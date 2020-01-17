CHI
Korkmaz gets hot, scores 24 to lift 76ers over Bulls 100-89

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Furkan Korkmaz had six 3-pointers and a career-high 24 points, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls 100-89 Friday night.

Ben Simmons and Al Horford each scored 20 points for Philadelphia. Simmons had 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 23 points, while Cody White had 14 and Luke Kornet added 13.

Korkmaz helped the 76ers take over in the third quarter after trailing 48-47 coming into the second half. He hit all four of his shots from deep in the quarter, allowing Philadelphia to surge ahead 81-71 at the end of the quarter. The Bulls never drew closer than eight in the fourth.

Korkmaz finished 6 of 9 from 3-point range and was 8 of 11 overall.

Early in the fourth, Korkmaz brought a big ovation from the sold-out crowd with an isolation drive and windmill dunk over Bulls forward Cristiano Felicio. Korkmaz’s previous high was 21 points at Detroit on Dec. 21.

Simmons had his third straight game with at least 20 points amid the absence of injured Joel Embiid.

TIP-INS

Sixers: Tobias Harris added 13 points for Philadelphia, which improved to 20-2 at home.

Bulls: Chicago was making its lone national television appearance, which allowed the Bulls to try and make a push to get LaVine into the All-Star Game at the United Center in February. LaVine is averaging 24.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game coming into Friday’s game.

GOOD USE

Embiid's injured left finger has had a ripple effect on Philadelphia’s plans in a lot of areas. One of the biggest could be the usage of 12-year veteran and 33-year-old Al Horford, who has seen his minutes go up from his time last year in Boston (31 per game this season as opposed to 29 with the Celtics) and up to 33.5 per game in the five games since Embiid was injured.

It was believed the 76ers were going to ease Horford’s regular season workload with an eye towards the playoffs.

“If you look at it, he may go up a little bit, but it’s never a reckless amount,” Philadelphia head coach Brett Brown said before Friday’s game. “In regard to cutting our nose off to spite our face, that won’t happen. We’re very mindful of it.”

UP NEXT

Sixers: Play at the New York Knicks on Saturday.

Bulls: Host Cleveland on Saturday.

---

1st Quarter
CHI Bulls 24
PHI 76ers 21

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:34   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
11:26   Ben Simmons missed finger-roll layup  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Luke Kornet  
11:19 +2 Lauri Markkanen made dunk, assist by Zach LaVine 2-0
11:08   Personal foul on Luke Kornet  
10:56 +2 Al Horford made jump shot 2-2
10:36   Violation  
10:31   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   PHI team rebound  
10:11 +2 Ben Simmons made dunk, assist by Tobias Harris 2-4
9:52 +2 Tomas Satoransky made floating jump shot 4-4
9:37   Ben Simmons missed finger-roll layup  
9:35   Offensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
9:33   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
9:19 +3 Luke Kornet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 7-4
9:02   Shooting foul on Kris Dunn  
9:02 +1 Tobias Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 7-5
9:02 +1 Tobias Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-6
8:54   Lost ball turnover on Zach LaVine, stolen by Matisse Thybulle  
8:46   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
8:36   Shooting foul on Matisse Thybulle  
8:36   Luke Kornet missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:36   CHI team rebound  
8:36 +1 Luke Kornet made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-6
8:20 +2 Josh Richardson made floating jump shot 8-8
7:55   Kris Dunn missed jump shot  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
7:39   Shooting foul on Tomas Satoransky  
7:39 +1 Matisse Thybulle made 1st of 2 free throws 8-9
7:39 +1 Matisse Thybulle made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-10
7:30 +2 Zach LaVine made alley-oop shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 10-10
7:11 +2 Ben Simmons made alley-oop shot, assist by Al Horford 10-12
6:47   Tomas Satoransky missed turnaround jump shot  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
6:33   Bad pass turnover on Al Horford, stolen by Lauri Markkanen  
6:28 +2 Zach LaVine made dunk, assist by Kris Dunn 12-12
6:10   Ben Simmons missed layup, blocked by Lauri Markkanen  
6:06   Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
6:03 +2 Lauri Markkanen made dunk, assist by Kris Dunn 14-12
5:51 +2 Ben Simmons made reverse layup, assist by Al Horford 14-14
5:39   Double dribble turnover on Kris Dunn  
5:29   Personal foul on Kris Dunn  
5:15   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison  
5:06 +2 Chandler Hutchison made finger-roll layup 16-14
4:42 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al Horford 16-17
4:25   Zach LaVine missed jump shot  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
4:18 +2 Ben Simmons made finger-roll layup 16-19
4:01 +2 Cristiano Felicio made layup, assist by Coby White 18-19
3:46   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
3:27   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Matisse Thybulle  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
3:19   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
3:02   Traveling violation turnover on Zach LaVine  
2:49 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Scott 18-22
3:02   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
3:02 +1 Luke Kornet made free throw 19-19
2:43   Turnover  
2:43   Out of bounds turnover on Chandler Hutchison  
2:33   Kyle O'Quinn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
2:27   Coby White missed layup  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
2:06 +2 Kyle O'Quinn made layup, assist by Mike Scott 19-21
1:53   Coby White missed driving layup, blocked by Kyle O'Quinn  
1:49   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
1:38   Mike Scott missed driving dunk, blocked by Luke Kornet  
1:35   Defensive rebound by Luke Kornet  
1:33   Shooting foul on Furkan Korkmaz  
1:33   Chandler Hutchison missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:33   CHI team rebound  
1:33   Chandler Hutchison missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
1:13   Josh Richardson missed floating jump shot, blocked by Luke Kornet  
1:10   Defensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison  
1:07   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:04   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
0:57   Mike Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:55   Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono  
0:47   Ryan Arcidiacono missed driving layup  
0:44   Defensive rebound by Kyle O'Quinn  
0:33   Mike Scott missed jump shot  
0:31   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
0:27 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot 22-21
0:06   Josh Richardson missed jump shot  
0:03   Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono  
0:00 +2 Ryan Arcidiacono made finger-roll layup 24-21
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
CHI Bulls 23
PHI 76ers 25

Time Team Play Score
11:37   Bad pass turnover on Matisse Thybulle, stolen by Chandler Hutchison  
11:33 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Arcidiacono 27-21
11:13   Raul Neto missed driving layup  
11:12   Offensive rebound by Kyle O'Quinn  
11:10 +2 Kyle O'Quinn made dunk 27-23
10:54   Lost ball turnover on Thaddeus Young, stolen by Tobias Harris  
10:42   Kyle O'Quinn missed jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
10:28   Bad pass turnover on Coby White, stolen by Kyle O'Quinn  
10:09 +2 Tobias Harris made driving layup, assist by Kyle O'Quinn 27-25
9:58   Chandler Hutchison missed floating jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Kyle O'Quinn  
9:34   Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono  
9:22   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
9:12   Tobias Harris missed turnaround jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison  
8:50 +3 Ryan Arcidiacono made 3-pt. jump shot 30-25
8:19   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
8:03   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
7:55 +2 Tobias Harris made driving layup, assist by Ben Simmons 30-27
7:36 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup, assist by Thaddeus Young 32-27
7:11 +2 James Ennis III made layup, assist by Kyle O'Quinn 32-29
6:57   Ryan Arcidiacono missed floating jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle  
6:51   Personal foul on Coby White  
6:36 +3 Al Horford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 32-32
6:19   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
6:05   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
6:05 +1 Tobias Harris made free throw 32-33
5:54 +2 Al Horford made jump shot 32-35
5:34   Thaddeus Young missed floating jump shot, blocked by Matisse Thybulle  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
5:19   Ben Simmons missed driving layup  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
5:12 +2 Lauri Markkanen made dunk, assist by Zach LaVine 34-35
4:56 +2 Matisse Thybulle made driving layup, assist by Tobias Harris 34-37
4:49   Bad pass turnover on Kris Dunn, stolen by James Ennis III  
4:45 +2 Ben Simmons made dunk, assist by James Ennis III 34-39
4:23 +2 Thaddeus Young made dunk, assist by Tomas Satoransky 36-39
4:08   Personal foul on Thaddeus Young  
3:55   James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
3:43   Zach LaVine missed finger-roll layup  
3:42   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
3:34   Lost ball turnover on James Ennis III, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
3:19 +3 Lauri Markkanen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 39-39
3:06   Ben Simmons missed finger-roll layup  
3:04   CHI team rebound  
2:54   Violation  
2:50 +2 Zach LaVine made finger-roll layup 41-39
2:50   Shooting foul on Josh Richardson  
2:50 +1 Zach LaVine made free throw 42-39
2:30 +2 Ben Simmons made alley-oop shot, assist by Josh Richardson 42-41
2:17   Defensive rebound by Raul Neto  
2:09   Shooting foul on Zach LaVine  
2:09 +1 Al Horford made 1st of 2 free throws 42-42
2:09 +1 Al Horford made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-43
1:58 +3 Lauri Markkanen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 45-43
1:40   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:34   Offensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
1:26   Josh Richardson missed jump shot  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
1:18   Shooting foul on Josh Richardson  
1:18 +1 Zach LaVine made 1st of 2 free throws 46-43
1:18 +1 Zach LaVine made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-43
1:11   Offensive foul on Ben Simmons  
1:11   Turnover on Ben Simmons  
0:58   Thaddeus Young missed jump shot  
0:56   Offensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen  
0:54   Lauri Markkanen missed dunk  
0:51   Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
0:36   Lost ball turnover on Furkan Korkmaz, stolen by Lauri Markkanen  
0:31   Bad pass turnover on Lauri Markkanen, stolen by Raul Neto  
0:11 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Raul Neto 47-46
0:02   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
CHI Bulls 24
PHI 76ers 35

Time Team Play Score
11:47 +2 Al Horford made jump shot, assist by Josh Richardson 47-48
11:32 +2 Zach LaVine made alley-oop shot, assist by Luke Kornet 49-48
11:11 +2 Al Horford made driving layup, assist by Tobias Harris 49-50
10:56   Kris Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
10:48   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:44   Offensive rebound by Al Horford  
10:37   Lost ball turnover on Tobias Harris, stolen by Kris Dunn  
10:17 +2 Luke Kornet made finger-roll layup, assist by Tomas Satoransky 51-50
9:59 +3 Al Horford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 51-53
9:45 +2 Zach LaVine made fade-away jump shot 53-53
9:24   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
9:15   Kris Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
8:58 +2 Al Horford made jump shot, assist by Matisse Thybulle 53-55
8:44 +2 Tomas Satoransky made floating jump shot 55-55
8:22   Ben Simmons missed hook shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
8:16 +3 Luke Kornet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach LaVine 58-55
7:58   Al Horford missed jump shot  
7:55   Offensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle  
7:52 +2 Ben Simmons made driving dunk, assist by Al Horford 58-57
7:27   Bad pass turnover on Zach LaVine, stolen by Matisse Thybulle  
7:22   Tobias Harris missed layup  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
7:17   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
6:57 +2 Ben Simmons made dunk, assist by Josh Richardson 58-59
6:51   Personal foul on Matisse Thybulle  
6:46   Bad pass turnover on Luke Kornet, stolen by Tobias Harris  
6:38 +2 Tobias Harris made layup 58-61
6:18   Lost ball turnover on Kris Dunn, stolen by Ben Simmons  
6:10 +2 Tobias Harris made floating jump shot, assist by Josh Richardson 58-63
5:45 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup 60-63
5:24   Personal foul on Tomas Satoransky  
5:11   Ben Simmons missed hook shot  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen  
4:52   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
4:37   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
4:31   Offensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
4:31 +2 Ben Simmons made dunk 60-65
4:21