Sabonis scores 23 points to lead Pacers over 76ers 115-97
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Domantas Sabonis had 23 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead the Indiana Pacers over the Philadelphia 76ers 115-97 Tuesday.
T.J. Warren had 21 points and Myles Turner added 14 for the Pacers, who ended a three-game losing streak in the series and improved to 22-12 overall.
Josh Richardson had 20 points and Ben Simmons had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the 76ers, who have lost three straight with a game remaining in a four-game road trip. Philadelphia dropped to 23-13.
Philadelphia was without center Joel Embiid. The two-time All-Star, who leads the team 23.7 points and 12.4 rebounds per game, was out with a sore left knee.
The Pacers used a big second quarter to put the game away, outscoring Philadelphia 38-16 in the period to take a 67-43 halftime lead.
Indiana guard Malcolm Brogdon returned to the starting lineup for the first time after missing the last three games with a sore left hamstring. He went to the bench in the first half with a sore lower back and didn't return.
The Pacers went on a 15-2 run to start the second quarter and took a 46-29 lead with Warren's layup with 6:24 to go. Indiana went ahead by 26 points at one point. Doug McDermott scored to put the Pacers ahead 65-39 with 1:02 remaining in the quarter.
Indiana led by 36 after another big run that came in the third quarter.
Sabonis made a 3-pointer and two other baskets in a 14-2 spurt. He capped off the string with a layup on an alley-oop pass from Jeremy Lamb to make it 87-51 with 6:29 remaining in the third.
TIP-INS
76ers: Philadelphia shot just 20% (5 of 20) from the field in the second quarter. ... Richardson also finished with five assists. ... G Matisse Thybulle was out with a right knee sprain.
Pacers: Reserve T.J. McConnell had 11 points and 10 assists. ... Lamb had 13 points and six assists. ... Turner was 3 for 5 on 3-pointers.
UP NEXT
76ers: Visit Houston on Friday.
Pacers: Host Denver on Thursday.
---
|34.2
|Min. Per Game
|34.2
|17.4
|Pts. Per Game
|17.4
|3.9
|Ast. Per Game
|3.9
|13.4
|Reb. Per Game
|13.4
|47.7
|Field Goal %
|50.8
|47.7
|Three Point %
|50.2
|83.4
|Free Throw %
|73.0
|Defensive rebound by TJ Leaf
|0:19
|Trey Burke missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:22
|Out of bounds turnover on T.J. McConnell
|0:32
|Offensive rebound by T.J. McConnell
|0:33
|TJ Leaf missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:36
|+ 3
|Trey Burke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Raul Neto
|0:50
|+ 2
|Goga Bitadze made jump shot, assist by Aaron Holiday
|1:00
|+ 2
|Raul Neto made jump shot, assist by Norvel Pelle
|1:11
|Offensive rebound by Norvel Pelle
|1:13
|Kyle O'Quinn missed jump shot
|1:16
|+ 1
|T.J. McConnell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:26
|Team Stats
|Points
|97
|115
|Field Goals
|37-91 (40.7%)
|42-86 (48.8%)
|3-Pointers
|6-29 (20.7%)
|11-25 (44.0%)
|Free Throws
|17-20 (85.0%)
|20-26 (76.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|58
|49
|Offensive
|14
|5
|Defensive
|33
|33
|Team
|11
|11
|Assists
|24
|35
|Steals
|4
|3
|Blocks
|6
|6
|Turnovers
|12
|6
|Fouls
|22
|16
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Key Players
|
|J. Richardson SG
|14.9 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|3.3 APG
|43.3 FG%
|
|D. Sabonis PF
|17.4 PPG
|13.4 RPG
|3.9 APG
|50.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Richardson SG
|20 PTS
|2 REB
|5 AST
|D. Sabonis PF
|23 PTS
|10 REB
|5 AST
|
|40.7
|FG%
|48.8
|
|
|20.7
|3PT FG%
|44.0
|
|
|85.0
|FT%
|76.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Richardson
|20
|2
|5
|7/14
|1/6
|5/5
|1
|29
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-29
|34
|B. Simmons
|18
|10
|3
|6/11
|0/0
|6/8
|2
|31
|0
|1
|6
|1
|9
|-23
|29
|T. Harris
|9
|2
|2
|4/9
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|-17
|15
|A. Horford
|5
|3
|2
|2/12
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|29
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|-26
|13
|K. O'Quinn
|4
|10
|5
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|2
|1
|3
|7
|+18
|25
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|F. Korkmaz
|9
|1
|1
|4/7
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|-10
|12
|T. Burke
|8
|1
|2
|3/7
|1/2
|1/1
|1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|S. Milton
|8
|7
|1
|2/5
|1/3
|3/4
|2
|15
|0
|1
|1
|1
|6
|+16
|17
|R. Neto
|6
|1
|1
|3/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+11
|9
|M. Scott
|4
|3
|0
|2/8
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|15
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|-3
|6
|J. Ennis III
|4
|4
|1
|1/4
|0/3
|2/2
|4
|21
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-13
|10
|N. Pelle
|2
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|12
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|-14
|8
|J. Embiid
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bolden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Shayok
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Thybulle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|97
|47
|24
|37/91
|6/29
|17/20
|22
|233
|4
|6
|12
|14
|33
|-90
|190
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Sabonis
|23
|10
|5
|10/16
|1/3
|2/4
|2
|30
|1
|1
|3
|1
|9
|+21
|42
|T. Warren
|21
|4
|2
|9/11
|2/2
|1/2
|0
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|+17
|29
|M. Turner
|14
|5
|0
|5/10
|3/5
|1/2
|0
|24
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|+14
|20
|J. Lamb
|13
|3
|6
|3/8
|2/4
|5/6
|1
|23
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|+8
|29
|M. Brogdon
|0
|0
|2
|0/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. McDermott
|12
|2
|1
|5/7
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+10
|16
|T. McConnell
|11
|4
|10
|3/7
|0/0
|5/6
|1
|27
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|+5
|33
|J. Holiday
|10
|1
|1
|2/5
|2/4
|4/4
|3
|28
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|+21
|15
|G. Bitadze
|6
|3
|0
|3/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|-9
|10
|A. Holiday
|5
|5
|7
|2/8
|1/2
|0/0
|5
|30
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|+16
|26
|E. Sumner
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Leaf
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-11
|1
|N. Mitrou-Long
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Oladipo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sampson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bowen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|115
|38
|35
|42/86
|11/25
|20/26
|16
|235
|3
|6
|6
|5
|33
|+90
|226