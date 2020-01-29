CHI
Oladipo spurs late rally as Pacers run past Bulls in OT

  Jan 29, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Victor Oladipo's only 3-pointer tied the score with 10 seconds left in regulation, and Malcolm Brogdon scored seven of his 15 points in overtime, helping the Indiana Pacers rally for a 115-106 victory over Chicago on Wednesday night.

Oladipo had nine points in his first game back since suffering a season-ending knee injury last January. T.J. Warren had 25 points to lead the Pacers, who have won eight of their last 10. Brogdon also had eight rebounds and nine assists.

Chandler Hutchinson finished with a career-high 21 points, while Zach LaVine added 20 for Chicago, which lost its eighth straight in the series.

The night belonged to Oladipo, who hadn't played since rupturing a quad tendon in his right last year.

Coach Nate McMillan told reporters before the game that Oladipo would come off the bench and be limited to 24 minutes. When he entered the game with 4:12 left in the first quarter, Bulls coach Jim Boylen shook Oladipo's hand at the scorer's table, the crowd roared and waved gold placards with the words ''Ready 4 Action,'' and some Chicago players applauded, too.

Clearly, Oladipo was rusty. He was 2 of 8 from the field and 1 of 7 on 3s in 21 minutes. He had two rebounds, four assists and two turnovers.

But he capped a 7-0 run to close regulation with the 3 that tied the score at 100.

LaVine had a chance to win it but lost the ball on the way up on a 7-foot runner and the ball rolled out of bounds as the buzzer sounded.

It gave the Pacers a jolt of energy and they took full advantage.

Justin Holiday opened the overtime with a 3, Brogdon followed with a layup and another 3 before sealing it with a dunk with 1:16 to play.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Thaddeus Young scored 16 points in his return to Indiana. ... Cristiano Felicio had 11 points and eight rebounds. ... Chicago was 6 of 33 on 3s and had 18 turnovers. .... The Bulls had a two-game winning streak snapped and have now lost eight straight in Indianapolis. ... LaVine has scored 20 or more points in 16 consecutive games, the longest streak of his career. ... The Bulls played without five injured players including Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr. (sprained right ankle) and Otto Porter Jr.

Pacers: Domantas Sabonis had 15 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, his 37th double-double this season. ... Justin Holiday finished with 13 points and Jeremy Lamb had 10 points and five rebounds. ... Rookie Goga Bitadze had 10 points. ... Indiana was 7 of 27 on 3s. ... Warren has 23 games this season with 20 or more points. ... Myles Turner sat out with the flu.

UP NEXT

Chicago: Makes the second stop on its three-game trip Friday at Brooklyn.

Indiana: Hosts New York on Saturday, looking for its eighth consecutive victory in the series.

1st Quarter
CHI Bulls 24
IND Pacers 25

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:39   8-second violation turnover  
11:14   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:03 +2 Thaddeus Young made turnaround jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 2-0
10:42   Domantas Sabonis missed hook shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
10:19 +2 Tomas Satoransky made floating jump shot, assist by Kris Dunn 4-0
9:53   Jeremy Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:48   Offensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
9:46 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made floating jump shot 4-2
9:31   Tomas Satoransky missed floating jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
9:17 +2 Domantas Sabonis made layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 4-4
8:54 +2 Tomas Satoransky made finger-roll layup 6-4
8:32   JaKarr Sampson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
8:18   Bad pass turnover on Kris Dunn, stolen by Malcolm Brogdon  
8:14 +2 Jeremy Lamb made finger-roll layup 6-6
8:01   Bad pass turnover on Luke Kornet, stolen by T.J. Warren  
7:57 +2 T.J. Warren made finger-roll layup 6-8
7:35   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
7:17 +2 Domantas Sabonis made layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 6-10
7:03   Thaddeus Young missed layup, blocked by JaKarr Sampson  
6:59   Defensive rebound by JaKarr Sampson  
6:52 +2 T.J. Warren made floating jump shot 6-12
6:33   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by JaKarr Sampson  
6:18   Jeremy Lamb missed jump shot  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
6:09 +2 Kris Dunn made finger-roll layup 8-12
5:48   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:43   Offensive rebound by JaKarr Sampson  
5:40   T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:36   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
5:34   T.J. Warren missed floating jump shot  
5:30   Offensive rebound by JaKarr Sampson  
5:30 +2 JaKarr Sampson made dunk 8-14
5:09 +2 Thaddeus Young made reverse layup, assist by Zach LaVine 10-14
4:50   Jeremy Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:45   Offensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
4:45 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made dunk 10-16
4:32 +2 Thaddeus Young made hook shot, assist by Kris Dunn 12-16
4:12   Shooting foul on Thaddeus Young  
4:12   Domantas Sabonis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:12   IND team rebound  
4:12 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-17
3:53   Out of bounds turnover on Zach LaVine  
3:45   Victor Oladipo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
3:34 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup 14-17
3:23 +2 Domantas Sabonis made finger-roll layup, assist by Victor Oladipo 14-19
3:05   Zach LaVine missed driving layup  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
2:58   Offensive foul on T.J. Warren  
2:58   Turnover on T.J. Warren  
2:43   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
2:28   T.J. Warren missed floating jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
2:16 +2 Denzel Valentine made floating jump shot 16-19
1:52 +2 Goga Bitadze made jump shot, assist by Victor Oladipo 16-21
1:35 +2 Chandler Hutchison made dunk, assist by Zach LaVine 18-21
1:26 +2 Victor Oladipo made floating jump shot 18-23
1:09 +2 Zach LaVine made layup, assist by Cristiano Felicio 20-23
0:57   Goga Bitadze missed hook shot  
0:55   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
0:44 +2 Cristiano Felicio made hook shot 22-23
0:30   Goga Bitadze missed jump shot  
0:26   Defensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison  
0:24 +2 Chandler Hutchison made finger-roll layup 24-23
0:24   Violation  
0:06   Shooting foul on Coby White  
0:06 +1 Victor Oladipo made 1st of 2 free throws 24-24
0:06 +1 Victor Oladipo made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-25
0:00   Coby White missed jump shot  
0:00   CHI team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
CHI Bulls 27
IND Pacers 30

Time Team Play Score
11:47 +3 Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 24-28
11:29   Shooting foul on Justin Holiday  
11:29 +1 Chandler Hutchison made 1st of 2 free throws 25-28
11:29   Chandler Hutchison missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott  
11:15   Out of bounds turnover on Goga Bitadze  
11:01   Chandler Hutchison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Goga Bitadze  
10:49 +2 T.J. McConnell made reverse layup 25-30
10:32   Denzel Valentine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Offensive rebound by Coby White  
10:27   Denzel Valentine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Goga Bitadze  
10:19   Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Denzel Valentine  
10:09 +2 Luke Kornet made dunk, assist by Denzel Valentine 27-30
9:53   Bad pass turnover on Jeremy Lamb, stolen by Denzel Valentine  
9:49   Out of bounds turnover on Ryan Arcidiacono  
9:33 +2 Doug McDermott made dunk, assist by T.J. McConnell 27-32
9:16   Lost ball turnover on Coby White, stolen by Jeremy Lamb  
9:13 +2 Jeremy Lamb made dunk, assist by Doug McDermott 27-34
9:02 +2 Chandler Hutchison made floating jump shot 29-34
8:46 +2 Doug McDermott made layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis 29-36
8:30   Denzel Valentine missed floating jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
8:21   Bad pass turnover on T.J. McConnell, stolen by Denzel Valentine  
8:16   Out of bounds turnover on Denzel Valentine  
8:01   Shooting foul on Ryan Arcidiacono  
8:01 +1 Justin Holiday made 1st of 2 free throws 29-37
8:01 +1 Justin Holiday made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-38
7:41 +2 Ryan Arcidiacono made finger-roll layup, assist by Chandler Hutchison 31-38
7:30   Personal foul on Cristiano Felicio  
7:22 +3 Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 31-41
7:06   Personal foul on Jeremy Lamb  
6:55 +2 Chandler Hutchison made finger-roll layup, assist by Zach LaVine 33-41
6:34   Doug McDermott missed layup, blocked by Ryan Arcidiacono  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono  
6:30 +2 Chandler Hutchison made dunk, assist by Ryan Arcidiacono 35-41
6:07   Domantas Sabonis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
5:52   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:50   IND team rebound  
5:33 +2 T.J. Warren made layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis 35-43
5:05 +2 Chandler Hutchison made floating jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 37-43
4:49 +2 T.J. Warren made layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 37-45
4:35   Zach LaVine missed driving layup  
4:32   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
4:32 +2 Cristiano Felicio made dunk 39-45
4:18   Victor Oladipo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison  
4:08 +3 Thaddeus Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach LaVine 42-45
3:50 +2 Domantas Sabonis made finger-roll layup, assist by Victor Oladipo 42-47
3:35 +2 Cristiano Felicio made reverse layup, assist by Tomas Satoransky 44-47
3:25   Malcolm Brogdon missed driving layup  
3:23   Offensive rebound by Doug McDermott  
3:23   Doug McDermott missed hook shot, blocked by Chandler Hutchison  
3:20   Offensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
3:19   T.J. Warren missed driving layup  
3:18   IND team rebound  
3:11   Bad pass turnover on Victor Oladipo, stolen by Tomas Satoransky  
3:03   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
2:46 +3 T.J. Warren made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 44-50
2:27   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
2:12   Victor Oladipo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
1:58   Cristiano Felicio missed layup  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
1:54   Out of bounds turnover on Malcolm Brogdon  
1:42   Shooting foul on Domantas Sabonis  
1:42 +1 Zach LaVine made 1st of 2 free throws 45-50
1:42 +1 Zach LaVine made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-50
1:20 +2 Justin Holiday made jump shot 46-52
1:07 +3 Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot 49-52
0:53   Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Brogdon, stolen by Tomas Satoransky  
0:50 +2 Kris Dunn made layup, assist by Tomas Satoransky 51-52
0:41   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:38   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
0:38   Domantas Sabonis missed dunk  
0:38   Offensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
0:38 +2 T.J. Warren made dunk 51-54
0:38   Shooting foul on Cristiano Felicio  
0:38 +1 T.J. Warren made free throw 51-55
0:32   Zach LaVine missed driving layup  
0:29   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
0:12   Victor Oladipo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:08   Offensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
0:08   Justin Holiday missed dunk  
0:07   Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
0:00   Lost ball turnover on Zach LaVine, stolen by Malcolm Brogdon  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
CHI Bulls 29
IND Pacers 25

Time Team Play Score
11:51   Violation  
11:37   Domantas Sabonis missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Luke Kornet  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
11:37   Personal foul on Domantas Sabonis  
11:28 +2 Thaddeus Young made hook shot, assist by Kris Dunn 53-55
11:07   Domantas Sabonis missed jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
10:57 +2 Zach LaVine made finger-roll layup 55-55
10:57   Shooting foul on T.J. Warren  
10:57 +1 Zach LaVine made free throw 56-55
10:37   JaKarr Sampson missed layup  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
10:27 +2 Luke Kornet made dunk, assist by Zach LaVine 58-55
10:11   Lost ball turnover on T.J. Warren, stolen by Kris Dunn  
9:51   Out of bounds turnover on Thaddeus Young  
9:47 +2 T.J. Warren made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 58-57
9:33   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
9:13   Domantas Sabonis missed hook shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Luke Kornet  
9:06   Shooting foul on Domantas Sabonis  
9:06 +1 Zach LaVine made 1st of 2 free throws 59-57
9:06   Zach LaVine missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
8:49 +2 Jeremy Lamb made fade-away jump shot 59-59
8:35   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   IND team rebound  
8:19 +2 T.J. Warren made fade-away jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 59-61
8:04   Bad pass turnover on Tomas Satoransky, stolen by Jeremy Lamb  
7:59 +3 T.J. Warren made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 59-64
7:47   Personal foul on Domantas Sabonis  
7:44   Offensive foul on Thaddeus Young  
7:44   Turnover on Thaddeus Young  
7:34   3-second violation turnover on Goga Bitadze  
7:18 +2 Kris Dunn made layup 61-64
7:08   Shooting foul on Kris Dunn  
7:08   Malcolm Brogdon missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:08   IND team rebound  
7:08   Malcolm Brogdon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn  
6:45   Shooting foul on JaKarr Sampson  
6:45   Cristiano Felicio missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:45   CHI team rebound  
6:45 +1 Cristiano Felicio made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-64
6:30   Jeremy Lamb missed jump shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
6:10 +2 Thaddeus Young made layup 64-64
5:52   Personal foul on Cristiano Felicio  
5:52   Violation  
5:45   Goga Bitadze missed layup  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
5:40 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach LaVine