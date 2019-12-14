CLE
MIL

No Text

Antetokounmpo, Middleton lead Bucks to 18th straight win

  • AP
  • Dec 14, 2019

MILWAUKEE (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points and Khris Middleton had 24 on Saturday night to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to their 18th consecutive victory, 125-108 over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Bucks have won 22 of their last 23 and improved to 24-3, one-half game ahead of the idle Los Angeles Lakers for the best record in the league. The Bucks have not lost since Nov. 8 at Utah.

The streak is the second longest in franchise history. The Bucks won 20 consecutive games in the 1970-71 season on the way to winning their lone NBA championship.

Kevin Porter Jr. had 15 points and Jordan Clarkson scored 13 for the Cavaliers (6-20), who grabbed a brief lead in the second quarter on a jumper by Clarkson but were then outscored 34-14 to close the period.

The Bucks' lead grew to as many as 28 points in the third quarter, and they cruised the rest of the way.

Cleveland, which had ended an eight-game losing streak with an overtime win over San Antonio on Thursday night, committed 18 turnovers.

Kevin Love added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Cleveland.

Antetokounmpo, who missed his first game of the season Wednesday night against New Orleans, played just 24 minutes, while Middleton, who had 26 points on Friday night, played 23.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Dylan Windler is being re-evaluated for a stress reaction in his left leg. The team's first-round pick this year has yet to play for Cleveland. ''He really could give us a spark right now,'' Cavaliers coach John Beilein said. ''I really feel bad for him. We'll let him go dormant for a couple weeks, see if it's nothing.'' ... Ten players scored in the first half, but none reached double figures. Thompson and Darius Garland each had eight. ... John Henson, who hadn't made a 3-pointer this season, connected on back-to-back shots from deep in the fourth quarter.

Bucks: Eric Bledsoe sat out with a right shin contusion. He limped off the court in the third quarter of Friday's game at Memphis. Donte DiVincenzo, who started in Bledsoe's place, had 15 points. ... Ten players saw action in the first quarter. ... Coach Mike Budenholzer challenged a blocking foul call on Ersan Ilyasova with 18.2 seconds left in the third and Milwaukee leading by 25. The call stood. ... Robin Lopez had a season-high 16 points. ... A member of the Rim Rockers, a team of daredevils who perform at Bucks home games, was injured during a halftime show. The man crawled off the court before being immobilized and was carried away on a stretcher by emergency medical personnel.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Visit Toronto on Monday for the teams' first meeting this season.

Bucks: Host the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. Milwaukee has won three in a row in the series.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Love
0 PF
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
31.4 Min. Per Game 31.4
31.1 Pts. Per Game 31.1
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
13.1 Reb. Per Game 13.1
43.8 Field Goal % 56.3
44.1 Three Point % 56.0
85.4 Free Throw % 59.3
+ 2 Collin Sexton made layup 0:18
  Bad pass turnover on Frank Mason, stolen by Collin Sexton 0:20
+ 1 Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:41
+ 1 Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws 0:41
  Shooting foul on Frank Mason 0:41
+ 2 Sterling Brown made dunk, assist by Frank Mason 0:50
  Lost ball turnover on Brandon Knight, stolen by Frank Mason 0:54
+ 2 Robin Lopez made hook shot 1:02
+ 2 Ante Zizic made layup, assist by Brandon Knight 1:15
+ 2 Robin Lopez made dunk, assist by Pat Connaughton 1:32
+ 2 Ante Zizic made jump shot, assist by Collin Sexton 1:45
Team Stats
Points 108 125
Field Goals 41-90 (45.6%) 46-85 (54.1%)
3-Pointers 15-35 (42.9%) 14-37 (37.8%)
Free Throws 11-15 (73.3%) 19-26 (73.1%)
Total Rebounds 52 47
Offensive 12 8
Defensive 33 33
Team 7 6
Assists 27 26
Steals 10 12
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 18 12
Fouls 19 17
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
K. Love PF 0
12 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
29 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Cavaliers 6-19 20312829108
home team logo Bucks 23-3 26433323125
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Cavaliers 6-19 103.2 PPG 43.6 RPG 20.7 APG
home team logo Bucks 23-3 121.0 PPG 51.7 RPG 25.8 APG
Key Players
K. Porter SG 7.6 PPG 3.1 RPG 2.0 APG 42.7 FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 31.1 PPG 13.1 RPG 5.4 APG 56.2 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Porter SG 15 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 29 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
45.6 FG% 54.1
42.9 3PT FG% 37.8
73.3 FT% 73.1
Cavaliers
Starters
T. Thompson
K. Love
D. Garland
C. Osman
C. Sexton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Thompson 12 9 2 6/11 0/0 0/0 2 27 1 1 1 7 2 -35 26
K. Love 12 10 4 4/10 2/4 2/3 0 25 1 0 3 1 9 -35 28
D. Garland 10 4 5 4/11 2/5 0/0 0 30 0 0 3 1 3 0 21
C. Osman 8 4 2 3/11 2/4 0/0 3 23 0 0 3 0 4 -21 13
C. Sexton 8 2 1 3/8 0/2 2/2 2 28 3 0 3 1 1 -26 12
Starters
T. Thompson
K. Love
D. Garland
C. Osman
C. Sexton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Thompson 12 9 2 6/11 0/0 0/0 2 27 1 1 1 7 2 -35 26
K. Love 12 10 4 4/10 2/4 2/3 0 25 1 0 3 1 9 -35 28
D. Garland 10 4 5 4/11 2/5 0/0 0 30 0 0 3 1 3 0 21
C. Osman 8 4 2 3/11 2/4 0/0 3 23 0 0 3 0 4 -21 13
C. Sexton 8 2 1 3/8 0/2 2/2 2 28 3 0 3 1 1 -26 12
Bench
K. Porter
J. Clarkson
J. Henson
L. Nance Jr.
A. Zizic
M. Dellavedova
B. Knight
A. McKinnie
D. Windler
D. Wade
T. Cook
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Porter 15 0 2 4/9 1/4 6/8 4 25 1 0 1 0 0 +4 19
J. Clarkson 13 0 3 5/9 3/6 0/0 0 18 2 0 1 0 0 +7 20
J. Henson 8 6 1 3/3 2/2 0/0 2 14 1 1 1 1 5 +17 17
L. Nance Jr. 7 7 3 3/5 1/3 0/0 1 16 1 1 0 0 7 +17 22
A. Zizic 6 2 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 2 +1 8
M. Dellavedova 5 0 3 2/5 1/3 0/0 3 12 0 0 1 0 0 -18 10
B. Knight 4 0 1 1/3 1/2 1/2 0 7 0 0 1 0 0 +3 5
A. McKinnie 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 1 0 +1 1
D. Windler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 108 45 27 41/90 15/35 11/15 19 235 10 3 18 12 33 -85 202
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
D. DiVincenzo
B. Lopez
W. Matthews
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Antetokounmpo 29 4 4 12/20 2/5 3/7 1 23 1 1 1 1 3 +5 42
K. Middleton 24 2 6 8/12 3/4 5/6 1 22 1 0 1 1 1 +21 38
D. DiVincenzo 15 5 4 6/8 1/2 2/2 3 25 3 0 1 0 5 +4 30
B. Lopez 5 4 2 1/4 1/3 2/2 4 27 0 2 0 0 4 +8 15
W. Matthews 0 4 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 2 17 3 0 0 0 4 +10 9
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
D. DiVincenzo
B. Lopez
W. Matthews
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Antetokounmpo 29 4 4 12/20 2/5 3/7 1 23 1 1 1 1 3 +5 42
K. Middleton 24 2 6 8/12 3/4 5/6 1 22 1 0 1 1 1 +21 38
D. DiVincenzo 15 5 4 6/8 1/2 2/2 3 25 3 0 1 0 5 +4 30
B. Lopez 5 4 2 1/4 1/3 2/2 4 27 0 2 0 0 4 +8 15
W. Matthews 0 4 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 2 17 3 0 0 0 4 +10 9
Bench
R. Lopez
G. Hill
E. Ilyasova
S. Brown
K. Korver
P. Connaughton
F. Mason
D. Wilson
E. Bledsoe
T. Antetokounmpo
D. Bender
C. Reynolds
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Lopez 16 6 1 7/10 1/3 1/1 1 20 1 1 2 2 4 +9 24
G. Hill 11 5 1 4/8 2/4 1/2 0 21 1 0 2 2 3 +13 17
E. Ilyasova 11 3 2 3/5 1/3 4/4 2 17 0 0 1 1 2 +20 17
S. Brown 6 1 0 2/7 1/4 1/2 0 19 1 0 1 0 1 0 7
K. Korver 6 1 0 2/5 2/5 0/0 2 14 0 0 1 0 1 -3 6
P. Connaughton 2 4 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 21 0 1 1 1 3 -1 12
F. Mason 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 1 0 1 0 1 +1 5
D. Wilson 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 1 0 0 1 -2 2
E. Bledsoe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Reynolds - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 125 41 26 46/85 14/37 19/26 17 233 12 6 12 8 33 +85 224
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores