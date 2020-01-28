BOS
Hayward scores 29, Celtics hold off Heat 109-101

  • Jan 28, 2020

MIAMI (AP) �� The Eastern Conference standings are not difficult to decipher. There’s Milwaukee on top, and then a five-team race for second place.

And the Boston Celtics made the mess even messier.

Gordon Hayward scored 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Jaylen Brown added 25 points and the Celtics led most of the game on the way to beating the Miami Heat 109-101 on Tuesday night.

"Every game is important,” Hayward said. “Every single one we play is important in the playoff race. We're all so close together so ... each one we have to treat it like a playoff game. That's just how tight it is.”

Boston became the first East team to come into Miami and win this season; the rest of the conference had been 0-13 on the Heat floor.

The Celtics held Miami to 37% shooting, a season-worst at home and the third-worst effort in 47 Heat games this season.

“Their defense really jammed us up,��� Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after his team fell to 0-2 against Boston this season. “That’s two games that they’ve done it to us. We’re better than this ... and the little things matter against a good defensive team like this.”

Kemba Walker added 16 points and eight assists for Boston, which got 11 points from Marcus Smart and a 10-point, 11-rebound effort from Daniel Theis.

Toronto moved into second in the East, a game up on Miami. The Celtics are a half-game back of the Heat, No. 5 Philadelphia is a game behind Boston and No. 6 Indiana is only a half-game back of the 76ers.

Goran Dragic led Miami with 23 points and Jimmy Butler scored 20. Bam Adebayo had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Duncan Robinson scored 12 points for the Heat.

Boston outscored Miami 15-0 from 3-point range in the game’s first nine minutes, a big reason why the Celtics took control from the outset and built as much as a 13-point lead in the opening quarter. Miami went to zone and slowed the Celtics down, but it wasn't enough.

“Guys did a really good job of attacking it," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “Once we got a comfortable rhythm against it we were a little bit better. It's hard to score on those guys."

Miami took the lead on a pair of occasions in the second, only for a span of a couple minutes. The Celtics took a 53-48 lead into the half and watched Miami score to make it a one- or two-possession game time and time again down the stretch.

But the Heat never held the lead in the second half. Every time they got close, Boston had the answer and Smart’s 3-pointer with 1:50 left put Boston up by eight to all but seal matters.

The tributes to the life of Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, continued. Spoelstra, Stevens and their staffs wore Bryant’s signature sneakers - a gesture that other NBA coaches made Tuesday as well.

“It's about more than the player," Adebayo said. “It's about a lot more when you're honoring Kobe."

The Heat also displayed the numbers 8 and 24, Bryant’s two jersey numbers in the distinctive Los Angeles Lakers purple and gold, on an electronic sign attached to the basket stanchions.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Jayson Tatum (right groin strain) missed his third consecutive game. Tatum said he feels like he’s closing in on a return. “Obviously, with that type of an injury, we have to be very careful,” Stevens said. ... Enes Kanter (bruised right hip) also remained sidelined. ... The Celtics play four of their next five games against teams below the .500 mark.

Heat: Adebayo’s games-played streak reached 133, one away from Isaac Austin for the fourth-longest run in Heat history. If he plays in every game this season, he’ll reach No. 2 on the list and be six shy of matching Glen Rice’s team record of 174. ... Mike Matheson and Aaron Ekblad of the Florida Panthers were among those in attendance.

WALKER OLYMPICS?

Walker was part of USA Basketball this past summer for the World Cup in China, saying afterward that he wanted to be back with the team this summer for the Tokyo Olympics. He hasn’t wavered. “If they want me, I’m there,” Walker said Tuesday. USA Basketball is expected to announce a pool of players in the coming weeks, then will likely select the Olympic team before training camp this summer. The Olympics start July 24.

ALL-STAR RACE

Raptors coach Nick Nurse is now in the lead to coach the All-Star Game. The East coach will lead the team captained by Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Lakers’ Frank Vogel has already clinched the job of coaching the team that will be captained by LeBron James. The East coach will be the one from the team with the second-best record in the East after Sunday’s games; Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer has the Bucks way atop the East, but coached the All-Star Game last year and isn’t eligible this year.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Host Golden State on Thursday.

Heat: Visit Orlando on Saturday.

1st Quarter
BOS Celtics 36
MIA Heat 28

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:46 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaylen Brown 3-0
11:19   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
11:10 +2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 5-0
10:56   Bad pass turnover on Bam Adebayo, stolen by Kemba Walker  
10:51 +3 Jaylen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 8-0
10:38   Jimmy Butler missed jump shot  
10:38   MIA team rebound  
10:38   Personal foul on Gordon Hayward  
10:29 +2 Tyler Herro made jump shot 8-2
10:08   Daniel Theis missed jump shot  
10:03   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
10:03 +2 Daniel Theis made dunk 10-2
9:45 +2 Bam Adebayo made hook shot 10-4
9:27 +3 Gordon Hayward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Theis 13-4
9:13   Bam Adebayo missed hook shot, blocked by Daniel Theis  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
9:07   Kemba Walker missed jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
8:51   Tyler Herro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
8:40   Daniel Theis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
8:28   Shooting foul on Daniel Theis  
8:28 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 13-5
8:28 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-6
8:13   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
7:56   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
7:56   MIA team rebound  
7:52 +2 Tyler Herro made jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 13-8
7:39   Bad pass turnover on Kemba Walker, stolen by Jimmy Butler  
7:34 +2 Jimmy Butler made driving dunk 13-10
7:21   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
7:07   Tyler Herro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
6:54 +2 Gordon Hayward made running Jump Shot 15-10
6:42   Tyler Herro missed driving layup, blocked by Jaylen Brown  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
6:36 +2 Gordon Hayward made layup, assist by Jaylen Brown 17-10
6:16   Lost ball turnover on Meyers Leonard, stolen by Daniel Theis  
6:06   Shooting foul on Duncan Robinson  
6:06   Gordon Hayward missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:06   BOS team rebound  
6:06 +1 Gordon Hayward made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-10
5:47   Jimmy Butler missed running Jump Shot  
5:43   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
5:43 +2 Bam Adebayo made dunk 18-12
5:36   Personal foul on Bam Adebayo  
5:26 +2 Grant Williams made layup, assist by Jaylen Brown 20-12
5:14   Shooting foul on Jaylen Brown  
5:14 +1 Bam Adebayo made 1st of 2 free throws 20-13
5:14 +1 Bam Adebayo made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-14
5:04 +3 Jaylen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brad Wanamaker 23-14
4:51   Goran Dragic missed jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Brad Wanamaker  
4:37 +3 Jaylen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 26-14
4:28   Shooting foul on Gordon Hayward  
4:28 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 26-15
4:28 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-16
4:14   Shooting foul on Tyler Herro  
4:14   Gordon Hayward missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:14   BOS team rebound  
4:14 +1 Gordon Hayward made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-16
3:53   Bad pass turnover on Jimmy Butler, stolen by Marcus Smart  
3:49   Out of bounds turnover on Marcus Smart  
3:34   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
3:28 +2 Jaylen Brown made finger-roll layup, assist by Marcus Smart 29-16
3:18   Shooting foul on Grant Williams  
3:18 +1 Derrick Jones Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 29-17
3:18 +1 Derrick Jones Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-18
3:05   Jaylen Brown missed jump shot  
3:01   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  
2:56 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Johnson 29-21
2:46   Backcourt turnover on Jaylen Brown  
2:35   Derrick Jones Jr. missed finger-roll layup  
2:33   Defensive rebound by Brad Wanamaker  
2:28   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
2:14 +2 Goran Dragic made jump shot 29-23
2:01   Personal foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
1:49 +2 Semi Ojeleye made driving layup 31-23
1:31   Shooting foul on Semi Ojeleye  
1:31 +1 Goran Dragic made 1st of 2 free throws 31-24
1:31 +1 Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-25
1:10   Grant Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
1:00   missed driving layup  
0:57   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
0:43 +2 Kemba Walker made jump shot 33-25
0:26 +3 made 3-pt. jump shot 33-28
0:05 +3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 36-28
0:00   James Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Brad Wanamaker  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
BOS Celtics 17
MIA Heat 20

Time Team Play Score
11:43 +2 made finger-roll layup 36-30
11:25   Brad Wanamaker missed floating jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
11:18   Shooting foul on Marcus Smart  
11:18 +1 Goran Dragic made 1st of 2 free throws 36-31
11:18 +1 Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-32
11:03   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by  
10:48   Goran Dragic missed finger-roll layup  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
10:36   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
10:24 +3 made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 36-35
10:05 +2 Semi Ojeleye made jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 38-35
10:05   Shooting foul on Bam Adebayo  
10:05 +1 Semi Ojeleye made free throw 39-35
9:42   missed driving layup, blocked by Marcus Smart  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
9:35   Gordon Hayward missed hook shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
9:20 +2 Bam Adebayo made layup, assist by Duncan Robinson 39-37
8:56   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:52   Defensive rebound by  
8:42   missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
8:35   Shooting foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
8:35   Kemba Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:35   BOS team rebound  
8:35 +1 Kemba Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-37
8:23 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made layup, assist by Goran Dragic 40-39
8:08   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Smart, stolen by Jimmy Butler  
8:08   Bad pass turnover on Goran Dragic, stolen by Semi Ojeleye  
8:04   Lost ball turnover on Semi Ojeleye  
7:59   Derrick Jones Jr. missed alley-oop shot  
7:58   MIA team rebound  
7:52   Goran Dragic missed jump shot  
7:52   Goran Dragic missed jump shot  
7:48   Offensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
7:46 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made layup 40-41
7:28   Daniel Theis missed jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
7:13   Duncan Robinson missed hook shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
7:09   Marcus Smart missed driving layup  
7:09   BOS team rebound  
7:01   Bad pass turnover on Jaylen Brown, stolen by Bam Adebayo  
7:01   Bad pass turnover on Jaylen Brown, stolen by Bam Adebayo  
6:47   Offensive foul on Bam Adebayo  
6:47   Turnover on Bam Adebayo  
6:34   Jaylen Brown missed jump shot  
6:31   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
6:26 +2 Gordon Hayward made fade-away jump shot, assist by Jaylen Brown 42-41
6:03   Jimmy Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:03   MIA team rebound  
6:03   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
5:45   Semi Ojeleye missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:45   Semi Ojeleye missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:43   Offensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
5:42   Gordon Hayward missed jump shot  
5:42   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
5:38   Jumpball  
5:35   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
5:25   Jimmy Butler missed jump shot  
5:22   Offensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
5:14   Personal foul on Jaylen Brown  
5:08 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Johnson 42-44
4:49   Shooting foul on Chris Silva  
4:49 +1 Daniel Theis made 1st of 2 free throws 43-44
4:49 +1 Daniel Theis made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-44
4:37   James Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
4:25 +2 Kemba Walker made driving layup 46-44
4:25   Shooting foul on Chris Silva  
4:25 +1 Kemba Walker made free throw 47-44
4:16   Offensive foul on Jimmy Butler  
4:16   Turnover on Jimmy Butler  
3:51   Grant Williams missed hook shot  
3:47   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
3:45 +2 Daniel Theis made jump shot 49-44
3:35   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:34   BOS team rebound  
3:17   Kemba Walker missed driving layup  
3:17   Kemba Walker missed driving layup  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Chris Silva  
3:08   Tyler Herro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:05   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
3:01   Chris Silva missed jump shot  
3:01   Offensive rebound by Tyler Herro  
2:56 +2 Tyler Herro made dunk 49-46
2:35   Grant Williams missed turnaround jump shot  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Tyler Herro  
2:21   Tyler Herro missed jump shot  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
1:59 +2 Daniel Theis made floating jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 51-46
1:35   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:35   BOS team rebound  
1:25   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Smart, stolen by Chris Silva  
1:20 +2 Jimmy Butler made driving layup, assist by James Johnson 51-48
1:00   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:57   Defensive rebound by Tyler Herro  
0:45   Tyler Herro missed driving layup  
0:43   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
0:35   Marcus Smart missed reverse layup  
0:32   Defensive rebound by Chris Silva  
0:28   Personal foul on Grant Williams  
0:15   Offensive foul on Jimmy Butler  
0:15   Turnover on Jimmy Butler  
0:06 +2 Jaylen Brown made jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 53-48
0:00   James Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   MIA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  