James has a triple-double, Lakers throttle Kings 129-113

  • AP
  • Feb 02, 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) LeBron James had another triple-double despite an off-night shooting, Anthony Davis scored 21 points and the Los Angeles Lakers thumped the Sacramento Kings 129-113 on Saturday, their first win since the death of Kobe Bryant.

James had 15 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds while helping Los Angeles end a two-game skid. James shot 6 of 15 and missed three of four 3-pointers but made up for it with his 11th triple-double of the season and the 92nd of his career.

Avery Bradley added 19 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 15 and Rajon Rondo had 13 points and eight assists.

De'Aaron Fox scored 24 points and Buddy Hield had 22 for Sacramento.

The Lakers were playing the second half of a back-to-back, one night after an emotional 127-119 loss to Portland at Staples Center in their first game since Sunday's helicopter crash that killed Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others.

During the first timeout less than four minutes into the game, a video of both Bryant and Gianna playing basketball was shown on the giant scoreboard as members of both the Lakers and Kings watched. The numbers 8 and 24 flashed on the court as Bryant's voice echoed through the building.

Tributes continued to play throughout the game as fans - many wearing Bryant's jerseys - repeatedly chanted his name.

A memorial wall with pictures of Bryant and Gianna was set up outside one of the main entrances to Golden 1 Center. Fans scrawled messages on the wall and left flowers.

Inside, the Lakers did their best to move forward following the tragedy that left the entire organization reeling.

They scored 44 points in the first quarter, made 14 3s and dished out 26 assists before halftime, dominating the Kings on both ends while building an 81-64 lead.

James capped a fast break with a two-handed dunk in the second quarter that drew roars from the crowd, then made a long bounce pass to Caldwell-Pope for a layup. James followed that with another dunk, and Rondo added a 3-pointer.

The Kings got within 108-93 early in the fourth quarter before the Lakers pulled away. James had a 3-pointer, Rondo scored twice and Caldwell-Pope made three free throws.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Los Angeles finished with 33 assists. . The 81 points in the first half were a season high. That also matched Bryant's career high for scoring. . Bradley had 16 points with four 3s in the first half. . Kyle Kuzma scored 12 points.

Kings: Eric Mika had six points and seven rebounds in his NBA debut. Mika, who had been with Stockton of the G League, was signed to a 10-day contract earlier in the day.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host the Spurs on Tuesday. Los Angeles has won both games against San Antonio this season.

Kings: Play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

1st Quarter
LAL Lakers 44
SAC Kings 22

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:43 +3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 3-0
11:23   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:21   Offensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
11:17 +3 Nemanja Bjelica made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harry III Giles 3-3
11:13 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 6-3
10:57   Shooting foul on Avery Bradley  
10:57 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 1st of 2 free throws 6-4
10:57 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-5
10:39 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot 9-5
10:23   De'Aaron Fox missed driving layup  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
10:16 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 12-5
10:01 +2 Harry III Giles made alley-oop shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 12-7
9:42   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
9:26   Bad pass turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Danny Green  
9:22   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
9:01 +3 Nemanja Bjelica made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 12-10
8:46   Shooting foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
8:46 +1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 13-10
8:46 +1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-10
8:25   Harry III Giles missed floating jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
8:18 +2 JaVale McGee made dunk, assist by LeBron James 16-10
8:05   Bad pass turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Danny Green  
8:02 +2 LeBron James made finger-roll layup, assist by Danny Green 18-10
8:02   Shooting foul on Harrison Barnes  
8:02 +1 LeBron James made free throw 19-10
7:51   Out of bounds turnover on De'Aaron Fox  
7:35   Anthony Davis missed layup  
7:29   Offensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
7:29 +2 JaVale McGee made dunk 21-10
7:18   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:15   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
7:14   Traveling violation turnover on Nemanja Bjelica  
6:52 +2 LeBron James made dunk, assist by Anthony Davis 23-10
6:41   De'Aaron Fox missed driving layup  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
6:35 +2 Anthony Davis made finger-roll layup 25-10
6:10 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 25-13
5:44   Avery Bradley missed floating jump shot  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
5:35   Harrison Barnes missed driving layup, blocked by Anthony Davis  
5:35   SAC team rebound  
5:28   Kent Bazemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:28   LAL team rebound  
5:24   Jumpball  
5:11   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:07   Offensive rebound by Danny Green  
5:01   Lost ball turnover on Danny Green, stolen by Buddy Hield  
4:51   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
4:45   Personal foul on Buddy Hield  
4:37   Personal foul on Eric Mika  
4:32   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Eric Mika  
4:15   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:12   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
4:13   LAL team rebound  
4:00 +2 Kyle Kuzma made floating jump shot, assist by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 27-13
3:40   Bad pass turnover on Cory Joseph, stolen by LeBron James  
3:35 +3 Kyle Kuzma made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 30-13
3:14   Kent Bazemore missed layup  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
3:07 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 33-13
2:50 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot 33-16
2:34 +2 Kyle Kuzma made driving layup, assist by LeBron James 35-16
2:21   Cory Joseph missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:17   Offensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
2:11   Cory Joseph missed finger-roll layup  
2:07   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
2:01   Shooting foul on Kent Bazemore  
2:01 +1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 36-16
2:01 +1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-16
1:52   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Rajon Rondo  
1:46 +2 Avery Bradley made jump shot, assist by Rajon Rondo 39-16
1:36   Personal foul on Avery Bradley  
1:28 +2 Eric Mika made jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 39-18
1:05 +3 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 42-18
0:50 +2 Eric Mika made dunk, assist by Buddy Hield 42-20
0:34   Kyle Kuzma missed jump shot  
0:29   Defensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
0:26   Shooting foul on Kyle Kuzma  
0:26 +1 Kent Bazemore made 1st of 2 free throws 42-21
0:26 +1 Kent Bazemore made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-22
0:04 +2 Avery Bradley made jump shot, assist by Rajon Rondo 44-22
0:00   Kent Bazemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   SAC team rebound  

2nd Quarter
LAL Lakers 37
SAC Kings 42

Time Team Play Score
11:42   Yogi Ferrell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
11:34   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:29   Offensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
11:34   Kyle Kuzma missed dunk, blocked by Harrison Barnes  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Eric Mika  
11:23   Yogi Ferrell missed layup, blocked by Dwight Howard  
11:23   SAC team rebound  
11:20   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18   Offensive rebound by Eric Mika  
11:18   Shooting foul on Dwight Howard  
11:18 +1 Eric Mika made 1st of 2 free throws 44-23
11:18 +1 Eric Mika made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-24
11:10   Personal foul on Cory Joseph  
10:57   Kyle Kuzma missed hook shot  
10:57   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
10:58   Personal foul on Harrison Barnes  
10:54   Shooting foul on Eric Mika  
10:54 +1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made 1st of 2 free throws 45-24
10:54   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
10:39 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made jump shot 45-26
10:30   Offensive foul on Kyle Kuzma  
10:30   Turnover on Kyle Kuzma  
10:15   Yogi Ferrell missed jump shot  
10:12   Offensive rebound by Eric Mika  
10:06 +3 Cory Joseph made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yogi Ferrell 45-29
9:41   Out of bounds turnover on Rajon Rondo  
9:25 +2 Yogi Ferrell made jump shot 45-31
9:07   LeBron James missed jump shot  
9:05   Offensive rebound by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
9:05   Out of bounds turnover on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
8:54   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
8:42 +2 Alex Caruso made finger-roll layup, assist by LeBron James 47-31
8:33 +3 Cory Joseph made 3-pt. jump shot 47-34
8:20   Rajon Rondo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
8:05   Eric Mika missed reverse layup  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
7:57 +3 Alex Caruso made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rajon Rondo 50-34
7:40   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:40 +1 Yogi Ferrell made free throw 50-35
7:36   Personal foul on Alex Caruso  
7:26   Cory Joseph missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:21   Offensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
7:21   Harrison Barnes missed dunk  
7:20   Offensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
7:17 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 50-38
7:08 +3 Alex Caruso made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 53-38
6:57   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:54   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
6:50 +3 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rajon Rondo 56-38
6:44 +2 De'Aaron Fox made finger-roll layup 56-40
6:44   Shooting foul on Avery Bradley  
6:44 +1 De'Aaron Fox made free throw 56-41
6:34   Personal foul on Buddy Hield  
6:22   LeBron James missed fade-away jump shot  
6:22   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
6:18   Dwight Howard missed dunk  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
6:03   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
5:48 +2 LeBron James made driving dunk, assist by Danny Green 58-41
5:37   Bad pass turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Rajon Rondo  
5:35   Personal foul on Cory Joseph  
5:35 +1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 59-41
5:35 +1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-41
5:14   Cory Joseph missed jump shot  
5:12   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
4:57 +3 Anthony Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 63-41
4:46 +2 Harry III Giles made dunk, assist by De'Aaron Fox 63-43
4:38   Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
4:30   Lost ball turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Rajon Rondo  
4:26 +2 LeBron James made dunk, assist by Rajon Rondo 65-43
4:18 +3 Nemanja Bjelica made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 65-46
3:58 +3 Alex Caruso made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 68-46
3:43   De'Aaron Fox missed driving layup  
3:43   Offensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
3:43 +2 Harry III Giles made hook shot 68-48
3:31 +2 Anthony Davis made layup, assist by LeBron James 70-48
3:25   Cory Joseph missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   Offensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
3:18 +2 Buddy Hield made dunk 70-50
3:15   Alex Caruso missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
3:08 +2 De'Aaron Fox made layup 70-52
3:08   Shooting foul on Alex Caruso  
3:08 +1 De'Aaron Fox made free throw 70-53
2:52   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
2:37 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot 70-56
2:19   Shooting foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
2:19   LeBron James missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:19   LAL team rebound  
2:19 +1 LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-56
2:02   Bad pass turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Anthony Davis  
1:56 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made reverse layup, assist by LeBron James 73-56
1:56   Violation  
1:40 +2 De'Aaron Fox made layup 73-58
1:28   Out of bounds turnover on Anthony Davis  
1:16   Bad pass turnover on Buddy Hield, stolen by Anthony Davis  
1:12 +2 LeBron James made dunk, assist by Danny Green 75-58
1:01 +2 Harry III Giles made dunk, assist by De'Aaron Fox 75-60
0:39 +3 Rajon Rondo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 78-60
0:29   De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot  
0:29   SAC team rebound  
0:29   Personal foul on LeBron James  
0:29 +1 Harry III Giles made 1st of 2 free throws 78-61
0:29 +1 Harry III Giles made 2nd of 2 free throws 78-62
0:06 +3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 81-62
0:03 +2 Harry III Giles made layup, assist by Kent Bazemore 81-64
0:00   Rajon Rondo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   LAL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  