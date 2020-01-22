MEM
Tatum scores 23 before injury, Celtics down Grizzlies 119-95

  • Jan 22, 2020

BOSTON (AP) Jayson Tatum has been the Celtics' savior multiple times this season when his teammates have struggled offensively.

He did it again to help key Boston's rout of one of the league's hottest teams.

Tatum scored 23 points before leaving the game in the third quarter with a groin injury as the Celtics ran past the Memphis Grizzlies 119-95 on Wednesday night.

Daniel Theis had 14 points, and Enes Kanter finished with 13 points and eight rebounds to help Boston win its second straight. Memphis has lost two in a row since posting a season-high, seven-game win streak. It was the Celtics' eighth straight win over the Grizzlies.

“I thought our guys really dug in on the defensive end of the floor," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “Then (Tatum) scored a bunch of buckets there in a row and pushed it out. Our other guys were struggling to get any real rhythm offensively. He kind of got us going. Then in the third quarter every one of those guys picked up where he left off.”

Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Solomon Hill each added 13 points.

“That's what their known for. We should have matched it better," Jackson said. "They did some things differently. Credit to them for playing hard and playing feisty.”

Tatum limped to the locker room with a right groin strain with 4:43 left in the third. He returned to the bench at the start of fourth quarter with his right leg wrapped, but was still noticeably in pain and did not return.

But Boston didn't need him, using an 22-3 run - capped by a 3-pointer by Gordon Hayward - to increase their 12-point halftime lead to 87-54. Kemba Walker, Hayward and Marcus Smart scored 18 of Boston's first 20 points in the period. Boston was 6 of 7 from the 3-point line. It was the worst third quarter of the season for Memphis, which was outscored by 22 points.

The Celtics' lead grew as high as 38 points in the fourth.

“I think we got a lot of deflections, we were active defensively and we were in the right spots," Hayward said. "Because of that, we were able to run, and then we got out and got some easy ones.”

Stevens said Tatum would be checked out further, but doesn't think the injury is significant.

Boston missed 13 of its first 17 field goal attempts, including going 1 of 8 from the 3-point line. Walker, Hayward and Smart scored just six points between them in the first half, combining to go just 1 of 16 from the field.

It helped Memphis, which had the highest scoring offense last month (118.7 per game since Dec. 9), to take a 42-35 lead in the second quarter.

But Boston got its footing and used a 23-0 run to take a 58-42 advantage. The Grizzlies went scoreless for 6:51 until Valanciunas scored with just 1.3 seconds left before halftime.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: F Bruno Caboclo missed his third straight game with left knee soreness.

Celtics: F Jaylen Brown sat out with a sprained right ankle. ... Tatum has scored in double figures for 33 consecutive games.

SHARING THE BALL

Boston finished with 32 assists on 44 made field goals. The Celtics had 31 assists in their 32-point win over the Lakers on Monday.

“You can feel the last two games the way the ball's whipping around. That's who we have to be,” Stevens said. “I've been really encouraged by that the last two games.”

INJURY UPDATE

Celtics big man Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) was able to do some light running Tuesday. Celtics coach Stevens said he will have another scan done on the hip and will then see a specialist on Feb. 4.

The meeting with doctors will give the team a better idea of when Williams might be able to return. But it still won't be before the All-Star break, Stevens said. He hasn't played since Dec. 6.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Visit Detroit on Friday.

Celtics: At Orlando on Friday.

1st Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 27
BOS Celtics 25

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:39   Jonas Valanciunas missed jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
11:29   Kemba Walker missed jump shot  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
11:12 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made hook shot 2-0
10:51   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
10:38   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   MEM team rebound  
10:37   Personal foul on Daniel Theis  
10:29   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
10:18 +3 Daniel Theis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayson Tatum 2-3
9:56   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
9:55   Personal foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
9:41 +2 Daniel Theis made finger-roll layup, assist by Marcus Smart 2-5
9:29   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
9:18   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
9:01   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:53   Bad pass turnover on Jae Crowder, stolen by Marcus Smart  
8:42 +2 Jayson Tatum made fade-away jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 2-7
8:22   Lost ball turnover on Dillon Brooks  
8:22   Personal foul on Dillon Brooks  
8:03   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
7:51   Bad pass turnover on Jaren Jackson Jr., stolen by Daniel Theis  
7:43   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
7:29   Shooting foul on Gordon Hayward  
7:29 +1 Dillon Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 3-7
7:29   Dillon Brooks missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:26   Offensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
7:18   Jonas Valanciunas missed driving layup  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
7:14   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
6:54   Ja Morant missed finger-roll layup  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
6:48   Kemba Walker missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
6:34 +3 Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 6-7
6:13   Semi Ojeleye missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
6:02   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
5:56 +2 Enes Kanter made layup, assist by Gordon Hayward 6-9
5:37 +3 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 9-9
5:19   Marcus Smart missed floating jump shot  
5:16   Offensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
5:12   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
5:01 +3 Jonas Valanciunas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaren Jackson Jr. 12-9
4:36   Kemba Walker missed driving layup  
4:32   Offensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
4:32   Enes Kanter missed dunk  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
4:24 +3 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jae Crowder 15-9
4:03   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
3:51   Turnover on Dillon Brooks  
3:42 +3 Semi Ojeleye made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 15-12
3:20 +2 Jaren Jackson Jr. made finger-roll layup, assist by De'Anthony Melton 17-12
3:01   Shooting foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
3:01 +1 Gordon Hayward made 1st of 2 free throws 17-13
3:01 +1 Gordon Hayward made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-14
2:51 +2 Jaren Jackson Jr. made driving layup, assist by Tyus Jones 19-14
2:29 +2 Semi Ojeleye made driving layup, assist by Gordon Hayward 19-16
2:17 +2 De'Anthony Melton made jump shot 21-16
1:54 +2 Marcus Smart made finger-roll layup, assist by Brad Wanamaker 21-18
1:42   Bad pass turnover on De'Anthony Melton, stolen by Brad Wanamaker  
1:37 +2 Brad Wanamaker made driving layup 21-20
1:19 +2 De'Anthony Melton made floating jump shot, assist by Kyle Anderson 23-20
1:06   Offensive foul on Enes Kanter  
1:06   Turnover on Enes Kanter  
0:57   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Jayson Tatum  
0:57   MEM team rebound  
0:55 +2 Brandon Clarke made floating jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 25-20
0:46   Brad Wanamaker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:42   Offensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
0:35 +2 Enes Kanter made layup 25-22
0:29   Shooting foul on Marcus Smart  
0:29 +1 Kyle Anderson made 1st of 2 free throws 26-22
0:29 +1 Kyle Anderson made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-22
0:10 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Enes Kanter 27-25
0:02   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 17
BOS Celtics 33

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +2 Jayson Tatum made driving layup 27-27
11:25   Kyle Anderson missed floating jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
11:11 +2 Jayson Tatum made fade-away jump shot 27-29
10:56   Jonas Valanciunas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
10:44   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
10:33 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made floating jump shot, assist by De'Anthony Melton 29-29
10:18   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
10:04   De'Anthony Melton missed jump shot  
10:03   BOS team rebound  
10:03   Personal foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
9:51 +2 Enes Kanter made reverse layup, assist by Semi Ojeleye 29-31
9:40 +2 Ja Morant made finger-roll layup 31-31
9:22   Jayson Tatum missed finger-roll layup  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Grayson Allen  
9:13   Jonas Valanciunas missed hook shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Brad Wanamaker  
9:06 +2 Brad Wanamaker made finger-roll layup 31-33
8:51   Shooting foul on Kemba Walker  
8:51 +1 Grayson Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 32-33
8:51 +1 Grayson Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-33
8:40 +2 Jayson Tatum made floating jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 33-35
8:31   Shooting foul on Enes Kanter  
8:31 +1 Dillon Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 34-35
8:31 +1 Dillon Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-35
8:19   Gordon Hayward missed jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Solomon Hill  
8:09 +2 Grayson Allen made floating jump shot 37-35
7:52   Lost ball turnover on Enes Kanter, stolen by Jonas Valanciunas  
7:42 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made floating jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 39-35
7:25   Kemba Walker missed floating jump shot  
7:23   Offensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
7:19   Violation  
7:09   Jayson Tatum missed fade-away jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Grayson Allen  
6:53 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot 42-35
6:24 +3 Daniel Theis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayson Tatum 42-38
6:10   Ja Morant missed driving layup  
6:09   BOS team rebound  
5:59   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
5:43   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
5:36 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot 42-41
5:17   Tyus Jones missed floating jump shot  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
5:01 +3 Daniel Theis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayson Tatum 42-44
4:32   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
4:17   Shooting foul on Grayson Allen  
4:17 +1 Kemba Walker made 1st of 3 free throws 42-45
4:17 +1 Kemba Walker made 2nd of 3 free throws 42-46
4:17   Kemba Walker missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
4:09   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Kemba Walker  
4:04   Offensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
4:03   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Javonte Green  
3:55 +2 Javonte Green made finger-roll layup, assist by Marcus Smart 42-48
3:55   Shooting foul on Brandon Clarke  
3:55 +1 Javonte Green made free throw 42-49
3:41   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
3:31   Daniel Theis missed dunk, blocked by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Tyus Jones  
3:24   Tyus Jones missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Javonte Green  
3:24   MEM team rebound  
3:14   Bad pass turnover on Jaren Jackson Jr., stolen by Jayson Tatum  
3:10   Shooting foul on Jae Crowder  
3:10 +1 Javonte Green made 1st of 2 free throws 42-50
3:10   Javonte Green missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
2:53   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed hook shot  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
2:45   Bad pass turnover on Gordon Hayward, stolen by De'Anthony Melton  
2:42   Bad pass turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Jayson Tatum  
2:40 +2 Jayson Tatum made dunk, assist by Marcus Smart 42-52
2:18   Lost ball turnover on Jaren Jackson Jr., stolen by Javonte Green  
2:12   Shooting foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
2:12   Daniel Theis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:12   BOS team rebound  
2:12 +1 Daniel Theis made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-53
1:59   Bad pass turnover on De'Anthony Melton, stolen by Gordon Hayward  
1:44   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
1:19   Jae Crowder missed jump shot, blocked by Daniel Theis  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
1:12   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:08   Offensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
0:56 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Theis 42-56
0:35   Jae Crowder missed driving layup  
0:33   MEM team rebound  
0:31   Brandon Clarke missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Daniel Theis  
0:30   MEM team rebound  
0:31   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:13 +2 Jayson Tatum made jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 42-58
0:01 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made layup, assist by Ja Morant 44-58
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 19
BOS Celtics 41

Time Team Play Score
11:36   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:21 +3 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 47-58
10:59   Shooting foul on Dillon Brooks  
10:59 +1 Marcus Smart made 1st of 2 free throws 47-59
10:59 +1 Marcus Smart made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-60
10:49   Bad pass turnover on Dillon Brooks, stolen by Daniel Theis  
10:40   Jayson Tatum missed driving dunk, blocked by Jonas Valanciunas  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
10:35   Bad pass turnover on Jae Crowder, stolen by Kemba Walker  
10:35   Personal foul on Jae Crowder  
10:22   Bad pass turnover on Jayson Tatum, stolen by Jae Crowder  
10:16   Jae Crowder missed driving layup  
10:15   MEM team rebound  
10:03   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
9:49 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 47-63
9:35   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed hook shot  
9:29   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
9:32 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk 49-63
9:25   Personal foul on Ja Morant  
9:14   Jayson Tatum missed hook shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
9:06   Out of bounds turnover on Dillon Brooks  
8:55 +2 Marcus Smart made jump shot, assist by Daniel Theis