9 7
Assists 31 23
Steals 4 5
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 15 11
Fouls 22 20
Technicals 0 3
D. Sabonis PF 11
18 PTS, 14 REB, 8 AST
J. Jackson Jr. PF 13
31 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Pacers 13-7 24332832117
home team logo Grizzlies 6-14 19282631104
FedExForum Memphis, TN
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Pacers 13-7 109.6 PPG 45.1 RPG 24.8 APG
home team logo Grizzlies 6-14 109.3 PPG 45.9 RPG 26.8 APG
Key Players
M. Brogdon PG 19.4 PPG 4.9 RPG 7.9 APG 47.7 FG%
J. Jackson Jr. PF 14.9 PPG 4.8 RPG 1.3 APG 45.6 FG%
Top Scorers
M. Brogdon PG 19 PTS 6 REB 9 AST
J. Jackson Jr. PF 31 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
50.0 FG% 42.7
42.1 3PT FG% 26.3
86.7 FT% 94.7
Pacers
Starters
M. Brogdon
D. Sabonis
M. Turner
J. Lamb
T. Warren
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Brogdon 19 6 9 7/13 2/5 3/4 2 32 0 0 3 2 4 +18 40
D. Sabonis 18 14 8 9/18 0/1 0/0 6 29 0 0 3 4 10 +13 45
M. Turner 17 6 2 5/11 1/5 6/7 3 30 1 1 0 2 4 +15 29
J. Lamb 15 7 3 6/11 1/4 2/2 1 32 2 0 2 0 7 +18 28
T. Warren 14 2 2 5/9 4/6 0/0 5 24 1 0 1 0 2 +17 20
Bench
J. Holiday
A. Holiday
D. McDermott
T. McConnell
A. Johnson
G. Bitadze
N. Mitrou-Long
V. Oladipo
J. Sampson
E. Sumner
T. Leaf
B. Bowen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Holiday 15 3 1 5/7 5/6 0/0 1 29 0 0 2 0 3 +7 18
A. Holiday 11 1 2 4/11 3/9 0/0 0 21 0 1 1 0 1 -1 16
D. McDermott 4 3 1 1/4 0/2 2/2 2 20 0 0 0 0 3 +1 9
T. McConnell 4 2 3 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 15 0 0 2 0 2 -5 10
A. Johnson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -3 0
G. Bitadze 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 1 0 0 -15 -1
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Oladipo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sampson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Leaf - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bowen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 117 44 31 44/88 16/38 13/15 22 235 4 2 15 8 36 +65 214
Grizzlies
Starters
J. Jackson Jr.
S. Hill
D. Brooks
J. Crowder
T. Jones
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Jackson Jr. 31 4 2 10/19 2/8 9/9 5 33 1 2 2 1 3 -14 40
S. Hill 22 6 2 9/14 4/6 0/0 2 33 3 0 2 1 5 +2 33
D. Brooks 19 7 2 7/16 2/6 3/4 6 30 1 0 1 2 5 -6 30
J. Crowder 3 4 1 1/9 0/7 1/1 1 29 0 1 1 1 3 -21 9
T. Jones 2 3 6 1/6 0/1 0/0 0 30 0 1 0 0 3 -13 18
Bench
D. Melton
G. Allen
M. Guduric
B. Caboclo
J. Valanciunas
K. Anderson
Y. Watanabe
B. Clarke
J. Jackson
J. Morant
J. Konchar
A. Iguodala
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Melton 16 9 4 6/10 1/2 3/3 3 24 0 0 2 3 6 0 31
G. Allen 6 2 3 2/6 0/1 2/2 0 27 0 0 1 0 2 -12 13
M. Guduric 3 3 2 1/5 1/5 0/0 1 16 0 1 1 0 3 -2 10
B. Caboclo 2 0 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 2 14 0 1 1 0 0 +1 4
J. Valanciunas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Clarke - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Konchar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Iguodala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 104 38 23 38/89 10/38 18/19 20 236 5 6 11 8 30 -65 188
NBA Scores