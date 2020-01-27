SAC
MIN

No Text

Hield rallies Kings to 133-129 OT win over Timberwolves

  • AP
  • Jan 27, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Buddy Hield scored a career-high 42 points to help the Sacramento Kings rally from a 27-point deficit for a 133-129 overtime victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

De'Aaron Fox scored 22 for the Kings, putting back the rebound of his intentionally missed free throw as part of a 33-11 run over the final 5:42 of regulation.

Andrew Wiggins had 36 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Timberwolves, who lost their 10th consecutive game.

With the Kings down three with 4.7 seconds left in regulation, Fox made his first free throw. He intentionally fired the second off the front of the rim, grabbed his own rebound and laid it in to tie the game with 3.6 seconds left.

Hield scored 18 points in the final 4:36 of regulation on a night that featured tributes to his childhood hero, Kobe Bryant. Fox scored 17 points in the second half and overtime. Nemanja Bjelica finished with 20 points.

The Timberwolves built their lead thanks to a franchise-record 23 3-pointers. Wiggins was 7 for 11 beyond the arc.

Robert Covington had 24 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 23 for Minnesota. It was the first time three Timberwolves have scored 20 or more points in a game since Dec. 13.

To open the game, both teams honored Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash. Minnesota took an 8-second backcourt violation and Sacramento took a 24-second shot-clock violation on the ensuing possession. While taking the 8-second violation, Wiggins placed the ball on the free throw line where Bryant scored to pass Michael Jordan for third place on the career scoring list on Dec. 14, 2014, at Target Center.

Minnesota hit 10 of its first 15 3-point attempts and shot 14 for 23 from 3 in the first half. That set a franchise record for 3s in a half and helped the Timberwolves to a 68-50 halftime lead.

The Timberwolves honored Bryant prior to tipoff with words from Towns, a video tribute and a moment of silence. Towns wore No. 24 and Covington wore No. 8 while being introduced as part of the starting lineup to honor Bryant. They donned their regular Nos. 32 and 33 before the opening tip.

TIP-INS

Kings: Forward Marvin Bagley III missed his third consecutive game with left foot soreness. ... Forward Richaun Holmes was out for the seventh straight game with right shoulder soreness. ... Kings coach Luke Walton was a teammate of Bryant's for nine seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Timberwolves: Guard Allen Crabbe did not play after suffering a left knee subluxation Saturday against Oklahoma City. ... Forward Jake Layman missed his 33rd consecutive game with a left toe sprain. Minnesota's eight first-quarter 3-pointers tied a franchise record for 3s in a quarter.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host Oklahoma City on Wednesday, their first home game since Jan. 15.

Timberwolves: At Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday to begin a two-game road trip.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
SAC Kings 24
MIN Timberwolves 37

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:48   8-second violation turnover  
11:24   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:08 +3 Karl-Anthony Towns made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 0-3
10:47 +2 Harrison Barnes made driving layup, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 2-3
10:28   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:25   Offensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
10:22 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 2-6
10:01 +2 Harrison Barnes made driving layup, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 4-6
9:38   Jarrett Culver missed layup, blocked by Nemanja Bjelica  
9:38   MIN team rebound  
9:36   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   MIN team rebound  
9:36   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
9:24   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
8:59   Shabazz Napier missed floating jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
8:47   De'Aaron Fox missed floating jump shot  
8:42   Offensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
8:42 +2 DeWayne Dedmon made dunk 6-6
8:30   Karl-Anthony Towns missed fade-away jump shot, blocked by DeWayne Dedmon  
8:27   MIN team rebound  
8:25   Andrew Wiggins missed jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
8:21   Shooting foul on Robert Covington  
8:21 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 1st of 2 free throws 7-6
8:21   De'Aaron Fox missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:18   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
8:13   Harrison Barnes missed floating jump shot  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
7:55 +2 Robert Covington made reverse layup, assist by Karl-Anthony Towns 7-8
7:45   Lost ball turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Jarrett Culver  
7:40   Personal foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
7:34   Andrew Wiggins missed layup  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
7:22   DeWayne Dedmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
7:13 +3 Karl-Anthony Towns made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 7-11
7:02 +3 Nemanja Bjelica made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 10-11
6:51 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot 10-14
6:35   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
6:24   Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   Offensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
6:09 +3 Shabazz Napier made 3-pt. jump shot 10-17
5:49   De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot  
5:47   MIN team rebound  
5:31 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made dunk, assist by Keita Bates-Diop 10-19
5:12   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
5:04   Keita Bates-Diop missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   Offensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
4:54   Karl-Anthony Towns missed hook shot  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
4:38   Bad pass turnover on Nemanja Bjelica, stolen by Jarrett Culver  
4:38   Personal foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
4:25   Shooting foul on Harry III Giles  
4:25 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made 1st of 2 free throws 10-20
4:25   Karl-Anthony Towns missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
4:09 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 13-20
4:00   Offensive foul on Karl-Anthony Towns  
4:00   Turnover on Karl-Anthony Towns  
3:49 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving dunk 15-20
3:21 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made hook shot, assist by Jarrett Culver 15-22
3:04 +2 Buddy Hield made fade-away jump shot, assist by Kent Bazemore 17-22
2:44 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made reverse layup 17-24
2:31   De'Aaron Fox missed driving layup, blocked by Karl-Anthony Towns  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Jordan McLaughlin  
2:27 +2 Keita Bates-Diop made driving layup, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 17-26
2:07 +2 Buddy Hield made jump shot 19-26
1:58   Personal foul on Kent Bazemore  
1:52 +2 Gorgui Dieng made layup, assist by Andrew Wiggins 19-28
1:35   Cory Joseph missed floating jump shot  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
1:23 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 19-31
1:07 +2 Harry III Giles made jump shot, assist by Buddy Hield 21-31
0:52 +3 Gorgui Dieng made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Okogie 21-34
0:43   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:40   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
0:28 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gorgui Dieng 21-37
0:07 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 24-37
0:00   Karl-Anthony Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   MIN team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
SAC Kings 26
MIN Timberwolves 31

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Buddy Hield missed jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
11:27   Shooting foul on Harry III Giles  
11:27   Robert Covington missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:27   MIN team rebound  
11:27 +1 Robert Covington made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-38
11:16   Shooting foul on Gorgui Dieng  
11:16 +1 Kent Bazemore made 1st of 2 free throws 25-38
11:16 +1 Kent Bazemore made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-38
10:59 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 26-41
10:48   Kent Bazemore missed jump shot, blocked by Gorgui Dieng  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
10:41 +2 Andrew Wiggins made layup, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 26-43
10:41   Shooting foul on Harry III Giles  
10:41   Andrew Wiggins missed free throw  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Anthony Tolliver  
10:22   Anthony Tolliver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:19   Offensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
10:12 +3 Kent Bazemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 29-43
9:57   Violation  
9:50 +2 Andrew Wiggins made finger-roll layup 29-45
9:31 +2 Buddy Hield made driving layup 31-45
9:21 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 31-48
9:14   Personal foul on Jordan McLaughlin  
8:58   DeWayne Dedmon missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Gorgui Dieng  
8:56   MIN team rebound  
8:36   Kelan Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
8:23   Out of bounds turnover on Buddy Hield  
8:16   Offensive foul on Robert Covington  
8:16   Turnover on Robert Covington  
7:55   Cory Joseph missed jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
7:35 +3 Jordan McLaughlin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 31-51
7:27   Personal foul on Keita Bates-Diop  
7:17 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made driving layup, assist by De'Aaron Fox 33-51
6:54   Gorgui Dieng missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
6:45   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed jump shot, blocked by Kelan Martin  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Keita Bates-Diop  
6:35 +2 Kelan Martin made driving layup, assist by Keita Bates-Diop 33-53
6:28   Shooting foul on Keita Bates-Diop  
6:28 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 1st of 2 free throws 34-53
6:28 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-53
6:07   Karl-Anthony Towns missed driving layup  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
5:58 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 38-53
5:43   Out of bounds turnover on Karl-Anthony Towns  
5:26   Lost ball turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Karl-Anthony Towns  
5:18   Kelan Martin missed floating jump shot  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
5:10   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Keita Bates-Diop  
4:49   Keita Bates-Diop missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
4:27   Offensive foul on Harrison Barnes  
4:27   Turnover on Harrison Barnes  
4:12   Shooting foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
4:12   Shabazz Napier missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:12   MIN team rebound  
4:12 +1 Shabazz Napier made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-54
3:54 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made layup, assist by Buddy Hield 40-54
3:39   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
3:25   Out of bounds turnover on Harrison Barnes  
3:16 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 40-57
3:00   Bad pass turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Shabazz Napier  
2:56 +2 Robert Covington made driving layup, assist by Shabazz Napier 40-59
2:56   Shooting foul on De'Aaron Fox  
2:56 +1 Robert Covington made free throw 40-60
2:47 +3 Nemanja Bjelica made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 43-60
2:36 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 43-63
2:16   De'Aaron Fox missed driving layup  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
2:00   Bad pass turnover on Shabazz Napier, stolen by Nemanja Bjelica  
1:58   Shooting foul on Robert Covington  
1:58 +1 Harrison Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws 44-63
1:58 +1 Harrison Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-63
1:43   Shooting foul on Buddy Hield  
1:43 +1 Josh Okogie made 1st of 2 free throws 45-64
1:43 +1 Josh Okogie made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-65
1:30 +2 Buddy Hield made driving layup, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 47-65
1:13 +3 Shabazz Napier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 47-68
0:50 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 50-68
0:32   Andrew Wiggins missed floating jump shot  
0:31   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
0:08   Nemanja Bjelica missed hook shot  
0:07   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
0:01   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Kelan Martin  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
SAC Kings 28
MIN Timberwolves 29

Time Team Play Score
11:47   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
11:24   Lost ball turnover on Karl-Anthony Towns, stolen by De'Aaron Fox  
11:21   Shooting foul on Jarrett Culver  
11:21   De'Aaron Fox missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:21   SAC team rebound  
11:21   De'Aaron Fox missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
11:09   Jarrett Culver missed reverse layup, blocked by DeWayne Dedmon  
11:07   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
10:57 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 53-68
10:44   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   MIN team rebound  
10:38 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 53-71
10:23   Offensive foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
10:23   Turnover on Nemanja Bjelica  
10:16   Out of bounds turnover on Jarrett Culver  
10:03   Personal foul on Robert Covington  
10:00 +2 De'Aaron Fox made layup, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 55-71
9:41 +3 Karl-Anthony Towns made 3-pt. jump shot 55-74
9:31   De'Aaron Fox missed layup, blocked by Shabazz Napier  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
9:32   Bad pass turnover on Shabazz Napier, stolen by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
9:31   Personal foul on Karl-Anthony Towns  
9:18 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made jump shot 57-74
8:57 +3 Keita Bates-Diop made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 57-77
8:43   Jumpball  
8:43   Lost ball turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Shabazz Napier  
8:34   Karl-Anthony Towns missed jump shot, blocked by DeWayne Dedmon  
8:30   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
8:19   DeWayne Dedmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Keita Bates-Diop  
8:06   Bad pass turnover on Karl-Anthony Towns, stolen by Nemanja Bjelica  
7:59   De'Aaron Fox missed layup  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
7:54