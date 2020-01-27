DAL
OKC

No Text

Doncic scores 29, leads Mavericks past Thunder, 107-97

  • AP
  • Jan 27, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Luka Doncic had 29 points and 11 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 107-97 Monday on a night that offered several tributes to Kobe Bryant.

The Thunder's Chris Paul sat out for personal reasons a night after Bryant, one of the league's all-time greats, was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

When the game started following a moment of silence, the Mavericks took an 8-second violation in honor of the number Bryant wore to start his NBA career. The Thunder then took a 24-second shot clock violation in honor of the number Bryant wore later. After the two violations, the scoreboard clock read 11:24, and the 24-second clock below it had been reset to show 24 seconds.

Dallas controlled most of the game. The Mavericks led 59-47 at halftime and pushed the lead to 70-54 before the Thunder went on an 11-0 run. Dallas regained control and led 88-77 at the end of the third quarter. The Mavericks led by at least 10 points the entire fourth quarter.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 15 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Dallas.

Dennis Schroder scored 21 points for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 16 points but missed 15 of his 20 shots.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: C Willie Cauley-Stein, acquired in a trade with Golden State, did not play. Mavericks coach Rich Carlisle said before the game that Cauley-Stein had been with the team for less than 24 hours. ... Outrebounded the Thunder 56-48. ... Attempted 51 3-pointers and made 19. ... The Thunder scored zero points off the Mavericks' nine turnovers.

Thunder: Paul had joined Gilgeous-Alexander as the only Thunder players to start every game this season. In 47 games, he averages 17.2 points, 6.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds. ... Thunder guard Terrance Ferguson also sat out for personal reasons. ... C Nerlens Noel played with a mask after having surgery to replace a fractured cheek.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

Thunder: Visit the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

---

1st Quarter
DAL Mavericks 25
OKC Thunder 22

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:49   8-second violation turnover  
11:24   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:11   Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot  
11:09   Offensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
11:08   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
10:54 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made jump shot 0-2
10:34   Luka Doncic missed finger-roll layup  
10:34   DAL team rebound  
10:30 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made layup, assist by Luka Doncic 2-2
10:12 +2 Steven Adams made layup, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2-4
9:59 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 5-4
9:33   Steven Adams missed hook shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
9:21 +2 Luka Doncic made driving layup 7-4
9:14   Luguentz Dort missed layup  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
9:04   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
8:49   Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
8:41   Personal foul on Steven Adams  
8:38   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
8:27   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed reverse layup  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
8:20   Shooting foul on Luguentz Dort  
8:20 +1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 8-4
8:20 +1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-4
8:00   Danilo Gallinari missed jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
7:48   Kristaps Porzingis missed driving layup  
7:46   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
7:40 +3 Luguentz Dort made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danilo Gallinari 9-7
7:30 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 12-7
7:14   Shooting foul on Luka Doncic  
7:14 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 2 free throws 12-8
7:14 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-9
6:55   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
6:42 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 12-12
6:27   Seth Curry missed jump shot  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
6:16   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:12   Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
6:09   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:06   Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
5:52   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:52   OKC team rebound  
5:53   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
5:45   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
5:41   Shooting foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
5:41 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 2 free throws 12-13
5:41 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-14
5:30   Personal foul on Luguentz Dort  
5:16   Luka Doncic missed jump shot  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
5:10   Personal foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
4:57 +2 Nerlens Noel made alley-oop shot, assist by Danilo Gallinari 12-16
4:38 +2 Seth Curry made jump shot 14-16
4:22   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed floating jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
4:16   Delon Wright missed floating jump shot  
4:13   Offensive rebound by Delon Wright  
4:12 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 17-16
4:00   Shooting foul on Justin Jackson  
4:00 +1 Nerlens Noel made 1st of 2 free throws 17-17
4:00 +1 Nerlens Noel made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-18
3:48 +3 Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seth Curry 20-18
3:28   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed driving layup  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
3:22   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
3:02   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:58   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
2:50   Justin Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
2:40   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed driving layup, blocked by Maxi Kleber  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
2:36 +2 Luka Doncic made layup 22-18
2:36   Shooting foul on Nerlens Noel  
2:36   Luka Doncic missed free throw  
2:33   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
2:19   Deonte Burton missed driving layup  
2:17   Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
2:17 +2 Nerlens Noel made dunk 22-20
2:05   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
1:54   Hamidou Diallo missed layup  
1:53   Offensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
1:43 +2 Dennis Schroder made finger-roll layup 22-22
1:21 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Jackson 25-22
1:02   Dennis Schroder missed jump shot  
0:59   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
0:55   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:52   Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley  
0:38   Hamidou Diallo missed jump shot  
0:36   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
0:30   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:23   Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley  
0:02   Traveling violation turnover on Darius Bazley  
0:00   Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Brunson  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 34
OKC Thunder 25

Time Team Play Score
11:44   Deonte Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Jalen Brunson  
11:32   Bad pass turnover on Delon Wright, stolen by Dennis Schroder  
11:28   Offensive foul on Hamidou Diallo  
11:28   Turnover on Hamidou Diallo  
11:19   Shooting foul on Steven Adams  
11:19 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 1st of 2 free throws 26-22
11:19 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-22
11:01 +2 Dennis Schroder made floating jump shot, assist by Steven Adams 27-24
10:50 +3 Jalen Brunson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 30-24
10:40 +2 Hamidou Diallo made driving layup, assist by Dennis Schroder 30-26
10:32   Justin Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
10:23   Shooting foul on Delon Wright  
10:23 +1 Dennis Schroder made 1st of 2 free throws 30-27
10:23 +1 Dennis Schroder made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-28
10:09 +3 Justin Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Brunson 33-28
9:53 +3 Dennis Schroder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Deonte Burton 33-31
9:35 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made dunk, assist by Jalen Brunson 35-31
9:10 +3 Darius Bazley made 3-pt. jump shot 35-34
9:00   Jalen Brunson missed driving layup  
8:59   Offensive rebound by Delon Wright  
8:55 +2 Delon Wright made dunk 37-34
8:50   Deonte Burton missed driving layup  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
8:42   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:40   Offensive rebound by Delon Wright  
8:40 +2 Delon Wright made dunk 39-34
8:26   Deonte Burton missed driving layup, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
8:19   Lost ball turnover on Delon Wright  
8:19   Personal foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
8:07   Dennis Schroder missed jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
7:51   Delon Wright missed driving layup  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
7:45 +2 Deonte Burton made dunk, assist by Dennis Schroder 39-36
7:24 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made jump shot, assist by Justin Jackson 41-36
7:04   Darius Bazley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:01   Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
6:55   Deonte Burton missed driving layup, blocked by Justin Jackson  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Justin Jackson  
6:50   Justin Jackson missed layup  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley  
6:43   Darius Bazley missed layup  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
6:28   Jalen Brunson missed finger-roll layup  
6:25   Offensive rebound by Delon Wright  
6:25 +2 Delon Wright made dunk 43-36
6:08   Nerlens Noel missed jump shot  
6:06   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
5:59   Kristaps Porzingis missed driving layup  
5:58   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
5:56   Offensive foul on Dennis Schroder  
5:56   Turnover on Dennis Schroder  
5:56   Full timeout called  
5:39 +2 Jalen Brunson made fade-away jump shot 45-36
5:28   Shooting foul on Jalen Brunson  
5:28 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 45-37
5:28 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-38
5:18   Offensive foul on Jalen Brunson  
5:18   Turnover on Jalen Brunson  
5:05   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
4:48 +3 Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 48-38
4:33 +3 Deonte Burton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 48-41
4:19   Maxi Kleber missed layup  
4:17   OKC team rebound  
3:55   Luguentz Dort missed driving layup  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
3:40   Lost ball turnover on Seth Curry, stolen by Danilo Gallinari  
3:35   Danilo Gallinari missed layup  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
3:24   Luka Doncic missed driving layup  
3:22   Offensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
3:22 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made dunk 50-41
3:03 +2 Nerlens Noel made dunk, assist by Danilo Gallinari 50-43
3:03   Shooting foul on Maxi Kleber  
3:03 +1 Nerlens Noel made free throw 50-44
2:46 +2 Luka Doncic made layup 52-44
2:33   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:30   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
2:18 +3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot 55-44
2:02   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed layup  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
1:41   Out of bounds turnover on Maxi Kleber  
1:32   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
1:22   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed driving layup  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
1:10 +3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot 55-47
0:53   Shooting foul on Luguentz Dort  
0:53   Luka Doncic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:53   DAL team rebound  
0:53 +1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-47
0:36   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed finger-roll layup  
0:33   Dennis Schroder missed jump shot  
0:11 +3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot 59-47
0:02   Offensive foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
0:02   Turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
0:00   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   DAL team rebound  

3rd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 29
OKC Thunder 30

Time Team Play Score
11:41   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
11:22   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20