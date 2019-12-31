PHI
Sabonis scores 23 points to lead Pacers over 76ers 115-97

  • Dec 31, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Domantas Sabonis had 23 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead the Indiana Pacers over the Philadelphia 76ers 115-97 Tuesday.

T.J. Warren had 21 points and Myles Turner added 14 for the Pacers, who ended a three-game losing streak in the series and improved to 22-12 overall.

Josh Richardson had 20 points and Ben Simmons had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the 76ers, who have lost three straight with a game remaining in a four-game road trip. Philadelphia dropped to 23-13.

Philadelphia was without center Joel Embiid. The two-time All-Star, who leads the team 23.7 points and 12.4 rebounds per game, was out with a sore left knee.

The Pacers used a big second quarter to put the game away, outscoring Philadelphia 38-16 in the period to take a 67-43 halftime lead.

Indiana guard Malcolm Brogdon returned to the starting lineup for the first time after missing the last three games with a sore left hamstring. He went to the bench in the first half with a sore lower back and didn't return.

The Pacers went on a 15-2 run to start the second quarter and took a 46-29 lead with Warren's layup with 6:24 to go. Indiana went ahead by 26 points at one point. Doug McDermott scored to put the Pacers ahead 65-39 with 1:02 remaining in the quarter.

Indiana led by 36 after another big run that came in the third quarter.

Sabonis made a 3-pointer and two other baskets in a 14-2 spurt. He capped off the string with a layup on an alley-oop pass from Jeremy Lamb to make it 87-51 with 6:29 remaining in the third.

TIP-INS

76ers: Philadelphia shot just 20% (5 of 20) from the field in the second quarter. ... Richardson also finished with five assists. ... G Matisse Thybulle was out with a right knee sprain.

Pacers: Reserve T.J. McConnell had 11 points and 10 assists. ... Lamb had 13 points and six assists. ... Turner was 3 for 5 on 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

76ers: Visit Houston on Friday.

Pacers: Host Denver on Thursday.

  Defensive rebound by TJ Leaf 0:19
  Trey Burke missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:22
  Out of bounds turnover on T.J. McConnell 0:32
  Offensive rebound by T.J. McConnell 0:33
  TJ Leaf missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:36
+ 3 Trey Burke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Raul Neto 0:50
+ 2 Goga Bitadze made jump shot, assist by Aaron Holiday 1:00
+ 2 Raul Neto made jump shot, assist by Norvel Pelle 1:11
  Offensive rebound by Norvel Pelle 1:13
  Kyle O'Quinn missed jump shot 1:16
+ 1 T.J. McConnell made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:26
Team Stats
Points 97 115
Field Goals 37-91 (40.7%) 42-86 (48.8%)
3-Pointers 6-29 (20.7%) 11-25 (44.0%)
Free Throws 17-20 (85.0%) 20-26 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 58 49
Offensive 14 5
Defensive 33 33
Team 11 11
Assists 24 35
Steals 4 3
Blocks 6 6
Turnovers 12 6
Fouls 22 16
Technicals 0 1
J. Richardson SG 0
20 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
D. Sabonis PF 11
23 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo 76ers 23-13 2716233197
home team logo Pacers 22-12 29382919115
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
away team logo 76ers 23-13 109.9 PPG 46.2 RPG 26.5 APG
home team logo Pacers 22-12 108.9 PPG 44.2 RPG 25.2 APG
J. Richardson SG 14.9 PPG 3.5 RPG 3.3 APG 43.3 FG%
D. Sabonis PF 17.4 PPG 13.4 RPG 3.9 APG 50.4 FG%
J. Richardson SG 20 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
D. Sabonis PF 23 PTS 10 REB 5 AST
40.7 FG% 48.8
20.7 3PT FG% 44.0
85.0 FT% 76.9
J. Richardson
B. Simmons
T. Harris
A. Horford
K. O'Quinn
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Richardson 20 2 5 7/14 1/6 5/5 1 29 2 1 1 0 2 -29 34
B. Simmons 18 10 3 6/11 0/0 6/8 2 31 0 1 6 1 9 -23 29
T. Harris 9 2 2 4/9 1/3 0/0 2 23 0 0 0 1 1 -17 15
A. Horford 5 3 2 2/12 1/4 0/0 0 29 1 0 0 1 2 -26 13
K. O'Quinn 4 10 5 2/5 0/2 0/0 1 25 0 2 1 3 7 +18 25
F. Korkmaz
T. Burke
S. Milton
R. Neto
M. Scott
J. Ennis III
N. Pelle
J. Embiid
J. Bolden
M. Shayok
M. Thybulle
Z. Smith
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
F. Korkmaz 9 1 1 4/7 1/2 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 1 0 -10 12
T. Burke 8 1 2 3/7 1/2 1/1 1 14 0 0 1 1 0 0 12
S. Milton 8 7 1 2/5 1/3 3/4 2 15 0 1 1 1 6 +16 17
R. Neto 6 1 1 3/6 0/2 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 1 0 +11 9
M. Scott 4 3 0 2/8 0/2 0/0 3 15 0 0 1 2 1 -3 6
J. Ennis III 4 4 1 1/4 0/3 2/2 4 21 1 0 1 1 3 -13 10
N. Pelle 2 3 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 4 12 0 1 0 1 2 -14 8
J. Embiid - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bolden - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shayok - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Thybulle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 97 47 24 37/91 6/29 17/20 22 233 4 6 12 14 33 -90 190
D. Sabonis
T. Warren
M. Turner
J. Lamb
M. Brogdon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Sabonis 23 10 5 10/16 1/3 2/4 2 30 1 1 3 1 9 +21 42
T. Warren 21 4 2 9/11 2/2 1/2 0 30 0 0 0 0 4 +17 29
M. Turner 14 5 0 5/10 3/5 1/2 0 24 0 1 0 0 5 +14 20
J. Lamb 13 3 6 3/8 2/4 5/6 1 23 1 0 0 1 2 +8 29
M. Brogdon 0 0 2 0/5 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 0 0 -2 3
D. McDermott
T. McConnell
J. Holiday
G. Bitadze
A. Holiday
E. Sumner
T. Leaf
N. Mitrou-Long
V. Oladipo
J. Sampson
A. Johnson
B. Bowen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. McDermott 12 2 1 5/7 0/2 2/2 2 23 0 0 0 0 2 +10 16
T. McConnell 11 4 10 3/7 0/0 5/6 1 27 0 0 2 2 2 +5 33
J. Holiday 10 1 1 2/5 2/4 4/4 3 28 1 1 0 0 1 +21 15
G. Bitadze 6 3 0 3/5 0/2 0/0 0 7 0 1 0 0 3 -9 10
A. Holiday 5 5 7 2/8 1/2 0/0 5 30 0 2 0 1 4 +16 26
E. Sumner 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
T. Leaf 0 1 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 1 -11 1
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Oladipo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sampson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bowen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 115 38 35 42/86 11/25 20/26 16 235 3 6 6 5 33 +90 226
