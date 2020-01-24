TOR
NY

No Text

Lowry, Siakam lead Raptors past Knicks for 6th straight win

  • AP
  • Jan 24, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) On “Star Wars” night at Madison Square Garden, the Toronto Raptors showed why they remain a galaxy far, far away from the New York Knicks.

With All-Star players and big-game experience, the NBA champions have too many assets the Knicks simply lack.

“We’re just a team that, we are comfortable in every situation," point guard Kyle Lowry said. “We understand what to do and we’ve been here before."

Lowry scored 26 points, Pascal Siakam had 23 and the Raptors beat the Knicks 118-112 on Friday night for their sixth straight victory.

A night after being voted to start the All-Star Game, Siakam had two big baskets down the stretch. He drove for a dunk with 1:09 left and Toronto leading by only one, then nailed a 3-pointer with 21 seconds remaining after the Knicks had closed within three.

Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell each finished with 16 points for the Raptors, who beat the last-place Knicks for the eighth straight time.

“I think we’re battle-tested," Siakam said. “We are a team that has guys that understand what it takes to win and when everything is not going right, don’t panic and continue to play."

Marcus Morris and Damyean Dotson each scored 21 points for the Knicks, who have dropped five of six. Julius Randle had 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Along with performers dressed in “Star Wars” costumes, fans were treated to music and sound effects from the science fiction franchise. In another unusual sound for Madison Square Garden, a loud “Let's go Raptors! Let's go Raptors!” broke out in the fourth quarter.

And as usual, the Raptors fans left happy. Toronto has won 16 of the last 18 meetings, including four straight in New York.

But the Knicks made it tough, just as they did in recent losses to Philadelphia and the Lakers.

“Well, it’s tough because we competed the entire game," Morris said. “Definitely tough to keep losing like that."

New York had held its last three opponents to 100 points or fewer, but the Raptors have too much firepower to be held down too long. Even after a slow start, they weren't far off the 124.2 points they averaged in the first five games of their winning streak.

The Knicks jumped out to a 26-13 lead and were up by 10 in the second quarter before the Raptors ran off 13 straight points, with Lowry's 3-pointer making it 43-40. Toronto led 56-53 at halftime.

Lowry and VanVleet made 3s to open the second half and the lead grew to 67-55 when Siakam converted a three-point play, but the Knicks knocked half of it off by the end of the period and Toronto took an 85-79 lead to the fourth.

TIP-INS

Raptors; Coach Nick Nurse said F Patrick McCaw, who left Toronto's victory over Philadelphia on Wednesday in the second quarter, had a broken nose. He said McCaw would be re-evaluated Saturday with hopes he could play in the next game Sunday. ... Toronto is 8-3 in January, clinching its 21st straight month with a winning record, dating to February 2017. That's the longest streak in franchise history and the longest current streak in the NBA.

Knicks: Rookie RJ Barrett missed his fourth straight game with a sprained right ankle, missing a chance to play against his hometown team. Interim coach Mike Miller said Barrett was set for another evaluation on his progress. ... Elfrid Payton had 13 points and 11 assists.

SIAKAM IN CHICAGO

Siakam, the winner of last season's Most Improved Player award, was voted an All-Star starter despite missing 11 games with a groin strain. He came in averaging 23.5 points after scoring 16.9 per game last season, when he broke out in his third season.

“It’s a hell of a climb in a couple years and I think not only for him," Nurse said. “I’ve always said this repeatedly, he went to work on his game and he put in some serious time and had some great, I think, inner drive and at the same time handled all that was coming each time."

WHAT ABOUT NURSE?

The Raptors coach has a chance to join Siakam at All-Star weekend in Chicago. While Frank Vogel and the Lakers staff have wrapped up the spot from the Western Conference and will coach Team LeBron, the spot from the East to lead Team Giannis is still up for grabs, with the deadline Feb. 2. Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer is ineligible after coaching last year, and Nurse, who is from Iowa, would like the opportunity.

“Yeah, Why not? It’s close to where I grew up, kind of my second city I grew up in, so yeah, for sure," Nurse said. “Tremendous honor I think, shows you’ve had a good start to the season if you can make it. I don’t think it probably comes around every year in your coaching life, so yeah, it’d be really cool."

UP NEXT

Raptors: Visit San Antonio on Sunday.

Knicks: Host Brooklyn on Sunday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
TOR Raptors 20
NY Knicks 28

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:40   Marc Gasol missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
11:18   Reggie Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
11:08   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:06   Offensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
10:58 +2 Pascal Siakam made driving layup 2-0
10:44   Bad pass turnover on Julius Randle, stolen by Fred VanVleet  
10:40 +2 Pascal Siakam made driving layup, assist by Fred VanVleet 4-0
10:17   Taj Gibson missed driving layup  
10:15   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
10:10   Elfrid Payton missed fade-away jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
9:59   Lost ball turnover on Pascal Siakam, stolen by Taj Gibson  
9:51 +3 Julius Randle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taj Gibson 4-3
9:21 +2 Fred VanVleet made driving layup 6-3
9:08   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
8:53   Marc Gasol missed hook shot  
8:50   Offensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
8:47   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
8:32 +3 Reggie Bullock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 6-6
8:07   OG Anunoby missed driving layup  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
8:00   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:58   Offensive rebound by Julius Randle  
7:55   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
7:46   Fred VanVleet missed driving layup  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
7:42   Lost ball turnover on Julius Randle, stolen by Kyle Lowry  
7:39 +2 Kyle Lowry made layup, assist by Marc Gasol 8-6
7:14   Elfrid Payton missed finger-roll layup  
7:13   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
7:11 +2 Taj Gibson made dunk 8-8
7:00   Personal foul on Marcus Morris  
6:51 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot 11-8
6:37 +2 Marcus Morris made floating jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 11-10
6:24   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
6:16   Reggie Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
6:05   Pascal Siakam missed driving layup, blocked by Julius Randle  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
6:00 +2 Reggie Bullock made layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 11-12
5:52   OG Anunoby missed driving layup, blocked by Julius Randle  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
5:45   Taj Gibson missed layup  
5:44   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
5:42 +2 Taj Gibson made dunk 11-14
5:25   Personal foul on Mitchell Robinson  
5:19   Pascal Siakam missed driving layup, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
5:11 +3 Reggie Bullock made 3-pt. jump shot 11-17
5:04   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
4:50 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk, assist by Elfrid Payton 11-19
4:26   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
4:15   Bad pass turnover on Elfrid Payton, stolen by Kyle Lowry  
4:10 +2 OG Anunoby made driving dunk, assist by Kyle Lowry 13-19
3:44   Personal foul on Kyle Lowry  
3:33 +2 Julius Randle made floating jump shot 13-21
3:20   Serge Ibaka missed floating jump shot  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
3:08 +3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot 13-24
2:46   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Damyean Dotson  
2:35   Damyean Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:33   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
2:32 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk 13-26
2:07   Shooting foul on Elfrid Payton  
2:07 +1 Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws 14-26
2:07 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-26
1:48   Julius Randle missed jump shot  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
1:35 +2 Serge Ibaka made driving layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 17-26
1:21 +2 Frank Ntilikina made driving layup, assist by Mitchell Robinson 17-28
0:57 +3 Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terence Davis 20-28
0:35   Kevin II Knox missed driving layup, blocked by Serge Ibaka  
0:34   Offensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
0:32   Kevin II Knox missed layup, blocked by Kyle Lowry  
0:31   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
0:27   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed driving layup  
0:27   TOR team rebound  
0:21   Norman Powell missed driving layup  
0:19   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
0:03   Personal foul on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
0:00   Frank Ntilikina missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   NY team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
TOR Raptors 36
NY Knicks 25

Time Team Play Score
11:47   Kevin II Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:43   Offensive rebound by Frank Ntilikina  
11:40 +2 Damyean Dotson made jump shot, assist by Frank Ntilikina 20-30
11:21 +3 Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 23-30
11:01   Kevin II Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
10:56 +3 Damyean Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Frank Ntilikina 23-33
10:41   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
10:29   Kevin II Knox missed layup  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
10:23 +2 Terence Davis made layup 25-33
9:58   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
9:37   Serge Ibaka missed jump shot  
9:35   Offensive rebound by Norman Powell  
9:32 +2 Norman Powell made dunk 27-33
9:16   Personal foul on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
9:08 +2 Bobby Portis made jump shot, assist by Frank Ntilikina 27-35
8:51   Norman Powell missed jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Frank Ntilikina  
8:45   Frank Ntilikina missed driving layup, blocked by Serge Ibaka  
8:45   NY team rebound  
8:37 +3 Damyean Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot 27-38
8:13 +3 Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 30-38
7:54 +2 Damyean Dotson made turnaround jump shot 30-40
7:32 +2 Serge Ibaka made hook shot 32-40
7:15   Bobby Portis missed jump shot  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
6:56 +2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made layup 34-40
6:30   Damyean Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
6:22   Personal foul on Frank Ntilikina  
6:14 +2 Fred VanVleet made jump shot 36-40
5:52   Out of bounds turnover on Damyean Dotson  
5:43 +3 Norman Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 39-40
5:21   Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
5:19   Shooting foul on Bobby Portis  
5:19 +1 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made 1st of 2 free throws 40-40
5:19   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Reggie Bullock  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Reggie Bullock  
5:01   Marcus Morris missed jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
4:53   Norman Powell missed driving layup  
4:51   Offensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
4:51   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed dunk  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
4:29   Marcus Morris missed driving layup, blocked by Pascal Siakam  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
4:23   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:21   Offensive rebound by Norman Powell  
4:15 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Norman Powell 43-40
3:56   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54   Offensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
3:43 +2 Bobby Portis made jump shot, assist by Marcus Morris 43-42
3:17 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk 45-42
2:55 +3 Elfrid Payton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 45-45
2:41 +2 Norman Powell made layup, assist by Marc Gasol 47-45
2:28   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:26   Offensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
2:23 +2 Julius Randle made layup, assist by Bobby Portis 47-47
2:09   Shooting foul on Reggie Bullock  
2:09 +1 Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws 48-47
2:09 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-47
2:00   Shooting foul on OG Anunoby  
2:00   Julius Randle missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:00   NY team rebound  
2:00 +1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-48
1:48 +2 Pascal Siakam made finger-roll layup 51-48
1:22   Elfrid Payton missed floating jump shot  
1:19   NY team rebound  
1:19   NY team rebound  
1:13 +2 Bobby Portis made layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 51-50
0:58   Offensive foul on Pascal Siakam  
0:58   Turnover on Pascal Siakam  
0:46 +3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 51-53
0:34 +3 Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot 54-53
0:26   Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:24   Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
0:19 +2 Pascal Siakam made finger-roll layup, assist by Fred VanVleet 56-53
0:01   Bad pass turnover on Elfrid Payton  
0:00   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   TOR team rebound  
0:00   TOR team rebound  
0:00   TOR team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
TOR Raptors 29
NY Knicks 26

Time Team Play Score
11:45   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
11:24 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 59-53
10:59   Taj Gibson missed layup  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
10:55 +3 Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 62-53
10:43 +2 Elfrid Payton made jump shot 62-55
10:43   Shooting foul on Fred VanVleet  
10:43   Elfrid Payton missed free throw  
10:41   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
10:27   Personal foul on Julius Randle  
10:18 +2 Pascal Siakam made jump shot 64-55
10:02   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
9:48 +2 Pascal Siakam made layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 66-55
9:48   Shooting foul on Marcus Morris  
9:48 +1 Pascal Siakam made free throw 67-55
9:33   Elfrid Payton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
9:27   Bad pass turnover on Marc Gasol, stolen by Julius Randle  
9:23 +3 Reggie Bullock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 67-58
9:07   Personal foul on Marcus Morris  
8:58   Pascal Siakam missed turnaround jump shot  
8:56   NY team rebound  
8:49 +2 Julius Randle made driving layup, assist by Reggie Bullock 67-60
8:49   Shooting foul on Marc Gasol  
8:49 +1 Julius Randle made free throw 67-61
8:38   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
8:23 +2 Elfrid Payton made layup, assist by Taj Gibson 67-63
8:02   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
7:51   Personal foul on Pascal Siakam  
7:41   Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Morris  
7:41   Violation  
7:25