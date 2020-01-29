MEM
Brooks scores 27 as Grizzlies battle past Knicks 127-106

  • AP
  • Jan 29, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) Dillon Brooks scored 27 points, Ja Morant had 18 points and 10 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies cruised to their fourth straight victory, beating the New York Knicks 127-106 on Wednesday night.

Tempers flared with 48 seconds left in regulation when Knicks guard Elfrid Payton knocked Memphis' Jae Crowder into the first row after Crowder attempted a 3-pointer following the steal of an errant inbound pass by Julius Randle.

Crowder and New York's Marcus Morris Sr. were ejected for instigating the fight. Payton was assessed a flagrant 2 foul, which carried an automatic ejection.

The victory put Memphis at .500 (24-24) for the first time in almost 13 months.

Jonas Valenciunas had 12 points and 13 rebounds and Crowder finished with 18 points and eight assists for the Grizzlies, who have won 11 of their last 13 games.

Randle had 16 points and 15 rebounds, and Payton finished with 15 points and 11 assists for New York, which has lost seven of 10.

Coming off a home win over Denver on Tuesday night, Memphis distanced itself from New York by scoring seven straight points to start the third quarter for a 66-52 lead.

The Grizzlies increased their lead to 82-60 on three free throws with 6:62 left in the period after Knicks reserve guard Reggie Bullock protested a foul call as Morant went up for a shot and picked up a technical foul.

New York cut the lead 96-86 on a pair of free throws by Wayne Ellington to start the fourth quarter. Memphis then pulled away with a 7-0 spurt, moving out to a 103-86 lead on a layup by Jackson Jr. with 9:56 left in regulation.

Brooks finished the first half with 19 points, shooting 7 for 10 from the floor, to help the Grizzlies build a 59-52 lead at the end of the second quarter.

TIP INS

Grizzlies: The last time Memphis had a .500 record was Dec. 31, 2018, following a loss at Houston that evened their record at 18-18. The defeat was the second of six straight. . Each starter finished in double figures. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 10 points. . Reserve Brandon Clarke had 17 points.

Knicks: Marcus Morris scored 17 points.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

Knicks: Visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.

---

1st Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 32
NY Knicks 32

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:43 +2 Taj Gibson made layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 0-2
11:15   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed jump shot  
11:14   MEM team rebound  
11:00 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made hook shot 2-2
10:43   Taj Gibson missed jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
10:33   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed floating jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
10:26   Shooting foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
10:26   Julius Randle missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:26   NY team rebound  
10:26 +1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-3
10:14 +2 Ja Morant made driving layup 4-3
10:02 +2 Reggie Bullock made layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 4-5
9:49   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Taj Gibson  
9:49   NY team rebound  
9:34   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:33   MEM team rebound  
9:33   Personal foul on Taj Gibson  
9:24   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
9:19   Violation  
9:12 +2 Elfrid Payton made driving layup 4-7
9:00 +2 Dillon Brooks made jump shot 6-7
8:43   Reggie Bullock missed jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
8:33   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
8:24   Offensive foul on Marcus Morris  
8:24   Turnover on Marcus Morris  
8:07 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made hook shot 8-7
7:49   Julius Randle missed jump shot  
7:47   MEM team rebound  
7:35 +3 Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonas Valanciunas 11-7
7:19 +3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 11-10
7:14   Personal foul on Marcus Morris  
7:14   Personal foul on Marcus Morris  
7:08   Ja Morant missed alley-oop shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
6:58 +2 Julius Randle made jump shot 11-12
6:43 +2 Ja Morant made floating jump shot 13-12
6:24   Reggie Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
6:14 +2 Dillon Brooks made driving layup 15-12
6:14   Shooting foul on Kevin II Knox  
6:14 +1 Dillon Brooks made free throw 16-12
6:01   Kevin II Knox missed jump shot  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Tyus Jones  
5:47   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
5:27   Julius Randle missed fade-away jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
5:18 +3 Tyus Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 19-12
5:06   Elfrid Payton missed jump shot  
5:08   Elfrid Payton missed jump shot  
5:06   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
5:00   Bad pass turnover on Tyus Jones, stolen by Elfrid Payton  
4:50 +3 Damyean Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 19-15
4:38 +2 Dillon Brooks made driving layup 21-15
4:26 +3 Damyean Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 21-18
4:13   Bad pass turnover on Dillon Brooks, stolen by Mitchell Robinson  
4:10 +2 Mitchell Robinson made alley-oop shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 21-20
3:59   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:57   Defensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
3:48   Kevin II Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:46   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
3:42 +2 Kevin II Knox made driving layup, assist by Mitchell Robinson 21-22
3:26   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Anderson, stolen by Dennis Smith Jr.  
3:18 +2 Julius Randle made driving dunk, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 21-24
3:08 +2 Dillon Brooks made fade-away jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 23-24
2:56   Shooting foul on Tyus Jones  
2:56 +1 Dennis Smith Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 23-25
2:56   Dennis Smith Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:55   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
2:55   Personal foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
2:43   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Marko Guduric  
2:31 +3 Tyus Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Clarke 26-25
2:07   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
2:07   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
2:05   Offensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
2:04   Lost ball turnover on Jaren Jackson Jr., stolen by Dennis Smith Jr.  
1:57   Bad pass turnover on Dennis Smith Jr., stolen by Brandon Clarke  
1:51   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Dennis Smith Jr.  
1:32 +2 Dennis Smith Jr. made jump shot 26-27
1:22 +2 Brandon Clarke made floating jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 28-27
1:04 +2 Bobby Portis made jump shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 28-29
0:50 +2 Kyle Anderson made floating jump shot, assist by Jaren Jackson Jr. 30-29
0:36 +3 Kevin II Knox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damyean Dotson 30-32
0:17 +2 Brandon Clarke made floating jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 32-32
0:02   Dennis Smith Jr. missed jump shot  
0:02   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  

2nd Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 27
NY Knicks 20

Time Team Play Score
11:47   Kyle Anderson missed floating jump shot  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
11:29   Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
11:02 +3 Marko Guduric made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 35-32
10:54   Out of bounds turnover on Dennis Smith Jr.  
10:54   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
10:54   Ja Morant missed free throw  
10:54   MEM team rebound  
10:39   Solomon Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Dennis Smith Jr.  
10:26   Out of bounds turnover on Dennis Smith Jr.  
10:15 +2 Brandon Clarke made floating jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 37-32
9:57   Mitchell Robinson missed alley-oop shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Marko Guduric  
9:53   Offensive foul on Brandon Clarke  
9:53   Turnover on Brandon Clarke  
9:34 +2 Bobby Portis made hook shot 37-34
9:14   Brandon Clarke missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
9:13   Offensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
9:10 +2 Brandon Clarke made dunk 39-34
8:53   Bobby Portis missed jump shot  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
8:48 +2 Ja Morant made alley-oop shot, assist by Kyle Anderson 41-34
8:32   Marcus Morris missed jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Solomon Hill  
8:17   Josh Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Reggie Bullock  
8:07   Marcus Morris missed layup  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
7:46   Jonas Valanciunas missed jump shot  
7:47   NY team rebound  
7:35   Personal foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
7:20 +2 Elfrid Payton made jump shot, assist by Reggie Bullock 41-36
7:07 +2 Ja Morant made floating jump shot 43-36
6:59   Elfrid Payton missed driving layup, blocked by Ja Morant  
6:59   NY team rebound  
6:56   Marcus Morris missed jump shot  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
6:49 +2 Dillon Brooks made layup, assist by Ja Morant 45-36
6:22   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:20   NY team rebound  
6:18 +2 Reggie Bullock made layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 45-38
6:07   Jonas Valanciunas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
5:48   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Morris, stolen by Jonas Valanciunas  
5:41 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Solomon Hill 48-38
5:24   Marcus Morris missed floating jump shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
5:12   Tyus Jones missed driving layup, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
5:05 +2 Elfrid Payton made driving layup 48-40
4:51   Out of bounds turnover on Jonas Valanciunas  
4:33   Reggie Bullock missed jump shot  
4:32   NY team rebound  
4:28   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
4:19   Bad pass turnover on Jae Crowder, stolen by Mitchell Robinson  
4:15 +2 Elfrid Payton made driving layup 48-42
4:15   Shooting foul on Jae Crowder  
4:15   Elfrid Payton missed free throw  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
4:01   Shooting foul on Reggie Bullock  
4:01 +1 Dillon Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 49-42
4:01 +1 Dillon Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-42
3:49   Shooting foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
3:49 +1 Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws 50-43
3:49   Julius Randle missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:47   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
3:35 +3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 50-46
3:22   Dillon Brooks missed fade-away jump shot  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
3:13   Elfrid Payton missed driving layup  
3:08   Offensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
3:08 +2 Elfrid Payton made dunk 50-48
2:56   Jonas Valanciunas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
2:41 +2 Mitchell Robinson made alley-oop shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 50-50
2:22   Jonas Valanciunas missed layup, blocked by Marcus Morris  
2:21   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
2:13   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
2:04 +2 Brandon Clarke made layup, assist by Ja Morant 52-50
1:40   Reggie Bullock missed jump shot  
1:38   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
1:28 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 55-50
1:08   Elfrid Payton missed driving layup, blocked by Brandon Clarke  
1:06   Offensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
1:05 +2 Marcus Morris made dunk 55-52
0:49   Shooting foul on Elfrid Payton  
0:49 +1 Jonas Valanciunas made 1st of 2 free throws 56-52
0:49 +1 Jonas Valanciunas made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-52
0:40   Out of bounds turnover on Julius Randle  
0:35   Shooting foul on Julius Randle  
0:35 +1 Ja Morant made 1st of 2 free throws 58-52
0:35 +1 Ja Morant made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-52
0:22   Marcus Morris missed jump shot  
0:19   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
0:03   Jonas Valanciunas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
0:00   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   NY team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 37
NY Knicks 32

Time Team Play Score
11:45 +2 Jaren Jackson Jr. made driving layup 61-52
11:32   Julius Randle missed jump shot  
11:31   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
11:26   Elfrid Payton missed jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
11:20   Personal foul on Marcus Morris  
11:14