Reeling Knicks drop 10th straight, 115-87 to Trail Blazers

  AP
  Dec 11, 2019

Damian Lillard had 31 points, including eight 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers handed the New York Knicks their 10th straight loss, 115-87 on Tuesday night.

Hassan Whiteside added 17 points and 15 rebounds, and the Blazers ended a two-game skid. Portland led by as many as 32 points.

Julius Randle had 15 points for the Knicks, who have won just four games, fewest in the league. They have one win on the road.

The Knicks opened their four-game West Coast trip in disarray after coach David Fizdale was fired on Friday, just hours after he ran practice. Mike Miller was named interim head coach, and New York lost 104-103 at home to Indiana the next night.

In Portland, New York faced Carmelo Anthony, who played for the Knicks from 2011-17.

When the Blazers picked up Anthony on Nov. 19, the 10-time All-Star had been out of the game for more than a year. But he has fit in well with Portland as a starter, averaging nearly 16 points and six rebounds a game.

Anthony finished with 16 points.

Portland was coming off a 108-86 loss at home to Oklahoma City on Sunday, with the team still reeling from the loss of Rodney Hood, who tore his left Achilles tendon in a loss to the Lakers on Friday. Hood will miss the rest of the season.

Lillard's step-back 3 pointer put the Blazers up 32-22 at the end of the first quarter. Lillard had 17 points in the opening period.

Portland led by as many as 21 points in the half and was up 60-41 at the break behind 25 points from Lillard.

The Knicks were 2 of 15 from 3-point range in the first half and 7 of 38 for the game.

Lillard's 28-foot 3 pointer put the Blazers up 74-47 midway through the third quarter. He didn't play the final quarter.

Anthony and CJ McCollum went to the bench for good early in the fourth. Miller also sat his starters for much of the final period.

TIP-INS

Knicks: New York hasn't beaten Portland since November 2016, losing six straight.

Trail Blazers: A report surfaced earlier Tuesday that Kevin Love, currently with the Cleveland Cavaliers, would be interested in playing for Portland. Love grew up in Oregon and was a star at Lake Oswego High School. The Blazers are considered candidates to make deals when trade restrictions lift on Dec. 15 because of their need at forward.

UP NEXT

The Knicks' road swing continues at Golden State on Wednesday night.

The Trail Blazers visit Denver on Thursday, the first of a two-game trip.

Key Players
J. Randle
30 PF
D. Lillard
0 PG
36.9 Min. Per Game 36.9
26.7 Pts. Per Game 26.7
7.4 Ast. Per Game 7.4
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
44.0 Field Goal % 44.8
43.4 Three Point % 44.9
66.2 Free Throw % 91.4
+ 2 Allonzo Trier made jump shot 0:23
+ 3 Anthony Tolliver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nassir Little 0:34
+ 3 Damyean Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin II Knox 0:50
  Defensive rebound by Kevin II Knox 0:53
  Anfernee Simons missed driving layup, blocked by Mitchell Robinson 0:56
+ 1 Allonzo Trier made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:14
  NY team rebound 1:14
  Allonzo Trier missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:14
  Shooting foul on Nassir Little 1:14
  NY team rebound 1:30
  Allonzo Trier missed free throw 1:30
Team Stats
Points 87 115
Field Goals 32-91 (35.2%) 39-90 (43.3%)
3-Pointers 7-38 (18.4%) 17-41 (41.5%)
Free Throws 16-26 (61.5%) 20-24 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 59 65
Offensive 11 11
Defensive 36 47
Team 12 7
Assists 16 20
Steals 5 6
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 18 21
Technicals 0 1
J. Randle PF 30
15 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
D. Lillard PG 0
31 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Knicks 4-20 2219182887
home team logo Trail Blazers 10-15 32282629115
Moda Center Portland, OR
Moda Center Portland, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Knicks 4-20 100.6 PPG 44.5 RPG 20.0 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 10-15 112.7 PPG 46.3 RPG 20.1 APG
Key Players
J. Randle PF 16.7 PPG 8.6 RPG 3.4 APG 43.6 FG%
D. Lillard PG 26.7 PPG 4.6 RPG 7.4 APG 44.3 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Randle PF 15 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
D. Lillard PG 31 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
35.2 FG% 43.3
18.4 3PT FG% 41.5
61.5 FT% 83.3
Bench
M. Robinson
A. Trier
B. Portis
D. Dotson
D. Smith Jr.
E. Payton
K. Knox
I. Brazdeikis
W. Ellington
R. Bullock
K. Allen
I. Rabb
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Robinson 14 5 0 5/8 0/0 4/7 3 27 0 1 1 4 1 -6 19
A. Trier 13 0 2 4/9 2/5 3/5 0 14 0 0 1 0 0 -1 16
B. Portis 11 10 0 4/9 0/3 3/4 2 19 1 1 1 2 8 -5 22
D. Dotson 8 4 0 3/8 2/6 0/0 0 23 0 0 0 1 3 -8 12
D. Smith Jr. 5 4 0 2/7 1/2 0/2 1 13 0 0 0 1 3 -8 9
E. Payton 2 2 4 1/4 0/2 0/0 2 12 1 0 0 0 2 -2 13
K. Knox 2 3 3 1/7 0/4 0/0 1 20 0 1 0 0 3 -3 12
I. Brazdeikis 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 1 -2 3
W. Ellington - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Bullock - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rabb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 47 16 32/91 7/38 16/26 18 233 5 3 11 11 36 -140 163
Bench
A. Simons
N. Little
M. Hezonja
J. Hoard
A. Tolliver
S. Labissiere
G. Trent Jr.
R. Hood
J. Nurkic
Z. Collins
M. Brown
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Simons 16 5 3 5/9 4/7 2/2 3 28 0 0 0 0 5 +8 27
N. Little 6 2 4 2/5 0/1 2/2 1 11 1 0 0 1 1 +5 17
M. Hezonja 5 10 1 2/3 0/0 1/2 3 23 1 0 1 3 7 +5 17
J. Hoard 4 2 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 2 0 0 6
A. Tolliver 3 2 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 2 -2 5
S. Labissiere 0 6 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 4 21 0 0 0 1 5 +13 8
G. Trent Jr. 0 3 0 0/5 0/3 0/0 1 10 1 0 1 0 3 +14 3
R. Hood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nurkic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 115 58 20 39/90 17/41 20/24 21 233 6 7 12 11 47 +140 214
NBA Scores