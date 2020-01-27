|
12:00
|
|
|
Jumpball
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
8-second violation turnover
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
24-second shot clock violation turnover
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder
|
|
10:54
|
|
+2
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made jump shot
|
0-2
|
10:34
|
|
|
Luka Doncic missed finger-roll layup
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
DAL team rebound
|
|
10:30
|
|
+2
|
Kristaps Porzingis made layup, assist by Luka Doncic
|
2-2
|
10:12
|
|
+2
|
Steven Adams made layup, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|
2-4
|
9:59
|
|
+3
|
Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic
|
5-4
|
9:33
|
|
|
Steven Adams missed hook shot
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis
|
|
9:21
|
|
+2
|
Luka Doncic made driving layup
|
7-4
|
9:14
|
|
|
Luguentz Dort missed layup
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Steven Adams
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Steven Adams
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed reverse layup
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Luguentz Dort
|
|
8:20
|
|
+1
|
Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws
|
8-4
|
8:20
|
|
+1
|
Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
9-4
|
8:00
|
|
|
Danilo Gallinari missed jump shot
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Kristaps Porzingis missed driving layup
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari
|
|
7:40
|
|
+3
|
Luguentz Dort made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danilo Gallinari
|
9-7
|
7:30
|
|
+3
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot
|
12-7
|
7:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Luka Doncic
|
|
7:14
|
|
+1
|
Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-8
|
7:14
|
|
+1
|
Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-9
|
6:55
|
|
|
Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari
|
|
6:42
|
|
+3
|
Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder
|
12-12
|
6:27
|
|
|
Seth Curry missed jump shot
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
OKC team rebound
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
24-second shot clock violation turnover
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dorian Finney-Smith
|
|
5:41
|
|
+1
|
Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-13
|
5:41
|
|
+1
|
Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-14
|
5:30
|
|
|
Personal foul on Luguentz Dort
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Luka Doncic missed jump shot
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dorian Finney-Smith
|
|
4:57
|
|
+2
|
Nerlens Noel made alley-oop shot, assist by Danilo Gallinari
|
12-16
|
4:38
|
|
+2
|
Seth Curry made jump shot
|
14-16
|
4:22
|
|
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed floating jump shot
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Delon Wright
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Delon Wright missed floating jump shot
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Delon Wright
|
|
4:12
|
|
+3
|
Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright
|
17-16
|
4:00
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Justin Jackson
|
|
4:00
|
|
+1
|
Nerlens Noel made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-17
|
4:00
|
|
+1
|
Nerlens Noel made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-18
|
3:48
|
|
+3
|
Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seth Curry
|
20-18
|
3:28
|
|
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed driving layup
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Delon Wright
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Seth Curry
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Justin Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed driving layup, blocked by Maxi Kleber
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic
|
|
2:36
|
|
+2
|
Luka Doncic made layup
|
22-18
|
2:36
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nerlens Noel
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Luka Doncic missed free throw
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Deonte Burton missed driving layup
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel
|
|
2:17
|
|
+2
|
Nerlens Noel made dunk
|
22-20
|
2:05
|
|
|
Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Hamidou Diallo missed layup
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo
|
|
1:43
|
|
+2
|
Dennis Schroder made finger-roll layup
|
22-22
|
1:21
|
|
+3
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Jackson
|
25-22
|
1:02
|
|
|
Dennis Schroder missed jump shot
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Hamidou Diallo missed jump shot
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Darius Bazley
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Brunson
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|