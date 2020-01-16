DAL
SAC

No Text

Doncic gets another triple-double as Mavs edge Kings 127-123

  • AP
  • Jan 16, 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Luka Doncic had 25 points, 15 rebounds and a career-high 17 assists for his NBA-leading 12th triple-double, and the Dallas Mavericks held off a late run to beat the Sacramento Kings 127-123 on Wednesday night.

Seth Curry scored 21 points off the bench as Dallas won its third straight despite the absence of Kristaps Porzingis, who missed his ninth consecutive game. Dwight Powell added 17 points and nine rebounds, and Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 18.

De'Aaron Fox had 27 points and 12 assists for Sacramento. Harrison Barnes and Buddy Hield scored 25 apiece.

Playing the second half of a back-to-back following a 27-point win over Golden State, the Mavericks scored 71 points in the first half and handed the Kings their third straight loss.

Doncic sparked Dallas with a big third quarter when he had 11 points and six rebounds. That helped the Mavs stretch a four-point lead to 108-93. It was Doncic's 20th career triple-double.

Sacramento beat Dallas 110-106 in December without Fox or Marvin Bagley III. Both were in the lineup this time, but the outcome was vastly different.

The Kings trailed by 16 early in the fourth but made a big run to get to 126-123 following a 3-pointer by Barnes. Curry, who moments earlier missed one of two free throws, made one of two again. Fox then missed a 3 to end the game.

Doncic nearly had a double-double before halftime but it was Curry who gave Dallas its biggest lift in the first half. Curry made four 3s, three on wide-open looks, and scored 16 points in 14 minutes to help the Mavs to a 71-67 lead.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Former Kings player Justin Jackson made a buzzer-beating 3 to end the third. . Porzingis was a late scratch after being in the original lineup, although no reason was given before the game. Porzingis has been sidelined with right knee soreness.

Kings: Fox was whistled for a technical after being hit with an offensive foul in the third quarter. . Bagley started at center for the first time this season. Part of that is a result of Richaun Holmes being out with a right shoulder injury. Holmes missed his fourth straight game and will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks. Bagley had 12 points and seven rebounds. . Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) did not play.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Play the Trail Blazers in Dallas on Friday. Portland beat the Mavs at the American Airlines Center in October.

Kings: Face the Jazz in Utah on Saturday.

--

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
DAL Mavericks 35
SAC Kings 31

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:45 +2 Harrison Barnes made jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 0-2
11:29 +2 Dwight Powell made dunk, assist by Luka Doncic 2-2
11:09   Bad pass turnover on Buddy Hield, stolen by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
10:58 +3 Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 5-2
10:47 +2 De'Aaron Fox made floating jump shot 5-4
10:36 +2 Luka Doncic made driving layup 7-4
10:18   Nemanja Bjelica missed jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
10:10 +2 Luka Doncic made driving layup 9-4
10:01 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot 9-7
9:49   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
9:29   Buddy Hield missed jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
9:20   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:20   DAL team rebound  
9:13   Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Harrison Barnes  
9:06 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 9-10
8:53   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
8:44 +2 Marvin Bagley III made dunk, assist by De'Aaron Fox 9-12
8:23 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made driving layup 11-12
8:14   Lost ball turnover on Buddy Hield, stolen by Dorian Finney-Smith  
8:08 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made dunk, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 13-12
7:52   Harrison Barnes missed jump shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
7:41 +3 Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 16-12
7:28 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving layup 16-14
7:28   Violation  
7:13   Dwight Powell missed driving layup  
7:11   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
6:59   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
6:56   Nemanja Bjelica missed dunk  
6:54   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
6:54   Nemanja Bjelica missed dunk  
6:53   Offensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
6:52 +2 Harrison Barnes made driving layup, assist by De'Aaron Fox 16-16
6:52   Violation  
6:35   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:33   Offensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
6:29 +2 Dwight Powell made alley-oop shot, assist by Luka Doncic 18-16
6:16 +2 Marvin Bagley III made driving dunk 18-18
6:01   Bad pass turnover on Dorian Finney-Smith, stolen by De'Aaron Fox  
5:56 +2 Buddy Hield made layup, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 18-20
5:37 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 21-20
5:31   Shooting foul on Dwight Powell  
5:31   De'Aaron Fox missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:31   SAC team rebound  
5:31   De'Aaron Fox missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
5:19   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
5:13 +2 Maxi Kleber made dunk 23-20
4:59   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
4:51 +2 Justin Jackson made layup, assist by Luka Doncic 25-20
4:43 +2 Buddy Hield made finger-roll layup 25-22
4:28   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:28   Offensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
4:28   Personal foul on Harry III Giles  
4:22 +2 Luka Doncic made jump shot 27-22
4:22   Shooting foul on De'Aaron Fox  
4:22 +1 Luka Doncic made free throw 28-22
4:12   Buddy Hield missed jump shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
3:58   Out of bounds turnover on Luka Doncic  
3:49   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
3:38   Justin Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
3:27   Buddy Hield missed layup  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
3:17   Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Nemanja Bjelica  
3:16   Personal foul on Maxi Kleber  
3:08   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:03   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
3:03 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made dunk 28-24
2:51   Justin Jackson missed floating jump shot  
2:48   Offensive rebound by Dwight Powell  
2:43 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made driving layup, assist by Dwight Powell 30-24
2:28   Cory Joseph missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
2:20   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:16   Offensive rebound by Dwight Powell  
2:13   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:13   SAC team rebound  
1:56   Offensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
1:55 +2 Cory Joseph made floating jump shot 30-26
1:37 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 33-26
1:28 +2 Harrison Barnes made layup, assist by Cory Joseph 33-28
1:28   Shooting foul on Luka Doncic  
1:28 +1 Harrison Barnes made free throw 33-29
1:08 +2 Dwight Powell made layup, assist by Delon Wright 35-29
0:57 +2 Harry III Giles made jump shot, assist by Buddy Hield 35-31
0:39   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:35   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
0:30   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:26   DAL team rebound  
0:04   Traveling violation turnover on Seth Curry  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 36
SAC Kings 36

Time Team Play Score
11:39   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
11:22   Harrison Barnes missed layup  
11:20   Offensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
11:17 +3 De'Aaron Fox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 35-34
11:02 +2 Delon Wright made floating jump shot 37-34
10:50 +2 Cory Joseph made driving layup 37-36
10:42   Jalen Brunson missed reverse layup  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Marvin Bagley III  
10:35   Offensive foul on De'Aaron Fox  
10:35   Turnover on De'Aaron Fox  
10:25   Justin Jackson missed floating jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Marvin Bagley III  
10:16   Marvin Bagley III missed jump shot  
10:14   Offensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
10:12 +3 Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 37-39
9:48   Delon Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
9:40   Traveling violation turnover on Marvin Bagley III  
9:26 +2 Dwight Powell made finger-roll layup, assist by Delon Wright 39-39
9:06 +2 Harrison Barnes made layup, assist by De'Aaron Fox 39-41
8:53 +2 Jalen Brunson made floating jump shot 41-41
8:46 +3 Trevor Ariza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 41-44
8:18   Jalen Brunson missed jump shot  
8:14   Offensive rebound by Dwight Powell  
8:14 +2 Dwight Powell made dunk 43-44
8:12   Personal foul on Delon Wright  
7:57 +3 De'Aaron Fox made 3-pt. jump shot 43-47
7:43   Delon Wright missed reverse layup  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Marvin Bagley III  
7:38   Lost ball turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Jalen Brunson  
7:36   Personal foul on Cory Joseph  
7:27 +2 Delon Wright made driving layup 45-47
7:07   Harrison Barnes missed layup, blocked by Delon Wright  
7:07   SAC team rebound  
7:01   Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
6:38   Dorian Finney-Smith missed jump shot  
6:31   Offensive rebound by Delon Wright  
6:26   Jalen Brunson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
6:16 +2 Cory Joseph made floating jump shot 45-49
6:09   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:09   Offensive rebound by Seth Curry  
6:02 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot 48-49
5:50   Cory Joseph missed floating jump shot  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
5:42   Seth Curry missed reverse layup  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
5:36   Yogi Ferrell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   SAC team rebound  
5:22 +2 Harrison Barnes made driving layup 48-51
5:05 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 51-51
4:38   Harrison Barnes missed fade-away jump shot  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
4:28 +2 Seth Curry made fade-away jump shot 53-51
4:10   Shooting foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
4:10   Buddy Hield missed 1st of 3 free throws  
4:10   SAC team rebound  
4:10 +1 Buddy Hield made 2nd of 3 free throws 53-52
4:10 +1 Buddy Hield made 3rd of 3 free throws 53-53
3:58 +2 Maxi Kleber made dunk, assist by Luka Doncic 55-53
3:50 +2 Buddy Hield made jump shot 55-55
3:33   Shooting foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
3:33 +1 Dorian Finney-Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 56-55
3:33 +1 Dorian Finney-Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-55
3:25 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving layup 57-57
3:25   Shooting foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
3:25 +1 De'Aaron Fox made free throw 57-58
3:15   Luka Doncic missed floating jump shot  
3:10   Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
3:10 +2 Maxi Kleber made dunk 59-58
3:02   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:59   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
2:46   Shooting foul on Harrison Barnes  
2:46 +1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 60-58
2:46 +1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-58
2:31   Marvin Bagley III missed finger-roll layup  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
2:14 +2 Seth Curry made driving layup 63-58
2:00 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made layup 63-60
1:50   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
1:38 +3 Yogi Ferrell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 63-63
1:26   Personal foul on Marvin Bagley III  
1:16 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 66-63
0:57 +2 Buddy Hield made reverse layup, assist by De'Aaron Fox 66-65
0:44 +2 Dwight Powell made layup, assist by Luka Doncic 68-65
0:44   Shooting foul on Marvin Bagley III  
0:44 +1 Dwight Powell made free throw 69-65
0:26   Shooting foul on Dwight Powell  
0:26 +1 Marvin Bagley III made 1st of 2 free throws 69-66
0:26 +1 Marvin Bagley III made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-67
0:05 +2 Luka Doncic made jump shot 71-67
0:00   Marvin Bagley III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 37
SAC Kings 26

Time Team Play Score
11:45   Maxi Kleber missed finger-roll layup  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Marvin Bagley III  
11:33   Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
11:24 +2 Luka Doncic made reverse layup 73-67
11:17   De'Aaron Fox missed layup  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
10:59   Lost ball turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Nemanja Bjelica  
10:53   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49