Harden nets 44 in triple-double, Rockets beat 76ers 118-108

  AP
  Jan 03, 2020

HOUSTON (AP) James Harden had 44 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Houston Rockets to a 118-108 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

On a ''Flashback Friday'' night in which the Rockets wore their retro ketchup-and-mustard uniforms from their back-to-back NBA title days in the mid-90s, Harden sported a retro look of his own, with a white headband and cornrows.

With Philadelphia threatening late, Harden knocked down a deep step-back 3-pointer over Josh Richardson with 1:17 left in the game that put Houston up 10. On the next possession, he found Clint Capela with an alley-oop for a thunderous dunk.

Capela was a point shy of his career high in scoring, finishing with a season-best 30 points and 14 rebounds.

The 76ers have lost four straight, their longest skid since dropping five in a row in Dec. 2017.

Ben Simmons led Philadelphia with 29 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists and four blocks, which matched a career-high. Tobias Harris scored 24 points.

After missing Philadelphia's 115-97 loss with a sore left knee on Tuesday, Joel Embiid added 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The Rockets improved to 13-4 at home this season and have won their last four games at the Toyota Center.

The 76ers led 27-20 after the first quarter, dominating the paint and keeping Houston's shooters in check. With less than five seconds remaining in the quarter, Harden was fouled by Trey Burke in the process of making a deep 3-pointer, but the shot was called off, infuriating Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni, who argued with officials during the break.

Early in the second quarter, Russell Westbrook received a technical foul for arguing a foul call against him after tangling with Embiid for a rebound.

Houston's shooting improved after the first quarter, and the Rockets led 60-53 at halftime.

Westbrook had a rough stretch in the third quarter during which he missed an open, two-handed dunk in transition and immediately followed the play with a missed layup. Westbrook finished the game shooting 9 of 22 from the field with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Houston led 96-84 entering the fourth quarter.

The Rockets have a lengthy four-day break before visiting Atlanta on Wednesday night, the start of a stretch when they will play five games in seven days.

TIP-INS

76ers: Trey Burke received a technical foul late in the second quarter for arguing a foul call he was charged with while guarding Eric Gordon. ... SF James Ennis III missed the game with a stomach illness.

Rockets: In his third game back from a nearly seven-week absence with a knee injury, SG Eric Gordon scored 12 points on 3-of-13 shooting, including 2 of 10 from 3, in 30 minutes off the bench. ... Houston went 12 of 32 from 3-point range (37.5%).

UP NEXT

76ers: Host Oklahoma City on Monday night.

Rockets: Visit Atlanta on Wednesday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
J. Embiid
21 C
J. Harden
13 SG
37.5 Min. Per Game 37.5
38.2 Pts. Per Game 38.2
7.5 Ast. Per Game 7.5
5.8 Reb. Per Game 5.8
47.4 Field Goal % 46.3
47.4 Three Point % 46.1
83.8 Free Throw % 86.4
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:03
  Defensive rebound by James Harden 0:27
  Joel Embiid missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:28
  Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid 0:37
  Clint Capela missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:37
  HOU team rebound 0:37
  Clint Capela missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:37
  Personal foul on Joel Embiid 0:37
  Personal foul on Ben Simmons 0:37
  Defensive rebound by Clint Capela 0:45
  Joel Embiid missed jump shot 0:47
Team Stats
Points 108 118
Field Goals 42-92 (45.7%) 41-86 (47.7%)
3-Pointers 6-27 (22.2%) 12-32 (37.5%)
Free Throws 18-25 (72.0%) 24-32 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 54 56
Offensive 10 8
Defensive 34 38
Team 10 10
Assists 32 22
Steals 7 6
Blocks 6 3
Turnovers 11 11
Fouls 22 24
Technicals 1 1
B. Simmons PG 25
29 PTS, 13 REB, 11 AST
J. Harden SG 13
44 PTS, 11 REB, 11 AST
1234T
away team logo 76ers 23-14 27263124108
home team logo Rockets 24-11 20403622118
Team Stats
away team logo 76ers 23-14 109.6 PPG 46.2 RPG 26.4 APG
home team logo Rockets 24-11 119.4 PPG 47.1 RPG 21.6 APG
Key Players
B. Simmons PG 14.5 PPG 7.1 RPG 8.5 APG 56.0 FG%
J. Harden SG 38.2 PPG 5.8 RPG 7.5 APG 46.1 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Simmons PG 29 PTS 13 REB 11 AST
J. Harden SG 44 PTS 11 REB 11 AST
45.7 FG% 47.7
22.2 3PT FG% 37.5
72.0 FT% 75.0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Simmons 29 13 11 13/20 0/0 3/7 5 42 3 4 3 6 7 -8 68
T. Harris 24 2 2 8/18 2/4 6/6 3 41 0 1 0 0 2 -7 31
J. Embiid 20 12 3 7/17 0/3 6/6 4 32 2 1 3 1 11 -4 38
A. Horford 7 8 2 3/8 1/4 0/0 1 34 0 0 0 2 6 -6 19
J. Richardson 7 0 8 2/10 2/6 1/2 3 38 1 0 3 0 0 -10 21
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Simmons 29 13 11 13/20 0/0 3/7 5 42 3 4 3 6 7 -8 68
T. Harris 24 2 2 8/18 2/4 6/6 3 41 0 1 0 0 2 -7 31
J. Embiid 20 12 3 7/17 0/3 6/6 4 32 2 1 3 1 11 -4 38
A. Horford 7 8 2 3/8 1/4 0/0 1 34 0 0 0 2 6 -6 19
J. Richardson 7 0 8 2/10 2/6 1/2 3 38 1 0 3 0 0 -10 21
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Burke 11 3 3 5/7 0/1 1/2 3 16 0 0 1 0 3 -1 19
F. Korkmaz 8 1 1 3/6 1/4 1/2 0 18 1 0 0 0 1 +2 12
R. Neto 2 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 1 0 -9 4
M. Scott 0 4 1 0/4 0/4 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 0 4 -7 6
K. O'Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ennis III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bolden - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shayok - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Milton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Thybulle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Pelle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 108 44 32 42/92 6/27 18/25 22 236 7 6 11 10 34 -50 218
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harden 44 11 11 13/24 6/12 12/12 3 40 1 1 5 1 10 +10 74
C. Capela 30 14 3 12/16 0/0 6/8 4 36 2 1 0 3 11 +10 53
R. Westbrook 20 7 4 9/22 1/2 1/5 4 35 3 0 4 1 6 -3 34
D. House Jr. 3 4 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 3 29 0 0 0 0 4 +1 9
P. Tucker 0 5 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 36 0 1 0 1 4 +11 6
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harden 44 11 11 13/24 6/12 12/12 3 40 1 1 5 1 10 +10 74
C. Capela 30 14 3 12/16 0/0 6/8 4 36 2 1 0 3 11 +10 53
R. Westbrook 20 7 4 9/22 1/2 1/5 4 35 3 0 4 1 6 -3 34
D. House Jr. 3 4 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 3 29 0 0 0 0 4 +1 9
P. Tucker 0 5 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 36 0 1 0 1 4 +11 6
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Gordon 12 2 2 3/13 2/10 4/5 2 29 0 0 1 1 1 +8 17
A. Rivers 6 0 0 2/2 1/1 1/2 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 +13 6
B. McLemore 3 1 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 3 13 0 0 1 1 0 0 3
I. Hartenstein 0 2 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 11 0 0 0 0 2 0 4
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Clemons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Nene - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 118 46 22 41/86 12/32 24/32 24 235 6 3 11 8 38 +50 206
