Brown scores 32, leads Celtics to 116-95 win over 76ers

  • AP
  • Feb 01, 2020

BOSTON (AP) Jaylen Brown had 32 points and nine rebounds, and Jayson Tatum scored nine of his 25 points in a 99-second span that gave Boston the lead for good as the Celtics cruised past the Philadelphia 76ers 116-95 on Saturday night.

Playing without injured point guard Kemba Walker, the Celtics beat Philadelphia for the first time this season, avoiding a sweep by the team right behind them in the Atlantic Division. It was Boston's sixth win in its last seven games.

Ben Simmons scored 23 and ex-Celtic Al Horford had nine points and nine rebounds for the Sixers, who lost for the third time in five games. Joel Embiid scored 11, making just 1 of 11 shots and missing all four of the 3-pointers he attempted. Philadelphia missed its first seven 3-point attempts and made just six of its first 24 shots overall.

It was 7-6 with 9 minutes left in the first quarter when the Celtics scored 10 straight points - including nine in a row by Tatum. After Tobias Harris made a short jumper to halt the run, Tatum answered with a dunk over Horford that electrified the crowd. Tatum then stole the ball from Harris and fed Marcus Smart for a 3-pointer that gave Boston a 22-8 lead, its biggest of the quarter.

The Sixers cut it to 59-51 at the half, but then came out cold and failed to make a basket in the first 5 1/2 minutes of the third quarter. The 12-1 Boston run made it 71-53 and Philadelphia never got closer than 13.

TIP-INS

Sixers: Simmons and Embiid are the first Philadelphia teammates to make the All-Star Game in consecutive seasons since Charles Barkley and Maurice Cheeks in 1987 and `88. ... On Feb. 1, 1992, the 76ers beat Boston 126-110 behind Barkley's 38 points and 11 rebounds. ... Philly fell 9-17 on the road. It is 22-2 at home.

Celtics: Fans began shouting for 7-foot-5 rookie Tacko Fall starting in the third quarter. He entered to a standing ovation with 2:32 to play and made one basket. ... Gordon Hayward was 1 for 11 from the floor for Boston, and Brown was 1 for 10 from 3-point range.

NO KEMBA

Walker missed the game with left knee soreness, joining center Enes Kanter (bruised hip) in absentia. But the Celtics had Tatum back on unrestricted minutes; he missed three games with a sore right groin and then returned on Thursday night to play 24 minutes against Golden State.

''Kemba is a short-term thing. We hope to get him back in the very near future. And Kanter is short-term,'' Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. ''We'll have time to be the best version of ourselves if we can get everyone back and healthy.''

UP NEXT

Sixers: At Miami on Monday.

Celtics: At Atlanta on Monday.

---

1st Quarter
PHI 76ers 19
BOS Celtics 32

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:43 +2 Joel Embiid made hook shot, assist by Al Horford 2-0
11:31 +2 Jaylen Brown made jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 2-2
11:22   Joel Embiid missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
11:14 +3 Jaylen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot 2-5
10:57   Lost ball turnover on Joel Embiid, stolen by Jaylen Brown  
10:46 +2 Daniel Theis made finger-roll layup, assist by Gordon Hayward 2-7
10:38   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   BOS team rebound  
10:28   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
10:23 +2 Ben Simmons made layup 4-7
10:23   Shooting foul on Jayson Tatum  
10:23   Ben Simmons missed free throw  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
10:07   Jayson Tatum missed floating jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
9:59   Ben Simmons missed floating jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
9:53   Out of bounds turnover on Marcus Smart  
9:37   Personal foul on Jayson Tatum  
9:25   Shake Milton missed fade-away jump shot  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
9:17   Gordon Hayward missed jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
8:59   Ben Simmons missed layup  
8:58   Offensive rebound by Al Horford  
8:58 +2 Al Horford made dunk 6-7
8:58   Violation  
8:40 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 6-10
8:25   Tobias Harris missed driving layup  
8:25   BOS team rebound  
8:14   Shooting foul on Tobias Harris  
8:14   Shooting foul on Tobias Harris  
8:14 +1 Jayson Tatum made 1st of 2 free throws 6-11
8:14 +1 Jayson Tatum made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-12
7:58   Tobias Harris missed driving layup  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
7:48 +2 Jayson Tatum made finger-roll layup 6-14
7:22   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
7:09   Bad pass turnover on Joel Embiid, stolen by Gordon Hayward  
7:01   Shooting foul on Ben Simmons  
7:01 +1 Jayson Tatum made 1st of 3 free throws 6-15
7:01   Jayson Tatum missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
7:01   BOS team rebound  
7:01 +1 Jayson Tatum made 3rd of 3 free throws 6-16
6:49   Lost ball turnover on Joel Embiid, stolen by Marcus Smart  
6:46   Shooting foul on Al Horford  
6:46 +1 Marcus Smart made 1st of 2 free throws 6-17
6:46   Marcus Smart missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
6:28 +2 Tobias Harris made jump shot 8-17
6:04 +2 Jayson Tatum made driving dunk 8-19
5:47   Out of bounds turnover on Ben Simmons  
5:27   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Smart, stolen by Furkan Korkmaz  
5:22   Lost ball turnover on Tobias Harris, stolen by Jayson Tatum  
5:18 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayson Tatum 8-22
4:52   Tobias Harris missed turnaround jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
4:30   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
4:11 +2 Al Horford made hook shot 10-22
3:56   Marcus Smart missed floating jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
3:50   Out of bounds turnover on Ben Simmons  
3:33   Gordon Hayward missed finger-roll layup  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
3:26   Ben Simmons missed driving layup  
3:25   Offensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
3:24 +2 Ben Simmons made dunk 12-22
3:02 +2 Brad Wanamaker made fade-away jump shot 12-24
2:48   Shooting foul on Grant Williams  
2:48 +1 Ben Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 13-24
2:48 +1 Ben Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-24
2:26 +2 Jaylen Brown made jump shot 14-26
2:03   Shooting foul on Semi Ojeleye  
2:03 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 15-26
2:03 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-26
1:51   Daniel Theis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Shake Milton  
1:36   Mike Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
1:27 +2 Semi Ojeleye made dunk, assist by Brad Wanamaker 16-28
0:59   Personal foul on Marcus Smart  
0:59 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 17-28
0:59 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-28
0:51   Shooting foul on Shake Milton  
0:51 +1 Brad Wanamaker made 1st of 2 free throws 18-29
0:51 +1 Brad Wanamaker made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-30
0:27   Lost ball turnover on Joel Embiid, stolen by Brad Wanamaker  
0:24 +2 Brad Wanamaker made dunk, assist by Jaylen Brown 18-32
0:24   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:24 +1 Joel Embiid made free throw 19-32
0:01   Mike Scott missed jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
PHI 76ers 32
BOS Celtics 27

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Shooting foul on Joel Embiid  
11:43 +1 Daniel Theis made 1st of 2 free throws 19-33
11:43   Daniel Theis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
11:22   Raul Neto missed floating jump shot  
11:20   Offensive rebound by Raul Neto  
11:18   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
11:06   Brad Wanamaker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
10:42   Tobias Harris missed floating jump shot  
10:40   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
10:40   Shooting foul on Semi Ojeleye  
10:40 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 20-33
10:40 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-33
10:28   Shooting foul on Joel Embiid  
10:28 +1 Semi Ojeleye made 1st of 2 free throws 21-34
10:28 +1 Semi Ojeleye made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-35
10:12   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
9:55   Semi Ojeleye missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
9:48   Lost ball turnover on Jaylen Brown, stolen by Tobias Harris  
9:38   Joel Embiid missed jump shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
9:23   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
9:12   Raul Neto missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
9:03   Shooting foul on Matisse Thybulle  
9:03 +1 Gordon Hayward made 1st of 2 free throws 21-36
9:03 +1 Gordon Hayward made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-37
8:52 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 24-37
8:30   Gordon Hayward missed turnaround jump shot  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
8:22   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
8:11 +2 Jaylen Brown made jump shot 24-39
7:56 +2 Furkan Korkmaz made hook shot, assist by Ben Simmons 26-39
7:43   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:40   Offensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
7:40   Shooting foul on Furkan Korkmaz  
7:40 +1 Semi Ojeleye made 1st of 2 free throws 26-40
7:40 +1 Semi Ojeleye made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-41
7:23   Shooting foul on Semi Ojeleye  
7:23 +1 Furkan Korkmaz made 1st of 2 free throws 27-41
7:23 +1 Furkan Korkmaz made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-41
7:02   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:00   Offensive rebound by Grant Williams  
6:58 +2 Grant Williams made dunk 28-43
6:46   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:43   Offensive rebound by Al Horford  
6:42 +2 Tobias Harris made layup, assist by Al Horford 30-43
6:30 +3 Brad Wanamaker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayson Tatum 30-46
6:08   Out of bounds turnover on Al Horford  
5:52   Jayson Tatum missed finger-roll layup  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
5:46   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:45   PHI team rebound  
5:45   Personal foul on Grant Williams  
5:35 +2 Tobias Harris made jump shot 32-46
5:35   Shooting foul on Grant Williams  
5:35 +1 Tobias Harris made free throw 33-46
5:22   Marcus Smart missed driving layup, blocked by James Ennis III  
5:20   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
5:17 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 36-46
4:55   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:52   BOS team rebound  
4:43   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:41   BOS team rebound  
4:41   Personal foul on Al Horford  
4:41 +1 Grant Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 36-47
4:41   Grant Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
4:30   Joel Embiid missed hook shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
4:23 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot 36-50
4:09   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:08   BOS team rebound  
4:08   Personal foul on Joel Embiid  
4:08   Jaylen Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:08   BOS team rebound  
4:08 +1 Jaylen Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-51
3:52 +3 Al Horford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Furkan Korkmaz 39-51
3:29 +2 Jayson Tatum made floating jump shot 39-53
3:18 +2 Ben Simmons made finger-roll layup 41-53
3:08   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
2:59   Ben Simmons missed driving layup  
2:57   PHI team rebound  
2:57   Jumpball  
2:51 +2 Ben Simmons made dunk, assist by Al Horford 43-53
2:33   Gordon Hayward missed jump shot  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
2:24 +2 Furkan Korkmaz made reverse layup, assist by Ben Simmons 45-53
2:04   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
1:42   Furkan Korkmaz missed driving layup  
1:42   BOS team rebound  
1:42   Personal foul on Furkan Korkmaz  
1:42 +1 Marcus Smart made 1st of 2 free throws 45-54
1:42 +1 Marcus Smart made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-55
1:24 +2 Mike Scott made layup, assist by Tobias Harris 47-55
1:00   Jayson Tatum missed fade-away jump shot  
0:56   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
0:51   Al Horford missed hook shot  
0:49   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
0:44   Personal foul on Shake Milton  
0:44 +1 Jaylen Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 47-56
0:44 +1 Jaylen Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-57
0:29   Al Horford missed driving layup  
0:27   Offensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
0:27 +2 Ben Simmons made dunk 49-57
0:08 +2 Jaylen Brown made finger-roll layup 49-59
0:01 +2 Ben Simmons made finger-roll layup 51-59
0:00   Grant Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   BOS team rebound  
0:00   End of period  