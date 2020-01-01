MIN
Antetokounmpo scores 32, Bucks hold off Wolves 106-104

  • Jan 01, 2020

MILWAUKEE (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 17 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a strong challenge from short-handed Minnesota in a 106-104 victory over the Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

Antetokounmpo got his 30th double-double in 33 games this season and Khris Middleton added 13 points despite shooting 5 for 18 as Milwaukee hit just 42.6% of its shots overall and only 9 of 36 from 3-point range.

Shabazz Napier had 22 points to lead Minnesota, and Gorgui Deng scored 15, Josh Okogie added 12 and Jarret Culver 10.

Napier, starting in place of injured point guard Jeff Teague, scored 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the first half, but then had just seven after the break.

Milwaukee, which has the league's best record, slumped out of the gate. The Bucks had just four points through the first six minutes and didn't take a lead until Brook Lopez converted a three-point play to make it 31-29 with 8:41 left in the second quarter.

They went into halftime with a 52-51 lead despite shooting 34% from the floor. Minnesota connected at a 41.7% clip but made only 3 of 14 3-pointers while the Bucks knocked down 8 of 26 from beyond the arc.

A 15-6 run capped off by Antetokounmpo's 3 out of halftime put the Bucks ahead by 10 and they took a 77-71 lead into the fourth.

Culver's driving dunk over Lopez got the Timberwolves within a basket with 9:38 to play but he was called for a technical foul on the play that ultimately set up Kyle Korver's 3 to put the Bucks back up by six, 87-81 with 8:45 remaining.

Minnesota responded with five straight points to pull within one but Antetokounmpo's driving layup and Middleton's 3 snuffed out the rally.

The Timberwolves mounted one last challenge in the closing minute as Dieng hit the first of two free throws to make it 1006-104 with 46.2 seconds left. Robert Covington grabbed Pat Connaughton's missed layup, giving Minnesota the ball with 21 seconds left but after the Timberwolves used their last timeout, Dieng missed a 19-footer with 3 seconds remaining.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns worked out before the game with a sleeve on his injured left leg but did not play. ... In addition to Teague (sprained right knee), Minnesota was also without Trevon Graham (flu) and Noah Vonleh (bruised left glute).

Bucks: SG Wesley Matthews sat out for a second straight game because of a bruised right thigh but Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said he expected Matthews to be fine and available possibly as early as this weekend.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Return home to face Golden State on Thursday night.

Bucks: Host San Antonio on Saturday night before heading out on a four-game West Coast swing next week.

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/NBA and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
R. Covington
33 PF
K. Middleton
22 SF
28.1 Min. Per Game 28.1
19.0 Pts. Per Game 19.0
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
5.6 Reb. Per Game 5.6
43.3 Field Goal % 48.0
43.2 Three Point % 48.5
84.1 Free Throw % 89.5
  MIN team rebound 0:00
  Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Giannis Antetokounmpo 0:00
  Defensive rebound by Robert Covington 0:01
  Brook Lopez missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:01
  MIL team rebound 0:01
  Brook Lopez missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:01
  Personal foul on Shabazz Napier 0:01
  Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez 0:01
  Gorgui Dieng missed jump shot 0:03
  Defensive rebound by Robert Covington 0:21
  Pat Connaughton missed layup 0:24
Team Stats
Points 104 106
Field Goals 34-91 (37.4%) 40-94 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 15-46 (32.6%) 9-36 (25.0%)
Free Throws 21-28 (75.0%) 17-26 (65.4%)
Total Rebounds 60 67
Offensive 6 12
Defensive 42 48
Team 12 7
Assists 18 24
Steals 7 4
Blocks 7 12
Turnovers 11 17
Fouls 25 22
Technicals 1 1
S. Napier PG 13
22 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
32 PTS, 17 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Timberwolves 12-21 23282033104
home team logo Bucks 31-5 19332529106
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 12-21 112.3 PPG 46.6 RPG 22.1 APG
home team logo Bucks 31-5 119.8 PPG 51.7 RPG 26.2 APG
Key Players
S. Napier PG 8.1 PPG 2.2 RPG 3.9 APG 34.5 FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 30.3 PPG 12.8 RPG 5.7 APG 55.5 FG%
Top Scorers
S. Napier PG 22 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 32 PTS 17 REB 4 AST
37.4 FG% 42.6
32.6 3PT FG% 25.0
75.0 FT% 65.4
Timberwolves
Starters
S. Napier
G. Dieng
J. Culver
R. Covington
K. Martin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Napier 22 6 3 7/13 4/7 4/4 4 31 0 1 2 0 6 0 33
G. Dieng 15 6 1 4/14 2/5 5/6 4 23 0 1 1 3 3 -2 23
J. Culver 10 8 5 5/14 0/5 0/1 4 32 1 1 3 1 7 -7 27
R. Covington 7 11 3 2/4 1/2 2/2 3 33 3 1 1 0 11 +1 27
K. Martin 3 3 2 1/7 1/5 0/0 2 23 0 2 1 0 3 +2 11
Starters
S. Napier
G. Dieng
J. Culver
R. Covington
K. Martin
Bench
J. Okogie
J. Nowell
N. Reid
K. Bates-Diop
J. Bell
J. Teague
J. Layman
N. Vonleh
A. Wiggins
K. Towns
J. McLaughlin
T. Graham
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Okogie 12 4 1 3/8 1/3 5/8 1 26 2 0 0 1 3 +8 20
J. Nowell 12 2 0 4/11 2/7 2/3 1 15 0 0 2 1 1 -6 12
N. Reid 11 2 1 4/10 2/7 1/2 5 18 0 1 1 0 2 +3 15
K. Bates-Diop 10 3 1 3/9 2/5 2/2 1 21 1 0 0 0 3 -4 16
J. Bell 2 3 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 3 -5 7
J. Teague - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Layman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vonleh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wiggins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Towns - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McLaughlin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 104 48 18 34/91 15/46 21/28 25 236 7 7 11 6 42 -10 191
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
B. Lopez
E. Bledsoe
D. DiVincenzo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Antetokounmpo 32 17 4 13/22 3/7 3/8 5 31 0 2 4 3 14 +4 55
K. Middleton 13 8 4 5/18 2/7 1/1 3 32 2 0 3 2 6 +4 28
B. Lopez 11 4 3 5/12 0/5 1/3 4 30 1 6 3 0 4 +1 25
E. Bledsoe 10 6 2 4/10 0/2 2/2 1 20 0 2 2 2 4 0 20
D. DiVincenzo 6 8 2 2/3 0/1 2/2 1 24 1 0 0 2 6 +4 19
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
B. Lopez
E. Bledsoe
D. DiVincenzo
Bench
K. Korver
R. Lopez
P. Connaughton
E. Ilyasova
G. Hill
W. Matthews
F. Mason
S. Brown
T. Antetokounmpo
D. Bender
D. Wilson
C. Reynolds
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Korver 8 4 2 2/5 2/4 2/2 3 18 0 1 3 1 3 +3 14
R. Lopez 7 1 1 3/5 1/2 0/1 0 16 0 0 1 0 1 -2 9
P. Connaughton 7 6 1 3/8 1/4 0/0 2 26 0 0 1 0 6 0 14
E. Ilyasova 7 5 3 1/6 0/2 5/5 1 16 0 1 0 1 4 +1 19
G. Hill 5 1 2 2/5 0/2 1/2 2 22 0 0 0 1 0 -5 10
W. Matthews - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Mason - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Reynolds - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 106 60 24 40/94 9/36 17/26 22 235 4 12 17 12 48 +10 213
NBA Scores