Hawks complete late rally to stun Spurs 121-120

  • Jan 17, 2020

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Trae Young scored 31 points and the Atlanta Hawks rallied from a 14-point deficit in the final quarter to stun the San Antonio Spurs 121-120 on Friday night.

Kevin Huerter drained a 3-pointer from the left corner with 6.3 seconds remaining to complete the rally for Atlanta.

DeMar DeRozan's driving runner over three players bounded off the backboard and rim, and the final buzzer sounded before the rebound could be collected.

It was Atlanta's first win in San Antonio since beating the Spurs 109-89 on Feb. 15, 1997 - a span of 21 games.

Hawks rookie Cam Reddish finished with 22 points. Huerter and John Collins added 18 points each for Atlanta, which has the league's second-worst record at 10-32.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 30 points and DeRozan added 24 for San Antonio, which lost for the third time in four games.

Aldridge fouled out with 1:09 remaining and the Spurs up 120-116.

Young had 12 points in the final quarter to help the Hawks rally after blowing a 13-point lead in the first half.

San Antonio outscored Atlanta 41-21 in the third quarter, a point shy of matching their season high for the period. The Spurs had a 22-3 run during a four-minute stretch, holding the Hawks scoreless for 3:11 while taking a 94-79 lead. The run included Derrick White blocking Young's layup attempt, which led to DeRozan driving for a layup and then a 3-pointer from Patty Mills.

Atlanta entered the final quarter trailing by 11, but closed to 110-106 following a 13-3 run fueled by the Hawks' young core of Young, Reddish and Huerter, before completing the rally.

Vince Carter, making his final regular season appearance at the AT&T Center, had 14 points for Atlanta.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Guard Jeff Teague was not with Atlanta after being acquired Thursday from Minnesota for Allen Crabbe. Teague, who spent his first seven seasons with the Hawks, rejoins Atlanta on Saturday against Detroit for the first time since 2016. ... San Antonio paid tribute to Carter, who is retiring after 22 seasons, with a 1 1/2-minute video followed by a standing ovation. The video included Carter's fallaway 3-pointer for Dallas in Game 3 of the 2014 first-round playoffs, which San Antonio won in seven games on its way to a fifth league title.

Spurs: Aldridge has 6,760 points with San Antonio, surpassing Larry Kenon (6,735) for seventh on the franchise's career scoring list. Spurs assistant Tim Duncan leads the team with 26,496 career points. . The Spurs have a losing record for 66 days this season after spending just 65 days below .500 from 1997-1998 to 2018-2019. . Rudy Gay sat out for the first time this season, missing the game with an undisclosed illness.

UP NEXT

Hawks: host Detroit on Saturday night.

Spurs: host Miami on Sunday night.

1st Quarter
ATL Hawks 29
SA Spurs 27

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:43   Bad pass turnover on John Collins, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
11:39 +2 Dejounte Murray made finger-roll layup 0-2
11:29   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
11:15   Trey Lyles missed jump shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
11:08   Shooting foul on LaMarcus Aldridge  
11:08 +1 De'Andre Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws 1-2
11:08 +1 De'Andre Hunter made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
10:54   Personal foul on De'Andre Hunter  
10:44 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made jump shot, assist by Bryn Forbes 2-4
10:21   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
10:10   Dejounte Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
10:03 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 5-4
9:49 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 5-6
9:34 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 8-6
9:25   Personal foul on Kevin Huerter  
9:16   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
9:12   Out of bounds turnover on De'Andre Hunter  
9:10   Bad pass turnover on Bryn Forbes, stolen by Cam Reddish  
9:05 +2 John Collins made alley-oop shot, assist by Cam Reddish 10-6
8:49 +2 DeMar DeRozan made dunk 10-8
8:36 +3 John Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 13-8
8:19 +2 Dejounte Murray made finger-roll layup, assist by DeMar DeRozan 13-10
8:06   Shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan  
8:06 +1 John Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 14-10
8:06 +1 John Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-10
7:46   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
7:33   John Collins missed alley-oop shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Bryn Forbes  
7:27 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made dunk, assist by Dejounte Murray 15-12
7:09   Kevin Huerter missed jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
7:01   LaMarcus Aldridge missed layup, blocked by John Collins  
6:59   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
6:56   Personal foul on Dejounte Murray  
6:48   John Collins missed finger-roll layup  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
6:42   Traveling violation turnover on DeMar DeRozan  
6:26   John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:24   Offensive rebound by Trae Young  
6:22 +2 Trae Young made reverse layup 17-12
6:06 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made layup 17-14
5:52 +2 John Collins made alley-oop shot, assist by Trae Young 19-14
5:35   DeMar DeRozan missed running Jump Shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
5:29   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
5:18   DeMar DeRozan missed turnaround jump shot  
5:11   Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
5:11   Trey Lyles missed dunk  
5:09   Offensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
5:09 +2 Dejounte Murray made dunk 19-16
4:53   Cam Reddish missed driving layup  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
4:44   Dejounte Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:41   Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
4:32   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:30   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
4:18   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Huerter, stolen by Trey Lyles  
4:12   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:08   Offensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
4:04   Shooting foul on John Collins  
4:04 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made 1st of 2 free throws 19-17
4:04 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-18
3:53   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:50   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
3:42   Lost ball turnover on Derrick White, stolen by Kevin Huerter  
3:38 +2 Kevin Huerter made finger-roll layup 21-18
3:19   Personal foul on Damian Jones  
3:10   LaMarcus Aldridge missed turnaround jump shot  
3:09   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
3:01 +3 Vince Carter made 3-pt. jump shot 24-18
2:41 +2 Marco Belinelli made jump shot, assist by Derrick White 24-20
2:18   Shooting foul on Patty Mills  
2:18 +1 Damian Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 25-20
2:18 +1 Damian Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-20
2:05   Derrick White missed driving layup  
2:02   Offensive rebound by Derrick White  
1:57 +3 Derrick White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marco Belinelli 26-23
1:39 +3 Cam Reddish made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Goodwin 29-23
1:25   Patty Mills missed jump shot, blocked by Cam Reddish  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Brandon Goodwin  
1:14   Brandon Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
1:04   Lonnie Walker IV missed driving layup  
0:59   Offensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
0:59 +2 Jakob Poeltl made dunk 29-25
0:44   DeAndre' Bembry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:42   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
0:36 +2 Marco Belinelli made jump shot, assist by Lonnie Walker IV 29-27
0:20   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:16   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
0:02   Derrick White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
ATL Hawks 38
SA Spurs 31

Time Team Play Score
11:48   Offensive foul on Jakob Poeltl  
11:48   Turnover on Jakob Poeltl  
11:24   Brandon Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Bryn Forbes  
11:24   Shooting foul on Cam Reddish  
11:24 +1 Bryn Forbes made 1st of 2 free throws 29-28
11:24 +1 Bryn Forbes made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-29
11:06 +2 Cam Reddish made jump shot 31-29
10:54   Marco Belinelli missed jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Vince Carter  
10:45   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Goodwin, stolen by Jakob Poeltl  
10:40 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jakob Poeltl 31-32
10:21   Shooting foul on Derrick White  
10:21   Vince Carter missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:21   ATL team rebound  
10:21 +1 Vince Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-32
10:12   Bad pass turnover on Bryn Forbes, stolen by Cam Reddish  
10:08   Personal foul on Bryn Forbes  
10:03 +3 Vince Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruno Fernando 35-32
9:49 +3 Marco Belinelli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jakob Poeltl 35-35
9:29   Vince Carter missed reverse layup  
9:29   Brandon Goodwin missed dunk  
9:29   Offensive rebound by Vince Carter  
9:29   Offensive rebound by Brandon Goodwin  
9:24 +3 Vince Carter made 3-pt. jump shot 38-35
9:11   Bad pass turnover on DeMar DeRozan, stolen by Vince Carter  
9:07   Shooting foul on Derrick White  
9:07 +1 DeAndre' Bembry made 1st of 2 free throws 39-35
9:07   Turnover on DeAndre' Bembry  
8:59   Personal foul on DeAndre' Bembry  
8:46 +2 DeMar DeRozan made reverse layup 39-37
8:28   Bruno Fernando missed finger-roll layup  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
8:17   Bad pass turnover on Dejounte Murray, stolen by DeAndre' Bembry  
8:05 +2 Brandon Goodwin made floating jump shot 41-37
7:57 +2 Jakob Poeltl made floating jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 41-39
7:47   Personal foul on DeMar DeRozan  
7:39   Trae Young missed finger-roll layup  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
7:34   Marco Belinelli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:34   Offensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
7:27   Dejounte Murray missed dunk  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
7:22   Out of bounds turnover on Brandon Goodwin  
7:12   Marco Belinelli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Brandon Goodwin  
7:07 +2 Bruno Fernando made dunk, assist by Brandon Goodwin 43-39
6:50 +2 Bryn Forbes made floating jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 43-41
6:26 +2 Trae Young made finger-roll layup, assist by Vince Carter 45-41
6:17 +2 Marco Belinelli made jump shot, assist by Jakob Poeltl 45-43
5:56 +2 Vince Carter made turnaround jump shot 47-43
5:45   Marco Belinelli missed jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
5:41   Bad pass turnover on Bruno Fernando, stolen by Bryn Forbes  
5:37   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
5:12 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 50-43
5:04   LaMarcus Aldridge missed hook shot  
5:04   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
4:47 +2 Cam Reddish made jump shot, assist by De'Andre Hunter 52-43
4:32 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made reverse layup, assist by Dejounte Murray 52-45
4:11 +2 Kevin Huerter made jump shot 54-45
4:01 +2 DeMar DeRozan made layup 54-47
3:43   John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
3:32   Dejounte Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
3:24 +2 Trae Young made floating jump shot 56-47
3:24   Shooting foul on Dejounte Murray  
3:24 +1 Trae Young made free throw 57-47
3:09 +2 DeMar DeRozan made finger-roll layup, assist by Trey Lyles 57-49
2:56 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 60-49
2:39   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
2:15   Bad pass turnover on Trey Lyles, stolen by De'Andre Hunter  
2:10 +2 John Collins made dunk, assist by Trae Young 62-49
1:53 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 62-52
1:38   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:38   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
1:28   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:27   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
1:14   De'Andre Hunter missed driving layup  
1:14   Offensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
1:14   Shooting foul on LaMarcus Aldridge  
1:14 +1 De'Andre Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws 63-52
1:14 +1 De'Andre Hunter made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-52
1:03   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:59   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
0:54   Kevin Huerter missed driving layup, blocked by Trey Lyles  
0:51   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
0:50 +2 Dejounte Murray made alley-oop shot, assist by Patty Mills 64-54
0:49   Out of bounds turnover on Trae Young  
0:43   Shooting foul on DeAndre' Bembry  
0:43 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 64-55
0:43 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-56
0:27 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 67-56
0:06   Lost ball turnover on DeMar DeRozan, stolen by Trae Young  
0:02   Lost ball turnover on Cam Reddish, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
0:00 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made jump shot, assist by Patty Mills 67-58
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
ATL Hawks 21
SA Spurs 41

Time Team Play Score
11:47 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made hook shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 67-60
11:26 +2 John Collins made jump shot, assist by Cam Reddish 69-60