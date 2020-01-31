DAL
Harden has 35 as Rockets beat Mavericks 128-121

HOUSTON (AP) Houston's small lineup played big on Friday night to give the Rockets a win over the Dallas Mavericks.

James Harden scored 35 points, Russell Westbrook added 32 and the Rockets built a big lead and held on for a 128-121 victory.

Harden grabbed a season-high 16 rebounds for a Rockets team playing with a starting lineup that had no player taller than 6-foot-6 with Clint Capela out with a bruised heel.

Harden said it's fun to play with such a small lineup, but admitted it can be difficult, especially facing a team with a big man as good as Kristaps Porzingis.

“It's challenging, especially when you have to guard bigger guys," Harden said. “Porzingis under the basket can bring the competitiveness out of you and you have to compete, and you have to be physical and that's when you rely on your teammates."

Harden faced Porzingis for the opening tip and said he doesn't remember lining up for that since he was in high school.

The Rockets led by 16 points entering the fourth quarter on a night when Mavericks star Luka Doncic sat out with a sprained right ankle that is expected to keep him out at least six games.

But the Mavericks started out the fourth quarter strong and got within four with about 5 minutes left.

Austin Rivers made a 3-pointer to stretch Houston’s advantage to 113-106 after that. Harden stole the ball from Porzingis seconds later and finished the fast break with a layup.

But Dallas wouldn’t go away and cut the lead to four twice after that with the second time coming with about 90 seconds left when Tim Hardaway Jr. was fouled on a 3-pointer and made the free throw for a four-point play.

Harden made a 3-pointer to pad Houston’s lead after Hardaway’s play, and the Rockets were able to hold on for the victory.

Porzingis had 35 points and 12 rebounds as the Mavericks lost their second game in a row.

“In the end the 3s got us and it's hard fighting an uphill battle and getting back after being down by (16)," Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. “I like a lot of things but they're a good team and they force you into some tough situations."

Coach Mike D'Antoni said if Capela remains out and they need to go to the smaller lineup more often, they'll have to guard much better.

“You've got to hunker down and let's go and get in front of guys," he said. “If we do that and we get conscientious about boxing out and getting back, we could make this lineup pretty good."

The Mavericks scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter, capped by a 3-pointer from Seth Curry, to cut the deficit to 101-92. Dallas was still down by nine when Harden entered the game for the first time in the fourth quarter with about 9 minutes to go.

But his presence didn’t stop the Mavericks’ charge. Dallas used a 7-1 spurt, with five points from Delon Wright, to get within 107-104 and make Houston coach Mike D’Antoni call a timeout to try and get his team on track.

Houston got its first field goal in almost 3 ½ minutes after that when Harden made a 3-point play midway through the quarter.

The Rockets had a five-point lead at halftime and had pushed it to 85-70 with 7 minutes left in the third quarter. Houston got 3-pointers from Danuel House, P.J. Tucker and Eric Gordon in that stretch and got two dunks after steals to help build the lead.

Houston led by 17 later in the third before the Mavericks used an 8-2 run, with the first five points from Porzingis, to get within 94-83.

But Westbrook took over after that, scoring the next five points before throwing an alley-oop to Ben McLemore, who finished with a dunk, to push the lead to 101-83. Westbrook smiled broadly and raised his arms to encourage the crowd to cheer when the Mavericks called a timeout after that play.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Carlisle got a technical foul in the second quarter for arguing about a foul call. ... Hardaway had 15 points. ... Curry added 16 points off the bench.

Rockets: Capela sat out for the second time in three games because a bruised heel that has bothered him for weeks. D’Antoni said he’s day to day with the injury. ... Houston scored at least 100 points through three quarters for the fifth time this season and improved to 34-0 when the team has scored 100 points before the fourth quarter under D’Antoni.

REMEMBERING KOBE

The Rockets had a tribute to Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and the seven others who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday before Friday’s game. They played a video featuring clips of the Lakers star and his daughter with many current and former Rockets, before putting pictures of the nine victims on the screen and observing a 24-second moment of silence. Bryant wore No. 24 for the second part of his career with the Lakers.

DONCIC’S INJURY

Doncic was injured during a scrimmage in practice on Thursday and Carlisle said before the game that he'd be out until at least Feb. 10.

Carlisle added that he expects that Doncic will be healthy in time to participate in the All-Star Game after he was selected to the team for the first time and voted a starter.

Carlisle said the Mavericks expect to have an update on Doncic's condition on Feb. 8, which is the day of the sixth game.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host Atlanta on Saturday night.

Rockets: Host New Orleans on Sunday.

1st Quarter
DAL Mavericks 28
HOU Rockets 35

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:32 +2 J.J. Barea made finger-roll layup, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 2-0
11:15   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
10:55   J.J. Barea missed fade-away jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Eric Gordon  
10:46   James Harden missed floating jump shot  
10:43   Offensive rebound by James Harden  
10:39   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
10:26 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made jump shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 4-0
10:15 +3 Eric Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 4-3
10:02   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
9:55 +2 Eric Gordon made finger-roll layup, assist by James Harden 4-5
9:40   Shooting foul on P.J. Tucker  
9:40 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 1st of 2 free throws 5-5
9:40 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-5
9:32   James Harden missed floating jump shot, blocked by Ryan Broekhoff  
9:32   HOU team rebound  
9:26 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 6-8
9:12   Ryan Broekhoff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
8:59   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
8:50   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
8:43   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
8:31 +2 J.J. Barea made driving layup 8-8
8:25   Shooting foul on Ryan Broekhoff  
8:25 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 8-9
8:25 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-10
8:08   Lost ball turnover on Tim Hardaway Jr., stolen by P.J. Tucker  
7:59 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 8-13
7:40   Shooting foul on Russell Westbrook  
7:40 +1 J.J. Barea made 1st of 2 free throws 9-13
7:40 +1 J.J. Barea made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-13
7:22   Danuel House Jr. missed reverse layup  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
7:13   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:13   HOU team rebound  
6:52   Danuel House Jr. missed driving layup  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Ryan Broekhoff  
6:42   Ryan Broekhoff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:40   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
6:35   James Harden missed driving layup, blocked by Dorian Finney-Smith  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
6:28 +3 Ryan Broekhoff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.J. Barea 13-13
6:18 +2 Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup 13-15
6:07   J.J. Barea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:06   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
6:02 +2 Russell Westbrook made floating jump shot 13-17
6:02   Shooting foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
6:02 +1 Russell Westbrook made free throw 13-18
5:51 +3 Ryan Broekhoff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.J. Barea 16-18
5:30   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Ryan Broekhoff  
5:09 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.J. Barea 19-18
4:59   Personal foul on Ryan Broekhoff  
4:49   James Harden missed floating jump shot  
4:47   Offensive rebound by Thabo Sefolosha  
4:43 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup, assist by Thabo Sefolosha 19-20
4:26   Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
4:13 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thabo Sefolosha 19-23
3:57   J.J. Barea missed driving layup, blocked by Danuel House Jr.  
3:57   DAL team rebound  
3:47   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
3:38   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:37   Offensive rebound by Thabo Sefolosha  
3:31   Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
3:13 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 22-23
2:46 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot 22-26
2:26   Maxi Kleber missed floating jump shot  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Thabo Sefolosha  
2:22   Bad pass turnover on Thabo Sefolosha, stolen by Kristaps Porzingis  
2:19 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made dunk 24-26
2:08 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Gordon 24-29
1:55   Shooting foul on Eric Gordon  
1:55   Delon Wright missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:55   DAL team rebound  
1:55   Delon Wright missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:54   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
1:42 +3 Austin Rivers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thabo Sefolosha 24-32
1:27   Shooting foul on Thabo Sefolosha  
1:27 +1 Maxi Kleber made 1st of 2 free throws 25-32
1:27 +1 Maxi Kleber made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-32
1:16 +3 Eric Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot 26-35
0:59   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:58   Defensive rebound by Thabo Sefolosha  
0:50   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:48   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
0:37   Jalen Brunson missed floating jump shot  
0:36   DAL team rebound  
0:31 +2 Jalen Brunson made jump shot 28-35
0:22   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Maxi Kleber  
0:19   HOU team rebound  
0:05   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:00   Delon Wright missed floating jump shot  
0:00   DAL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 32
HOU Rockets 30

Time Team Play Score
11:49   Personal foul on Willie Cauley-Stein  
11:42   Austin Rivers missed driving layup, blocked by Maxi Kleber  
11:42   HOU team rebound  
11:38   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
11:16   Shooting foul on P.J. Tucker  
11:16   Seth Curry missed 1st of 3 free throws  
11:16   DAL team rebound  
11:16 +1 Seth Curry made 2nd of 3 free throws 29-35
11:16 +1 Seth Curry made 3rd of 3 free throws 30-35
11:10 +2 Ben McLemore made layup, assist by Russell Westbrook 30-37
11:10   Shooting foul on Willie Cauley-Stein  
11:10   Ben McLemore missed free throw  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
11:02   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Brunson, stolen by Russell Westbrook  
10:51   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
10:44 +3 Delon Wright made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seth Curry 33-37
10:24   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:22   DAL team rebound  
10:17   Delon Wright missed driving layup, blocked by Ben McLemore  
10:17   DAL team rebound  
10:08   Willie Cauley-Stein missed hook shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Ben McLemore  
9:57   Russell Westbrook missed driving layup, blocked by Jalen Brunson  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
9:52   Bad pass turnover on Delon Wright, stolen by Austin Rivers  
9:48   Offensive foul on Ben McLemore  
9:48   Turnover on Ben McLemore  
9:34 +2 Seth Curry made driving layup 35-37
9:26 +2 Eric Gordon made driving layup 35-39
9:26   Shooting foul on Willie Cauley-Stein  
9:26   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
9:26 +1 Eric Gordon made free throw 35-40
9:26 +1 Eric Gordon made free throw 35-41
9:10   Delon Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
9:01 +2 Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup, assist by James Harden 35-43
8:42   Turnover on Justin Jackson  
8:27   Shooting foul on Delon Wright  
8:27   Russell Westbrook missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:27   HOU team rebound  
8:27 +1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-44
8:15   Personal foul on Russell Westbrook  
8:08   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
7:51 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 35-47
7:31   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Broekhoff, stolen by James Harden  
7:25   Russell Westbrook missed finger-roll layup  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Ryan Broekhoff  
7:19   Shooting foul on Austin Rivers  
7:19 +1 Dorian Finney-Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 36-47
7:19 +1 Dorian Finney-Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-47
6:59   Bad pass turnover on James Harden, stolen by Kristaps Porzingis  
6:51 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 40-47
6:40 +2 Russell Westbrook made layup 40-49
6:22   Personal foul on Thabo Sefolosha  
6:08   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed driving layup  
6:07   Offensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
6:07   Kristaps Porzingis missed dunk  
6:08   Offensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
6:07 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made dunk 42-49
6:07   Shooting foul on James Harden  
6:07 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made free throw 43-49
5:56   James Harden missed driving layup, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis  
5:54   Defensive rebound by J.J. Barea  
5:51   Bad pass turnover on J.J. Barea, stolen by Danuel House Jr.  
5:41   Thabo Sefolosha missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
5:33 +3 Dorian Finney-Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.J. Barea 46-49
5:19 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 46-52
4:59   Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Austin Rivers  
4:51   James Harden missed floating jump shot  
4:50   Offensive rebound by James Harden  
4:48 +2 James Harden made dunk 46-54
4:32 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made turnaround jump shot, assist by J.J. Barea 48-54
4:16 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 48-57
4:03   Offensive foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
4:03   Turnover on Kristaps Porzingis  
4:03   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
4:03 +1 James Harden made free throw 48-58
3:41   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
3:24 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made driving layup, assist by J.J. Barea 50-58
3:09   James Harden missed driving layup  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Ryan Broekhoff  
2:59 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made layup, assist by J.J. Barea 52-58
2:44 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Gordon 52-61
2:30   J.J. Barea missed driving layup  
2:27   Offensive rebound by J.J. Barea  
2:26 +2 J.J. Barea made fade-away jump shot 54-61
2:02 +2 Eric Gordon made finger-roll layup 54-63
1:47   Shooting foul on James Harden  
1:47 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 1st of 2 free throws 55-63
1:47   Kristaps Porzingis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:45   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
1:36   Personal foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
1:36 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 55-64
1:36 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-65
1:22   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:19   Offensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
1:15   Ryan Broekhoff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:13   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
1:06   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:04   Defensive rebound by J.J. Barea  
1:01   Violation  
0:56 +2 J.J. Barea made driving layup 57-65
0:56   Shooting foul on Eric Gordon  
0:56 +1 J.J. Barea made free throw 58-65
0:33   Danuel House Jr. missed reverse layup  
0:32   Defensive rebound by J.J. Barea  
0:23   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed layup  
0:20   Offensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
0:20 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made dunk 60-65
0:00   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   HOU team rebound  
0:00   End of period  