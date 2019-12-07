WAS
Butler's triple-double helps Heat past Wizards, 112-103

  • Dec 07, 2019

MIAMI (AP) Jimmy Butler scored 28 points and had his second triple-double of the week, Bam Adebayo had a career-high 24 points and the Miami Heat beat the Washington Wizards 112-103 on Friday night.

Butler finished with 11 assists and 11 rebounds for Miami, which is 9-0 at home for the first time in franchise history. Tyler Herro scored 22 points and Adebayo grabbed 13 rebounds for the Heat.

Bradley Beal scored 23 points for Washington, including a 3-pointer late to get the Wizards to 95-94. Butler answered that with a 3-pointer to give the Heat some breathing room, then connected on another 3 with 1:04 left to put Miami up 111-103.

Moritz Wagner had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Wizards, while Davis Bertans scored 19 points and added nine rebounds.

The Wizards took a 40-29 lead early in the second quarter - significant because it was the first time this season that Miami trailed by double digits at home. The Heat trailed Memphis by eight in the season-opener on Oct. 23, then basically cruised in most of their other games facing nary a deficit along the way.

This time, they had to work all the way to the end - yet found a way.

Duncan Robinson's 3-pointer off Butler's 10th assist put the Heat up by seven with about 3:30 left, and back-to-back jumpers by Butler essentially put the game away. The Heat trailed 65-61 at the half, then held Washington to 38 points in the final two quarters.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Washington has scored 100 or more points in 19 consecutive games, the franchise's second-longest streak in the last 30 years. It had a 23-game run from Jan. 3 through Feb. 24, 2017. ... Bertans has 16 games with at least three 3-pointers made this season. The only players with more are Houston's James Harden and Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns, both with 17.

Heat: Adebayo's previous career best was 22. ... Butler had a special guest at the game - his former coach in Chicago, Tom Thibodeau. ... Friday started the first of two different four-game homestands for the Heat in December. They have a season-best five-game homestand from Feb. 26 through March 4.

INJURY WATCH

Washington played without Ian Mahinmi (right Achilles/injury management) and Isaiah Thomas (left calf strain). The Heat were without Goran Dragic (right groin strain), Justise Winslow (back strain) and Dion Waiters (illness). Waiters still has not played this season.

BABY SPO

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and wife Nikki welcomed their second son, Dante Nicholas, into the world this week. Spoelstra missed Wednesday's game in Boston but was back Friday - with all well on the home front. ''My wife and I are thrilled. Everybody's healthy. Everybody's home,'' Spoelstra said. ''It's been a crazy 48 hours, to say the least. But we're all home and the house is a little bit louder than it was before.''

UP NEXT

Wizards: Host the L.A. Clippers on Sunday.

Heat: Host Chicago on Sunday.

Key Players
B. Beal
3 SG
J. Butler
22 SF
34.1 Min. Per Game 34.1
20.1 Pts. Per Game 20.1
6.5 Ast. Per Game 6.5
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
46.0 Field Goal % 44.4
46.0 Three Point % 43.5
82.7 Free Throw % 84.7
Team Stats
Points 103 112
Field Goals 39-91 (42.9%) 42-86 (48.8%)
3-Pointers 12-39 (30.8%) 10-28 (35.7%)
Free Throws 13-14 (92.9%) 18-24 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 44 59
Offensive 9 11
Defensive 30 39
Team 5 9
Assists 29 28
Steals 6 6
Blocks 4 7
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 20 13
Technicals 1 1
B. Beal SG 3
23 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST
J. Butler SF 22
28 PTS, 11 REB, 11 AST
1234T
away team logo Wizards 7-14 28372018103
home team logo Heat 16-6 27342526112
Team Stats
away team logo Wizards 7-14 118.9 PPG 41.8 RPG 28.3 APG
home team logo Heat 16-6 111.0 PPG 44.9 RPG 25.0 APG
Key Players
B. Beal SG 28.6 PPG 4.7 RPG 7.0 APG 46.2 FG%
J. Butler SF 20.1 PPG 6.0 RPG 6.5 APG 43.6 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Beal SG 23 PTS 4 REB 8 AST
J. Butler SF 28 PTS 11 REB 11 AST
42.9 FG% 48.8
30.8 3PT FG% 35.7
92.9 FT% 75.0
Wizards
Starters
B. Beal
M. Wagner
I. Smith
R. Hachimura
I. Bonga
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Beal 23 4 8 7/17 4/10 5/6 3 39 1 1 6 0 4 -8 39
M. Wagner 19 9 1 7/14 1/4 4/4 5 30 2 0 2 2 7 -10 30
I. Smith 15 2 8 6/11 2/4 1/1 2 32 1 0 1 0 2 -3 33
R. Hachimura 14 6 2 6/15 0/2 2/2 1 39 1 0 1 1 5 -14 24
I. Bonga 7 2 3 3/3 0/0 1/1 3 15 0 0 0 0 2 +2 15
Bench
D. Bertans
T. Brown Jr.
C. Chiozza
A. Schofield
I. Thomas
J. Wall
J. McRae
T. Bryant
J. Robinson
G. Mathews
I. Mahinmi
C. Miles
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Bertans 19 10 1 7/20 5/13 0/0 0 32 0 2 0 4 6 -4 33
T. Brown Jr. 4 5 3 2/7 0/4 0/0 1 23 1 1 0 2 3 -1 17
C. Chiozza 2 1 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 0 1 -6 9
A. Schofield 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 4 11 0 0 1 0 0 -1 -1
I. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McRae - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bryant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Mathews - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Mahinmi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 103 39 29 39/91 12/39 13/14 20 236 6 4 11 9 30 -45 199
Heat
Starters
J. Butler
B. Adebayo
K. Nunn
D. Robinson
M. Leonard
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Butler 28 11 11 9/16 2/5 8/11 2 36 1 2 3 3 8 +13 61
B. Adebayo 24 14 4 10/16 0/0 4/7 2 36 0 2 2 3 11 +20 46
K. Nunn 14 3 4 6/14 1/3 1/1 1 29 0 1 1 2 1 0 25
D. Robinson 6 4 1 2/9 2/7 0/0 1 41 0 0 1 0 4 +15 11
M. Leonard 3 3 3 1/2 0/0 1/1 1 13 0 1 0 1 2 +4 13
Bench
T. Herro
K. Olynyk
D. Jones Jr.
C. Silva
G. Dragic
J. Johnson
J. Winslow
D. Macon
K. Okpala
U. Haslem
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Herro 22 7 2 10/18 2/7 0/0 1 32 2 0 1 0 7 +7 34
K. Olynyk 10 3 0 2/5 2/3 4/4 4 16 0 0 2 1 2 -8 11
D. Jones Jr. 5 3 2 2/6 1/3 0/0 0 26 3 1 2 0 3 0 14
C. Silva 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 1 1 -6 4
G. Dragic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Winslow - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Okpala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 112 50 28 42/86 10/28 18/24 13 235 6 7 12 11 39 +45 219
