Morris scores 28 points, leads Knicks over Pacers, 92-85

  • Feb 01, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Marcus Morris provided the boost down the stretch that New York needed to finish.

Morris scored 12 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, including 10 of the Knicks' final 12, in a 92-85 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.

''We stayed together throughout the entire game,'' Morris said. ''We defended really well and beat a good team. We stuck to the game plan. I think we all played well. It's just a good win for us. From start to finish we played really well.''

Julius Randle had 16 points and a season-best 18 rebounds, and Taj Gibson added 10 points and seven rebounds to lead the Knicks (14-36). They snapped a two-game skid and won in the series after losing seven straight, including four losses on the road.

New York last won at Indiana 109-103 on Jan. 23, 2017.

Domantas Sabonis had 25 points and eight rebounds. Myles Turner had 12 points and six rebounds after missing the last two games with an illness, and Jeremy Lamb added nine points for the Pacers (31-18), who have lost two of three games.

After Sabonis made a free throw to tie the game at 80 with 6:11 remaining, New York scored eight straight to go ahead 88-80 after Morris' jumper with 1:54 to go.

The Pacers trailed for most of the game until Turner made a 3-pointer at the start of the fourth quarter to put Indiana ahead for the first time, 74-72. New York then scored three straight baskets to take the lead again.

''I thought we were flat the entire game,'' Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. ''The first quarter we had some open looks that we didn't knock down. We just needed to challenge ourselves and get ourselves into the game defensively. It just seems like we were flat throughout this game. You're not going to beat teams scoring 11 points in the first.''

The Knicks put together a 9-0 run in the first quarter and jumped out to a 23-11 lead by the end of the opening period. They went on a 9-2 run in the second to extend the early lead. Kevin Knox II made a layup at the end of a 7-0 run in the second quarter to put New York ahead 33-16 with 9:06 to play in the first half.

''I thought we did a good job starting out and setting the tone,'' Knicks interim coach Mike Miller said. ''We did a good job on their shooters. Great effort. We had contributions from so many different people.''

TIP-INS

Knicks: New York played without point guard Elfrid Payton, who was suspended one game by the NBA for shoving Jae Crowder of Memphis while he was attempting a shot Wednesday. ... New York outrebounded the Pacers 57-34. ... The Knicks finished 17 of 23 on free throws.

Pacers: Indiana was 0 for 8 on 3-pointers in the first half. ... Victor Oladipo scored seven points on 2-of-14 shooting in his second game back.

NEVER-ENDING INJURIES

The Pacers finally got everyone back in the lineup with no injuries keeping players out. The healthy streak didn't last long. T.J. Warren went down twice holding his head following a play. He left the game for good, going to the locker room with 5:12 remaining in the third quarter after apparently hitting his head on the floor. McMillan said Warren was being evaluated at a local hospital. Warren finished with five points.

UP NEXT

Knicks: At Cleveland on Monday.

Pacers: Host Dallas on Monday.

---

1st Quarter
NY Knicks 24
IND Pacers 11

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:36   Dennis Smith Jr. missed reverse layup  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
11:15   Domantas Sabonis missed hook shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
11:07   Marcus Morris missed jump shot  
11:04   Offensive rebound by Julius Randle  
11:02 +2 Julius Randle made layup 2-0
10:37   Bad pass turnover on Domantas Sabonis, stolen by Julius Randle  
10:32   Julius Randle missed driving layup  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
10:25   T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
10:21 +2 Domantas Sabonis made dunk 2-2
10:00 +3 Reggie Bullock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 5-2
9:46   Jeremy Lamb missed jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
9:33   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Morris, stolen by T.J. Warren  
9:22 +2 Domantas Sabonis made floating jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 5-4
9:11   Offensive foul on Reggie Bullock  
9:11   Turnover on Reggie Bullock  
9:03   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
8:49 +2 Taj Gibson made layup, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 7-4
8:35   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
8:23 +2 Taj Gibson made hook shot, assist by Reggie Bullock 9-4
8:09   Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Brogdon, stolen by Marcus Morris  
8:06 +3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 12-4
7:50   Personal foul on Reggie Bullock  
7:50   Violation  
7:46   Domantas Sabonis missed jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
7:35   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
7:23   Malcolm Brogdon missed jump shot  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
7:01 +2 Julius Randle made jump shot 14-4
6:43 +2 T.J. Warren made jump shot, assist by Myles Turner 14-6
6:21   Taj Gibson missed turnaround jump shot  
6:18   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
6:14   Shooting foul on Malcolm Brogdon  
6:14 +1 Dennis Smith Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 15-6
6:14   Dennis Smith Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
6:03   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
5:51   Traveling violation turnover on Dennis Smith Jr.  
5:44   Shooting foul on Mitchell Robinson  
5:44 +1 T.J. Warren made 1st of 2 free throws 15-7
5:44   T.J. Warren missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:43   NY team rebound  
5:43   Personal foul on Domantas Sabonis  
5:32 +2 Kadeem Allen made floating jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 17-7
5:08   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
4:54   Shooting foul on Myles Turner  
4:54 +1 Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws 18-7
4:54 +1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-7
4:45   Victor Oladipo missed jump shot  
4:41   Offensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
4:37   Victor Oladipo missed jump shot  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
4:28   Offensive foul on Julius Randle  
4:28   Turnover on Julius Randle  
4:20   T.J. Warren missed floating jump shot  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
4:10   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:06   Offensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
4:02 +2 Marcus Morris made fade-away jump shot 21-7
3:46   Personal foul on Marcus Morris  
3:40 +2 Victor Oladipo made alley-oop shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 21-9
3:25   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
3:12   Malcolm Brogdon missed driving layup  
3:09   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
2:55   Marcus Morris missed floating jump shot  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
2:45   Victor Oladipo missed jump shot  
2:41   Offensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
2:38   Victor Oladipo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
2:19   Kevin II Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:17   Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell  
2:06   Offensive foul on Myles Turner  
2:06   Turnover on Myles Turner  
1:55   Julius Randle missed fade-away jump shot  
1:51   Offensive rebound by Julius Randle  
1:46   Bad pass turnover on Kevin II Knox, stolen by Victor Oladipo  
1:43   Shooting foul on Damyean Dotson  
1:43   Justin Holiday missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:43   IND team rebound  
1:43   Justin Holiday missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:42   IND team rebound  
1:32   Goga Bitadze missed turnaround jump shot  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
1:22   Personal foul on Justin Holiday  
1:17 +2 Kadeem Allen made jump shot 23-9
1:02 +2 T.J. McConnell made fade-away jump shot 23-11
0:44   Shooting foul on Goga Bitadze  
0:44   Julius Randle missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:44   NY team rebound  
0:44 +1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-11
0:36   Goga Bitadze missed jump shot  
0:34   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
0:26   Out of bounds turnover on Damyean Dotson  
0:05   Victor Oladipo missed driving layup  
0:03   Defensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
0:00   Kevin II Knox missed jump shot  
0:00   NY team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
NY Knicks 26
IND Pacers 28

Time Team Play Score
11:49   Shooting foul on Marcus Morris  
11:49 +1 T.J. McConnell made 1st of 2 free throws 24-12
11:49 +1 T.J. McConnell made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-13
11:37   Damyean Dotson missed fade-away jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
11:28   Shooting foul on Kevin II Knox  
11:28   Doug McDermott missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:28   IND team rebound  
11:28 +1 Doug McDermott made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-14
11:10 +2 Bobby Portis made driving layup, assist by Damyean Dotson 26-14
10:56   Offensive foul on Domantas Sabonis  
10:56   Turnover on Domantas Sabonis  
10:37   Kevin II Knox missed driving layup, blocked by Justin Holiday  
10:32   Offensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
10:32   Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell  
10:20   Shooting foul on Bobby Portis  
10:20 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 1st of 2 free throws 26-15
10:20 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-16
10:05 +3 Bobby Portis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damyean Dotson 29-16
9:52   Out of bounds turnover on Domantas Sabonis  
9:38   Shooting foul on Justin Holiday  
9:38 +1 Marcus Morris made 1st of 2 free throws 30-16
9:38 +1 Marcus Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-16
9:23   Jeremy Lamb missed jump shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
9:08   Kevin II Knox missed driving layup  
9:06   Offensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
9:06 +2 Kevin II Knox made dunk 33-16
8:49 +2 Domantas Sabonis made hook shot 33-18
8:37 +2 Damyean Dotson made reverse layup, assist by Bobby Portis 35-18
8:27   Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:24   Offensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
8:18 +2 Doug McDermott made finger-roll layup, assist by T.J. McConnell 35-20
8:17   Violation  
8:01   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
7:51   Personal foul on Damyean Dotson  
7:42 +2 Domantas Sabonis made jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 35-22
7:25   Lost ball turnover on Bobby Portis, stolen by T.J. Warren  
7:12 +2 Domantas Sabonis made hook shot 35-24
7:12   Shooting foul on Mitchell Robinson  
7:12   Domantas Sabonis missed free throw  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Reggie Bullock  
7:02   Reggie Bullock missed jump shot  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
6:47 +2 Domantas Sabonis made dunk, assist by Doug McDermott 35-26
6:28 +2 Taj Gibson made layup, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 37-26
6:04 +2 Doug McDermott made finger-roll layup 37-28
5:42   Kevin II Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:39   IND team rebound  
5:32   Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
5:22   Reggie Bullock missed floating jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott  
5:06   Doug McDermott missed driving layup  
5:04   Defensive rebound by Reggie Bullock  
4:53   Reggie Bullock missed floating jump shot  
4:49   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
4:49 +2 Taj Gibson made dunk 39-28
4:25   Personal foul on Taj Gibson  
4:25 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 1st of 2 free throws 39-29
4:25   Domantas Sabonis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
4:07   Dennis Smith Jr. missed jump shot  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
3:57   Shooting foul on Taj Gibson  
3:57 +1 Victor Oladipo made 1st of 2 free throws 39-30
3:57 +1 Victor Oladipo made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-31
3:43 +3 Damyean Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taj Gibson 42-31
3:24   Bad pass turnover on Victor Oladipo, stolen by Julius Randle  
3:19 +3 Damyean Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 45-31
2:58 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made floating jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 45-33
2:30   Damyean Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
2:19 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made finger-roll layup 45-35
2:06   Shooting foul on T.J. Warren  
2:06 +1 Reggie Bullock made 1st of 2 free throws 46-35
2:06 +1 Reggie Bullock made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-35
1:56 +2 Justin Holiday made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 47-37
1:42   Personal foul on T.J. Warren  
1:40   Personal foul on T.J. Warren  
1:40 +1 Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws 48-37
1:40 +1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-37
1:25   Out of bounds turnover on Justin Holiday  
1:18   Personal foul on Justin Holiday  
1:18 +1 Dennis Smith Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 50-37
1:18   Dennis Smith Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:16   Defensive rebound by JaKarr Sampson  
1:04   Victor Oladipo missed finger-roll layup  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
0:51   Out of bounds turnover on Reggie Bullock  
0:42   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:42   Malcolm Brogdon missed free throw  
0:42   IND team rebound  
0:33 +2 Goga Bitadze made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 50-39
0:15   Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:12   IND team rebound  
0:04   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Dennis Smith Jr.  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
NY Knicks 22
IND Pacers 32

Time Team Play Score
11:51 +3 Myles Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 50-42