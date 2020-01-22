OKC
ORL

Schroder, Paul lead Thunder past Magic 120-114

  • AP
  • Jan 22, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) The Oklahoma City Thunder's three-guard offense was too much for the Orlando Magic.

Dennis Schroder scored 31 points and the Thunder shot 60.5% against one of the NBA's better defenses Wednesday night in a 120-114 victory over the Magic.

''We've got three point guards who can make decisions and who are dangerous,'' said Schroder, who came off the bench with 13-for-18 shooting and added nine assists. ''Every time we have that lineup, it opens up a lot, whoever's got the ball. I was just aggressive, shooting with confidence, and it went in.''

Chris Paul added 19 points and six assists, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds for Oklahoma City, which won for the eighth time in nine road games.

Terrence Ross scored 26 points and Nikola Vucevic added 24 points and 11 rebounds for Orlando, which had allowed an NBA-low 103.9 points per game.

Oklahoma City's 60.5% (46 of 76) shooting was a season-high against the Magic.

''We aren't bad ourselves,'' Paul said. ''I've seen every coverage you can see. We came in yesterday and got a good practice in and tonight we came out with the right energy.''

The Thunder led by as many as 14 points during the first half in which they shot 63.4%.

''If we defend like that, it's going to be a long season,'' Magic coach Steve Clifford said. ''We got crushed on the ball, we got crushed on pick and rolls and our interior players at the rim were late all night. With the game on the line, we fouled and fouled and fouled. You have to play with both intensity and purpose and we had neither.''

Nerlens Noel dunked twice during a 14-2 run early in the third quarter to help the Thunder take a 15-point lead, but Ross finished the period with a big scoring burst, rallying Orlando and tying the game at 89-89. Ross converted a four-point play while scoring 12 points in the final 2:09 of the quarter, then opened the fourth with a steal and a layup.

After the Thunder went 3:46 without scoring, Aaron Gordon missed two fee throws that could have put the Magic ahead with 3:49 left in the game. Schroder and Paul scored the next 10 points for the Thunder and put the game away.

TIP-INS

Thunder: C Steven Adams, injured in the first quarter of Monday night's game at Houston, did not play after testing his left ankle before the game. ... Noel, who had missed six of the preceding eight games due to an ankle injury, started at center. ... OKC has the NBA's fourth-best record (19-8) since Thanksgiving, behind only Milwaukee, Utah and The L.A. Lakers.

Magic: Markelle Fultz had X-rays taken of his left ring finger before returning to the game late in the first half. ... D.J. Augustin missed a fifth straight game with a left knee injury. ... Jonathan Isaac, who missed an 11th game with a left knee injury, is out of his cast but remains out indefinitely. ... The Magic distributed more than $1 million in grants to 16 local nonprofit organizations Wednesday morning in a special ceremony.

THE ROAD AHEAD LOOKS GOOD FOR OKC

''It's hard to win on the road. I think we lost our first six road games,'' Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. ''I think some of that had to do with the fact these guys hadn't played together. It's really, really hard the first 8-10 games to be this great team. ... I've seen incredible growth from where we were and it was really nothing more than they needed to play with each other.''

UP NEXT

Thunder: Play at home against Atlanta on Friday night.

Magic: Play at home against Boston on Friday night.

---

1st Quarter
OKC Thunder 24
ORL Magic 21

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:46 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luguentz Dort 3-0
11:25   Aaron Gordon missed finger-roll layup  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
11:07   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Wes Iwundu  
10:55 +3 Markelle Fultz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Fournier 3-3
10:31   Luguentz Dort missed driving layup  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
10:24   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
10:12   Personal foul on Aaron Gordon  
9:58 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made jump shot 5-3
9:41   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
9:33   Personal foul on Evan Fournier  
9:23   Bad pass turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Nikola Vucevic  
9:17   Nikola Vucevic missed layup, blocked by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
9:15   Bad pass turnover on Nerlens Noel, stolen by Wes Iwundu  
9:06 +3 Wes Iwundu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 5-6
8:49   Nerlens Noel missed jump shot  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
8:36   Bad pass turnover on Markelle Fultz, stolen by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
8:26   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
8:11   Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
7:55 +2 Nerlens Noel made alley-oop shot, assist by Chris Paul 7-6
7:28   Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot, blocked by Nerlens Noel  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
7:23 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 9-6
7:23   Shooting foul on Markelle Fultz  
7:23   Chris Paul missed free throw  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
7:12   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:09   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
7:06   Wes Iwundu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:01   Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
7:01   Aaron Gordon missed dunk  
7:01   Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
6:58 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk 9-8
6:49   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
6:35   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
6:25   Bad pass turnover on Nerlens Noel, stolen by Evan Fournier  
6:16   Lost ball turnover on Evan Fournier, stolen by Chris Paul  
5:57 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made jump shot 11-8
5:32   Michael Carter-Williams missed driving layup  
5:27   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
5:27 +2 Nikola Vucevic made dunk 11-10
5:15 +3 Mike Muscala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 14-10
4:49   Michael Carter-Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
4:36 +2 Mike Muscala made layup, assist by Dennis Schroder 16-10
4:26   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
4:21   Personal foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
4:07   Bad pass turnover on Danilo Gallinari, stolen by Aaron Gordon  
4:06   Personal foul on Luguentz Dort  
3:59   Bad pass turnover on Evan Fournier, stolen by Danilo Gallinari  
3:55 +2 Luguentz Dort made dunk, assist by Danilo Gallinari 18-10
3:39 +2 Nikola Vucevic made dunk, assist by Evan Fournier 18-12
3:19   Luguentz Dort missed driving layup  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
3:08   Lost ball turnover on Michael Carter-Williams, stolen by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
3:04   Offensive foul on Mike Muscala  
3:04   Turnover on Mike Muscala  
2:50   Nikola Vucevic missed layup, blocked by Darius Bazley  
2:41   Offensive rebound by Khem Birch  
2:41 +2 Khem Birch made dunk 18-14
2:39 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made layup 20-14
2:19   Terrence Ross missed jump shot  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
2:02 +2 Hamidou Diallo made driving dunk, assist by Dennis Schroder 22-14
1:48   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
1:40   Lost ball turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, stolen by Michael Carter-Williams  
1:30 +2 Mo Bamba made dunk, assist by Terrence Ross 22-16
1:07   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:04   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
0:59 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made driving layup 22-18
0:59   Shooting foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
0:59 +1 Michael Carter-Williams made free throw 22-19
0:46   Personal foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
0:46 +1 Chris Paul made 1st of 2 free throws 23-19
0:46 +1 Chris Paul made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-19
0:27   Khem Birch missed floating jump shot  
0:26   Offensive rebound by Khem Birch  
0:26   Khem Birch missed dunk  
0:26   ORL team rebound  
0:21   Shooting foul on Nerlens Noel  
0:21   Shooting foul on Nerlens Noel  
0:21 +1 Terrence Ross made 1st of 2 free throws 24-20
0:21 +1 Terrence Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-21
0:08   Violation  
0:02   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02   Defensive rebound by Khem Birch  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
OKC Thunder 36
ORL Magic 30

Time Team Play Score
11:41   Michael Carter-Williams missed jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
11:26   Darius Bazley missed reverse layup, blocked by Mo Bamba  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
11:19 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made dunk 24-23
11:07   Dennis Schroder missed jump shot  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Khem Birch  
10:49   Mo Bamba missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
10:41 +3 Dennis Schroder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hamidou Diallo 27-23
10:22   Terrence Ross missed reverse layup  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
10:20   Personal foul on Terrence Ross  
10:12 +2 Nerlens Noel made alley-oop shot, assist by Chris Paul 29-23
9:52   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Offensive rebound by Khem Birch  
9:47 +2 Khem Birch made dunk 29-25
9:18   Nerlens Noel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
9:05 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mo Bamba 29-28
8:48   Nerlens Noel missed floating jump shot  
8:49   OKC team rebound  
8:47 +2 Dennis Schroder made jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 31-28
8:47 +2 Dennis Schroder made jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 31-28
8:28 +2 Terrence Ross made jump shot, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 31-30
8:18 +2 Nerlens Noel made alley-oop shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 33-30
8:05   Offensive foul on Evan Fournier  
8:05   Turnover on Evan Fournier  
7:55 +2 Darius Bazley made driving layup, assist by Chris Paul 35-30
7:40   Markelle Fultz missed hook shot  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
7:31 +2 Chris Paul made fade-away jump shot 37-30
7:11   Aaron Gordon missed driving layup  
7:06   Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
7:06   Aaron Gordon missed dunk  
7:04   Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
7:04 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk 37-32
7:00 +2 Dennis Schroder made layup 39-32
6:47   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
6:33 +2 Hamidou Diallo made jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 41-32
6:17   Nikola Vucevic missed jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
5:57 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot 44-32
5:36   Markelle Fultz missed jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
5:28 +2 Nerlens Noel made floating jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 46-32
5:08 +2 Markelle Fultz made driving layup 46-34
4:49   Danilo Gallinari missed driving layup  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
4:45   Personal foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
4:32 +3 Nikola Vucevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 46-37
4:22   Personal foul on Wes Iwundu  
4:19   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
4:04 +2 Wes Iwundu made layup, assist by Nikola Vucevic 46-39
3:46   Bad pass turnover on Luguentz Dort, stolen by Nikola Vucevic  
3:40 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 46-42
3:24 +2 Dennis Schroder made jump shot 48-42
3:07   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Mike Muscala  
2:53 +3 Mike Muscala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 51-42
2:33 +3 Nikola Vucevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Fournier 51-45
2:13 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made finger-roll layup 53-45
1:55 +2 Nikola Vucevic made layup, assist by Aaron Gordon 53-47
1:43 +2 Dennis Schroder made driving layup 55-47
1:26   Wes Iwundu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:23   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
1:13 +2 Nikola Vucevic made hook shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 55-49
0:51   Dennis Schroder missed driving layup  
0:49   Defensive rebound by Wes Iwundu  
0:43 +2 Evan Fournier made floating jump shot 55-51
0:29 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made running Jump Shot 57-51
0:29   Shooting foul on Wes Iwundu  
0:29 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made free throw 58-51
0:10   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:05   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
0:00 +2 Nerlens Noel made alley-oop shot, assist by Chris Paul 60-51
0:00   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   ORL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
OKC Thunder 32
ORL Magic 38

Time Team Play Score
11:41 +2 Nikola Vucevic made dunk, assist by Evan Fournier 60-53
11:26   Traveling violation turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
11:16 +2 Aaron Gordon made finger-roll layup, assist by Nikola Vucevic 60-55
10:52 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 62-55
10:31 +2 Aaron Gordon made driving dunk, assist by Evan Fournier 62-57
10:16 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 64-57
10:04 +2 Evan Fournier made jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 64-59
9:49   Shooting foul on Wes Iwundu  
9:49 +1 Luguentz Dort made 1st of 2 free throws 65-59
9:49 +1 Luguentz Dort made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-59
9:39 +2 Nikola Vucevic made layup, assist by Evan Fournier 66-61
9:39   Shooting foul on Luguentz Dort  
9:39 +1 Nikola Vucevic made free throw 66-62
9:30   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
9:19   Bad pass turnover on Evan Fournier, stolen by Luguentz Dort  
9:07   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
8:59   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
8:45   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
8:34   Shooting foul on Nerlens Noel  
8:34 +1 Wes Iwundu made 1st of 2 free throws 66-63
8:34   Wes Iwundu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
8:19 +2 Nerlens Noel made alley-oop shot, assist by Chris Paul 68-63
7:59   Evan Fournier missed jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
7:50   Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic  
7:50 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 69-63
7:50 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-63
7:26   Lost ball turnover on Nikola Vucevic, stolen by Luguentz Dort  
7:22 +2 Luguentz Dort made layup 72-63
7:03   Wes Iwundu missed driving layup, blocked by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
